U.S. Housing Market Rebounds From Lockdown

The best we can tell that housing market is rebounding from the lockdown lows. This is good news for the recovery.

Secondly for what it tells us about the economy more generally - are people buying, what's happening to prices and so on tells us about that wider economy.

We're interested in the residential housing market for two different reasons. Firstly as an investment in its own right.

The importance of the housing market

Yes, we all need a place to live and often enough we'll buy one or more as investments too. But there's a significant interest in the market more generally for what it tells us about the wider economy.

As Dean Baker has been known to remark we were definitely going to get a recession in 2008 whatever happened to Wall Street. For there was an $8 trillion decline in the housing market. There really is something called the "wealth effect" and when we think we've got less wealth then we'll spend less. If the housing market tanks then we will spend less, save more, there will be a recession.

So, even if we don't think the banks are going to fall over this time we are interested in what is happening to the housing market. Any significant fall in valuations would lead to a recession.

FHFA House Price Index

We have a number of housing statistics, one of which is the FHFA housing index:

U.S. house prices fell in May, down 0.3 percent from the previous month, according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) House Price Index ((HPI)). House prices rose 4.9 percent from May 2019 to May 2020. The previously reported 0.2 percent increase for April 2020 was revised downward to 0.1 percent.

True, that's not exactly roaring ahead but it's not a precipitous slide either. More a standing still:

(FHFA house price index from Moody's Analytics)

CoreLogic

The CoreLogic index is broadly similar over the past 12 months and better for that specific month:

The CoreLogic Home Price Index rose 0.7% in May from the previous month and advanced 4.8% year over year.

(CoreLogic housing index from Moody's Analytics)

Existing home sales

We also gain insight into the turnover of the market:

Existing-home sales spiked 20.7% in June, sharply rebounding from heavy losses in both May and April, and settled near their highest level since March.

And:

(Existing home sales from Moody's Analytics)

New Construction

The biggest boost to the economy more generally is the construction of new housing:

(New housing construction from Census)

As we can see that's bouncing back as well.

Mortgages

Finally in this set of statistics, how many people are applying for mortgages is a good indication of the immediate future of the housing market:

Mortgage applications increased 4.1 percent from one week earlier, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association's (MBA) Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending July 17, 2020.

Overall

Financing is doing just fine. New construction is about back to average rates. Turnover in the housing market is recovering and prices are - dependent upon who we believe - about level month on month and up on the year.

We'd have to say that the housing market is doing just fine, recovering nicely from the lockdown.

We're not in the middle of a boom that's going to drive the whole economy which is good for those always do, eventually, lead to busts. We're also not in a bust, that cause of our last deep recession.

The investor view

We gain two useful pieces of information from this collection. The first is that the overall view of housing as an investment looks OK. As ever, real estate is all about specific properties in specific locations but those details can be overcome by national price movements as we know from 10 to 15 years back. We haven't got any such movement to worry about at present. Housing seems to be responding to real incomes and population numbers, as it should do. Thus real estate investment, subject to those details of location and specific property, looks just fine as an investment sector.

The other issue is what housing tells us about the economy as a whole. We see no sign of lockdown having caused permanent damage to the desire to spend on housing. That means we don't think there's going to be a drag on the recovery from this sector. It's not going to drive the recovery either but it won't hinder.

The US residential real estate market is doing just fine that is.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.