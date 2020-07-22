Despite the substantial discount from a giant like AT&T, even though Orange is more than mid-cap, we would not go for it, since even the dividend is considerably more unsafe.

By Federico D'Anna

Telecoms are much loved during COVID-19 due to what is often seen as reliable income and a resilient business. There is no doubt that connectivity becomes more and more of a necessity as the world modernises. Despite this, financials still play a role in which telecom to choose for investment, as they are not all created equal. We think that compared to a stalwart like AT&T (T), Orange (ORAN) does not have sufficient free cash flow generation to warrant either an income or value investment, despite its substantial discount from AT&T's valuation, due to the income-oriented investor base in telecoms. Especially for reasons related to income, we would prefer AT&T due to its storied dividend history and FCF dividend coverage.

Dividend Cut Signals Weakness

The first evidence of FCF problems comes from the recent dividend cut, which reduced it by 30%. Although the dividend is still ample on a nominal level, yielding at above 4.5%, the cut signals that the capacity for the business to pay the dividend as it was before was not sufficient. This dividend cut is in a similar pattern of the dividend suspension by BT Group (OTCPK:BTGOF) earlier in the year, which had insufficient FCF coverage due to massive Openreach CAPEX requirements and the substantial underfunded pension load. This dividend cut occurred amidst negligible business volatility, and although it could be considered a conservative move, it was likely cut using the coronavirus situation as an optics shield, as analysts expected they would. Even now, the dividend does not seem safe. FCF yield for Orange is not high, and in the last two years, it did not even match the current dividend yield, where for FY 2019 it lay at a little over 3%.

FCF Generation Lower Despite Late In 5G Rollout

The concern here is that Orange hasn't even gone particularly far in the 5G rollout. They were considering monetising cell towers in order to fund the growth, but those plans were delayed by COVID-19. Meanwhile AT&T, which has one of the largest 5G rollouts in the US with Verizon (NYSE:VZ) a nearing second, has been managing to generate mountains of free cash at almost a 50% FCF conversion rate, with FCF yields 2-3% above their large dividend yield of 6.8%. Admittedly, Orange has the FTTH rollout to contend with, which similar to Openreach is an initiative to replace the copper lines and requires a lot of CAPEX, but the difference is nonetheless substantial. Moreover, as the 5G rollout needs to progress, the CAPEX is unlikely to taper off for at least another few years. The CAPEX burden is going to stay rather acute for the time being.

Valuation Discussion

Indeed, incremental investment rates are higher for Orange than they are for AT&T, which is from a combination of both lower depreciation offsets on CAPEX and due to Orange's more modest growth. It stands to reason that the lower multiple should then be justifiable on this kind of basis. Indeed, if we were to use FCF yield as a basis for valuation, Orange should be a third of its current valuation to match AT&T's ~10% FCF yield. Such measures would penalise the company too harshly, however, since the heavy CAPEX will come to an end within the next 3 years. A better comparison would be with BT Group, which has many of the same burdens that Orange has.

(Source: Valkyrie Research and Relevant Corporate Disclosures)

Risks and Conclusions

Indeed, on this basis, Orange seems fairly valued. Nonetheless, we know that when BT Group was faced with FCF yields that were too low to sustain the dividend due to CAPEX requirements, the dividend was suspended entirely. Although Orange at least maintains FCF at consistently positive levels, we cannot be sure enough about the income proposition to justify moving forward. We would much rather pay the premium for AT&T in this sector. We never really expect value catalysts in telecom, as these are slow moving businesses with substantial income oriented ownership. Orange's discount from AT&T will probably never close unless Orange does something remarkable or AT&T's dividend is considerably reduced. So, with the higher likelihood of dividend payout and a aristocrat history, we'd advise the typical investor away from Orange to better prospects.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.