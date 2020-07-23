Retirement Series: REITs To The Rescue

Which leads to the question of what’s a retiree to do?

While the Fed seems to be making the right moves to keep us afloat, COVID-19 cases are re-accelerating.

I recently heard about a couple who took a cruise for their honeymoon. I won’t name the specific line since what happened wasn’t its fault.

You see, the newlyweds had splurged for an amazingly expensive package, complete with an ocean-view suite with a private deck area, an exclusive chef’s dinner, a luxurious couple’s massage, and a private art showing.

When they got onboard, the accommodations were exactly as described. The food was phenomenal, the massage splendidly soothing, and the art show exquisite as well. In that, they got their money’s worth and then some.

There was just one problem for the first two or three days: The ocean was rough.

Really, really rough.

So rough that their bed was often set at a significant slant. There was water sloshing out of the hot tub and soaking large swaths of the carpet. And more than one of the crew members they ran into looked downright green.

They finally asked someone how normal the experience was, only to get the response of “Not at all.” It had never been that bad before.

Fortunately, they went on to have a wonderful time anyway. The weather cleared up before the halfway mark, and they got to go swimming with dolphins along with other amazing experiences.

But it just goes to show you that, no matter how much you plan, there’s only so many things you can control. And the ocean isn’t one of them.

Source

Retirees (and Everyone Else) Are Excused If They’re Seasick

Like that trip, 2020 hasn’t worked out quite as expected.

Unlike that trip, the choppy seas haven’t gone away in two or three days, allowing the sun to shine down once again.

It’s not as stormy as it was back in late February into mid March, admittedly. And we’re very grateful for that. But it’s not exactly a relaxing ride.

The markets surge up, and then they come down. We get to see the sky, and then it’s like we’re pointing right back down, wondering how far we’ll plunge.

As everyone knows, it’s all COVID-19’s fault. The “Rona,” as the cool kids are calling it these days, threw the markets into turmoil, the economy into shutdowns, and investors into states of utter anxiety.

Going along with the sailing analogy, some have lightened their loads to keep their boats above the waterline. Others have tied themselves to the mast, declaring they’ll go down with the ship.

Others still have thrown themselves overboard altogether.

It has been especially difficult for many retirees as once-reliable sources of income have changed. There have been dividend cuts and suspensions in every sector (though some have been harder hit than others).

Real estate investment trusts, or REITs, alone have seen 58 of those moves. And those are supposed to be safe, stable sources of income.

I’d love to say I see a break in the clouds right up ahead. But, to be perfectly honest, I don’t.

While the Fed seems to be making the right moves to keep us afloat, COVID-19 cases are re-accelerating. That’s leading to restrictions being introduced or re-imposed.

Which will lead to job cuts instead of job gains…

Which will lead to the markets panicking all over again…

Which then leads to the question of what’s a retiree to do?

A Two-Step Survival Plan

Here’s my first piece of advice for retirees: Acknowledge the reality that this is no pleasure cruise we’re on.

I’m not here to comment on dividend stocks in general. But when it comes to REITs in particular, the sector will probably underperform from here.

Investors are going to continue to fret about rent collections, and understandably so in many cases. It only makes sense that those will be less reliable when so many REIT clients can’t operate as usual.

That brings me to my second piece of advice: Stick with only the most solid of stocks and sectors. We want to load our boats with buoyant materials and supplies, which can more easily be found these days in:

Industrials

Data centers

Certain net lease segments (not theaters).

This probably isn’t the time for retirees to be taking risks. If a company’s cash flow doesn’t look stable enough, we would strongly caution you to let it swim on by.

I won’t say it’s definitely not for you since everyone has their own unique situation to consider. But overall, we think you’re better off putting your money elsewhere, like in stocks that still promise growth in 2021.

Think high-quality balance sheets and favorable access to additional sources of funding. That’s why we’re recommending these two REITs…

A Suitable REIT for Retirees

I’ve been building up a reputation on Seeking Alpha for more than 10 years now. So I hope my followers recognize that I'm not a risk taker.

Especially in these unprecedented times, I wouldn’t be throwing good money after bad. Some people want to market-time certain stocks like malls or movies, I know. But their chances of success are getting worse by the day.

Having lived through multiple economic cycles, I know firsthand that principal preservation is critical to wealth creation. And I can assure that “now is not the right time to be too cute.”

With that in mind, my first REIT pick is Physicians Realty (DOC). A pure-play medical office building, or MOB, it owns 268 properties averaging 53,200 square feet each in 31 states.

The company has best-in-class stability in:

Credit quality (59% investment-grade tenancy)

Occupancy (96% leased)

Remaining lease term (7.2 years).

DOC’s focus on essential procedures and investment-grade tenants have kept rent collection high during the shutdowns. It brought in 93% in May and about 96% in June, so those numbers are clearly improving.

The REIT also maintains an investment-grade balance sheet (BBB- with S&P). Its near-term liquidity far exceeds expected uses ($690 million on the revolver) with no meaningful term debt due until 2023.

Based on analyst estimates, DOC should grow 6% this year. Its dividend coverage also continues to improve from 92% in 2019 to 86% today.

For 2021, we’re looking at an expected 3% growth, creating an even safer dividend that could increase further.

DOC can grow organically by around 2.5% per year. As acquisitions ramp back up though, that number should double to 5%.

Shares are currently trading at $16.81 with a 5.5% dividend yield and a 16.4x P/FFO (funds from operations). Its normal is 19.4x.

Using the FAST Graph forecasting tool, we estimate it could return 19% annually (future multiple of 18.5x). We maintain a Buy rating.

Source: FAST Graphs

Stick With the Classics

Another safe haven REIT we’re recommending is Realty Income (O), aka “the monthly dividend company.”

One of the reasons Realty is my top personal holding is because of its powerful diversification attributes. No one could have predicted our current black swan event. But this REIT’s scale advantage serves as a valuable risk-management tool regardless.

Although this net lease REIT has exposure to gyms (7.1%), theaters (6%), and casual dining (3.1%), it received 85.7% of its total June contractual rent and 98.9% from its investment-grade tenants.

This means it can pay its dividend without touching its line of credit.

Prior to COVID-19, the adjusted funds from operations (AFFO)-based payout ratio was around 83%. For Q2 2020, it will likely prove closer to 95%. However, as things begin to normalize, that should return to the mid-80s.

Another powerful differentiator is Realty’s strong coverage metrics. It offers:

5.7 net debt/adjusted earnings before interest, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)

Minimal secured debt

A strong balance sheet (A3 / A-)

Ample liquidity of $4.04 billion

A history of disciplined capital allocation

Of course, sleep-well-at-night, or SWAN, stocks are best defined by dividend growth. Realty has generated positive earnings growth in 23 out of 24 years as a public company. 2009 is its only exception.

It’s also increased the dividend 106 times since going public in 1994, generating 4.5% compound average annualized dividend growth in the process.

Shares now trade at $57.19 with a 4.9% dividend yield. The company has maintained a normalized (average) 18.4x P/FFO over the last 10 years, currently sitting at 17.4x.

Using FAST Graphs, we estimate shares could return 13% annually with a future multiple of 19x.

We maintain a Buy.

Source: FAST Graphs

In Closing…

As mentioned in my article last week, I plan on writing at least one retiree-focused piece per week going forward. This means you’ve just finished reading my weekly REIT retirement recap.

As Shirley Mitchell explains in Radiant After 70, “To some of us, retirement gives us time to follow our dreams.” I can appreciate that way of looking at it. So much so that I plan to write an article soon where I’ll explore some of the best ways for retirees – and pre-retirees – to do exactly that while making money at the same time.

For those of you already there, I’ll quote the officially unknown individual (who might be Stella Rheingold?) in saying:

"Congratulations on making it over all the hurdles and reaching that wonderful time of life where you get to do whatever you want."

Now let’s make sure to keep it that way.

Source

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

WHO PAID RENT? WHO CUT DIVIDENDS?

We just launched iREIT Earnings Headquarters: Revamped Dividend Cut Tracker

Real-Time Rent Collection Tool

Real Estate Earnings Calendar (with 200+ companies)

Quick Take commentaries. * Limited to first 100 new members * 2-week free trial * free REIT book *

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, DOC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.