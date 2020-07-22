Iberdrola, S.A. (IBDSF) CEO Ignacio Galán on Half Year 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Iberdrola S.A.(IBSDF) Half Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call July 22, 2020 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ignacio Cuenca Arambarri – Head, Investor Relations

Ignacio Galán – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

José Sainz – Chief Financial Officer

Francisco Martínez Córcoles – Business Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ignacio Cuenca Arambarri

[Foreign Language] Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. First of all, we would like to offer a warm welcome to all of you who have joined us today for our 2020 first half results presentation. And more important, we hope that you, your family, friends and colleagues are all safe and well during this global pandemic.

Now on to the reason why we are all here, our H1 results presentation, which will follow our normal format. Firstly, we will begin with an overview of the results and the main developments during the period given by the senior executive team that we usually have with us. Our Chairman and CEO, Mr. Ignacio Galán; Mr. Francisco Martinez Corcoles, Business CEO; and finally, the CFO, Mr. Jose Sáinz.

Following this, we will move on to the Q&A session. I would also like to highlight that we are only going to take questions submitted via the web. So please ask your question only through our web page, www.iberdrola.com. Additionally, we expect that today’s event will not last more than 60 minutes. Hoping that this presentation will be useful and informative for all of you, now without further ado, I would like to give the floor to our Chairman and CEO, Mr. Ignacio Galan. Thank you very much again. Please, Mr. Galán.

Ignacio Galán

Thank you, Ignacio. Good morning, everyone, and thank you very much for joining today’s conference call. Over the last month, we have gone through some of the most challenging times in our lives. Fortunately, in Europe, the spread of the virus is now widely under control and other geographies are also showing positive signs. I hope you and your families stay well.

The confinement measures that had to be implemented as a consequence of COVID-19 are having a profound economy impact. And now probably the main challenge we have ahead is to contribute to a quick and sustained results share recovery.

Our first priority in these months has continued being the safety and welfare of all our employees, customers and society as a large. From the donation of health care materials worth more than €30 million to the authorities of the countries we operate, to the service to millions of people who depend of our operation to power the houses and businesses, I am proud to say we have delivered on our responsibilities.

Thanks to the dedication and professionalism of all our employees who have always put their duties first, quality indicators has remained at normal levels during the crisis, and we have guaranteed the supply to critical infrastructures. My most sincere gratitude to all the women and men who work for Iberdrola Group, especially those who have been in the field over this month. They all make this company outstanding. Building on our investment in digitalization and technology, we have put in place all the necessary precaution measures to maintain our operations and now to enable a safe return to the workplace.

I am glad to say that just a few days ago, the international certification company, AENOR, has granted the Iberdrola Group a global quality certificate for the comprehensive system of measures we have put in place to manage the effect from COVID on all our stakeholders and especially of all our employees. As a consequence of these measures, employee infection rates has been much lower than the average rate in the countries where we operate, in some cases, up to 10 times lower. However, we have suddenly suffered the loss of two employees worldwide. Our thoughts and our support are for – with their families.

Now it’s our responsibility to go back to normality, always in a safe manner and in line with local regulation applicable. In Continental Europe, we have already completed the reentry plans and all our employees are back in the office, which have been adapted to ensure social distancing. And similar plans are progressing in other geographies with approximately 50% of our office staff already in workplace in UK and United States, for example.

The commitment of our workforce at solar ANEEL enable us to maintain our ambition investment program. Despite lockdown measures in the first half, we increased investment compared to 2019, which as you know, was already a record year reaching €3.6 billion in just six months. The close collaboration to our supply chains has been essential to achieve this. In order to help our suppliers maintain their activity and provide them the visibility they require up to June, we have awarded contracts totaling €7 billion to them.

Since the outbreak of this crisis, we have also focused on keeping security supply to the home industries we serve in all countries. Implementing measures to protect the special vulnerable group, including a free-of-charge service for in-home electric repairs, enabling a special energy service channel for them. It is our commitment to continue navigating this situation in full compliance with our model, which seeks to balance and maximize the interest on all our stakeholders, including, of course, our hundreds of thousands of shareholders.

And in the first half of 2020, we have delivered once again increasing the results. 2020 adjusted EBITDA with the skewed COVID impact exceed €5 billion, which is a 4.2% increase year-on-year. Including COVID impact, reported EBITDA reaches €4,118 million.

Over the quarter, we have continued executing our plan. As mentioned, investment reached €3.6 billion year-to-date. From April to June, even with lockdown in many of our countries, we have managed to increase investment versus first quarter. We’ve also continued improving efficiency with net operating expenses down 3% – 3.3% year-on-year. And we have reinforced our financial position thanks to our full access to market, having even increased our liquidity.

In the last month, we have continued reinforcing our growth potential in the medium and long-term through transactions in Australia, France and Sweden, which create new development platforms for the company as well as with the new addition to our pipeline of renewable project, which is now close to 60,000 megawatts, reaffirming our unique position as first runners in the global transition to clean energy. This leadership is recognized by ESG agencies and specialist investors, which ranked Iberdrola among the top performers.

All in all, adjusted net profit rose by 7.5%, and reported net profit, which includes minus €153 million of COVID-19 impact and the federal UK government decision to maintain corporate tax rate at 90% as well as capital gains from divestment reached €1,845 million, up 12% versus previous year.

Focusing now on group operating performance, adjusted EBITDA increased by 4.2% to €5,075 million, thanks to the positive evolution of Renewables and Generation and Supply. Renewables EBITDA was up more than 5% due to the contribution of new capacity installed over the last three months mainly in UK, thanks to East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm now fully commissioned.

The increase in production at the state driven by new capacity and the normalization of the wind resource and the improvement achieved in the availability our – this fleet as well as the increase of hydro production in Spain and Brazil by hydro reserve in Spain stand at more than 7.5 terawatt hours, 60% above previous year levels.

Generation and Supply EBITDA reflects an increase in production as well as the impact of price hedge and lower procurement cost. In addition, despite market situation and still challenging result in UK. Improved significantly year-on-year, thanks to the adjustment made in the tariff cap methodology in the fourth quarter 2019. However, additional adjustment will be required in the coming months to reflect the impact of COVID-19.

Finally, network result continued to be affected by the transition to the new regulatory period in Spain, which we expect it to be offset in the future by the higher asset base, especially if the government continues to increase the investment cap was adjusted very slightly in a few months ago.

In United States, despite the stable result in U.S. GAAP driven by the positive effect from the new rate cases in Connecticut and Maine, EBITDA in IFRS has been impacted by temporary adjustment related to the deviation in demand and energy cost versus assumption. As you know, these amounts are fully recognized as regulatory asset, and therefore, will be recovered in the future with positive impact in consolidated results in future as well.

In Brazil, aside from tariff reviews, a higher efficiencies more than compensate foreign exchange evolution. All in all, COVID-19 has a total impact of €157 million at EBITDA level. The operating situation we were standing to suffer due to the pandemic when we held the last result presentation in Generation and Retail market in Spain, UK in April is gradually normalizing. Monthly power demand has been consistently recovering by around 1.1% per week, moving in Spain from minus 18% in April, minus 25% during the worst week, to minus 5% in July. As a result, we are reaching levels closer to those registered before the crisis.

Similarly, 2021 forward prices are moving upwards, having increased by around €5 per megawatt hour in the last month. In any case, all our production for 2020 and most of 2021 output is already hedged. Regarding customer debt at Retail business, total rolling credit costs stand at 0.94% of total sales, 30 basis points above usual levels. Our CFO will give more details later on.

In our regulated business, COVID-19 impacts are expected to be mostly covered by regulatory framework, and we have made significant progress over last month in United States and Brazil. In United States, we fill a joint proposal with the staff of the commission and 21 parties more for a new three years rate case in New York, which will imply more than doubling our investment in the state at a return of equity of around 9%, also improving cost recovery, for instance in the case of storm and vegetation management. We expect final approval by the Board – of the regulator in October with full compensation of the delay of target adjustment from April to November. United States regulators are also launching initiatives to track all related expenses in order to allow recovery in the future years.

In Brazil, an agreement was also reached to recover extra cost related COVID-19 through end of balance sheet loan that will imply BRL 1,660 million for Neoenergia and an extraordinary tariff review is also already under negotiation that we expect will be finalized after summer. Thanks to all regulatory adjustment, we expect to recover most costs related to COVID between 2020 and the following years.

The current circumstances have also led us to an extra effort on cost rationalization having achieved a decrease at net operating expenses of 3.3% to €2,074 million even after the inclusion of €33 million of one-off expenses mainly due to donation of medical equipment like ventilators related to COVID-19. All in all, the ratio net operating expenses to gross margin improved by 30 basis points year-on-year to 25.8%.

As mentioned, gross investment reached €3,582 million, driven by Networks and Renewables with increases about 4% in both cases. This business contributes to 90% of total gross investment. Lower investment in Generation and Supply, partially related to the slowdown of new commercial activity fell by 17%.

Let me highlight once again that quarter-on-quarter, our investment increased by 7% despite the lockdown in most countries. This lead us to maintain our expectation to invest close to €10 billion in 2020. In terms of new capacity up to June, we have commissioned 1,600 megawatts, and we continue with our plans to install over 2,000 megawatt in the second half of the year, including close to 100 megawatt in Spain with nine project under advanced construction; 500-megawatt in the United States, where we have seven project progressing, with the rest corresponding to UK, Mexico and other countries. We saw in the last 12 months, we have installed almost 5,000 megawatt and we have more than 7,500 megawatts already under construction for commercial operations mostly before 2021 year-end.

Operating cash flow also grew in the first half, reaching €3,922 million, allowing us to combine the acceleration of reinvestment with the reinforcement of our financial external liquidity. Our FFO to adjusted net debt ratio stand at 21.7%, an improvement of 110 basis points versus 12 months ago.

In terms of access of capital market, despite the overall contraction of serving the debt market, in the last two quarters, we have been able to issue €2,600 million of new green and sustainable financing, driving group total sustainable finances to close to €23 billion now.

Following this performance, credit agencies have recently confirmed the ratings for Iberdrola. This comfortable financial position allow us to continue looking for growth opportunity through the greenfield acquisition of the addition of new project to our pipeline. In both case, we are following the same strategy of the last two decades, integrating new companies in new countries and transforming them into platform for organic growth. That was the case in UK, United States and Brazil, where we have multiply investment by two or even by three since the integration in the group.

In the last month, we have announced three transaction that replicate this model. In Australia, we are already have a 300-megawatt wind and solar fiber project under construction. And following one year of conversation, we launched the friendly takeover bid for Infigen, one of the country’s large renewable developers and a company with a strong customer portfolio and deep know-how of the Australian PPI market. This company will add 1,100 megawatt to our installed capacity and a growing pipeline of project which today has already more than 1,000 megawatts.

In France, we have reinforced our presence in the onshore wind market through the integration of Aalto Power, a renewable operator with 800 megawatt in operation of advanced development. Additionally, we have become 100% owners of the company developing the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm, which is 496 megawatt, as you know, which is progressing well to reach commercial operation by 2023.

In offshore wind, we have also closed a transaction that create huge potential opportunity for the next decade in Sweden, a country with a clear plan of substituting nuclear power with renewables in the late 2020s and 2030s, reaching a project portfolio up to 9,000 megawatts that could start operating from 2099, putting us in a position that reminds me what we did in UK 10 years ago when the East Anglia fund action was held.

On these projects we further reinforce our renewable pipeline, which as today reaches 58,000 megawatt. 60% of these project are located in the United States and Spain. In United States, we have 20,000 megawatt in total, out of which 7,500 are offshore wind; 5,000 megawatt offshore wind; and 8,500 solar foot double take.

In Spain, over the last year, we have increased our pipeline by 30% to reach 14,000 megawatt of solar photovoltaic and onshore wind. The remaining 40% is spread over Brazil, Mexico, Continental Europe, UK, where we have already, as you know, 4,500 megawatt of offshore wind project and the rest of the world. Out of this total, we already had 7,000 megawatt of renewable capacity under construction, 80% which will be finalized by 2021 with 1,000 megawatt of onshore in Brazil completed in 2022 and the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind project in 2023. Additionally, we have 14,000 megawatt, which already had permits, most of which will be operating by 2024 and 37,000 megawatts more of pipeline in earliest stage of development we will mature from 2025.

Let me highlight our pilot in an offshore wind, which amounts 12,000 megawatt in United States, UK and Continental Europe, with full seabed rights before including the transaction of Sweden. In order to assess the dimension of offshore wind pipeline, it’s essential to understand that offshore wind generate around five times the build-up per megawatt of other renewable technologies like, for example, solar photovoltaic. You see Iberdrola taking a leading role in the acceleration phase we are entering. All countries are taking multiple measure to anticipate the investment in many cases driven by reconstruction plans.

In Europe, the European Commission presented the long-term buyer for the period 2021 to 2027 for €1.1 trillion and the next-generation new recovery plan with an allocation of €750 billion, which – of which more than half, €390 billion, will be subsidies with the rest B loans with the different levels of conditionality, depending on countries. Close to €460 billion, that is more than 25% of the combined amount, will be dedicated to green and climate-related investments.

In Spain, the government has submitted the revised National Climate Energy Plan to Brazil and is also reaffirming the green ambition with a climate change and energy transition bill that is currently being discussed at Congress. In UK, the grid recovery fund was already approved. In the United States, around $3 trillion were approved by the federal government to provide relief in a wide range of areas which respond to COVID pandemic. A new PTC extension was also passed with five years of safe harbor. At the state level, we continue to see more and more ambition green target. For instance, New York has set an objective to reach 70% of renewal energy by 2030, with the coming offshore wind actions, and Virginia has also increased offshore wind actions.

Finally, in Brazil, an economic stimulus package was approved for around BRL 750 billion. As we anticipated in last result presentation, we are currently executing new Iberdrola Retribución Flexible program, which will amount to at least €0.232 per share, either in cuts of shares and will be paid on the 4th of August. Adding up the interim dividend paid in February, total shareholder remuneration amounts €0.40 per share, reaching already the floor set for 2022, three years in advance, reaffirming our model that seeks to create sustainable value for all our stakeholder, including, of course, our shareholders.

A model that has made us a best-in-class company in ESG investors. After 20 years anticipating the transition to green and a more sustainable energy system, today, prestigious international entities, such as ROBECOSAM or MSCI are giving us the highest rating and the largest investment fund in the world. BlackRock considered our bond as dark green, the highest green bond rating.

Just a few days ago, we signed a new facility with the European Investment Bank and the ICO €800 million, driving the total green and sustainable financing in the group for more than €22 billion now.

I will now hand over to the CFO who will present the group financial result in more detail. Thank you.

José Sainz

Thank you, Chairman. Good morning to everybody. I will now go through the results. I would like to start explaining the two main COVID impacts considered in our accounts totaling €228 million at the EBIT level. €157 million related to demand decrease, affecting both Generation and Supply up to €92 million, and Network business, €65 million. As I was saying, this is the €157 million goes at EBITDA level. And another €71 million of bad debt accounted for as provisions, reducing our EBIT: €35 million in the Network business and €36 million in Generation and Supply.

In Networks, as the Chairman has said, we are expecting recovery of most of the impacts through the regulatory mechanisms. And in Generation and Supply, bad debt impacts will be managed through our commercial activity. And as also the Chairman has pointed out, we have submitted a proposal for recognition of impacts in the SVT tariff into the UK regulator.

Our reported first half EBITDA decreased 1.4% to €4,918 million. Total adjusted EBITDA is up 4.2%. FX lowered our EBITDA by another €92 million related basically to the real evolution that has depreciated 19% against the euro during this period. The dollar rose around 3%, and the sterling was flat. Reported net profit was 12.2% up to €1,845 million and adjusted net profit is up 7.5%.

Our adjusted results, already advanced by the Chairman, as we have explained already in the Q1, exclude the most relevant non-recurring items, both in 2019 and 2020 first half, but not – but does not consider any FX impact. As you can see in the slide, 2020 first half adjusted EBITDA is €5,075 million, excluding the €157 million COVID demand effect. First half 2019 adjusted EBITDA was €4,868 million instead of the €4,990 million reported as it excludes €121 million of non-recurring, €89 million from our LNG contract sales that we did in the second quarter of 2019 and €33 million from settlements in the Spanish networks. As a consequence, adjusted EBITDA grew 4.2% instead of the 1.4% fall reported.

If we would have added the FX impact, €92 million, our adjusted EBITDA would have grown 6.1%. Adjusted net profit of €1,670 million instead of the €1,845 million reported exclude all the COVID net impacts in our accounts, €153 million, net of impacts; the already mentioned on EBITDA level; and another €71 million of bad debt net of taxes.

Adjusted net profit also exclude the €485 million of the Gamesa gain and another minus €157 million of non-recurring negative tax impacts, mainly due to the UK deferred tax impact as they did not reduce the tax rate to 17% from 19%. As a result, adjusted net profit grew 7.5% instead of the 12.2% growth reported.

Revenues fell 9.9% due – to €16.5 billion, impacted by COVID and weather-related lower demand. And procurements fell 16.3%, reaching €8.4 billion. As a consequence, gross margin was down 2.2% to €8 billion, also affected negative by €121 million of negative FX impact.

Net operating expenses improved by 3.3% to €2.1 billion. The improvement in net operating expenses is driven by cost containment and efficiency plan. Positive FX impact compensates the €33 million of donations and other expenses related to COVID accounted for in the second quarter.

Levies fell by 3.4% to €1,057 million with lower output and prices in Spain being a key factor to this evolution. As you can see in the slide, Spanish taxes on generation improved €28 million.

Analyzing the results of the different business and starting by Networks, its EBITDA fell by 10.6% to €2.3 billion, considering €65 million negative COVID impact on demand and €140 million €130 million of IFRS accounting effects in the U.S. that will start to be recovered from the second half of this year onwards.

As you can see in the slide, Spain contributed 34%; the U.S., 23%; Brazil reached 21%, and the UK contributed another 21%. In Spain, EBITDA fell 5.5% to €791 million due to a 50 basis points lower remuneration for this year, bringing down revenues by €29 million and the impact of the mentioned €33 million of positive settlements accounted for in the first half of 2019. Net operating expenses and taxes improved, compensating partially this fall.

In the U.S., IFRS EBITDA was 25% down to $588 million, driven by $142 million negative temporary adjustments under IFRS as a consequence of difference in volumes and energy cost due to an extremely mild winter and storms that appeared in the second quarter. Most of these negative impacts will start to be recovered during the second half of this year and following years. U.S. GAAP EBITDA, excluding those accounting translation impacts, decreased just 0.9% or $144 million more than the IFRS EBITDA reported.

In Brazil, EBITDA grew 4.2% to BRL 2.6 billion. Tariffs revisions in Coelba and Cosern from April and in Elektro from August, increasing contribution from transmission assets and cost contention due to efficiency plans have been almost compensated by BRL 150 million of COVID impact on demand, expected to be recovered mostly in the third quarter of this year. A BRL 1.7 billion COVID account as a balance sheet and as an off-balanced loan for NEO has already been approved by AML.

Finally, in the UK, EBITDA was 3.3% up to £431 million, with higher revenues both in transmission and distribution as a consequence of the growing asset base due to investments, partially offset by £20 million less revenues due to lower demand to be recovered in 2022.

Renewables EBITDA grew 5.3% to €1.2 billion, driven by the growth in the UK and the U.S. and despite weak conditions in the second quarter. Nevertheless, hydro conditions were good, and our level of reserve increased 55% year-on-year. Our average operating capacity increased 6.1% and our total installed capacity reached close to 33,000 megawatts or an increase of close to 8%.

In Spain, EBITDA was €301 million, 21% below last year despite an 18% higher output due to 51% higher hydro production or whereas higher PV capacity. But this was more than compensated by lower prices in our sales to our supply business.

In the U.S., EBITDA increased 12.4% to $313 million, caused by a 21% higher output following the 791 megawatts increase in operating capacity and a higher wind resource and higher availability of our fleet.

In the UK, EBITDA was 54% up to £329, with higher contribution both in offshore onshore, 12% higher and offshore, especially, 270% more as a result of the East Anglia production which is ramping up as its 740 megawatts are already in operation. In Brazil, EBITDA decreased 12.6% to BRL 269 million, with 7.8% lower output and prices normalizing versus last year extraordinary high levels.

In Mexico, EBITDA decreased 14% to $39 million as a consequence of an 8% lower output. Finally, in the international business, mainly in Europe, EBITDA fell 3.4% to €177 million due to higher development costs as business expands.

Generation and Supply EBITDA was up 14.3% to €1.3 billion, including €92 million negative impact of COVID on demand. In Spain, the EBITDA was up 8% to €813 million, with 16% lower output, both higher purchases at lower prices versus first half of last year. We continue our active management of our customer portfolio of energy and smart solutions. There are, as I mentioned, €89 million negative non-recurring from our LNG contract sale accounted for in the second quarter of last year.

In Mexico, the EBITDA grew 3.7% to $423 million, thanks to higher sales as a consequence of an 8% increase – production increase, partially compensated by a lower availability of one of our plants.

In the UK, the EBITDA grew 130% to £112 million after SVT tariff was adjusted upwards. Some COVID impacts on demand are being negotiated to included on the 2021 SVT review.

Brazil added BRL 167 million to EBITDA in the context of business normalization after the one-off negative effect and lower results in 2019. And in international business, EBITDA was €6.4 million negative, improving versus last year, but still affected by initial development cost of our supply business in Europe. Nevertheless, we have reached 1,650,000 contracts, 52% more than one year ago.

EBIT fell 10.6% to €2.7 billion as provision grew 47% after including €71 million of bad debt COVID provisions; €35 million in Networks, that will be mostly recovered through regulatory mechanisms; and €36 million in Generation and Supply to be managed through our commercial activity. In addition, our amortizations increased 7.6% due to the increase of the asset base and activity.

Delinquency rate measured in our Supply business, measured as rolling credit cost versus billing, has grown from 0.8% in the first quarter of 2020 to 0.94% in the first half of – in the first half due to the COVID impacts.

Net financial expenses improved €211 million to €400 million, driven by €182 million linked to one-off FX hedges, another €72 million positive impact due to the lower cost of debt that improved 40 basis points to 3.23% and a €43 million negative results due to higher average debt.

As the Chairman has pointed out, our reported credit metrics improved compared to last year in spite – despite of this mentioned debt increase. On a like-for-like basis, considering homogeneous criteria for debt in both periods, FFO adjusted net debt improved 1.1 percentage points to 21.7%. Adjusted net debt EBITDA improved to 3.7 times from 3.8 times. And our retained cash flow over our adjusted net debt improved to 20%. Our adjusted leverage ratio was 44.9%.

As of today, we maintain ample liquidity of around €14.6 billion, more than fulfilling the rating agencies' requirements with 30 months coverage of financial need in our base scenario and 33 months in the stress one.

Our sources of financing continue to be highly diversified. Currently, the bond market is 63% of our sources. Weight of bank financing is 11%, giving us opportunity to increase this kind of funding if required, and supernational lenders have another 11% share. Up to date, the group has obtained €5.6 billion equivalent of new funding in different markets and competitive levels, continuing with our green financing strategy.

In the bond market, we have issued €2.1 billion equivalent, €1.1 million, $975 million and BRL 560 million. In the bond market, we have raised €1.4 billion. And as the Chairman has said, we have recently signed a loan with the international – with the European Investment Bank and ICO and further loans with the Banco Nacional de DeSarrollo of Brasil.

The Iberdrola Group remains the world’s leading private group in green bonds issued, the most preferred asset class for ESG investors due to the use of proceeds, strict reporting and external verification. Our current asset base and investment plan, focused in the energy transition, will allow the group to continue taking advantage of this green bond market. In 2020, Iberdrola signed new transactions totaling €2.6 billion of green financing, maintaining our leading position, as the Chairman has pointed out. The group has a total of €22.6 billion of green sustainable financing outstanding as of today.

Reported net profit grew 12.2% to €1.8 billion, affected by non-recurring results with Siemens, Gamesa capital gain, partially compensated by negative impact on taxes mainly in the deferred taxes in the UK, as I explained previously. Adjusted net profit grew 7.5%, as I have detailed in Slide 21. And now the Chairman will end this presentation.

Ignacio Galán

Thank you, Pepe. To conclude, over the last six months probably in the most challenging scenario indicates, Iberdrola has continued growing. And we have achieved this reaffirming the same model we have been implementing for 20 years. A model based on social market economy, on a strong belief of the benefit of balancing the long-term interest of employees, shareholders and societies as a large.

In moment like this, everyone needs to move from words to action. And the 40,000 employees of Iberdrola have proven their willingness to do it. Maintaining electricity supply with absolute normality in all our countries; providing visibility to our suppliers so that they can preserve jobs with €7 billion awarded in just six months; dedicating €33 million to the purchase and donation of health suppliers in the countries we are at present; and progressing in the execution of our investment plan.

Despite all restriction, we have started the construction of 350 new megawatt this month. And year-on-year, we have completed close to 5,000 megawatts, increasing our total installed capacity for more than 53,000 megawatt, almost 2/3 of which are Renewables.

We have been able to combine this growth with efficiency measures, driving the net operating expenses down by 3.3% and with a strong financial position, as shown by all our solvency ratios and our available liquidity with the exist €14 billion. Reported net profit grew 12% to €1,845 million, despite the negative impact of €553 million as a consequence of COVID-19.

For the rest of the year, we are confident that we will continue to perform according to our plans. We maintain our target to invest €10 billion in the year, installing totally 4,000 megawatt of new capacity. Results will also be supported by tariff reviews in Brazil and especially by the new rate cases in New York, which we expect to close in October with retroactive effect from April. And we will continue putting in place new efficiency measures.

We have lived three months of a sharp contraction in economic activity. But our diversified business model has proven once again our capacity to resist external shocks. These are unprecedented times. And despite seeing clear signs of improvement in power prices, demand and overdue debt, it’s still early to be certain about the evolution in the coming months.

As explained earlier, regulators in all our market are also working on measures to mitigate impact. Taking all this into account, we are today maintaining our net profit guidance at mid-high single-digit growth with even growing in line with the net profit. We still have significant challenge ahead, but you can be sure that everyone in Iberdrola will continue to rise to them.

Thank you very much. And now we reply your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Ignacio Cuenca Arambarri

Now we are going to start with the Q&A session. And the first question comes from Harvey Wyburd, Bank of America Merrill Lynch; Sam Arie, UBS; Alberto Gandolfi, Goldman Sachs; and Manuel Palomo, Exane BNP.

It is related to the wording of the guidance for the end of the year. Are we correct that there has been a small change of language of the guidance, now mid-high single-digit growth instead of previously high? Is it just the impact of COVID? Or is there something else driving the small shift? Does the update guidance mid-high single-digit growth in net profit includes or not the capital gains from the Siemens Gamesa stake? Are you downgrading your guidance? Are you comfortable with full year Bloomberg consensus of €3.6 billion net income?

Ignacio Galán

So my god, it’s too many questions in only one. So when we met already three months ago, we were not aware about the strict lockdown measures which are going to be in place. In April, when we presented first quarter result, we have only a partial understanding of the situation.

Today, the situation is different. The COVID, we know now what has been the impact in our accounts at net profit level represent €153 million. €153 million roughly in – represent 4% to 5% of our annual net profit. So looking forward the full year, it should depends very much about certain factors, as I comment. What is going to be – there are good signs of stabilization of the demand and power prices. But we don’t know what is to be the future evolution, depending how you’re going to be the COVID behavior in the next month.

Similarly, I think we are collaborating actively with the regulators. We expect recover partially this impact. But I think we are in talks with them, still, we are not already confirmed for – to recover during this year. So that why, I feel, in summary, our position is that we continue in delivering increased result.

But depending on the evolution of those factors, we could grow something like a mid-or high single digit. I think the fact today, this €153 million represent 5% or almost 5%, 4% to 5% of our expected net profit. So I think we’ll recover completely that one. The number should be the one. We complete it. Partially, it should be another one. If we succeed already in the negotiation with regulators to be registered this year, certain of these expenses in the account of the year, the results will be one. If we are not succeeding, if we would register the following year, the results will be another one.

So there are too many uncertainties around. Then it’s impossible to say what is going to make. So – but what is important is to say that our expectation is to continue delivering increasing results, which I think indeed in the certainty period in we are living, I feel is really something very, very important to be said. So there are areas in which we are already – is in our hands, I think, we are now has to increase the power. The installed power is in our hands already – almost in our hands to get already the confirmation of our rate cases on New York. It’s in our hands already to reduce already our expenses. But there are areas which is not in our hands, I insist on that one.

So I think if any of you, you can guarantee me that there is going not to be another infection, important infection in autumn, so – but I think now we are not sure then that cannot happen. We have already passed the worst period. And in the worst period, our net profit is growing by 12%. So – and that is what I can already tell you for the time being.

Ignacio Cuenca Arambarri

Next question comes from Fernando Lafuente Alantra. What should be the reasonable EBITDA performance for the full year?

Ignacio Galán

Well, I think it’s excluding the non-recurring items, you saw that the adjusted EBITDA already grew by 4%. So I think I insist in the same message I insist before. It did – now it seems that we are coming back to a greater normalization after the COVID impact during this quarter. So I think there are positive things, which is new rate cases, which is going to be already from April is – we are already – this study will be retroactive in April.

We are in new megawatt, which is going to be – put it in operation to reach 4,000. But I think our feeling is that the EBITDA levels of growth in the year with all those if, if, if will be already in line similar of those one we have already been having at the adjusted terms during the first half of the year. So that’s allowed ourselves to be in the range to middle to high single-digit range.

Ignacio Cuenca Arambarri

Third question comes from Fernando...

Ignacio Galán

The net profit. Sorry, yes.

Ignacio Cuenca Arambarri

Sorry. Third question comes from Fernando Garcia, Royal Bank of Canada. How much of the COVID impact do you expect to recover through regulatory mechanism?

Ignacio Galán

What – you can repeat, I was –

Ignacio Cuenca Arambarri

Yes, in how much of the COVID impact we expect to recover through regulatory mechanism?

Ignacio Galán

So we feel that we are trying to get at least half of this. So I think it’s – we are already negotiating in the numbers. We are already thinking in this moment is to get something like €180 million, €200 million in the – during the year. But I think now is that is what we have mainly just negotiating in Brazil, in the rate case new tariff review, which is made in Brazil and certain things what we expect as well to recover in other countries. But I think that is more or less the number we are expecting, and that is where our – the numbers is based.

Ignacio Cuenca Arambarri

Fourth question comes from James Brand, Deutsche Bank; Jorge Guimarães, Haitong Capital Markets; and Jorge Alonso, Societe Generale. Could you provide some details on your expectation from the Brazilian tariff review? And where this should allow a full reset to take into account the volume and bad debt impacts from the crisis?

Ignacio Galán

Well, I think from Brazil, I mentioned in the last opportunity we’ve already – we joined together. I think now Brazil has already approved this – they call contract COVID, this loan of balanced loan, which for Neoenergia is going to be awarded with BRL 1.6 billion.

We expect that 95% of this amount be already cash in – by the 31st of July and the rest, I think, during August. So I think almost everything in the next two weeks. The tariff review now is under negotiation. The expectation is that this tariff review will be completed during the third quarter. So I think we don’t know, will be end of August, September, but during the third quarter is the expectation we are ready. And what we are expecting, it will recover all the extraordinary costs incurred, which is some hundreds of million reals in our account.

Ignacio Cuenca Arambarri

Question number five is related to the Rio key position of the UK regulator, and it’s come from Javier Suraez, Mediobanca; Fernando Garcia, Royal Bank of Canada; and Martin Young from Investec.

The UK regulator has put out a tough regulatory proposal. Can you please comment on that and your comment to that regulatory document?

Ignacio Galán

So we have been really surprised and disappointed by – of Ofgem draft proposal. It’s especially surprising after two years of close collaboration. I think it’s a surprise. I think we’ve been doing two years talking and negotiating with Ofgem those terms.

I think they have already recognized during these two years that our draft, our proposal, they recognize the best investment plan of those of other networks companies. And until very recent days, Ofgem has pointed publicly to average return around 4.8, so plus 14 incentives. And suddenly, they modified that 1 at 3.9 with no incentive or little incentive. I think also, I think this – and especially as well surprise because this proposal goes against the government priorities and policies.

The government priorities and policies is saying that they would like to increase investment infrastructures. And this proposal is reducing investment in infrastructures. This is already – the government would like to increase the need of new jobs, and that is going in the opposite direction. If it’s less investment, it’s going to be less job involved from that one.

Then the government is already – the policy is net sale of target. And they are trying for these to increase electrification of the economy. With less investment, we are preventing the electrification of the economy. And I think the – if there are less certification, the emission is going to increase. And all this mess has been generating just because an extra cost for consumer but less than £1 per customer per annum.

So I don’t know how in the regulated activities, how to mobilize the investment required if there are not a stability and predictability. A regulatory sector is not a sector you can give surprises, and that is a surprise. So you have to imagine the investment we are making in this is a stand for over 40 years. So I think we have to take a decision for the next 40 years.

We’ve been investing heavily in the last years in the realty one, expecting a continuity in the terms and the condition, of course, adjusted to the circumstances, but continuity. And therefore, I think if the – if they are not already predictability, I don’t know how we can already convince investors and to raise money for making already the investment the country require.

I’m sure that then is so strange, all we have already happened, that we will find out a solution. I’m sure the government of UK has been very clear about the climate policies and goals. And I’m sure they’re going to help already to move in this direction. Trade unions as well, British trade unions, are very surprised. They are already calling for a solution to protect the houses of jobs, not only in our companies, in the companies and their suppliers. I think we’ve been developing during the last eight years a British supply chain with employees based on a thousands of people without putting the jobs at risk. So – and that is reasonable. The trade unions are already worried for what can already happen.

So if nothing is changed, I think we will explore, as always, we did in defense of the interest of our shareholders, legal action, and we will explore as well the situation of cutting jobs as well.

Ignacio Cuenca Arambarri

Number six comes from Alex – Alejandro Vigil, Cygnus; Stefano Bezzato, Crédit Suisse; Harry Wyburd, Bank of America Merrill Lynch; and Javier Suarez in Mediobanca. It’s related to Mexico. Regulatory risk in Mexico and investment plans of Iberdrola there.

Ignacio Galán

Well, always I said that the energy policies is decided by governments. So I see no doubt on that one. And we have to be already – we are in a country, we have to follow the government decision. So far, setting a part of all noise, the only measure which is confirmed with impact to Iberdrola has been the increase in transmission cost for renewables, which in the case of Iberdrola has a small impact in our financial result. And I think for which we have already asked a court of injunction like the rest of the sector. Many of those of the sectors has already some of those members and other people of the sector has already received a positive response for the court at this moment actually.

Related to the – to our future investment, I think the only plan what we were already in project was planned in Tuxpan, but I think Tuxpan is – we have not still the gas contract. So I think we cannot take the decision up to only. We cannot secure the gas for the next 20 years. So when we will have this contract ready, we will decide what to do. But at the time being, nothing has been stopped in this direction.

Ignacio Cuenca Arambarri

Question number seven comes from Antonella Bianchessi, Citi, and it’s related to the – an update on the forward sales from 2021 – for 2021 and 2022 in the – in Spain.

Ignacio Galán

Paco?

Francisco Martínez Córcoles

Thank you, Chairman. Well, as the Chairman mentioned during his speech, 100% of our production for 2020 is – of our hedgeable production is close to above €70 [indiscernible] as I mentioned during Q1. And for 2021, 90% of the production of hedgeable production is closed at similar prices. Now for 2022, we expect to close our production at similar prices, too, as the forward curve for 2022 is very in line with the one of 2021.

Ignacio Cuenca Arambarri

Number eight comes from Fernando Lafuente Alantra. Where do you see debt leverage as of the end of 2020?

Ignacio Galán

Pepe, you reply?

José Sainz

Yes. I think that we are expecting to be around €39 billion in debt. Depends also if we finally do the Infigen acquisition, that will add another €800 million to our debt. And our FFO for net debt will be, in principle, around 21.5% in our calculations and above 18% in the agency ratio – the rating agency calculation. So well into the BBB+ rating.

Ignacio Cuenca Arambarri

Bursting through Meike Becker is asking about the expected evolution of the CapEx during 2021 and 2022.

Ignacio Galán

So as I commented during my speech, we see no reason to change our expectation. I think it’s – even in the tough condition we’ve been living in the second quarter, we have already managed to invest more than in the first quarter. And that is going to accelerate in the second half.

I think in the – for the detail of the future years, I think we will inform to you in the Capital Market Day. But I think just we have already talked about our pipeline. I think we have a huge pipeline. We have huge opportunities. We have customers ready to sell in the energy. We have markets. We have new rate cases. We have people. So I think now we are making €10 billion, why not to continue in the same line in the future? So I think we have all the means for already continuing in the same direction. But the detail, we will provide to you in the Investor Day.

Ignacio Cuenca Arambarri

Number 10 comes from José Ruiz, Barclays; Harry Wyburd, Bank of America Merrill Lynch; and Manuel Palomo, Exane BNP, and it’s related to our greenfield M&A in Australia.

In the last improved offer price last night for Infigen, the final one, if you are successful in your bid for Infigen, would you expect this to have a material accretive impact on earnings? And would this impact your guidance, is – will be in your guidance? The strategy related to the strategy in Australia, if we are just focused on Renewables?

Ignacio Galán

Well, the first thing is, as I explained, I think we’ve been already in talks with this company for the last 12 months. So I think it’s – suddenly, somebody makes already just a bit for it. And I think we’ve been forced to get back to this bit, and I think we are in this process. So I think for us, as I mentioned, is already a signified M&A. I think it’s – this company gave us is the opportunity and the possibility of growing faster in Australia. We are already doing this in Australia in this moment. We are building 300 megawatt of wind and solar, and that gave us the opportunity of starting with 1,000 megawatt with operation, plus our 300, plus in [indiscernible] we have already, as I mentioned, 1,000 or 1,500 megawatt more.

So – but I think that is in the short-term that I feel is not already going to affect to our – not to our financial solidity nor our result as a whole, but I think it’s a good opportunity for future growth for the future years.

Ignacio Cuenca Arambarri

Alejandro Vigil from Cygnus is asking about the appointment of the new CEO in – at AVANGRID, and the recent withdrawal of 2020 guidance with – he’s asking, Alejandro, if – which are our perspectives from 2020 and 2021.

Ignacio Galán

Well, Dennis Arriola is today, I think, is the third day in the company. So I think I gave to him some times to know what is in the company, what is their plans. And – but I think in three days, it’s impossible to say things about that one. I think to us, him to take a commitment what is going to be the long-term plan, et cetera, I think we have to give some time himself to do so.

So I think he is already in the process of analyzing the company in detail and is in the process of setting priorities. And – but I think what I can tell you is a guy with 25 years of proven experience in the sector. So – and he has great ideas for AVANGRID. That is the conversation we have already had during this process.

We are convinced that AVANGRID is in a strong growth platform. And I’m sure that after his analysis of the company, he’s going to come with good ideas we do can share with you in the next Capital Market Day in November.

Ignacio Cuenca Arambarri

Next question comes from James Brand, Deutsche Bank, and it’s related to the expectation of the bad debt in the coming quarters, which is our expectation for the remainder of the year – bad debt in the rest of the year. We expect an increase on it or...

Ignacio Galán

Well, I think perhaps, Pepe, you can reply to that one. I think it’s – we are already passing very bad times, but I think that is a wave which Pepe can already reply to them.

José Sainz

Yes, we are expecting, especially in the third quarter that the – and decision, obviously, in our forecasting in our calculations. Obviously, we are expecting that the bad debt will grow during the third quarter, especially, as the Chairman was saying when this is one of the question marks that we have. But we think that by the end of the year, we could have around the double of what we have right now in terms of bad debt.

Ignacio Cuenca Arambarri

Jorge Alonso, Societe Generale, is asking about the impact of COVID-19 on working capital.

Ignacio Galán

To Pepe.

José Sainz

That has improved. In the first quarter, we talked about €700 million, and now we are talking around €500 million more or less.

Ignacio Cuenca Arambarri

Question 14 from Jorge Guimarães, Haitong Capital Markets. Regarding the recovery of EBITDA in the U.S. you mentioned from second half 2020 onwards, could we expect the full recovery still this year?

Ignacio Galán

About the COVID?

Ignacio Cuenca Arambarri

The U.S....

Ignacio Galán

No, no. I – we will start in the first quarter, but I think mostly will be in the following years.

Ignacio Cuenca Arambarri

Yes, is similar question the number 15 from Arthur Sitbon from Morgan Stanley and Jorge Alonso, Societe Generale, is related to the reconcilable items between U.S. GAAP and IFRS, if we will see a positive impact in our European accounts in the third quarter or will take more time to recover this?

Ignacio Galán

It’s the same thing...

Ignacio Cuenca Arambarri

And if we – sorry, Pepe, if we can quantify the impact in this half between U.S. GAAP and IFRS.

José Sainz

We will start to recover, especially in the fourth quarter. I think that there could be a positive impact of $30 million, $40 million, $50 million, depends a little bit, but most of the impact will be recovered in the next year. Also taking into account that in – what the Chairman has said, we are – from November, we are expecting to start to – in the IFRS to get the results of the joint proposal in New York, which is important in terms of growth. So I think it would be basically in the fourth quarter where we will start to see a significant recovery of the IFRS gap.

Ignacio Cuenca Arambarri

Alberto Gandolfi, Goldman Sachs. His question is number 16, can you please comment on the Spanish national energy plan and the CapEx upside that this could bring for you?

Ignacio Galán

Well, I think commented during my speech, I think you know we have already 14,000 megawatt in this moment with permits in the country and I think in the pipeline, we can already be transformed rapidly in opportunities. We have already thousands of megawatt in construction of – in advanced stage for starting construction rapidly. And I feel certain that it’s an opportunity of acceleration. I think that is what we are making last year and this year, accelerating new construction in that one.

You have to be aware that all the coal-powered plant will be closed. And those which are not closed, will be closed in the next two years. The nuclear will be most of them closed during the decade as well. So – and that both together represent almost [Foreign Language], Paco, 40 – 50% to 60% of the total production.

So in the sooner that we have already all those things ready, as must safe will be already the supply in the country. That is what we are trying to profit. I think there are certain things which are already helping on this direction is the improvisation of the existing power plant. I think we can use the existing transmission with – we can hybridize and putting beside the existing power plant, another one of Renewables with that are already helping because it’s not needed to build a new transmission infrastructure about pushing infrastructure for making that one. So that give already an opportunity of acceleration of the investment and opportunity of increasing the investment in the country. The details, 11th of November.

Ignacio Cuenca Arambarri

Number 17 is from Stefano Bezzato, Credit Suisse, and is related in the same topic that Alberto questioned previously. So it’s related to the European recovery fund and the increase in Spain – possible increase in trend of CapEx in Renewables. That has been already answered.

Number 18 is from Antonella Bianchessi, Citi. Does your €10 billion target of – included acquisitions. If I’m not wrong, Antonella is asking about the Infigen and another greenfield M&A...

Ignacio Galán

No, in principal, not. I think what we are talking, we are talking about the CapEx, what we are making organically. That is not included there. So – but I think you know always in the CapEx, there are, let’s say, a floating amount, depending of the level of execution of the investment already going on, I think €500 million in €10 billion is not already an important amount but represented as a whole.

Ignacio Cuenca Arambarri

Andrew Molder from Credit Site asks about the realistic position of the renewable pipeline if finally how much we will be able to develop out of the 58,000 megawatts of pipeline?

Ignacio Galán

Well, I think we put already things here very clear. I think it’s for the – in this moment, we have 7,000 already in construction. So I think that is fully realistic. 14,000, which is with permit. So those one is going to start construction. I’ve mentioned some during this year and the rest during next year. So I think all these two probably will be all of them completed prior of 2023, 2024. And this one with permits in process, I think most of them is will be mature from 2024 onwards.

What is realistic? So probably a huge majority. So I think you see the offshore one, we have the seabed. I think it will depend if we win or we will not win the options, which is going to be held. But I think the fact that we have already the seabed, we have the land, we have the connection, which is part of this included here, that already give us the opportunity to make it already.

So you never know that they would have some environmental restriction, some of them. But I think our aim is the majority of this one will be transformed potentially, to be transformed already in a real generation.

Ignacio Cuenca Arambarri

Next question comes from Stefano Bezzato, Crédit Suisse, and he’s – if we can comment on the recent statement from Minister Rivera regarding a possible electricity market reform by year-end. Do you believe the current system marginal price model should be changed? And if yes, which model should the government adopt?

Ignacio Galán

Well, as far as I know, by President, which is she’s repeating that in a model with a massive renewables is going to affect already to the fixed – with no variable cost can already affect to the price like it is today. And we have to do something to secure the service to absorb the fixed cost that the system have.

So I think you are aware in this moment, there are certain technologies which are providing this security, which is nuclear, which is combined cycle of gas which are already not a very good healthy, to use a positive word, of results. So I think – but I think those one are needed. If it’s needed, some system have to be introduced in order then that will be compensating the manner to maintain this one the activity in those ones.

And that is what I understand that by President Rivera, she’s mentioning when she talked about, then we have to look systems to compensate the fixed cost of the system to provide the reliability that the system require. So I think that is what – their idea is how to make that one. Still, we are not already been talking about this one. But I think their aim is to solve this situation.

Ignacio Cuenca Arambarri

We have a couple of questions, number 21 and 22, regarding the pipeline of renewables from Javier Suarez, Mediobanca; Jorge Guimarães, Haitong Capital Markets. If they don’t mind, we are going to answer them through the Investor Relations team. So please move to the 23rd questions, and it’s coming from Harry Wyburd, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Javier Suarez, Mediobanca.

What is your view on the European Union hydrogen strategy? And do you see an opportunity to build incrementally more renewables capacity to power the proposed 40 gigawatts of European electrolyzers? Is this something that could be relevant in the CapEx plan you outlined in November?

Ignacio Galán

Well, I think it’s – I was very – I’ve been already in touch with the Commissioner of Energy and with President Timmermans during this confinement period and nothing is – we – I was very much expecting what is going to do finally. So the objective of the carbon issues, Europe are so clear that there are certain processes which can be electrified, but there are things which cannot be electrified. I think it’s easy to electrify the electric bacon, it’s easy to electrify the cooling and heating of the homes, but it’s not easy to make another thing to electrify. For instance, to production of ammonia.

So it’s a process which require hydrogen. This hydrogen today is already produced with a natural gas. I think they make the process where they call steam reform and where they generate CO2 which emitted to the atmosphere, and they are already generating a hydrogen with this hydrogen is used already for this process.

So that can be transformed. And I think in like that one, there are several process for heavy transport. Same thing as well for heavy transport, probably today, still is not the most competitive thing to use already batteries the export with trucks of a vessel with battery. But I think probably with hydrogen is a good solution.

That’s why I think what they are already promoted is very easy. All those things which can be already electrified have to be electrified. The hard thing had to be used for those processes, which cannot be electrified, but can be already transformed in that one.

And – but this hydrogen have to generated using already electrolyzers by electrolysis. We’d know through the use of fossil fuels for production. So I think that, that is a positive approach. And for that, I think that it seemed, the gigawatt will be needed on the range of 40,000 megawatt of installed capacity of electrolyzer in this one.

That is a huge amount of electricity generated because it works 24 hours a day. And that’s why we are already aware of that one. And that’s why we have already, just in this moment, launching the first largest project of hydrogen with electrolysis to be made probably in this moment in Europe, but certainly in Spain, which is going to generate this hydrogen inside of fertilizer company using the electricity generated for a photovoltaic power plant, which is close to that one.

So – and that is going – and that is what we are trying this moment to expand another one. It’s an area that we are analyzing in detail. We are – we see that, that is an opportunity, clear opportunity for energy consumption, clear, clean energy construction in the future and of course, who would like to be in the first – on the front of this development.

But we are already this moment a project which is in Puertollano, in Spain, inside of Fertiberia, making already the first electrolyzer making 20-megawatt electrolyzers which using already for photovoltaic power plant, which are in the neighborhood.

Ignacio Cuenca Arambarri

Let me now ask the last question in Spanish.

[Foreign Language] How do you assess the recent agreement reached by European leaders?

Ignacio Galán

[Foreign Language] Well, I think that the agreement is positive or very positive, rather, well, for three reasons. Firstly, because this means that the European political project has been consolidated. Those of us that are pro Europe believe that this is a major opportunity because it’s the first time that debt has been issued at a European scale at this particular magnitude.

And secondly, it represents the consolidation of the green deal as a project for economic growth and for the economic recovery of the EU. Those of us that have been fighting for the last 20 years in favor of energy transition, it’s magnificent news.

And then thirdly, because as regards to our country, it’s also a very positive move for our country. But apart from the contribution of the €140 million that are going to arrive, this, I think, is going to assist us to implement reforms that change our production and management model to become much more competitive and much more sustainable with the €140 billion. So I think it’s positive at all levels.

Ignacio Cuenca Arambarri

The floor to the Chairman to conclude this event.

Ignacio Galán

So thank you very much for taking part of this conference call. Let me remind that our Investor Relations team will be ready to reply for further information you may require. I hope take care of all of you, stay safe and enjoy a well-deserved summer break. Thank you very much. See you in November. Thank you.