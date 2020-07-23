Even after including growth capex, CNI remained free cash flow positive in Q2, and this bodes well for the rest of the year now demand is picking up again.

Introduction

When the entire world was suffering from initial panic selling due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, I increased my focus on infrastructure investments with a certain economic moat. Ports, airports, railways - all were excellent investments as the odds of them becoming obsolete were pretty low. Unfortunately I was trying to be too much of a cheapskate when I was bidding for Canadian National Railway (CNI) as my buy order didn’t get hit. The share price has now increased by approximately 50%, but there still appears to be additional value that could be unlocked. Where applicable, I will refer to the Canadian listing of CNI in this article as the company reports its financial results in CAD.

Data by YCharts

A good first semester, despite the negative perception surrounding COVID-19

Canadian appears to be proud of its capability to "rightsize its resources" during the COVID-19 outbreak and this helped the railway company to keep the revenue decrease limited to just 19%.

Indeed, the Q2 revenue came in at C$3.2B, down from almost C$4B in Q2 2019 and down from the C$3.5B generated in Q1 2020.

Source: financial statements Q2 2020

That being said, the company’s operating expenses also decreased by approximately 10% Yes, the total operating expenses shown in the image above increased to C$2.42B, but that’s predominantly because CNI recorded a C$486M impairment charge on assets held for sale. Excluding that expense, the operating expenses would have fallen to just C$1.95B and the operating income would have reached almost C$1.3B. Granted, that’s still substantially lower than the C$1.68B in Q1 2019 but it does indicate Canadian is able to limit the fallout from a C$750M revenue drop.

CNI’s interest expenses increased, mainly because CNI took advantage of a strong demand for its debt as the company placed a 30-year bond in US dollars with a coupon of just 2.45%. Although CNI wasn’t hurting for cash, I consider it sound financial management to lock in a low cost of funding for the next three decades. Note: The market considers Canadian National Rail to be a very creditworthy counterparty as that 2.45% bond is currently trading at 108% of the par value, indicating the cost of debt for a 30-year bond for Canadian National has dropped to around 2.1%-2.15%.

With a pre-tax income of C$717M and a net income of C$545M or C$0.77 per share, Canadian National Railway’s net income was certainly worse than in the corresponding period last year as well as in Q1, but I think it’s safe to say the railway operator was able to keep the damage limited.

The free cash flow result may exceed expectations

I’m always pleased to see companies actually reporting their cash flow statements on a quarterly basis as most companies only provide a six-month cash flow statement upon reporting the H1 results. As Canadian National did provide a detailed breakdown in Q2, we were able to determine how well the company performed in Q2.

In its press release, CNI touted a free cash flow result of C$1B, and although this is factually correct, we still need to address the elephant in the room as a decent portion of the operating cash flow actually was generated through changes in the working capital position.

Source: quarterly financial statements

Excluding the cash generated through working capital changes, the adjusted operating cash flow was C$1.37B. That’s still more than sufficient to cover the C$714M capex and the normalized free cash flow in Q2 was approximately C$660M (C$0.93 per share). That still is an excellent result, especially because the capex still includes investments in growth. The Q2 capex came in at approximately 175% the level of the depreciation charges indicating the capex isn’t just sustaining capex (in FY 2019, the sustaining capex was C$1.6B, increasing to C$2.5B after including the purchase of new locomotives and railcars -which wouldn’t all be sustaining capex - while an additional C$1.2B was spent on growth).

The adjusted operating cash flow in H1 2020 was approximately C$2.98B, and after deducting the C$1.32B in capex, the free cash flow was approximately C$1.65B, or C$2.3 per share.

Source: company presentation

Investment thesis

It’s a pity Canadian National hasn’t bought back stock during Q2 as although I understand the company was conservative to make sure it got through the COVID-19 outbreak with as little damage as possible, hindsight shows it would have been a good opportunity to buy back a few million shares at bargain prices. But of course, hindsight is always 20/20 and I do appreciate CNI’s focus on keeping the business healthy.

Even after including growth capex, Canadian National still generated C$2.3 per share in free cash flow indicating it is currently trading at a free cash flow yield of 3%-3.5%. That’s indeed low but if we would remove the growth capex from the equation, the FCF/share would already have increased to around C$2.70 while the outbreak of COVID-19 obviously also had a negative impact. Canadian National Railways remains attractive on dips, and I regret I missed out on the opportunity in March. The dividend isn’t great but the Q2 results show Canadian’s resilience.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! NEW at ESCI: A dedicated EUROPEAN REIT PORTFOLIO!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.