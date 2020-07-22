Human assets continue to be dumped and are now leaving of their own accord.

Every long-term investor has to decide how often and when to evaluate any single holding within a larger portfolio. Evaluate holdings "too often" and an individual may take on the investing characteristics of a short-term investor. Miss a critical "when" and a long-term investor may look back on an investment, shake their head and think, "I should have gotten out (or in) when 'that' happened." There is one time, though, "when" all investors should take a hard look at any individual holding: a change in the corner office.

It is time to evaluate any IBM holdings. This article will not make any buy or sell recommendations. ... It is just a first insight for your consideration written by a former IBM employee—turned author—that evaluates Arvind Krishna's "First 100 Days."

Why Is the “First 100 Days” Checkpoint Important?

When a new chief executive takes charge, it is critical for investors to reevaluate their investment options and possibly reset expectations. The "First 100 Days" is a traditional, first checkpoint of a new chief executive's direction, policies and strategies.

In a radio broadcast on July 24, 1933, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR), looking back on his activities after taking office, reviewed his initial one hundred days—a short period of time he devoted to “starting the machinery of the ‘New Deal.’” From this broadcast, the press coined the phrase “The First 100 Days.” Traditionally, this is a period of time for a chief executive to not only discover, understand and acknowledge the issues facing their country or corporation, but to start resolving them.

Wednesday, July 15, 2020 marked the end of the First 100 Days for Arvind Krishna, IBM’s new chief executive officer. When Virginia M. Rometty vacated the corner office at IBM, any shareholder who had invested $1,000 in her leadership eight years before lost $56—including the reinvestment of dividends.

The easily visualized message from the following chart is that the corporation over the last eight years has been a consistent under-performer.

What does this one-hundred-day checkpoint reveal?

Is there an IBM “New Deal?”

Or the same old stuff?

The First Leadership Test: Reporting Initial Big Blue-and-Red Revenue Results

IBM's 2019 Annual Report positioned Red Hat as the “largest acquisition in the history of the company.” Investors should expect full revenue transparency from the chief executives surrounding this critical acquisition that cost, at announcement, the equivalent of 35% of IBM’s market value—$35.1 billion.

On April 20, 2020, Arvind showed up for his initial analysts’ call to review first-quarter results. This was a pleasant break from the Rometty tradition of “never” showing up, and it was an encouraging sign. Unfortunately, his CFO failed a transparency test when dealing with the corporation’s, on-going revenue problems.

In the meeting, the CFO reported a quarter-to-quarter revenue shortfall of 3.4% ($18.182 billion to $17.571 billion) and noted that “adjusting for divested businesses and currency,” revenue was “actually up .1%.” Questionably, the CFO did not adjust for the corporation’s only acquired business in 2019—what the corporation’s annual report called the “largest business acquisition” in its history.

Adjusted for the Red Hat acquisition, the first-quarter 2019 revenue number would have been approximately $19.061 billion. This number includes IBM revenue of $18.182 billion plus Red Hat’s revenue from December 2018 to February 2019 of $879 million. Revenue was down 7.82%, not 3.4%.

[This failure to clearly include the Red Hat acquisition revenue was repeated in IBM's recent 2020 second-quarter results: IBM revenue of $37.3 billion + Red Hat revenue of $1.8 billion = Big Blue-and-Red Revenue of $39.2 billion in the first half of 2019. This was a drop in first-half revenue from $39.2 billion in 2019 to $35.7 billion in 2020, or a drop of 8.9% not 4% as sited in the company's press release.]

So, revenue was down significantly again. The corporation could have been more forthcoming with its analysts and investors. If such clarity had been provided, the CEO's comments on other critical topics, such as “IBM’s Principles of Trust and Transparency” could be received with more credibility. To believe such principles, all executives must be trustworthy and transparent. In all matters, they must speak with clarity and complete honesty.

It is the chief executive’s responsibility to enforce this honesty and integrity at all levels of their organization. Arvind Krishna’s and his executives’ words need supportive actions. Unfortunately, there has been significant conflict between the executives’ words and actions for decades and across all realms—economic, political and social. Such practices are causing internal morale problems and external credibility issues that the chief executive needed to address.

Unfortunately, a few short weeks after taking over his new position, Arvind Krishna failed to ensure a high level of transparency during this revenue announcement (and again in the 2020 second-quarter results).

A month later his employees discovered through the press that this first quarter under their new chief executive would be business as usual. The press confirmed a new resource action, and the corporation continued its long-held policy of not discussing why, who, where, and how many.

Human Assets Continue To Be Dumped and Are Now Leaving of Their Own Accord

Resource actions (layoffs) have been the corporation's primary strategy to maintain earnings. This has created a work environment that is not conducive to achieving higher levels of employee productivity and is driving good employees out of the corporation.

Resource actions are constant attacks on job security and have carried a multitude of titles over the last two decades: “right-sizing” initiated by Lou Gerstner, quarterly “resource actions” dictated by Sam Palmisano, and incessant “workload rebalancing” imposed by Ginni Rometty. These were euphemisms for a single word: layoffs. These executives shared one consistent notion: in the pursuit of ever higher earnings per share, job security was toast. The result has been falling sales and profit productivity.

On May 22, 2020, the corporation confirmed that Arvind Krishna was not slowing down or stopping this two-decades-long human resource practice. Stopping these resource actions could have slowed, halted or even reversed IBM’s on-going drop in sales and profit productivity. Employees find it hard to remain productive when every job within the corporation is at risk.

But resource actions protect the corporation’s relentless, short-term efforts to artificially boost earnings-per-share. This practice has created a work environment that is so toxic that even the best-of-the-best hold their noses as they head off to work (or in today’s environment, power up their computer to start working from home).

Now, many are leaving of their own accord, and IBM continues to see their effect in the determined eyes of their former employees turned competitor. Essentially, IBM is staffing up its competition with highly motivated, top-notch skills.

Implementing an end to resource actions would have gone a long way to building a trusting workplace where employees believe the words of the corner office rather than constantly questioning its motives and fearing its actions.

Instead the practice may continue a crisis unlike any the corporation has experienced in over 100 years.

IBM’s Cultural Crisis of 1999–2019

The business results of the last eight years are the culmination of a on-going cultural crisis. It has been over a hundred years since IBM faced a similar crisis that led to a major change of leadership.

To compare the urgency for action at IBM with that of the United States of America during the Great Depression under the presidency of FDR is rather dramatic, but it is less only in scale. The need for quick, corrective, and decisive action is indistinguishable.

In Arvind’s case, he must stop the decay of one of the world’s greatest corporations. Consider the following record inherited by Krishna from Virginia M. Rometty:

In those areas where the law requires transparency, Virginia M. Rometty’s record was as follows: year-over-year revenue growth was consistently negative and profit growth was, at best, erratic; sales productivity was down 12% and profit productivity was down 28%; revenues were down 28% and profit was down 41%; and the company lost almost half of its market value—44%. Employee engagement and customer satisfaction, two areas where ethics demands transparency but the law does not, were, at a minimum, unmentionably low and most likely uncompetitive. Even as executives spent more money on share repurchases, employees waved off the opportunity to purchase their corporation’s shares at a discount. Warren Buffett invested, took a look around, and left. Shareholders who stuck around lost money and saw risk rise astronomically. Strong, high-performing employees lost employment, and profitable, loyal customers lost a trusted vendor. Supportive societies that had sheltered the company for more than eight decades suffered from economic disinvestment as the company invested in paper instead of in people, processes, and products. THINK Again!: IBM CAN Maximize Shareholder Value The 2020 Rometty Edition

In most areas, these trends were the continuation of the corporation’s relentless, twenty-first-century decline, but one record stands out from all the rest: the corporation’s 50% drop in market value. If the United States of America’s gross national product (GDP) had dropped a similar amount over the last two decades, the coming decade would be a time of crisis. The country’s citizens would be demanding action from its leadership.

Some observe that IBM has faced and surmounted many similar crises in its past, and this is partially true. Unfortunately, IBM is facing a crisis unlike the five found in its past: (1) the Crisis of 1914–15, (2) the Crisis of 1920–21, (3) the Crisis of 1933–34, (4) the Crisis of 1964–65, and (5) the Crisis of 1992–93. All of these except one were financial crises. The one exception is the Crisis of 1914–1915 which was a financial and a cultural crisis. This is when Thomas J. Watson Sr., the traditional founder of IBM, took charge of the C‑T‑R Company. In 1930, he offered this observation of the company’s culture in 1915:

We had very little enthusiasm, but what we did have … gave us a great start, and the other men fell in line. Enthusiasm is the basis of all great things. Thomas J. Watson Sr.

Today, the corporation is once again in the midst of a cultural crisis. Gallup measures employee engagement. Deloitte writes about employee passion. Tom Watson Sr. looked in the eyes of his employees for enthusiasm. However you measure employee morale, IBM is in a cultural crisis. Its first in over one hundred years. Those who constantly parrot that the corporation has faced similar crises like those above and surmounted them, do not understand IBM’s history, the strength of its twentieth-century culture, and the power of its one-time, self-sustaining stakeholder ecosystem – or the depths of its twenty-first-century, systemic, cultural problems.

This crisis is different: It is the Cultural Crisis of 1999–2019.

This is a crisis—two decades in the making.

Arvind’s first 100 days mattered.

Just as much as FDR’s.

The "First 100 Days” Was a Missed Opportunity

Arvind Krishna's First 100 Days was more of the same old stuff. IBM's problems are rooted in its executive leadership, its board of directors, its executive compensation system, and its failure to find a leader with the qualities of a salesman- or saleswoman-in-chief.

As one who remains forever hopeful, I pray that Virginia M. Rometty’s decision to make Arvind Krishna her successor is the exact opposite of Frank T. Cary’s decision to pick John R. Opel as his successor. In the latter case, a great chief executive officer who was exemplary in almost all his actions failed in one significant aspect—his choice of successor; while in the former case, a chief executive officer who failed at most everything, hopefully did one thing right—her choice of successor.

Arvind Krishna’s first quarter, though, felt like so many that the corporation has had since 1999. It could be too easily filed under “business as usual:” falling revenue, short-term profit thinking, earnings-per-share promises that produced roadkill without a roadmap, resource actions that reduce productivity, cloud outages without explanation, and workload rebalancing that steals employment security from highly productive workers.

All of this leads to the conclusion that sales productivity will continue its two-decade-long fall.

Arvind Krishna’s words were more articulate and more personal than any of his twenty-first century predecessors, but, in spite of the constant references to the principles of trust and transparency, the corporation's actions still lacked transparency which doesn't inspire trust. Although many of the words reflected the character and concern of an FDR, the actions were lacking in most every other way. Fundamentally, because of the corporation’s internal human resource practices, it was business as usual—the same old stuff.

Arvind thinks and executes squarely at the intersection of business and technology. Alex Gorsky, Chair of IBM Compensation Committee

The 21st Century IBM is better at manufacturing pretty words than solid, leading-edge, market-changing technologies. To place IBM’s problems solely on the shoulders of its new chief executive would be a mistake. IBM’s Compensation Committee needs to return to the corporation’s twentieth-century practice of paying its chief executives for real performance and then closely monitor that performance. IBM’s poor shareholder performance is symptomatic of a more concerning underlying failure to maintain a strong stakeholder ecosystem of customers, employees, shareholders and their communal societies.

In Virginia M. Rometty’s eight years, a $1,000 investment lost her shareholders $56—including the reinvestment of dividends. She, and the board who paid her, failed to acknowledge the impact of her human resource practices on the corporation’s stakeholder ecosystem. Because of these practices, employees disengaged; therefore, the employees’ customers stopped buying; therefore, the shareholders were unimpressed with share buybacks, dividend increases and earnings-per-share metrics as revenues and profits drop by 28% and 41%, respectively. This is the stakeholder chain reaction underlying her dismal shareholder performance.

Yet, the Executive Compensation and Management Resources Committee paid her $158 million over these years of consistent non-performance.

The compensation committee will need to decide if it will continue to enrich a corner office through meaningless metrics such as earnings per share which only encourages the accounting game of stock buybacks—exchanging one form of paper (greenbacks) for another type of paper (stocks); or will they design a compensation plan that will require the long-term building of profits through a major investment in people, processes and products.

These latter type of investments will increase productivity which is the salesman- and saleswoman-in-chief’s way of increasing and stabilizing profitability.

Put on the Mantle of Salesman-in-Chief

The first months of Abraham Lincoln … his first hundred days … were strife and struggle, disaster and heartbreak. They were marked by the secession of Southern States, the firing on Fort Sumter, and the disastrous Battle of Bull Run. Lincoln’s hundred days ended with the national capital in a panic, the national flag humiliated, the Union seemingly riven in twain. Editorial, The Hundred Days The Chattanooga News Feb. 29, 1933

On April 6, 2020, Arvind Krishna inherited the chief executive officer’s desk in the corner office of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). If Arvind Krishna were a salesman, he would have held an FDR fireside-like chat with his employees on April 7, 2020 and said, “The human relations practices all of you have grown so accustomed to are, as of today, dead.” The cheer—and spontaneous increase in productivity—would have been a “shout” heard around the world.

In his first hundred days, he missed a great opportunity to start the “new machinery of a new deal” for his corporation’s employees, customers, shareholders, and their shared societies. This new machinery would have reversed the company’s twenty-first-century opaqueness. It would have included: publishing employee engagement numbers; publishing customer satisfaction numbers; publishing U.S. employment numbers like its competitors at Microsoft, Oracle, Cisco, Dell, Wipro, and HP; disclosing and halting age discrimination practices; and ending resource actions.

It was an unfortunate beginning, but it is reversible and recoverable.

After all, it has only been one hundred days.

Abraham Lincoln recovered.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Peter E. Greulich is a thirty-year, retired employee of this corporation. He has been studying the company since his retirement and has published three books about the company. He is planning a refresh of his current book about the company: THINK Again! IBM CAN Maximize Shareholder Value. This second edition will be the "The Rometty Edition" and will update all information on the corporation through 2019 and include a chapter on Virginia M. Rometty's performance as IBM CEO.