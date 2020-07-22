In such a scenario, incumbent equipment manufacturers that have already completed technical qualifications for next-generation technologies, like Infinera for its 800G products, will have an edge as the capital spending comes back.

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) is another name we like as a 'post lockdown' play, carrying forward our series of notes on stocks that may stand to benefit disproportionately as the economies start to open up. Previous notes covered ride-hailing companies, Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft Inc., (NASDAQ:LYFT) and another fiber-optic network equipment manufacturer Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI).

Remote working and 'stay at home' fueled growth in streaming has led to a demand for bandwidth soaring and capacity constraints in networks, which will force network service providers to upgrade their networks. In such a scenario, incumbent equipment manufacturers that have already completed technical qualifications for next-generation technologies, like Infinera for its 800G products, will have an edge as the capital spending comes back.

Investors who have followed the space for a while may shrug off emerging positive catalysts as another spurt of growth opportunity that the company will waste, like other times in the recent past. We believe that will be a mistake and this time it is different.

The company is winning market share in some products designed for access, stands to gain an early lead in offering 800G solutions competing against majors like Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) and Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK), and more importantly showing signs of financial discipline needed to allow topline improvement follow through to improved value for public shareholders.

The dirtiest four letters - This time it's different

Old tech sectors like fiber optic equipment continue to disappoint investors, especially growth and GARP investors, thanks to Sell-side analysts working in silos getting excited about every new product and a cabal of old-timers in management and research analyst community creating hypes that fail to materialize any meaningful value for shareholders. The result - a stock that is trading 70% lower than where it was trading 5 years ago.

Infinera Corporation 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1 2020 Revenue Growth -2% -15% 27% 38% 13% As % of revenue Gross Profit 46% 36% 37% 32% 26% Research and development 25% 28% 24% 21% 20% Sales and marketing 12% 14% 12% 11% 10% General and admin 7% 8% 8% 9% 8%

Adjusted for stock-based compensation, restructuring, non-cash charges, etc.

As the chart above shows, the sentiment is well-captured in historical numbers, highly cyclical revenue growth combined with a consistent decline in gross margins, and extremely poor operating leverage.

Infinera Corporation 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1 2020 Shares outstanding 143 148 158 179 182 Growth Y/Y 0% 3% 7% 13% 3%

If that wasn't enough, shares outstanding continue to grow, further diluting the existing shareholders. Indeed, shares outstanding grew 27% over the last 5 years, almost similar to revenue growth over that time frame.

Ok, then why do we believe this time is different?

Infinera Corporation 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1 2020 Revenue Growth -2% -15% 27% 38% 13% Growth in absolute dollars Gross Profit -2% -33% 30% 20% -11% Research and development 29% -5% 9% 19% -8% Sales and marketing 16% -3% 8% 26% -11% General and admin 9% 1% 19% 63% -14%

Adjusted for stock-based compensation, restructuring, non-cash charges, etc.

Because the first time in many years, the management is walking the talk by managing expenses enough to make some impact on the bottom line. As the chart above shows, operating expenses are coming down in absolute dollar terms in a meaningful way.

Yes, the same thing happened in 2017 as well, but this the first time in years when revenues are still growing. Secondly, even though gross profits declined last quarter, the decline was caused by a few one-off events that are covered later in this note.

What will bring change, if the discipline continues?

Infinera Corp. Guidance ($M) Q2 2020 Revenue $320 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 35% Gross profit $112 Operating expense $124 Operating loss -$12 Interest expense $6 Net -$18

Academic exercise for internal use only: Purnha

A closer look at the second quarter's guidance shows if the revenues continue to grow, gross margins reach levels seen in 2015-16, and the company can maintain operating expenses guided for the current quarter, there is a meaningful upside to the earnings.

Infinera Corp. Rough estimates ($M) Quarterly Revenue $352 Non-GAAP GM 46% Gross profit $162 Operating expense $124 Operating loss $38 Interest expense $6 Net $32

Academic exercise only for internal use: Purnha

Indeed, our quick back of an envelope analysis (chart above) suggests all one needs to watch closely are the sales growth and gross margin numbers, given operating expenses have fallen in line.

What gives us confidence that revenues and gross margins grow?

Difficult as it may be, there are green shoots that inspire confidence.

Revenue growth

Last quarter, the company suffered major supply chain disruptions, yet managed to meet revenue expectations of the Street and won several design wins.

Going forward, there are two major catalysts, the transition to 600G and ramp-up of the company's 800G product - ICE6 solution, near-term. The company is already supplying 600G solutions to 11 customers but the transition from 200G to 600G is a much bigger opportunity and the second half of this year is when ISPs are expected to start buying in a big way, marking the beginning of the replacement cycle.

The ramp of 800G in the second half will mark the start of another major cycle. Besides revenue growth, ICE6 solution will allow the company to penetrate metro and DCI (data center interconnect) markets, helping the rollout of 5G networks. Traditionally, Infinera has been a long-haul solution company. Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is among the first Tier 1 customer of the product.

Gross Margins

During the first quarter, gross margin suffered more than 5% on account of subsea consortium deal getting completed, increased share of 200G in the total mix, and higher freight & logistics costs due to lockdown, things that are expected to have sorted out in the second quarter, which is why the guided gross margins are higher than those seen in last 2-3 years.

Near-term two things can move margins in a meaningful way, 600G deployments becoming a larger part of the total mix and ramp-up of 800G products that carry significantly better margins, things achievable over the next few months.

Disclosure: This is purely an academic exercise for our internal use and we are NOT recommending buying or selling based on these projections.

