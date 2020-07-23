"When my information changes, I alter my conclusions." - Paul Samuelson

"When the world changes, change your mind. I did." possible future NY Times Op-ED by Warren Buffett

My initial title for this piece was "Buffett Is Back," but I realized that it was inaccurate. Buffett has never been away. Calculated inaction is a form of action and is often more effective than what looks like decisiveness. Military and market history are replete with examples validating this principle. Wellington, the general who beat Napoleon and one of a handful of generals who never lost a battle, frequently succeeded by placing his forces out of sight behind a slope and waiting until less prudent adversaries came to him. That's what Wellington did at Waterloo, where he let a reckless Napoleon come to him. This may be a pretty good analogy to Buffett's approach in the present market.

Buffett is a bit like Business Week covers - one of the great idiosyncratic contrary indicators. Near the top of overpriced markets the general opinion of an underperforming Berkshire is negative. It takes a long ride to the depth of despair to realize that maybe the old guy was onto something after all. We are now at the point of a normal cycle when critics argue that Buffett has lost his touch. He hasn't. A number of his actions, going back a couple of years, demonstrate that his judgment has been as good as ever. The market may soon be coming to him.

Buffett's career has been made up of both decisive action and watchful inaction. When he can't understand what is going on in the markets he sits patiently and keeps his resources intact while he waits for the market to come to him. This was true in 1969, when he shut down his partnership. He did not say that the market was headed for disaster. That isn't his way. He simply stated in letters to his partners that he no longer understood what was going on and preferred to step aside. This is his approach in the current market.

When grading Buffett's performance in the present crisis, it's important to consider the counterfactual. The concept of the counterfactual is grounded in the fact that what actually happens is only one of the possible events that could have occurred. When the market began to crumble in the early days of the COVID lock down, it was prudent to avoid having a strong opinion on the ultimate outcome. There was simply no basis for a strong opinion. Those who had strong opinions were basically guessing. A few got it right. Most got it wrong in one way or another. That is true whether subsequent events proved their opinions right or wrong. Nobody really knew what was going to happen because there were too many variables.

It's a market axiom that the actions you take are not right or wrong depending upon the outcome. The future unfolds as one of many random paths, and you are measured by taking prudent and measured steps rather than by a lucky guess as to which of several possible futures proves to be the one that actually comes to pass. The long term measure of a strategy is the soundness of the process by which you arrive at it. Investors who survive and prosper in the markets over long periods correctly judge themselves by their ability to stick to a rational process without assuming that they know more than they do. If you see nothing else that interests you in this article, it's a good idea to give some thought to this paragraph.

Four months into this crisis it is easy to look back and know that monumental actions by the Fed and Congress were on the way and would win the day - in the short term, at least. In five or ten years we may look back at these actions and see clearly the long term implications, but we truly can't know what they will be at this moment. Possible future paths of the markets, the economy, and the well being of the US and the world fan out with wide dispersion. The actions taken may prove entirely appropriate and without any negative consequences. Or they may not. We'll have to wait and see.

Just as prudent individuals at the height of the crisis in March crafted a strategy of survival. Most of my recent articles since the onset of the crisis have involved several possible outcomes with varying probabilities which I have updated as events unfolded. (You can see examples here and here.)

I think this also the way Buffett thinks. He sees the world in nuanced balance of facts and probabilities. In that light, let's review a few of Buffett's major actions in reverse order of time, starting with the recent acquisition of Dominion's gas pipelines.

The Dominion Deal

The majority of analysts seem to have looked at Buffett's purchase of Dominion Energy's (D) pipeline and gas storage assets as a win for Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) and a loss for Dominion. The basis for this view is as simple as the arithmetic suggesting that Dominion surrendered over 20% of its earnings power in exchange for a sum more like 10% of its market cap plus debt. The percentage of debt in the pipeline deal versus debt left in Dominion may complicate this quick take, but only slightly. An analysis of the deal could plausibly stop here, but it's worth thinking about what Buffett saw and why he acted.

The first thing to consider is that the Dominion pipeline deal had nothing to do with the current crisis. Dominion was not forced to the deal by the COVID crisis, and Buffett did not pounce on an asset which had become cheap because of the crisis. Dominion's motivation for the deal was more local and specific to the industry and was probably triggered by Dominion's decision to throw in the towel on the Atlantic pipeline because of political hurdles. With the Atlantic pipeline no longer in prospect, the value of Dominion's existing pipeline business was diminished and management threw in the towel on the industry. Dominion was therefore a motivated seller, eager to get cash and get out of something which had lost its attraction. Buffett was in no hurry and could act or choose not to act, thus his edge.

Let me note in passing that Buffett was not flashing a green light on the market as a whole - far from it. The major virtue of the gas pipeline and storage business is a stability which makes it resistant to tough times like the present. The major risk is the political movement for green energy. The optimistic view of natural gas is that it is the least undesirable of carbon fuels and thus may serve as the bridge from coal to wind and solar. The risk is that wind and solar become cheap enough and available enough that a bridge turns out not to be needed.

While I personally have no way of assessing the probabilities on the political argument, Buffett seems well positioned to make such a judgment. Berkshire Hathaway Energy has used both natural gas and green energy for years and is exceptionally well positioned to understand the number of years until the moment at which natural gas will turn into a stranded asset due to the growth, reduction in cost, and political pressure favoring both wind and solar. BHE is run by Greg Abel, now the head of the non-insurance side of Berkshire and the individual whose name is likely the one in the secret envelope naming Buffett's future successor. If anyone is well qualified to frame the assumptions for analyzing the future prospects for natural gas and discounted future cash flows from the deal, it is Abel. Dominion obviously knows a bit about this subject too, but on balance one has to give another edge to Buffett and Abel.

Berkshire was therefore much more than a potential bidder with spare cash. With its already large natural gas holdings, the deal moves it from 8% of US market share to 18%, and does so at a bargain basement price. You might argue that both sides of the deal profited as its ongoing pipelines and storage facilities had become less valuable for Dominion because of the cancellation of the Atlantic pipeline project while Berkshire's existing position in the industry made the pipeline more valuable than it might have been to other buyers.

The particulars of the deal are also interesting. The actual cash cost of the deal was $4 billion. Extrapolating loosely from Dominion's negative adjustment of future earnings forecasts - loosely because the deal may not be the only factor in the adjustment - cash flow from the pipeline and storage assets is in the range of $750 to $900 million, probably somewhere between the middle and the higher end.

Subtracting interest payments (deductible) from the $5.7 billion of assumed debt suggests that at an estimated 5% average interest rate on the debt - a pure conjecture from a quick look at the interest cost of Dominion's total outstanding debt - one might subtract about $230 million debt service from an approximate average of the high and low for cash flow estimates. This means that Berkshire is getting about a 15% cash flow yield from its actual $4 billion cash out of pocket. Further assuming that Buffett is able to take actions on the debt driving the rate down toward the much lower cost of Berkshire's own debt, the return rises to 20% or more.

The faster the debt runs off the books and the possibility Berkshire may be able to call or otherwise buy back the debt suggest the possibility of very sweet returns. The payback period is thus somewhere between 5 and 7 years. I'm not a bettor of any kind, but I would take the over on that. Whatever the political environment becomes after the election, and I'll also take the bet that it will be a doozy, it seems likely that cash flow on Buffett's new pipelines and storage facilities will continue for some multiple of that number of years.

Buying the pipeline asset is very different from trying to evaluate the ultimate risks of the pandemic. It's the kind of risk that Buffett, pretty much uniquely, knows how to assess and which he has always been willing to take. It's very interesting that it was taken with Greg Abel at his side (as he was at the May virtual annual meeting). This is the kind of deal based on Buffett-style thinking that Abel will presumably be making many times in the future. At the same time, if you are a careful reader of Berkshire's annual reports, you know that this type of deal - a bolt-on to assets already owned so that risks are well understood - is a hallmark of Abel's splendidly successful management of the non-insurance side of Berkshire.

Abel's expertise in energy and the industrial side of Berkshire is generally analogous to Aijit Jain's expertise in insurance, and this deal might compare to the Aijit-initiated deal in 2006 to reinsure the entirety of asbestos risk which Lloyd's/Veritas was desperate to be rid of. Only Jain, only Buffett, only Berkshire could have done it or would have known how to assess such a one-off risk. It's also likely that no executive in the energy industry would have been better able to analyze the various risks as well as the opportunity of the pipeline deal. It was a Buffett/Abel deal in an area that is one of Berkshire's greatest strengths. No other bidder could have matched the experience and expertise of the Berkshire team. This is the historic Buffett who knows how to draw upon the capabilities of his inner circle and prepare them for Berkshire's future.

About Those Airlines And OXY

Critics like to repeat the fact that Buffett took significant losses in his four airline positions and that his deal with Occidental doesn't look nearly as good as it did when he made it. Well, the facts are certainly true, and it is also true that he sold the airlines at the bottom - so far. Did he panic? Not as I see it. Buffett has never much of a trader, of course, and his timing of trades over a career has not been particularly good. On the other hand, he has always been and still is the master of long term strategic investing.

The reality is that as the consequences of the COVID lock down became clear, the airlines were dead men walking. They still probably are. They may have gotten all the bailout they are going to get, and if that is the case everything in the medical and economic world has to break just right for them to avoid an outcome that wipes out common shareholders. Buffett grasped that fact instantly. He sold.

It's worth remembering that the COVID crisis and consequent "sudden stop" in the economy are without precedent in US history. It's the kind of thing that only happens to countries which see their currency come completely and utterly unstuck (with the case of Mexico discussed in detail in my first article cited above). Like a nuclear exchange, which may well happen within our lifetimes, it's the kind of thing which can't reasonably be included in investment calculations.

Buffett's calculations with respect to both the airlines and Occidental (OXY) were more than adequate for everyday catastrophes, in the case of the airlines because of the valuations at which he bought and for OXY because of the typical Buffett deal structure. The COVID event hit everything, but its most devastating and likely enduring impact was on a handful of sectors including the airlines, hospitality, cruising, and energy.

If you saw COVID coming and rearranged your portfolio risks for it, I would love to hear about it. I certainly didn't. The best thing I did was sell a bunch of things early and quickly on February 25, six days after the top, then buy a few different things for a trade on March 24, the day after the absolute low so far (closing most of the trades by the beginning of June). I wrote about these actions on SA in real time. I continue to have far more questions than answers about what comes next, and do not fault Buffett for being in the same boat. If you're not uncertain and confused, you're not paying close attention.

What Buffett did is interesting, however. He looked at the airlines and said, Geez, these guys may be goners but even if not they are crippled in terms of what I believed I had in them. They won't grow. They won't prosper. They won't pay nice dividends any time soon. I was wrong. My opinion needs to change, and change immediately. It's the old John Maynard Keynes quote, "When the facts change, I change my opinion." Buffett was nothing if not decisive.

The Keynes quote, by the way, cannot be chased down as an actual statement of Keynes, but the eminent quantitative economist Paul Samuelson said a similar and more precise thing: "When my information changes, I alter my conclusions." This is a rare thing to hear in the markets, and it is even rarer when it is acted on. Buffett faced a more radical change than either Keynes or Samuelson had in mind. In Buffett's case the quote might be, "When the world changes, I take a hard look at past decisions and act when necessary. Then I do some hard thinking about future consequences not yet factored in."

With OXY there was no real escape from the deal, and I'm sure he wasn't delighted about taking shares instead of a cash dividend, but I'm equally sure he sat back and looked at the oil price and has a clear idea at this point of the probabilities of getting out whole or even in the black. There are probably conditions under which he would even buy OXY entire. OXY and all other energy companies are in an area requiring hard thinking about future consequences. A good betting line would be somewhere above the worst case and below the best case.

As for the airlines, we should really credit Buffett for what he saw instantly and what the marker resisted seeing. Business travel may never be the same. Ever. Net Jets may ultimately profit, but the airlines may need to scale down operations with or without a series of bankruptcies. Leisure travel may also never be the same. This COVID thing has gone on for quite a while now and seems not to be anywhere close to going away. People have begun to look differently at the ways they conduct their lives and businesses. Buffett grasped this instantly.

About Apple

When Buffett began buying Apple (AAPL) a vigorous debate was taking place on this site between bears who were sure we had seen peak Apple because of the decline in sales of major products and bulls who argued that growing service revenues and linking up of Apple devices would soon replace the revenue and then some. I felt badly informed and did not have a strong opinion. I lacked the knowledge to attach any probabilities to the outcome of this debate. Buffett, though a famous late adopter of all gadgets, did have an opinion. He started buying Apple.

When it comes to tech gadgets I am pretty much an idiot despite having taken a course including machine language, and I think Fortran Four, in the late 1960s. I don't mind being an idiot about tech and intend to continue being one. When I don't know how to do something on a computer I wait for the weekend and ask my stepson how do things ranging from a computer meltdown that produces gibberish to moving a recommendation letter I've written from an email to a Word document. He performs these tasks with the impatience of youth, fuming at the foolish nuisance I am. On the other hand, when he can't decipher his Vanguard 1099-B and figure out what lines to use on his computer tax program, I explain to him patiently and pleasantly where the various numbers fit and why - I mean things like the meaning of qualified dividend, why the payments of Vanguard money market funds are reported as dividends rather than interest, and by what rules long term and short term capital gains and losses are calculated and why this matters.

I'll take things learned over a lifetime, including patience, over the knowledge required occasionally to punch four or five buttons on the computer keyboard in the right sequence. Fundamental things endure. Content is ultimately the main thing.

This is pretty much the position I think Buffett is in - in our youth they called it not knowing how to lay an egg but being able to tell when one was rotten. Buffett knew enough to come down on the side of those arguing for Apple as a service company. He saw that they had it right - for now, as always. He had worked it out that while Apple may have been a tech innovator of sorts in the beginning it was ultimately a company grounded in its relationship to its customers. In that sense it was just an exceptional company built around a brand, the kind of thing he knew very well.

One of Buffett's lieutenants bought Apple moderately in 2016, but Buffett apparently gave it a close look and started buying Apple shares himself in 2018. He bought on the way up as Bayesian thinking, used informally, reinforced his original decision. Everything he saw from Apple provided reinforcement that his thesis on Apple was right, and he put the pedal to the metal - $35 billion being the last number for net purchases I have seen. The current value of that investment is over $90 billion. That's more than 250% in roughly two years, not bad for a guy who is supposed to have lost his touch.

Why don't critics notice that the success with Apple swamps the scale of his failures? Well, that's simple, it doesn't fit the narrative. Buffett is supposed to be an old guy who is out of touch. Didn't everybody love Apple anyway? Certainly not as much as they love it now. And I agree that its current price may have overshot the mark a bit, so that it may correct quite bit if market leadership changes. I acknowledge that I had a couple of nervous moments as Buffett kept buying on the way up, but when you think about it, that's what all smart investors do. They cut losses and add to winners, riding them up as the investment thesis is confirmed by facts.

What about Apple and Buffett now? Apple is very different from the other high flying FAANMGTXYZ (I can't keep up with the new acronyms) stocks. It has real earnings and cash flow, buys back shares, and pays dividends, qualities that Buffett loves. I suspect that Apple is in the process of morphing into a great shareholder friendly dividend stock as growth slows. Buffett's positive view on buybacks is well known and while he doesn't like paying dividends on Berkshire he loves receiving them inside Berkshire because the corporate tax code is very favorable when it comes to dividends (and much less favorable when it comes to capital gains).

While the world speculated about Buffett's next surprise acquisition something on that scale happened invisibly right before our eyes. Apple now represents about 20% of Berkshire, and that $90-plus billion of present market value would place his Apple position around #61 of S&P 500 companies - between Raytheon (RTX) and 3M (MMM) and a bit larger than Starbucks (SBX). Any one of the three would make one hell of an acquisition, although it's unlikely that any of the three managements would respond favorably to the prospect of being bought out.

Control of a whole company is of course a more favorable situation than a large stock position in a publicly traded company, but with the current policies on dividends and stock buybacks, plus a strong management, Apple probably comes pretty close to providing the virtues of full control. And when making comparisons to Raytheon, 3M, and Starbucks, remember that Buffett bought his Apple asset at about 40% of the present market cap.

How Buffett Thinks

It's well known that Buffett loves buying things at a price low enough that it provides a large margin of safety. While he has moved over his career to companies with both growth and a strong moat, his deals retain something of his original "cigar butt" investing - a broadened version that looks at the value of discounted future cash flow with a sense of how long that cash flow will persist. There is really no contradiction between the two kinds of investing. All investments require these margin of safety analyses. All businesses, however well entrenched, have a life cycle.

The pipeline deal harkens back to the early Buffett investments in no-growth companies in which the market tends to undervalue the probable duration of cash flow. His journey with airlines is interesting but not contradictory. For the first hundred years airline companies destroyed each other and themselves with insane and pointless competition which made them net/net unprofitable. A little over a decade ago they individually and collectively adopted the notion of Nash optimality - a cooperation which if everybody bought into it was the optimal situation for each and all. Virtually unconsciously - thus not susceptible to antitrust action - they recognized that most kinds of competition were suicidal and began to behave in a way that made the industry profitable. The public never quite believed it, so their valuations remained dirt cheap. Buffett bought into the new model, and bought the lot of them.

What happened to the airlines was truly an unforeseeable event, far more so than in 9/11, which had been the last major such crisis. Buffett saw the implications immediately, understood that all the assumptions about their future were out the window, and sold. Each of Buffett's actions were rational based on the best data available. When the information changed, he altered his conclusions. Instantly.

The Apple position is the masterpiece of Buffett adaptation. He had never been able to participate in the tech innovators. Like most older people - like me - it came along too late for him to be comfortable thinking that way. There's a great piece on age and learning tossed off by the famed psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihaly, entitled "Why Michael Can't Hit." It points out why the human brain makes it difficult even for the best athlete in the world to learn a new set of skills such as how to hit a curveball much after the age of 12. That best athlete was of course Michael Jordan. It applies just as much intellectually, but usually at a somewhat later age, in the early 20s for physicists. It's very hard to do in the financial markets once one has attained a command of facts looking backward over thirty or forty years. The fact that Buffett has managed to evolve and change to the extent he has is a part of what makes a currently cheap Berkshire a screaming buy.

What Buffett did was to find a different way to think about Apple. He will never get a real grasp of the insides of an iPhone, but he can witness its attraction for others. He was able draw upon a lifetime of experience to stretch his mind a little and make a proper assessment of the argument between Apple bulls and bears. Using his lifetime body of knowledge, he then put some chips on the bulls who thought the linking up of Apple devices and popular love of the brand was the winning argument. Buffett's shorthand for this was "brand power" and a great moat which made Apple, for now at least, the best business in the world. He bought, and as his view continued to be borne out, he bought more and more until the price seemed to fully match his expectations.

What characterizes Buffett's flexibility of mind comes from knowing how he stands on basic underlying principles. Old guys either harden in their past views and ossify prematurely or do a house cleaning of principles that no longer work well and embrace the new. Buffett's a card-carrying old guy like me (the card being our driver's licenses), but it shouldn't surprise any of us too much that he has found a way to adapt to the modern world.

I've realized that I'm not quite the conservative on all things I used to think I was. I'm in fact a liberal on most social questions and have come to be about equally disgruntled with both political parties over the last two decades because they can't seem to execute the strong but rational foreign policy that I always believed in. My better example is my late mother, who decided at the age of 93 or so to tell me in some detail about the day she was confident I was conceived. Her story had slightly embarrassing moments but mainly amused me not just for its content but for the fact that it came from the person I had known for over 60 years as the ultimate prim, proper, and reserved Victorian lady. I'm happy that she told this story before dying at the age of 97 and I have come to understand it as something which contributed to my basic optimism and good nature.

Meanwhile I'm waiting to read Buffett's next NY Times op-ed: "When the world changes, change your mind. I did."

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.