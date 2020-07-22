We've finally begun the Q2 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and at the same time, we're seeing the Australian gold producers report their FY2020 results. Saracen Mineral Holdings (OTCPK:SCEXF) is one of the first names to report earnings, and the company saw an exceptional quarter, which capped off an outstanding FY2020 for the company. The intermediate producer beat production guidance by over 4% with annual gold production of 520,400 ounces and saw costs come in more than 20% below the industry average. The company is expected to follow up this outstanding year with 15% production growth next year based on its FY2021 outlook, with production guidance set at 600,000 ounces. Based on incremental production growth, industry-leading margins, and operational excellence, I continue to see Saracen Mineral as a top-10 gold producer in the sector.

Saracen Mineral released its fiscal Q4 and FY2020 results on Tuesday and reported quarterly gold production of 145,800 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of A$1,152/oz [US$806/oz]. For the full year, the company smashed its prior production guidance of 500,000 ounces, with FY2020 gold production coming in at 520,400 ounces at A$1,101/oz [US$771/oz]. These strong results helped the company report A$108.7 million in net mine cash-flow in fiscal Q4, a minor drop-off from the new record hit in fiscal Q3 of A$140.5 million. Meanwhile, the company is now one of the few Australian gold producers with a net cash position, with cash sitting at A$369 million and net cash of A$48 million to finish fiscal Q4. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

As we can see from the chart above, gold production in fiscal Q4 came in slightly lower sequentially, with 145,800 ounces produced, just shy of the new record of 158,000 ounces reported in fiscal Q3. However, this was still an exceptional quarter, and the main headwind to the lower gold production was temporary shutdowns in May at the company's ultra-low-cost Thunderbox Mine. The most significant contributor to annual gold production was the company's joint-venture with Northern Star (OTCPK:NESRF) on the Kalgoorlie Super Pit [KCGM], which saw quarterly gold production of 54,000 ounces, with the Carosue Dam Mine coming in second at 50,000 ounces. However, Carosue Dam has the potential to edge out KCGM in FY2021 with the mill expansion to 3.2 million tonnes per annum due for completion before March. Let's dig into the individual operations:

If we take a look at the table above of the Carosue Dam quarterly results, we can see that the operation produced 50,300 ounces at A$1,271/oz [US$890/oz], a 2% increase from the 49,000 ounces produced in fiscal Q3. This slightly higher gold production was driven by higher throughput, with 591,000 tonnes processed at 2.9 grams per tonne gold. These figures compare favorably to the 585,000 tonnes processed in fiscal Q3 at the same grade (2.9 grams per tonne gold). From a financial standpoint, the mine generated A$21.7 million in net mine cash flow despite spending A$32 million in the quarter on growth capital. As noted earlier, the Carosue Dam Mine should help to push up Saracen's consolidated gold production next year as the mill expansion from 2.4 million tonnes per annum to 3.2 million tonnes per annum remains on schedule to be completed before March. Assuming a smooth ramp-up, this should push quarterly gold production closer to 65,000 ounces per quarter.

Moving over to the company's Thunderbox Mine, we also saw a decent quarter, with quarterly gold production of 42,100 ounces at A$812/oz [US$568/oz]. While these figures pale in comparison to the 50,100 ounces produced in fiscal Q3, the mine saw extended shutdowns in May, which included SAG and ball mill relining; a significant headwind to quarterly throughput. As we can see in the table above, mill throughput was 676,000 tonnes at 2.0 grams per tonne gold, well below the average feed grade of 2.4 grams per tonne gold in fiscal Q3. However, despite some sequential weakness due to the tough comps (fiscal Q3 was a record quarter), Thunderbox still managed to generate A$36.7 million in net mine cash flow after A$24 million in growth capital. The ultra-low costs at Thunderbox continue to be some of the best in the industry, with the average mine producing gold above US$850/oz.

Finally, at KCGM, Saracen saw quarterly gold production of 53,400 ounces at A$1,329/oz [US$930/oz]. These figures were down slightly from the 59,000 ounces produced in fiscal Q3, with marginally lower grades being the culprit (1.2 grams per tonne gold vs. 1.4 grams per tonne gold). However, throughput was up in the quarter to 1.65 million tonnes, and the mine still managed to generate over A$50 million in net mine cash flow for Saracen. This is an exceptional start for the new acquisition, considering that Saracen paid just over A$1 billion for its stake in KCGM, and has generated over A$106 million in only two quarters of production thus far. At this rate of cash generation, the company will have paid for the acquisition by the end of FY2024, even if we see no further increases in the gold price.

If we take a look at the quarter from a financial standpoint, net mine cash flow has grown significantly with the addition of KCGM and higher production from Thunderbox. As we can see above, net mine cash flow came in at A$108.7 million, a moderate drop-off sequentially from the record A$140.5 million reported in fiscal Q3. However, this translated to 211% growth year-over-year, a massive improvement. These strong results in the second half contributed to FY2020 net mine cash flow of A$354.4 million, which significantly improved Saracen's balance sheet. The company now has one of the best balance sheets in the sector among Australian gold producers with net cash of A$48 million. In contrast, several other producers like Evolution Mining (OTCPK:CAHPF), Northern Star, and OceanaGold (OTCPK:OCANF) still have significant net debt positions.

So, what are the negatives?

The only real negative to the Saracen Mineral story is the significant hedge book, with 493,000 gold ounces hedged at an average price of A$2,094/oz [US$1,466/oz]. While this was not a huge headwind until a few months ago, this is quite a low average gold price to be selling 254,000 ounces or 42% of production at FY2021. At current gold prices, this is more than 20% below spot, and therefore this could be a slight headwind to profitability relative to other producers until some of this hedge book is cleaned out. Having said that, the company is still seeing record profits despite this headwind and continues to have industry-leading margins. Therefore, while Saracen certainly doesn't have as much leverage to the gold price, I believe the market is looking past the hedges at a 600,000-ounce producer capable of producing gold below US$800/oz.

While Saracen Mineral may not have the leverage of other gold producers to the gold price, the intermediate producer has three world-class projects and is producing gold for 20% below the industry average of US$970/oz. Meanwhile, the company continues to under-promise and over-deliver and has one of the healthiest balance sheets in the sector currently for a sub-600,000-ounce producer. My preference for investment is high-margin producers in the best jurisdictions possible, and there's a lot to like about the Saracen story with low-cost operations sitting in the top-ranked jurisdiction worldwide. Therefore, I continue to see Saracen Mineral as a Hold, and I would view any 12% plus pullbacks as buying opportunities.

