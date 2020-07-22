The company has not provided FY21 guidance to date owing to coronavirus disruption, hence, Q2 results will be studied closely and should be considered a price catalyst.

Although it may be fundamentally overvalued based on DCF analysis, the promise of Abiomed's improving technology and market leadership makes the stock attractive.

The efficacy of Impella has recently been questioned based on the analysis of 48,000 angioplasty patients, which has damaged the share price. Abiomed has contested the findings.

The company still trades at a 34% discount to its Sep '18 highs of $456, however, despite growing sales by 9% in the 12 months to Apr '20.

Investment Thesis

Abiomed 5-year share price performance. Source: TradingView

The medical device industry has produced a number of notable share price winners in recent years, owing to advances in technology and the companies that have found ways to apply new technologies to augment or enhance existing medical treatments.

Top-performing medical device stocks DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM), Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), BioTel, and Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) vs. S&P 500 past 5 years. Source: TradingView

As we can see above, the likes of continuous glucose monitoring manufacturer DexCom (my March note here), cardiac monitoring device maker BioTel (my Jun note here), and invasive surgical procedure specialist Intuitive Surgical have all experienced strong growth in recent years, which has become spectacular since the March market sell-off.

Unlike the above-mentioned stocks, however, Abiomed is not trading anywhere close to its peak of $458, which occurred in September 2018. In fact, if we look at the same stocks' 1-year share price performance, we can see that Abiomed has made a <10% gain.

Top performing medical device stocks DXCM, ISRG, BioTel, and ABMD vs. S&P 500 past 1 year. Source: TradingView

Despite the fact that Abiomed grew revenues by 30% between 2018 and 2019 and by 9% between 2019 and 2020 (the fiscal reporting period ends Mar 31), its share price has been affected by separately, an FDA letter sent to cardiologists referring to a new study of Impella that showed higher mortality rates than those exhibited in the study that led to the device's approval (a subsequent letter clarified the results in Abiomed's favour), and studies presented at the American Heart Association ("AHA") convention in November 2019, which compared Impella unfavourably with the use of intra-aortic balloon pumps ("IABP") and suggested that Impella was linked to higher bleeding rates and death. Although it has responded vigorously to the claims made in the study and its devices remain approved by the FDA and very widely used, the negative news flow has resulted in the market backing away from Abiomed's stock.

In truth, Abiomed still trades at a significant premium to what I would calculate its fair value price to be (not much more than $120) if current 9% revenue growth rates continue, but if it can overcome the doubters, the size of the company's addressable market almost guarantees the company exponential sales growth in the medium-to-long term.

The company has won numerous FDA approvals for its percutaneous heart pump technologies and has further devices in the pipeline, including the 9 Fr Impella ECP™ heart pump - the world's smallest - for high-risk percutaneous coronary intervention ("PCI") patients, which has recently entered clinical trials.

In a recent investor presentation, Abiomed said it is targeting a current addressable market ("CAM") of $8bn (revenues in FY20 were $841m) having achieved penetration of ~9% in the US, ~20% in Germany, and ~3% in Japan - where the company says there is an Impella device in 109 of 350 hospitals. Other sources estimate the heart pump device market to reach a more conservative $4bn - but either way, it is clear that Abiomed has a high ceiling for growth.

The recent acquisition of novel extracorporeal membrane oxygenation ("ECMO") developer Breethe Inc. in a $55m cash deal in April adds a highly complementary product - ECMOs are used to help oxygenate the body in times of extreme stress - to Abiomed's mix. Management believes that the ECMO system can be used in conjunction with Impella devices in situations including cardiogenic shock and, potentially, in conjunction with its RP heart pump to treat patients with COVID-19-related heart failure.

Abiomed posted EPS of $4.5 in FY20 (down from $5.75 in FY19), giving the company a reasonably high PE ratio of 63x. Its net profit margin was 22%, which suggests that if the company can be successfully scaled, then investors stand to benefit from a generous bottom line. The company also has little debt and generates cash flows >$300m per annum.

Abiomed has few direct competitors - its biggest rival for market share is probably the IABP system, which will continue to challenge Impella on safety and efficacy. The outcome of this contest is vital to Abiomed's progress - as we can infer from the company's current depressed share price.

Abiomed's investment in technology - the company spends ~$100m per annum on R&D - may give the company the edge over the long term as the healthcare landscape increasingly shifts towards data driven, connected "4P" Healthcare: precision, preventive, predictive, and personalised.

For example, Abiomed has invested in the cloud-based Impella Connect platform which provides remote monitoring, 24hr support, and virtual care services. The company's continuous monitoring and data feedback loop ought to help it to develop the safest and most effective solutions available for high risk PCI, Cardiogenic shock, heart failure, and other indications on the market, thanks to its significant first-mover advantage.

As such, Abiomed has the opportunity to strengthen its share of the growing heart pump market and deliver a best-in-class heart pump solution, which is precisely why investors were prepared to pay >$450 for the stock back in 2018. Although the company may struggle revenues-wise in FY21 since I believe that its long-term growth prospects remain robust, I am backing the stock price to keep growing and, perhaps, to challenge a price of $400 again over the next 12-18 months.

Company Overview

In the US, Abiomed generates ~78% of its total revenues through its Impella CP device which is primarily used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab or by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Remaining revenues are earned through the Impella 5.0 (12% of revenues) - a micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensor used in heart surgery; Impella RP (3%) - a catheter-based axial flow pump designed to compensate for right side heart failure; and Impella 2.5 (7%) - a heart pump designed for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients who may require assistance in maintaining circulation.

The US market was responsible for $705m or 84% of all revenues earned by the company in FY20, with the remainder earned in Japan and Germany, and other international markets where Impella is approved via direct sales of distribution agreements. Abiomed's CP and 2.5 devices are available in ~1,440 hospitals in the US, with Impella 5.0/5.5 available in ~650 and RP in ~530. Abiomed estimates it can target a further ~1,780 sites with its current product range.

Abiomed outcomes and cost-effectiveness. Source: company presentation.

Abiomed's Impella products have been shown to improve both patient quality of life and outcomes and survival both in a trial and a real-world setting as we can see above (the data is taken from a series of studies), and although its devices are expensive - an Impella pump costs ~$24,000 whilst an IABP costs ~$800 - the company argues that it is cost-effective, reducing duration of hospitalisation, overall costs and reducing the chances that patients will require a heart transplant.

Abiomed was founded in 1981 and joined the NASDAQ in 1987. In 2005, the company acquired the Impella brand from a German company, Impella CardioSystems. In 2009, Abiomed received its first FDA clearance for its 5.0 and LD devices (according to the company website), and in 2012, received clearance for its flagship CP heart pump. By 2014, Abiomed had supported its 20,000th patient and completed its 3,000th heart pump procedure, and by 2017, its 50,000th. The company also opened a new headquarters in Danvers, Massachusetts in 2017.

Abiomed is led by Michael R Minogue, who has been Chairman, President, and CEO since 2004 and was instrumental in the acquisition of Impella CardioSystems and, more recently, the Breethe/ECMO acquisition (according to a company bio). Minogue serves on the boards of a number of medical device companies, including Insulet (PODD) (my June note here), another fast-growing medical device company specialising in insulin pump development for diabetics.

The company's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Seth Bilazarian, is a clinical and interventional cardiologist, ex-Director of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory, ex-Chief of the Cardiovascular Steering Committee at Lawrence General, and was appointed physician advisor to the cardiac device panel of the Food & Drug Administration in 2008.

Abiomed is almost entirely institutionally owned. Some of its largest shareholders are Vanguard Group (10% holding), BlackRock (8%), Renaissance Technologies (5%), and Macquarie Bank (8%). The company's current market cap is $13bn. The company does not currently pay a dividend.

Recent Performance

Abiomed's FY20 results eased analysts and investors' concerns that the pandemic would seriously impact the company's revenues owing to the cancellation of most non-life-saving procedures.

The company posted fourth quarter fiscal revenue of $206.7m, which was down slightly on a year-on-year basis from $207.1m, with EPS also shrinking from $1.6 to $0.7 over the same period. On its earnings call, management told analysts that ~$17m of revenues were lost owing to coronavirus and opted not to provide FY21 guidance owing to the continued uncertainty.

The company has implemented a series of measures designed to help it deal with the crisis, preserve jobs, protect cash reserves whilst continuing to invest in R&D and position it to achieve its 2021 revenues goals - whatever they might be. Q1 (Mar to Jun '20) is expected to the worst-hit quarter, designated "red" by the company at just 45% of normal patient volumes, but, subsequently, the company hopes to move to a "yellow" recovery phase, based on guidance from the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare ("CMS") and, finally, into a "green", which will see the company support the full spectrum of patients and ramp up manufacturing at its plants in Massachusetts and in Aachen, Germany.

The journey towards "Abiomed 2.0", as the process has been named, will eventually encompass a new holistic business model involving the company's data driven platforms SmartAssist, Impella Connect, and CAMP-PCI, management says, helping to bring staff up to speed with newer and more agile ways of working, ahead of time. SmartAssist is already used in 900 of the company's ~1,440 US sites, whilst Connect is used in ~130 hospitals, with the technology installed in another 200.

Abiomed's full-year revenues were up 9% or $72m year-on-year, with revenue growth in Japan up 101% to $35m. Overall, EPS was $4.43 compared to $5.61 in FY19 - the result of a higher tax rate owing to loss of tax credits and a mark down on the company's $25m investment in another medical device company, Shockwave.

Compared to the 30% revenue growth and 131% net income growth achieved between 2018 and 2019, we can see Abiomed had a difficult year overall, affected not only by COVID-19 but also by an apparent loss of confidence amongst some physicians and prescribers as a result of the FDA's warning letter and the critical AHA presentations. Overall, US sales declined by ~2% between Q420 and Q419.

9% annual top-line growth would be satisfactory for many companies, but Abiomed's attraction as an investment is based on its exponential growth potential and best-in-class products. Without these catalysts, as mentioned above, Abiomed's share price is unlikely to regain its late 2018 $450+ highs.

There are some encouraging signs, however, that Abiomed can restore trust and confidence amongst physicians, whilst opening up potentially lucrative new revenue-generating opportunities.

Strategy & Price Catalysts

Abiomed took the opportunity to respond to the findings from the critical paper published in November 2019, calling the research flawed for a variety of reasons.

Firstly, Abiomed observed that this was an observational, non-FDA-audited study, that used retrospective payer coding data without making any distinction between the types of surgery being performed. Abiomed's argument is that its pumps are routinely used with sicker patients and that this was the case in the data sets selected by the study - leading to unfavourable comparisons to IABPs. As the company's CMO Dr. Bilazarian pointed out:

In this dataset, a patient arriving for an elective procedure is included in the same dataset as a patient in cardiac arrest with cardiogenic shock,"

Secondly, Abiomed points out that Impella is the most studied miniature heart pump in the FDA's history and that it has compiled nearly a decade's worth of real-life and clinical data studies to support a safety and efficacy record that generally compares favourably to IABPs. The most important PROTECT series of clinical studies had enrolled more than 1,366 patients as of July 2019, with the highest level of regulatory approval for high-risk PCI procedures being secured based on data from PROTECT II, which demonstrated that:

Impella improves survival in cardiogenic shock and reduces death, stroke, MI and repeat revascularization in high-risk PCI

Safety data of IABP, Impella, and ECMO compared. Source: Abiomed company presentation.

The table above taken from Abiomed's recent investor presentation suggests that there is little to choose between IABP and Impella on safety grounds, meaning that the debate over which treatment is more effective is likely to continue for the foreseeable future.

This comparison is possibly the biggest obstacle to growth (revenue and share price) that Abiomed faces. If the company can definitively prove that it has developed an unquestionably clinically superior product, then market dominance awaits and the share price is likely to rediscover its buoyancy. More damaging reports, or worse still, a major adverse safety event or failure of one of its products could set the company's progress back by years.

Recent events suggest the first scenario is the more likely. In June, the FDA approved Abiomed's investigational device exemption application for its smallest ever heart pump, whilst a clinical trial of STEMI-DTU - to evaluate the potential benefits of left ventricular unloading prior to reperfusion in heart attack patients - is also in progress. The latter trial is currently suspended owing to COVID-19, but if it can be proved that unloading reduces infarct size, Abiomed would gain access to a further patient population of 200k in the US, and 4m worldwide, management has estimated.

Thanks to its data capture capabilities, which allows it to constantly evaluate the performance of its products (backed by an on-site clinical field team, clinical support center, as well as Impella Connect), Abiomed's technology gives it a vital competitive edge over IABP, as well as the ability to go on and develop further complementary products, such as its expandable sheath for class 3 heart failure, Impella ECP (designed for blood flow >3 litres per minute, and set for trials in early 2021), and Impella BTR (which comes with a wearable driver for hospital discharge and is still in the developmental stage).

Abiomed current and future product pipeline. Source: Abiomed company presentation.

Abiomed has followed a clear strategic path in the past, with a large R&D spend of >$100m per annum, and ~$300m spend on SG&A, allowing it not only to develop potential best-in-class products but to also have a strong presence in the field, gathering data, and working alongside physicians to achieve optimal results, whilst being in the right place to make the follow-on sales pitch, all being well.

It is a strategy that appears to have worked well for the company and one that is focused on long-term improvement and growth as opposed to short-term fixes. It has allowed Abiomed to continue to increase sales even as the company has faced severe headwinds in the form of public criticism and coronavirus, and it is also a strategy that has been used by other medical device companies, like DexCom and Insulet in the diabetes space for example, with highly successful results.

Fair Value Price

The fact that Abiomed has not issued any FY21 guidance is a slight concern, but probably speaks more to the confusion caused by the cancellation of so many surgeries - for example, Abiomed management suggested that the number of Impella patients declined by 45% between March and April this year - than anything more serious.

Although FY21 will be a vital one for the company in terms of assessing the impact of the reputational damage caused by the negative events of 2019, in many ways, revenues generated this year may not be as important to analysts and investors as the long-term growth story.

Based on my DCF analysis (which I share exclusively with members of my investing community, Haggerston BioHealth), to justify its current share price of $300, the company needs to look at annual revenue growth of 25% (all else being equal) for at least the next 4-5 years. This would generate top-line revenues of ~$2.8bn and cash flows ~$700m by FY25, which, based on a discount factor of 0.64 (using WACC of 7.6%, expected market return of 8%), gives me a firm valuation of $13.2bn (compared to a current market cap of $13.1bn) and a fair value share price of $294.

Clearly, however, investors are looking for value; hence, Abiomed is only worth buying at current price if the company can find a way to outperform on its growth expectations. Such is the faith that the market has in the long-term outperformance of medical device companies; however, I suspect it will assume - as it did before in 2018 - that Abiomed will do precisely that, provided it can face down the current headwinds.

For comparison's sake, if we look at DexCom, a market-leader in continuous glucose monitoring devices, we can see the company grew revenues by an impressive 43% year-on-year between FY18 and FY19 and has forecast 20% growth in 2020. By my calculations, 20% annual growth for the next 5 years would only value the company at $277 on a DCF basis, whereas DexCom shares trade at $432 currently.

Conclusion - A Buying Opportunity For The Longer Term

Abiomed's stock has gained 14% in the past month alone, which may well indicate that the market has decided to put aside its fears relating to the efficacy and safety of the company's products and to conclude that FY21 will not be overly disrupted by the pandemic or falling product usage.

In general, I concur with this view. As I have argued, Abiomed has compiled a decade's worth of data on its products' strengths and weaknesses, shared with the FDA at every turn, and although it is essential that Abiomed keeps being challenged by the medical community, the recent concerns raised may have already begun to dissipate, and I do not see them derailing the Abiomed business model over the long term.

This ought to leave the path clear for the company to pursue several new approvals for its products - which have few credible competitors - and enhance the connected and data collection elements of its offering, which ought to improve safety and efficacy whilst creating a more holistic product that provides enhanced monitoring and analytics for physicians, patients, and the company over the long run.

Finally, when we consider the buoyant prices of medical device developers across other sectors, several trade at the kind of valuations and premium to fair value that Abiomed traded at in late 2018. Hence, we can say with some accuracy that under fair weather conditions and in the absence of major setbacks, Abiomed's stock price is likely to be valued similarly and increase in value.

When we combine all of these elements, it suggests to me that the recent growth in Abiomed's share price is likely to continue. Over the shorter term (to the end of the year), it may not be spectacular as the company wrestles with its current issues, but it would certainly not surprise me if, over the next 3-4 quarters, the company delivers a breakout set of revenues, makes a major new product release, or makes a further development breakthrough that sends the share price soaring. In theory, there is no reason why Abiomed cannot peak at >$450 again.

