Provision expense will likely decline as the loan loss reserve built in the first half of the year will likely cover most loan impairments in the year ahead.

Loans surged in 2Q on the back of organic growth and the Paycheck Protection Program. The growth will likely keep net interest income elevated in the remainder of 2020.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the first half of 2020, down 32% from the corresponding period last year. A surge in provision expense and an increase in non-interest expense were the major contributors to the decline in net income. Earnings will likely recover in the remainder of the year due to a drop in provision expense on the back of a consistent economic outlook. Moreover, the strong loan growth in the second quarter will likely increase net interest income on a year-over-year basis. On the other hand, a slight reduction in the net interest margin will limit the earnings recovery. For the full year, I'm expecting FNB to report earnings of $0.99 per share, down 14% from last year. The probability of an earnings miss is unusually high this year because of the COVID-19 related uncertainties. The one-year ahead target price suggests a high upside from the current market price; therefore, I'm adopting a bullish rating on FNB.

Consistent Economic Outlook to Ease Provision Expense in the Year Ahead

FNB's provision expense increased to $78 million in the first half of 2020 from $25 million in the corresponding period last year. The provision expense will likely decline in the remainder of the year because the economic outlook has not worsened since the end of the last quarter. Hence, there will be little reason for another sizable loan loss reserve build. The reserves FNB built in the first half of the year appear sufficient to cover upcoming loan impairments in the year ahead given the current economic environment. FNB's annual provision expense averaged 30bps of total loans in the last six years, while the provision expense in the first half of 2020 alone made up 32bps of total loans. Consequently, the provisioning in the first half of the year appears enough from a historical perspective.

Further, FNB has reduced its exposure to COVID-19 sensitive industries to 13% of total loans by the end of the second quarter from 14.5% of total loans as of the end of the first quarter. The table below shows the details of the exposures as disclosed in the first and second quarter's investor presentations.

Apart from the COVID-19 sensitive commercial loans, FNB also has exposure to the equipment finance segment that made up 3.9% of total loans at the end of the last quarter. As mentioned in the presentation, FNB allowed payment deferrals on 19.5% of the total equipment finance portfolio, which shows that the portfolio is facing problems. In total, FNB allowed payment deferrals on 10% of its total loan book. Considering these factors, I'm expecting FNB to report provision expense of $128 million in 2020, up from $44 million in 2019.

Improvement in Deposit Mix to Limit the Negative Impact of Interest Rate Decline on Net Interest Income

FNB's net interest margin, NIM, declined by 19bps in the second quarter due to the 150bps federal funds rate cuts in March. The NIM is likely to decline a bit further in the remainder of the year due to the impact of the repricing and maturing assets. An improvement in the deposit mix will likely mitigate the impact of interest rate decline on NIM. According to details given in the presentation, average transactional deposits increased to 84% of total deposits by the end of the second quarter from 81% of total deposits at the end of the first quarter. The improvement in deposit mix was attributable to the government's stimulus program, organic activity, and management's plans to reduce expensive time deposits. The deposit mix will likely continue to improve in the year ahead because the management mentioned in the second quarter's conference call that they will continue to focus on increasing transaction deposits. Considering these factors, I'm expecting the NIM to decline by 8bps in the third quarter and by 24bps in the full year. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM.

The above table excludes the non-recurring impact of the $2.6 billion of loans FNB funded under the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP. Assuming a margin of 2.75%, the PPP fees will add around $65 million to net interest income, according to my estimates. I'm assuming that around half of the PPP loans will get forgiven in the fourth quarter while the rest will be carried over to the next year. As a result, I'm expecting FNB to report half of the estimated PPP fees this year.

Second Quarter's Loan Surge to Drive Net Interest Income

FNB's loans jumped by 9.6% in the second quarter from the end of the first quarter due to the high demand for relief loans. The surge in loans will likely drive net interest income in the year ahead. However, due to the repayment and forgiveness of PPP loans and overall economic uncertainty, I'm expecting loans to slightly decline in the year ahead. I'm expecting FNB to end the year with a net loan balance of $25.5 billion, down 1% from the end of the second quarter and up 11% from the end of last year. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Earnings Likely to Decline by 14%

The expected decline in provision expense will likely help earnings recover in the year ahead from the dip in the first half of the year. Moreover, the management expects income from service charges to increase in the year ahead as the customer transaction volume will likely return to normal. The consequent increase in non-interest income will likely contribute to the earnings recovery. Consequently, I'm expecting FNB to report earnings of $0.60 per share in the second half of the year, up from $0.39 per share in the first half. For the full year, I'm expecting FNB to post earnings of $0.99 per share, down 14% from last year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the uncertainties regarding the impact of COVID-19 on future provision expense. The credit risk FNB faces because of the pandemic is magnified by the company's moderately high exposure to COVID-19 sensitive commercial loans and the equipment finance loan segment. These risks make FNB unsuitable for low-risk-tolerant investors.

June 2021 Target Price Suggests a Substantial Upside

FNB has traded at an average price-to-book ratio, P/B, of 0.79 in 2019 and the first half of 2020. Multiplying this P/B ratio with the June 2021 forecast book value per share of $15.7 gives a target price of $12.5 for the mid of next year. This price target implies an upside of 63% from FNB's July 21 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

Apart from the price upside, FNB is also offering an attractive dividend yield of 6.3%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.12 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 48%. The management mentioned in the conference call that they want to maintain the payout ratio below 50%; hence, the threat of a dividend cut is currently low.

Based on the attractive price upside and dividend yield, I'm adopting a bullish rating on FNB. However, investors should remain mindful of the stock's high level of risk. As discussed above, the riskiness makes FNB unsuitable for low-risk-tolerant investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.