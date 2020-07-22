Ingenico Group (INGIF) CEO Nicolas Huss on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ingenico Group (OTC:INGIF) Q2 2020 Results Conference Call July 22, 2020 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Nicolas Huss - CEO

Michel-Alain Proch - Group CFO

Matthieu Destot - Head of B&A

Gabriel de Montessus - Head of Retail

Conference Call Participants

James Goodman - Barclays

Nooshin Nejati - Deutsche Bank

Sebastien Sztabowicz - Kepler Cheuvreux

Josh Levin - Autonomous

Antonin Baudry - HSBC

Alex Faure - Exane

Emmanuel Matot - ODDO

Paul Kratz - Jefferies

Operator

I will now hand you over to your host, Nicolas Huss, CEO to begin today's conference. Thank you.

Nicolas Huss

Thank you and good evening. Welcome to this conference call. We will discuss the first half 2020 results announced today. I am Nicolas Huss, as said, and I'm joined here today by Michel-Alain Proch, our Group CFO, and also with us in the room to participate to the Q&A session, Matthieu Destot and Gabriel de Montessus, they're respectively lead our B&A and Retail activities.

We will start Michel-Alain by briefly walking you through the key highlights and the performance of our two business units since the beginning of the year, the first semester numbers and the guidance for 2020.

Moving now to Slide 3 where I would like to first highlight the key operational events. The first of these highlights would be that with a global organic growth down 8% during the first half, our performance has been solid and resilient in the current context. If we move to group level, the main point of focus on a better organic performance than expecting during the second quarter, down 18% versus the 20% decline expected.

A fully executive early response to the COVID-19 crisis delivering 60 million impact during the first half through the Fit for Growth program and the COVID-19 action plan, and please allow me to take this opportunity to thank our Ingenico team for their focus, their productive mobilization during this period, and of course for their full commitment to delivering the good first semester results.

The output of this execution drive is a stronger improvement in our EBITDA margin and free cash flow generation. They are respectively up 400 basis points for the EBITDA margin and the both 54% for the free cash flow conversion rates. If I now move to retail, the second quarter was above our expectation with an organic decline of 14% versus 20% to 25% expected. This is the result of Gabriel's team ability to capture growth opportunities in a depressed 2019 environments as well due to the strong position that we have on the SMB online activities.

Part of this performance was also driven by a sequential improvement of transaction volume over the second quarter. And in that environment, we have been able to address our cost base and deliver 270 basis points improvement of our EBITDA margin, which is a great achievement. If I now move to B&A, as mentioned last year, our go to market is much faster and therefore we're able to pick and choose our battles.

You may remember 2019 was focused on the ability to size revenue opportunities such as the Brazilian or the Android Southeast Asian markets, this year due to the C-19 context driving some revenue pressure, much on the team have been able to keep adapting and they focused on the EBITDA protection. We will come back to that with Michel-Alain.

Let me also reiterate that Q2 has been broadened in-line with our external expectation for B&A. The main deviation that we see came from the APAC market, in which, the Chinese market was below initial thoughts. In the meantime, we have captured again good successes in the North American market, growing 43% organically in Q2 in the trajectory of Q1 of this year. Within this geographical picture, we also have activated as announced a robust plan to keep our initial focus to protect the EBITDA.

And despite a revenue that was down 12% in H1, B&A as delivered a slight increase in EBITDA to $152 million, but also a strong improvement in profitability, which is up 410 bps, which as for retail is a great achievement. As you can see, we have fully executed all of the levers announcing to one to protect the profitability and the free cash flow, focusing on opportunities and also on cost base.

Moving to Slide 4 and the financial highlights, here I'll provide a quick summary of the key figures for the first half for the year before Michel-Alain dig into this into more detail. During the first semester, we have delivered a solid performance again and a stronger execution with we reached $1.242 billion in revenues, down 8% organically as said, which out qualify as resilient thanks to a good start of the year in each one of the business units and the better than expected second quarter for retail.

Our EBITDA came up at 278 million, representing a 22.4% margin up 400 basis points versus last year. This margin improvement has been achieved in both business units and our net results group share is at 9% to $87 million. During this first half, we have also as well put a very strong focus on now cash, allowing us to deliver $151 million of free cash flow, representing a conversion rate as mentioned of about 54% already above our full year guidance.

And I know that Michel and the team have been incredibly efficient in managing that. Lastly, we have also pursued our deleveraging and our net debt-to-EBITDA came at 1.9, down from 2.7 in H1 '19 and from 2.2 in December 2019. Thanks to the strong free cash flow generation. Globally, these figures reflect pretty well, what we have initiated during this semester.

If I now move to Slide 5 and look at the H1 key figures per business units, so let's start by retail, which you will see on bottom left of the page. €631 median in revenue, down 4% organically, €141 million of EBITDA, representing a 22.3% margin, up 270 basis points with split by business that you can see here, 18% for SMB, 27% for Global Online enterprise, and 28% PayOne. And here, let me please insist on two points.

First, our second quarter performance came in, as I said earlier, above our expectation with a recovery in transaction volumes across the quarter and the ability for each of the business lines to capture a business opportunity. Two, our EBITDA margin improvement is the result of a drop in transaction volume, partially compensated by the business mix and the benefits of the cost action plan, executing during the semester. To give you some additional granularity on the second quarter and you may have seen that, these details are in appendices and within our press release, a key point to mention.

On the SMB side, a very strong business, the most resilient was in retail, benefiting from the mostly subscription business model, able during the quarter to maintain the steady onboarding rate of new merchants well done to the team. Global Online have of course suffered from the travel exposure, which represents the less than 10% of the transaction volume versus 35% pre-COVID crisis.

In the meantime, the division has been able to partially compensate this impact capturing growth opportunities on verticals, such as digital goods, gaming and marketplace with a good profitability. Q1 came in better-than-expected with a faster recovery in May and June of transactional activities, fueled by an acceleration of the shift toward the electronic payments that will of course benefit to the coming quarter's performance.

Lastly, Enterprise, with a performance slightly better-than-expected during the second quarter, and this was despite high comparison basis in Q1 '19 driven, if you remember by extra Germany's activities. Excluding these specific effect, enterprise was down 13%, one three, on an organic basis in Q2. Both sales of POS and transaction activities have been hurt by the lockdowns in Europe, Pacific and Turkey.

Moving now to B&A. €611 million of revenue, €154 million of EBITDA, 2% margin at 410 basis points, great job in terms of profitability, matching the team with the split by region that you can see on the bottom right, 35% for EMEA, 15% for North, 20% -- and 30% for APAC. Here again, three points to be mentioned. First, the overall performance has been of course strongly impacted by the lockdown, starting by APEC in Q1 and spreading across Europe and Americas in Q2. So, we have been able as announced in Q1 to protect our EBITDA level during the first half with a quick implementation execution of the C-19 action plan.

And three, I would like to point out that, during the first half, we have derived 20% of B&A revenues from Payment Services versus 15% last year, due to a greater resiliency of this activity in this environment.

So when we look at the Q2 performance for B&A, a very strong performance again of the North American market for almost 12 consecutive months now, at 43% still fueled by ISV certification, EMV cycle renewals, and some market share gain. The team has really been amazing over the past 12 months. Upon good performance in Latin America which was impacted as expected by the high comparison basis as Q2 last year was up 108%, and as you all know, a complicated sanitary situation in Brazil that is still ongoing.

EMEA overall impacted by the lockdowns in Europe, some resiliency in countries such as France, and dynamic countries such as DACH and Iberia region, where from the latest we have benefited from our terminal as a service contract signed in Q1; APAC as I said, below expectation impacted by China during the second quarter and by Indonesia in a lesser extent while the Pacific region has been broadly resilient.

So finally, I would like to point out that we have decreased during the first half of this year our corporate costs by $10 million or 36% as a result of our Fit for Growth plan and C-19 initiative.

With this, let me pass on to Michel, with more detail on the half year performance and the guidance.

Michel-Alain Proch

Thank you, Nicolas, and good evening to all of you. I'm Michel-Alain speaking. So first, on Slide number 7, I would like to cover the EBITDA building blocks of the first half of the year. So, organically, this was the FX negative impact of €1 million. Our EBITDA has grown by €27 million. So that's from €252 million last year pro forma to €279 million this year in organic performance. This is a great achievement of Ingenico teams in a period in which we have organically lost circa €130 million in revenues.

So if I go from the left to the right, beginning with the €262 million of EBITDA in H1'19 that I mentioned, starting with B&A. The 12% organic decline on the semester, which is roughly €100 million, has created a €21 million net drop in gross profit. Actually, when you look at gross margin rate of B&A, we were talking about roughly 38% last year so that the impact should had been more €38 million €40 million as the same mix. But with the performance of North American market that Nicolas described, this impact was reduced by half so the €21 million negative which is mentioned on the slide.

Regarding retail, the impact on GP is less important. We saw €9 million negative impact to be linked with a 4% organic decline in H1 2020. We have been able to compensate 50% of the drop in transaction volumes by the business mix between the business lines as well as intra business line. To give you an example in Global Online, travel as Nicolas was saying, is obviously very depressed, but it's less profitable on a margin standpoint compared to other verticals like gaming for example, which help us.

So certainly we invested as expected €3 million to build future PPAAS platform for B&A, fully in line with our development trajectory. So now on the precise, we have delivered the net effect of €60 million positive EBITDA impact €20 million compete from growth. You remember that we plan to deliver 45 in the year and €60 million from our COVID-19 action plan that we communicated last April during the Q1 results, and maybe you remember that we built this €100 million on a full year in order to sustain what we call scenario three, meaning very depressed revenue line high-single digit for the year.

So in order to make it clear and transparent in the bottom of the slide, you see where to find these €20 million of Fit for Growth savings and €40 million of C-19 action plan savings in the group cost structure. First, regarding Fit for Growth, our H1 achievement is fully aligned with our full year expectation. We have delivered €20 million EBITDA impact in H1. On the business side, it represents €15 million impact in cost of goods sold, of which 10 million in B&A and 5 million in retail. The 5 million impact on OpEx is mainly at the corporate level as Nicolas was mentioning, maybe you remember that our full-year objective was to decrease the corporate costs from 60 to 45 million. Well, it's already achieved and actually over achieved in H1.

Secondly, regarding the COVID-19 action plan, as you may remember, we reacted very early first on B&A and then on retail and corporate. And the plan was in full swing this for mid-March. I don't remind you the different elements of these plans. They are described at length in our Q1 communication. You remember this plan was covering fully our cost base for mostly cost of sales to OpEx. Well, we have executed this plan with success during the first half, actually since the beginning of March, with 40 million EBITDA impact, and we saw 25% to 75% distribution between other cost of sales and OpEx.

In total, we have delivered 25 million impact at gross profit level, which allowed us to increase our gross profit rate by 340 basis points, excluding the savings, our gross profit rate would have been up but just 113 basis points. And we have delivered 35 million impact on OpEx, we have successfully reduced our semester cost base by circa 12%. And when you look only at Q2, after a cost base that was flat in Q1, actually Q2 is down a massive 25% compared to Q2 last year.

So, globally in H1, our EBITDA reached 278 million as I was mentioning. This is 22.4% to be compared with 18.4 last year plus the 400 basis points mentioned by Nicolas, which is a result of our strong execution of both Fit for Growth and the C-19 action plan. This has been coupled with an improved gross margin rate on both divisions. Again, this H1 20 execution is a great achievement of the Ingenico teams, which underlines the agility, their productivity and their dedication to the Company, and obviously the robustness of the Company operating model.

So, if I move on to Slide number 8, you will see the H1 '20 income statement. Regarding the gross profit it has reach 574 million. It's a gross profit rate of 46.1% versus 42.7% in H1 '19. So, the increase of 340 basis points that I was mentioning just before, so a slight improvement in retail gross profit due to business mix. And as I was mentioning B&A margin showing a strong improvement coming from both the execution of Fit for Growth and from the performance of the North American business unit, up 45% during the first half.

Now regarding the OpEx, as I've mentioned OpEx is down 12% minus 79 million. It's a strong achievement and fully reflected our early response to the COVID-19 crises. Now the regarding the EBITDA, we would like to mention that in terms of phasing, keep in mind that after a strong start of the year for each business units, providing a better than last year EBITDA the end of Q1, our strong perception allowed us to stabilize the EBITDA in Q2 actually doing a little bit better from last year.

We will carry on slow down our cost base in Q3, and you will we will see in September as a result of July and August. If we see that the organic declines does not contain, we will set and we will release some cost, as our plan mentioned in Q1 was calibrated, you remember and scenario three, which was the most depressed. So, I will get back to that when I just guess about the H2.

Below the EBITDA, I would like to point out some following item, and our net finance costs are down 7 million due to a 2 million gain on investment disposal in project and the due to favorable impact of currencies. Our effective tax rate is stable at 21%. And finally our net profit reached 87 million which is up almost 10% compared to H1 of '19.

Now, if I move on to Slide number 9, that's the free cash flow. During the first half, one of our key focus has been to protect our cash generation and we've been able to deliver strong cash generation of both last year, both in million of euros and in conversion rates. Now, if we look at the number, major element of the free cash flow improvement, obviously, the contribution of the EBITDA increase that I commented just before and those term improvement in change in working capital by $14 million, resulting from a continuous and strict cash flow whole process and a better efficiency on inventories.

Decrease of capital expenditure by $4 million reaching $56 million, and that's again $60 million last year. The level of capital intensity is fully in line with the group mid-term investment policy, despite the COVID-19 crisis. All the income and expenses increased by $7 million, reaching $24 million in line with our annual objective, and including the cost related to the Worldline operation, and some costs related to the legal fee organization that we have fully executed in Q1.

Interests paid are stable at $8 million and tax paid increased by $7 million from $25 million in the first half of ‘19 to $72 million in the first half of 2020. So maybe you remember that in the first half of ‘19, we had a reimbursement of the French tax authority of $25 million. This year, we received the same reimbursement from the French tax authority but for $16 million, and we delayed $8 million of tax to H2 benefiting here from the government disposition to do so.

So our free cash flow conversion rate for the first half is at 54.3, and that to be compared with 47.4% fall into the first half of ‘19. So a 700 bps improvement now, if we exclude from our free cash flow, the positive impact that I was mentioning from the tax payment delay due to the COVID-19 action provided by governments, our conversion rate is 51.4% so above the 60% target for the year.

Now, I move on to Slide number 10, net debt evolution, so, the group net debt decreased to $1,178 million against $1,307 million at the beginning of the year and $1,466 million a year ago. It's obviously a steady deleveraging with leverage ratio down, close to one EBITDA on in one year with the net debt reduction of $340 million in 18 months. So, now as you can see, our leverage is one the nine times EBITDA, the major element of this decrease obviously our free cash flow generation.

To conclude the result part, I would like to highlight the three following points. We have protected and actually increased our EBITDA and profitability in the COVID-19 environment through the execution of cost savings plan and that it Fit for Growth and C-19 action plan. Our cash generation has been very solid, thanks to our financial discipline. And since these financial discipline measures have been in place now, since several quarters and semester. And as a result, we've been able to decrease our debt by one term of EBITDA in one year, or one to five term a bit more than once or twice in 18 months. Now before addressing the guidance, let me move to the Q3 and H2 analyzes under the trends we foresee.

So on Slide number 11, regarding the second semester we confirm our following major assumption. First, we progressive pickup in consumption while stores reopen depending obviously on sanitary constraint country by country, a central travel scenario with no international travel recovery before the end of 2020 and only a progressive pickup on original travels. And finally, some potential short and local reconfinement in the country, the group operates.

Now turning on the H2 potential points and based on the abovementioned major business assumption, we reiterate our three following scenarios including different recovery curves. Scenario one, returned to the pre-COVID 4% to 6% organic growth guidance in Q4 '20 leading to a mid-single organic declined in the full year '20, it's a V-shape that they were mentioning with H2 being around the side decrease on a strong Q4 is more optimistic scenario.

Scenario two, which is a return to the pre-COVID organic growth in December 2020 and that's leading to a mid to high single organic decline for the full year 2020, it's kind of a U-shape with Q3 being mid double-digit negative or low double-digit negative which was low and mid double-digit negative. And then scenario three, a return to the pre-COVID organic growth in Q1 2021, leading to a high single organic decline in full year '20, so kind of a L-shape and the most depressed scenario of revenue.

Now at the end of the July and remember this scenario we presented them to you during the Q1 result. Now at the end of July, 2020, and after a solid first half 2020, we think that the scenario two is the most likely. On that basis, the Group has a possibility to release a part of the savings expected in the frame of the C-19 action plan, if this scenario is confirmed in the course of the third quarter. I was referring to a business review mid-September. I remind you that our €100 million COVID-19 action plan was calibrated on scenario three.

So to be clear, if we see mid-September that we are indeed out for scenario two, so say roughly minus 7%, minus 7.5%, we will then be releasing cost in the end of Q3 and in Q4 to capture maximum step up in revenue in Q4 and to preserve growth in 2021. Consequently, the COVID action plan may in that situation reach about €80 million or €85 million in the year instead of the €100 million. We will see that as we exit somewhere and you can have usually trust us to be very attentive to the evolution of the cost base.

Now, I turn on Slide number 12, which is the full year guidance. So based on this modeling and solid first half 2020, we confirm fully our fully year guidance, mid to to high single-digit organic decline, and EBITDA margin rate of above 21%. And finally your free cash flow conversion rates above 50%. The current trajectory re-confirm our case scenario, and we are confident deliver our full year guidance.

Now we'd like to leave the floor to Nicolas for the conclusion.

Nicolas Hussuse

Okay. So a quick conclusion as usual four key messages that I would ideally like you to keep in mind. First, from an execution perspective, we brought an early response to the pandemic spread, a quick implementation of our holistic action plan and the benefit of our Fit for Growth program launched at the beginning of 2019. Everything, as you have heard several times is in full execution mode in H1 '20.

From a company perspective and that's the second point, we have protected and improve both the Group profitability and the cash generation, activating all of the internal livers available and manageable. Third, growth, that this is really an obsession at Group level. We constantly focus on how to overcome this situation without sacrificing our growth initiatives, both for retail and B&A. And I can assure that, we will be ready to size post-crisis opportunities and make sure that, we take advantage of our growth drivers.

Finally, scale, which is a point which is very high in our minds in this payment industry, the combination with Worldline will offer a strategic and exceptional opportunity in the payment landscape, to move the creation of a European leader in the payment ecosystem. As you know we're all and we mentioned that several times, we're focused, we're committed on executing and delivering on our targets.

Thank you very much for the attention and very happy to hand over to questions.

Question-And-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first caller is James Goodman of Barclays. James when you're ready please go ahead.

James Goodman

Thanks very much. Good evening, gentlemen. Maybe I can just commend you first on the resilient shape of the business ahead of the Worldline merger. So my questions, I mean, overall, clearly better than expected on the payment services side in the period. I wondered if you could start by giving us some commentary just on the run-rate into Q3? And you reiterating the sort of central scenario as being most likely, but is that sort of an implied low to mid double digit negative in Q3? Perhaps even on the conservative side, given where things have got to. And just linked to that I'm interested in terms of the stronger sales performance, are you able to in any way sort of quantify or estimate the relative effect that the accelerated substitution from cash to digital payment methods has had? And I've got a quick follow up maybe, but if I could just pause there.

Nicolas Huss

Okay. Should we start with Q3, Michel-Alain and then Gabriel on the cash to digital?

Michel-Alain Proch

So, yes, indeed James, the way we look now at the second semester is confirmation of our central scenario that was scenario two, which mean around minus 7% to minus 7.5% for the full year. So you can obviously calculate the H2 after the performance we had on H1. And when we look at the step Q3-Q4, we think that the retail view which will be just below minus 10 in the high single digits okay and the B&A would be more mid-double digits for Q3.

So all together, we would be around minus 12-ish something, minus 12 minus 13 for the Q3.And then stabilization in the Q4, which means that we will reach only our 4% to 6% in December with B&A stabilizing in Q4. And retail being in a marginal on the quarter Gabriel being in a marginal organic growth.

So, that's pretty much -- as we see it right now, that's pretty much where we stand. We have some opportunities in there. Gabriel, you were mentioning your contactless and that's clearly one of them. We have some risks to in particular related to the situation in North America depending if the virus is indeed spreading and figuring some reconfinement, so that the reason why we are cautious.

James Goodman

Thank you.

Gabriel de Montessus

So with respect to cash displacement, so first of all, obviously, looking at the Q2 performance with the overall retail business has benefitted from the, I would say, strong traction online side of things versus the lockdowns that impacted the in store activities. And then when it comes to really our cash displacement, this is essentially true for the DACH region, where pre-COVID we were basically seeing 50% of the production being card-related transactions and now we are more at 60%. So, clearly the fact that we've increased the threshold for contactless massively, I would say, impacted positively this.

So the question now is clearly, is it a sustainable trend or not? We will clearly benefit from it going forward. The question is, is it a sustainable level? We'll see a bit of a decrease in this cash displacement trend basically.

James Goodman

Okay, thank you.

Nicolas Huss

James, you said that you would have maybe a follow up question, if I well understood.

James Goodman

That's very kind, but you answered it in your commentary so thank you.

Nicolas Huss

Okay, all good, another question then.

Operator

Certainly, our next question comes from Nooshin Nejati of Deutsche Bank. Nooshin when you're ready, please go ahead.

Nooshin Nejati

Good evening, gentlemen, thanks for taking their questions, so two of my end points. Can comment on the market dynamics you're currently seeing in Germany and maybe your other Global Online business following the Wirecard situation? Our new customers coming to you and do you expect market share gains to accelerate growth in these two divisions into H2 and next year? And then secondly, can you give us an update on your Android POS strategy? How much of your current terminal term loans in the second quarter the Android base? And how about these ASPs for those compared to your average POS selling price? Are you starting to see more traction for Android based systems also in markets where you where sold most of your traditional products like in Europe? Thank you.

Nicolas Huss

Okay. Why don't we start with this one and then we come back to Germany, Global Online and Wirecard, Matthieu?

Matthieu Destot

Yes. So, talking about the Android APOs, so that is representing 29% of our shipments on all core activities. So, that, the first part of your question, I will add on this that it has been mentioned by Nicolas. The second part of our strategy is to push on services and thanks to terminal as a service contract that we got especially in EMEA or services party is now 20% of our revenues compared to 15% a year ago. So, combining both the Android growth and the servicing growth, it helped us to deliver the good profitability that you've seen. On your second part of the question, on the ASP and the margin on the APOs, we have some genomics effects to clean there that it is slightly relative compared to on the proprietary operating systems, so, the Tetra range, but just a few a few base points.

Nicolas Huss

Gabriel, Germany, Global Online, Wirecard?

Gabriel de Montessus

Yes, so on the Wirecard case, and as yesterday, we are clearly discussing with some of the customers mainly in Europe, I have to say. And it's mainly within Global Online, as we mentioned and within PayOne. PayOne mostly for the in-store activities, the clients of Wirecard within that DACH region, and Global Online for some of their customers, but mainly in Europe, I would say.

Operator

Certainly, our next caller is Sebastien Sztabowicz of Kepler Cheuvreux. Sebastian, when you're ready, please ask.

Sebastien Sztabowicz

As U.S. business in B&A has been exceptionally strong in virtual environment in Q2 of 45%. Is there any exceptional delivery booked in this quarter? And also or should we think about the revenue run rate now in B&A for the coming quarters, do you think that 65 to 70 revenue is a kind of sustainable revenue base moving into H2? And during the presentation, you mentioned that China was a bit behind your expectations in B&A. Could you explain a little bit of the situation in China right now? And what do you suppose the Chinese market for the back half for the year? And the last one is on the margin, which has been exceptionally resilient and strong in H1. Do you -- or do you see I would say, as a mix evolving in the second part of the year, as it seems that parts of the good performance of the EBITDA margin in the H1 was partly related to the mix, should we expect a margin decline in H2 versus H1? Or do you see you can stabilize the margin on the current level as a percentage of provision?

Nicolas Huss

Thank you, Sebastien. Matthew, why don't you take the U.S. H1 drivers H2 forecast and China? And then we'll leave the margin to Michel-Alain favorite topic with cost of course?

Matthieu Destot

Okay, so thanks for the question. On the U.S., the H1 result, because Q2 and Q1, has been on the same trend, and by the way as mentioned by Nicolas, this is now 12 months in a row for North America. And this is a strategy that is paying off so there is no one effective the strategy based on one via leveraging new channel.

The second is the EMV cycle that we have in North America that we benefit from. And then the third point is we are gaining market share against the main competitor on this market thanks to better service level towards all customers. Now for the second --

Nicolas Huss

Matthieu, if I may, and that's something that we always forget to insist on, but this is exactly how and where we started the B&A transformation at the end of 2018, so it's also a midterm transformation of B&A, which is really paying off very nicely.

Matthieu Destot

Yes, in the North America region. So then coming back on your second question, know that's four quarters in a row that we are at this quite high level of revenue. So, we'll start to normalize at this level of revenue for North America. So as you said in the range of $55 million to $60 million.

Then on your second geography, which was China, so as you may remember, in Q1, China was delivering quite well on the back of very stronger APOs orders that we received during the second half of 2019. But facing the COVID crisis, in Q1, this backlog was going down, so we started to suffer in Q2. Then for the second half of the year in China, we have the same seasonality then last year, so last year, H1 was pretty high H2 was lower. So, we would have low H2 in China, but comparing to a low baseline of last year. Michel-Alain?

Michel-Alain Proch

On the margin, Sebastian, you are right. We had an exception in the higher margin in B&A. In Q2, I would say, both margin and EBITDA actually, because we've been extremely forceful on the cost structure, that's on the bottom of the P&L. And indeed, in India, in the gross profit rate, we benefited by of two things. First the B&A boost program which is led by a Matthieu and his team to optimize maintenance repair and overall, our supply chain, which has been extremely successful. So that’s going to stay.

But indeed we had a mix, both of countries, and mix of products, which we're quite perfect actually now. So, the way we look at it, Matthieu and myself, is that, we are a bit cautious in Q3. We still have the margin derived from North America, but we'll have some margin pressure from other area. And in particular, there is a stop point, which I think is important, which is that in Q2, we have been extremely focused on EBITDA.

We judge on also B&A deals, on margin EBITDA and not the top line into Q3 and Q4. As we were telling you, depending how we see the market growing, we may want to reopen to gain market share, particularly in some areas that we are hit by those values very, very strongly like Brazil. So long and short, the margin, GP margin of B&A, we see still being high in Q3 but not as high as in Q2 quarter.

Operator

Our next question comes from Josh Levin of Autonomous. Josh when you're ready, please go ahead.

Josh Levin

Hi, good evening. I have two questions. The first I wanted to follow up on an earlier question. Can you be a bit more specific about June exit rates or even July trends for the various businesses? And then the second question is, can you talk in about which of your businesses you have the most and least visibility? And maybe give some color about how much visibility you do or do not have? Thank you.

Nicolas Huss

Okay, maybe Josh, we are not providing any exit of semester, we're not seeing early out the month of June. What we can tell you is that during the second quarter particularly on our payment platform, we have seen a steady improvement of the flows in all our platform. I put a side obviously, the travel vertical. But apart from that, it has been a steady improvement. We expect to this improvement carry on into the third quarter. Let's say with the condition of heat and pressure, as we know them right now, meaning not with a largely confinement of an entire state in the U.S. also same thing in Europe.

So, as I was mentioning to James at the beginning that is a basis for the performance of the retail that will grow from about 14% in Q2 to about 8%, 9% obviously in Q3. As far as G&A is concerned here, let's figure it out, because obviously we have the hush of the end of quarter. But what we see with is an improvement of the revenue trend that should be in Q3 around I was saying mid double-digit to get, so 15%, 16% negative something like this.

Josh Levin

Any colors Matthieu or Gabriel on visibility?

Matthieu Destot

So, we'll start maybe on visibility. So, this is Matthieu for B&A activity. So, the visibility will remain low starting in Q3. For the B&A activity as soon as we have lockdown in countries, we are highly impacted by all operations. So that's the reason why we are careful. As explained by Michel-Alain, we are looking at being quite cautious for the month of July and August. And we will see in September, where we will grab volume opportunities. But for the time being the visibility for Q3 remain quite low and we fear about facing the second wave.

Gabriel de Montessus

So from a retail point I would say that, we can see and we obviously monitor in other transaction recovery trend quite clearly. It's quite a gradual and it's depend I would say, indeed I would say historicity in term of confinement of the various regions. And to answer your question and as mentioned by Michel-Alain, and I think that's where we're lacking clearly visibility is the trend of recovery around the international traveler, which as mentioned quite a big piece in the portfolio of Global Online.

Operator

Our next question comes from Antonin Baudry of HSBC. When you're ready, please go ahead.

Antonin Baudry

Yes. Good morning everyone, and thank you for taking my questions. Two, if I may. My first question is a follow-up about the EBITDA recording in H1. I just wanted to know if there were some particular favorable one-offs in your cost structure, especially on viable compensation of your employees or travel? How sustainable is this performance? On which part of the economy will remain in the future? And my second question is about -- is it possible to have an update on the operational split between your two activities, B&A and retail? Where are you on this operation? Thank you.

Michel-Alain Proch

Okay. So maybe, Anton, it's Michel-Alain speaking. Maybe I'll begin with the second one. On the operational split, as you said, it's a project that we call internally lending. It is fully finalized, both the separation of the headquarter and the separation of retail and B&A, both in terms of asset liabilities, employees, systems, everything. And for those works that are provided by one BU to another. It is fully formalized. We just finished up with Gabriel and Matthieu, not so long ago during COVID during interesting meetings. We just finished up the TSA between the two divisions. So that's fully done.

On related to your first question, the way I look at it that there are two points, I would say, maybe in the first semester, which are particular. The first one is that we have benefited from a €5 million of government subsidies. So I'm not relating here to France, particularly. I mean, it's pretty much everywhere we have operated. We had a team, which has been scouting these subsidies everywhere. So we crystallize €5 million. So you can say this €5 million is indeed a one-off because they are not there to stay.

And the other point is we have a bonus pool on the year of about €60 million, everything including social charges. So it's maybe about €30 million on the semester. And we have accrued our bonuses at 30% at -- I'm sorry, 90% of -- don't jump out at 90%. So it means that we have -- if you take 10% of €30 million, it's about €3 million that we compared to H1 '19. The reason for that is, obviously, we are needless to say, we are missing the budgeted revenue, pre-COVID, I mean, that's for sure. But we have overachieved, by far, our free cash flow, and we have achieved our EBITDA target for H1 Pre-COVID, the reason of this accrual.

Antonin Baudry

Thank you. A quick follow up on your guidance, especially on EBITDA. So yes, I understand you're cautious on H2. But is there any other reason why keep unchanged your full year guidance of EBITDA, beyond what you already said? Thank you.

Nicolas Huss

So Michel-Alain and then I will make a comment afterwards.

Michel-Alain Proch

Yes. There is no other reason than the fact that indeed clearly, Anton, we have a better than expected H1. We've been extremely thoughtful and dynamic on the action plans that have been executed. So we are in good shape when we enter into Q3. It is true and it's not the posture. It is true that we have a dependency as you understand to North America and EMEA and to China too, its two territories which are impacting EBITDA clearly much so. And Latin America and where we see that the situation is not stabilized.

And as far as retail is concerned, we saw with Gabriel [Indiscernible], we saw clearly is a step up of transaction volumes. For some platform, now we see kind of a plateau and we wonder if this plateau is going to go somewhere or if it's going to increase again. So for this reason, we have kept the guidance with the three scenarios really even if we believe that somehow scenario two is the most probable.

Nicolas Huss

It's Nicolas, just one comment to support that. I think it's very difficult to predict still what is going to happen from a recovery perspective. In key geographies in B&A and overall in-store businesses for retail, what we saw is that some economies were recovering faster than other. We mentioned Germany, but there could be Northern Europe also. But then as Gabriel was saying, there is also a kind of plateauing which is now happening. And we do not fully recover versus pre-COVID. So it's pretty crystal ball mechanism and doesn't make it that to the unfortunately.

Operator

Our next question comes from Alex Faure of Exane. Alex when you're ready, please go ahead.

Alex Faure

Hi, good evening. Thanks very much for letting me on. I have just a small clarification and a couple of questions after that if I may. The clarification is very much for Gabriel, I suppose. When you commented on cash displacement accelerated by about 10 points in Germany, did I get that right? I think you've mention from 50% pre-COVID to 60% today. So just wanted to make sure I had those numbers right because I think you mentioned the same numbers in the press release, but it relates on the contactless. So I want to make sure I'm not confused on that one. And then I go ahead with my question.

Nicolas Huss

Yes, we can answer this one. I think, what Gabriel was saying was the fact that what we see now happening is that contactless, which for some of our biggest retailers IG and others used to be 60% of their overall transactions, pre-COVID would now represent 60%, 6-0. And therefore, I think that's where the 10% decrease is coming from, Gabriel.

Gabriel de Montessus

So, to be clear, it's not a full total calculation because you have also method of payments than cards in Germany, but see that we see a big chunk of the, I would say cash components going into electronic payments, whatever the type of electronic payments. Now, the big question is, whether it's sustainable, or it will maybe, go back a bit clearly, when you look at the values markets however when you interview, the people that are in the region and monitoring this, they clearly consider that's at least a big part of it should sustain. So, the question is what will be the degree of going back basically.

Alex Faure

Thank you. I see, that's very clear, thank you. And then following-up with a question, the first one is on Wirecard again, not so much on potential business opportunities, but rather, whether you would expect the whole way account stagger to lead to a greater supervision by the central banks or other regulators and whether this might imply higher compliance and legal costs for payment service providers such as Ingenico? That's my question one. And my last question, probably for Michel-Alain. I think you detailed thank you very much for that. All the small one-offs in the EBITDA in H1, your so called out to the text support in, in free cash flow in H1, I think any other ins and outs that we need to have in mind thinking of free cash flow in H2, maybe some impact from [Indiscernible] or furthering part of your workforce in H2, and it could lead to some reimbursement by the government in H2, some of your peers have mentioned this kind of moving parts? Yes. And that's it for me? Thank you very much.

Michel-Alain Proch

So, I think the first one on the increased supervision, which I think is a great question, Alex. My personal bet has always been that there will be -- there would be increased supervision in payment as time goes by, which I think makes a lot of sense and what we did in parallel at Ingenico is that we have incredibly strengthened the team from control and audi and risk perspective over the years, and we've been incredibly proactive in managing our distributor relationship. We have this entity being regulated by four different providers mostly in Europe. And we've planned as part of Fit for Growth to be best in class everywhere.

And for instance, Gabriel, I know that we're pretty often quoted by the Dutch Central Bank as one of the most proactive partners in payments and we want to play this role. But you cannot look at payments from a mid-to-long term strategy, which is always the key to understand payments without considering that provision would increase. It's so central in the governments and in at EU perspective, that it would be a safe bet and that's why we have always increased our structures. So, it shouldn't change anything from us. And we do not expect to have an additional cost increase at least in the coming two or three years. What about the in and out for the EBITDA the free cash flow in H2?

Gabriel de Montessus

Just to summarize, Alex, what I said, on the EBITDA 278, you can counter 8 million of one-off 5 million government subsidies and €3 million coming from the bonus pool being at 90% and not 100%, so that's 8 million. And under free cash flow. It's 8 million to by chance, but it's the same number of cash we have pushed from H1 to H2. Just benefitting from the government disposition in that effect, now to answer your question of a comeback or something that we may need to reimburse, I don't think it will be the case. Maybe just to mention that the out of the $5 million, we just have benefited by only below $1 million in France from [Indiscernible], and we don't expect to reimburse anything because it has been very strictly followed and monitored by our HR.

Nicolas Huss

And if I made two comments on this one, as it's about partial employments, you guys may have in mind that we maintained 100% of our team's salary of materials. So we contributed to be certain that our teams wouldn't be impacted during this period and it was only at the broad level and my level that we drop our revenues for a certain period of time.

Alex Faure

Got it.

Nicolas Huss

Anything else from your side, Alex?

Alex Faure

No. That's it. Thank you very much for the detailed answer, and I should get to present Q3 numbers at Ingenico. But if we don't hear from you again, look I wanted to also thank you for while all the discussions we've had over the years, it's been most interesting. So thank you.

Nicolas Huss

Yes, sometime bumpy, but it was interesting. Thank you very much for the comments.

Alex Faure

Thank you.

Nicolas Huss

And next question.

Operator

Certainly, our next question comes from Emmanuel Matot of ODDO. Emmanuel when you're ready, please go ahead.

Emmanuel Matot

First, in retail, have you seen some customer bankruptcies due to COVID-19? Do you feel well protected again this risk, especially for your most important prepaid merchants? Second, in D&S, how are your competitors behaving in the current environment? Have you seen any significant changes related to pricing pressures, related to market shares? And my last question, maybe if I can have your view, Nicolas, about the European payment initiative to create a European scheme competing better against Visa and Mastercard and replacing local schemes? Do you think it could be a game changer for banks and PSP, such as Ingenico were in line over the long term, for sure?

Nicolas Huss

Yes, of course. Let's start with the bankruptcy. So I think here, if you remember I'm just doing the umbrella and please feel free to go ahead Michel and Gabriel. What we said at the Q1 call was the following. First of all, we started the cleanup a long time ago to remember. We've been incredibly productive when Michel-Alain join the very soon, drag to my attention the fact that, we might want it to take advantage of the fact that our growth last year was much better than I expected in retail to stop the cleanup.

Gabriel has been incredibly productive with the risk team since he took over as the head of Retail. So therefore, we were somehow lucky between brackets because we did that in the best period of time. And we too, we have been seeing thanks to Michel and the Chinese team, the COVID impact draw early and three having spent myself enough time in the banking industry and personally having had to manage a business that was that lost its business model in southern Europe during the past crises, we had been able to connect the dots.

We're managing and monitoring everything with a very high level of accuracy. We're improving and strengthening the stretching the nets every time to make it to be certain that nothing else would happen and we have I think, a good grip on it from a risk perspective. Gabriel?

Gabriel de Montessus

No, I fully aligned. I think it's a good time also to thanks. The teams that have been on the deck from day one on this topic and they've massively worked to make sure that we have super cardinality into the numbers and the activities of each and every one of our customers where we build a risk from an underwriting standpoint. As of today, we don't see an image of risk to be clear, we've seen through Q2, one would say bankruptcy that in the end appear to be more further fold than an intimacy or normal intimacy process, I would say, in APAC. But with no material, I would say impact on the P&L of retail, so, so far so good. And as mentioned by Nicholas, we will help, I would say by the collective work that we did already H2 last year to clean up a bit of portfolio and now everything is fine.

Emmanuel Matot

Competition, Matthieu?

Matthieu Destot

So, three points from competition for B&A, first points in some countries we are seeing some price aggressiveness of some competitors, but limited to some geographies and as extend by Michel-Alain, we pick up our battle. So for example in Brazil, we did not enter into a price war, because we decided to pay for the profitability of the activity rather than for the volume. Again, this is for specific geographies. Then second point is, we are gaining market share and that's the example of North America that I gave earlier. And then the third point is related to terminal as a service, because we are into multi-year agreements with our customers, which means that, those activities are very resilient and not so dependent on the aggressiveness of our competitors, because we are within those multi-year agreements with those customers.

Nicolas Huss

Very good, so regarding the European payment initiative, I think I'll try to make it pretty short. First of all, we collectively believe that it's a very good initiative. I know that [Indiscernible] has been very vocal much more than I would have been on this topic. And you mentioned several times that, he believes that Europe has to be a much more united from a payment perspective. And that I also joining him in considering that we're late versus some other geographies that would be the U.S. China or other regions. It's also, if I look at it from a reverse angle perspective, it's also a great opportunity for the consumers, if you think of it as one unique market, but multiple payments organization structures, et cetera. We do not benefit from what we have done collectively at a European level. And I am incredibly strong in considering that, we collectively should do everything we can to support and help the setup and the success of this initiative.

Emmanuel Matot

Okay. That's fine.

Nicolas Huss

If it's fine with everyone, I realize that we're getting late maybe one last question.

Operator

Certainly, our final question is going to be from Paul Kratz of Jefferies. Paul when you're read, please proceed.

Paul Kratz

Thank you. Good evening everyone. Maybe just two questions from my end. Michel, in the quarter you've had some new customer wins. I think it was ASOs in the quarter. Could you maybe comment a bit on the scope of those deals? And are you, I guess, see the sole processor acquire on those deals? And then maybe on the SMB business as well, you were mentioning that you signed two contracts in the quarter as well, and that there's a ramp up in the fourth quarter. Could you give us an idea of maybe the impact or the financial impact and how that you kind of phase into maybe 2021?

Michel-Alain Proch

Could you repeat the second part of the question? Sorry, somehow we lost your voice for a minute. So, the first one was on the new deals and how we would structure that what we're doing? And the second part of it?

Paul Kratz

Is on, on your wins, oh, I guess the ISV deals with Deborah Connect that will ramp up in the fourth quarter. If you could give any comments around the size of this deals and maybe what the financial impact would be?

Nicolas Huss

Yes. Maybe if it's fine with you, I think we can structure it probably a slightly differently, which is, what is it that we've been doing during this quarter, that has been all this semester, that has been helping us from these a business perspective. So, if you allow me, what I would do is that, I would just structure it in different type of deals for instance. At Global Online, we've won a big deal with a logistics company, that operates in many, many countries and we think that it's a great opportunity.

In Italy also for instance, we're strengthening our business more and more from an enterprise perspective, and we are working with a big transport company where we were doing it full service offer from them. We're managing the remote key injections, the P2P solutions, and some of the terminal management systems. We have one from deal flow in SMB with very fast growing players, which are pretty interesting. And in B&A much was very impacted by some of the deal that we did, where we want some historical very some clients in the U.S. So unfortunately, we cannot really disclose the names.

But what struck me that we were able to win these deals because we had the best transaction offer fitting every one of them into some very specific verticals. And then, we had to do multiple set up to be able to cover some of that. And maybe to end with that, a couple of deals that's really impacted me in Asia and Latin America because they are focusing for instance, in Indonesia where the government has decided to promote digital payments, launched some initiative to standardize QR payments code through some mature Indonesian code, and we are clearly supporting the biggest banks there to roll this up.

Same in Costa Rica, where one of the leading Central America, a banking group, with a presence in most of these countries, we've been able to help them developing their mobile applications focused on some verticals and some specific markets. So here, I would say that, what I really see as a transformational is the fact that, more and more we are helping our clients to provide verticalized solution and we're taking away from them, the burden of complexity dealing with different verticals, different markets, different products, and you see that in both activities, if I may.

Paul Kratz

Thank you. That was clear.

Nicolas Huss

Anything else on your side, Paul, yes.

Paul Kratz

No, it does right there, thank you very much.

Nicolas Huss

Okay. Let me thank you all for your time and for the questions. It was very interactive and interesting as always. And hopefully, we'll talk to you soon. Bye now.

