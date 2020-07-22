The pandemic popped the bubble but if it hadn't, something else would.

Ashford Hospitality has always been one of the most leveraged plays we have ever seen.

When we last covered Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT), we showed investors what they were missing by focusing on the low adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) multiple.

AHT is not cheap. In fact, it might be the ultimate value trap. The real AFFO does not come close to covering dividends and capex. Sure, some capex is boosting revenues down the line, but we are hard pressed to come up with a true maintenance capex here. We think investors should avoid the stock.

Of course we could have replaced the whole article with this:

But where is the fun in that?

Where things have headed since then?

In all fairness to AHT the stock did hold up remarkably well until the pandemic broke loose.

But underneath it all, the troubles were already increasing at a rapid clip. It had spent almost $600 million over the prior three years to improve its hotels.

One might think that it had its hotels situated in some war-torn regions of a third-world country considering that it was spending more than twice its FFO on capex.

In addition it had an interest coverage ratio of under 1.5X and $3.5 billion of debt coming due within one year.

AHT's attitude towards debt can be best summed up with a Saturday Night Live meme.

The pandemic struck and AHT's revenues dried up. It now appears to be moving furiously to avoid bankruptcy.

Current developments

AHT has only property-level debt. But its only assets are also just those hotel properties. AHT did issue a going-concern warning recently.

Although the Company was in compliance with all its debt covenants as of March 31, 2020, subsequent to March 31, 2020 the Company did not make principal or interest payments under nearly all of its mortgage loans, which constituted an “Event of Default” as such term is defined under the applicable loan documents. Pursuant to the terms of the applicable mortgage loan, such an Event of Default caused an automatic increase in the interest rate on our outstanding loan balance for the period such Event of Default remains outstanding. Following an Event of Default, the Company’s lenders can generally elect to accelerate all principal and accrued interest payments that remain outstanding under the applicable mortgage loan and foreclose on the applicable hotel properties that are security for such loans. The lenders who hold the notes that are secured by the Embassy Suites New York Manhattan Times Square and Hilton Scotts Valley hotel in Santa Cruz, California have each sent us an acceleration notice which accelerated all payments due under the applicable loan agreement. The Company is actively negotiating the terms for forbearance agreements or waivers with its lenders. Additionally, certain of the Company's hotel properties are subject to ground leases rather than a fee simple interest, with respect to all or a portion of the real property at those hotels. It is possible the Company will default on some or all of the ground leases within the next twelve months. Based on these factors, the Company has determined that there is substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern within one year after the date the financial statements are issued.

AHT's revenues were down significantly in the second quarter and based on its leverage it is likely deep in negative EBITDA territory. We see the company potentially filing for bankruptcy within six to nine months.

The Opportunity

While we would have normally yawned at that news, AHT did make for an interesting news story this week. It offered to exchange the preferred shares - namely (AHT.PD), (AHT.PF), (AHT.PG), (AHT.PH) and (AHT.PI) - for cash or common shares.

The $9.75 cash offer looks juicy for the preferred shares, which even after the recent run-up are trading near the $8.00 mark.

Of course the devil here is in the details. Only about 13.5% of each class can get the cash offer.

Assuming everyone elects cash, the cash offer will be prorated and the remaining preferred shares will be the proud parents of bouncing baby AHT common shares.

The Arb Play

Now based on the price of AHT there is some big arbitrage left in this deal. For example if you hold 1,000 of these preferred shares you could sell them for about $8,000. But the conversion should result in you getting $1,316 in cash (135 shares X $9.75) and $11,049 in AHT shares (865 preferred shares give you 2,283 AHT shares), which are currently trading at $4.84. So your total payout is $12,365, which equates to a 50% plus return.

So going long the preferred shares and shorting the common, and of course accepting the deal creates a very large a return. When the deal is consummated, the AHT shares you receive close out your short position.

Risks

There are two risks associated with this.

1) There is likely the uncertainty of whether this would go through, as 66.66% of preferred shareholders have to approve this. But if anyone feels this outcome is guaranteed, the arbitrage spread is rather lucrative.

2) The borrow costs for AHT could detract from gains if this takes time to close. Currently though there are no issues with that as borrow costs are low.

If the company files for bankruptcy before the preferred offer is carried out, then in that case there is no risk as the preferred shareholder will have already shorted $11,049 worth of AHT shares. The worst case would be both the common and preferred shares end up worthless, in which case the holder has already exchanged theirs for more than what their preferred shares are worth today.

Conclusion

The offer to convert into common shares and cash goes through regardless of whether you vote "yea" on it, as long as two-thirds give it a go-ahead. We assign this a very high probability of happening but by shorting the common shares you lock your returns.

Why is AHT making this move, though? It hardly makes sense to spend money on paying preferred shareholders if you are potentially going through bankruptcy. Our sense is that there are two sources of upside to the common. The first is that there are a few unencumbered properties, even though almost all of the hotels have mortgages on them. The second is that with any given hotel, AHT can try and sell it for higher than the mortgage and keep the amount in excess of that. In other words AHT cannot lose on any property-level debt but can keep the equity (without sharing with other properties in default), if there is any left. Whether that works out is anyone's guess but the leverage is so sky high that we are going to believe that this falls into the "extremely unlikely" category.

