Introduction

I have two core methods of sharing my investing ideas and strategies on Seeking Alpha. The first method is via public articles like this one, and the second is via the Cyclical Investor's Club. Since launching the Cyclical Investor's Club on 1/12/19, I've always tried to strike a reasonable balance between my public ideas, which everyone can read for free, and the private ideas, shared exclusively in the CIC. Over time, I have decided to break these ideas into two distinct categories where ideas about stocks that comprise the S&P 500 are made public and all the rest remain private. I've tried to abstain from first sharing an idea in the CIC and then, after the price has run up, sharing the idea as still being a "buy" with the public because I didn't like the way that practice felt to me ethically.

However, the recent market dive happened so quickly that there was no way I could write public articles in time for all the stocks I purchased in March. From February 28 through today, I've purchased 35 stocks (plus suggested members buy Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, BRK.A), which I already owned), and most of the stocks were purchased in the five trading days nearest the bottom of the market's dip. I could barely keep up with the purchases via the real-time chat function in the Cyclical Investor's Club, much less write full public articles about them all. Of those 36 stocks, 20 of them were components of the S&P 500, and I only managed to write about one of them publicly - Comcast (CMCSA) - at the very beginning of the downturn. So far, in addition to Comcast, I have now covered Hologic (HOLX), FLIR Systems (FLIR), Sysco Corporation (SYY), Tractor Supply (TSCO), Microchip Technology (MCHP), Align Technology (ALGN), Genuine Parts Company (GPC), Ameriprise Financial (AMP), Ross Stores (ROST), AutoZone (AZO), Stryker (SYK), AMETEK (AME), PNC Financial (PNC), BlackRock (BLK), Dollar Tree (DLTR), U.S. Bancorp (USB), and HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) in the series. Most of these stocks were no longer "buys" when I wrote articles about them, but I have been sharing both my "buy price" and my "sell price" for the stocks in each article so that if we have a double-dip, readers will know the prices at which I think the stocks are buys, and if the market rips higher, readers will know the initial threshold at which I would consider selling and taking profits. After I've shared all the S&P 500 stocks I bought during the dip, I'll analyze them as a group to see if we can discern any patterns that emerge or any mistakes I made that could help improve my investing approach in the future.

Today's stock is Valero Energy Corp. (VLO), and it has performed okay since purchasing on 3/13/20.

Data by YCharts

At one point, we had a very solid 50%+ bounce in the stock, but the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in many U.S. states over the past month has likely dampened the expectations of an unimpeded economic recovery. Currently, Valero is up about 15% from when I purchased it, but it is trailing the S&P 500, which is up about 22%. Since Valero is primarily a fuel refiner, we should probably expect that the underlying fundamentals of the business won't permanently improve until we see fuel demand and volumes recover significantly from where they have been the past few months. Of course, when it comes to stock and the stock market, the market will try to anticipate this recovery in demand before it actually happens. Once it happens, the stock price will have already risen, and the big gains will have been made. The rise the stock price experienced in April and May was exactly that, the market was anticipating a quick resumption of normal economic activity, but the market got the timing wrong.

I've found that trying to get the short-term timing correct on cyclical stocks like Valero is mostly impossible. It is possible, however, to get the medium-term of 2 to 5 years close enough to earn outsized gains because the stock prices tend to move so much it pays to wait. When you're aiming for returns of 100%, you can afford to wait a few years, if necessary, for those returns to materialize. In Valero's case, I'm aiming for gains closer to 200%, and with potential returns that big, an investor can buy themselves several years of waiting time for their thesis to play out and the cycle to turn.

The main purposes of this article are three-fold. First, I'm sharing the process I used to select the stocks I bought during the downturn, and I'm highlighting individual adjustments I made to my process if they are relevant to the stocks in question. Occasionally, I'll also mention how this fits into my overall portfolio strategy if it is particularly relevant for a given stock. Second, I share the precise buying and selling prices my process has established over the next 3-6 months, provided nothing major changes with a specific business. These should be useful guides for readers if they are considering buying or selling the stock. And third, I'm sharing the results of the process so that I can identify any potential mistakes or patterns that will allow me to improve the process in the future. Additionally, by sharing the results (which I hope will be good), I am promoting my usefulness as a stock analyst and portfolio strategist.

Next, I'll take you through my process for identifying the value in Valero.

Source

Step 1: Determine the Cyclicality of Earnings

The main question I want to answer with the F.A.S.T. Graph above is how cyclical Valero's earnings are because that will determine what sort of analysis I perform on the stock. The dark green shaded area on the graph represents their adjusted operating earnings, and we see several very deep drawdowns in earnings on the chart, which I've annotated with purple circles.

The first thing worth noting is that with the exception of the 2013 earnings growth decline, which was only -13%, all of the rest of the earnings declines are well over -50% (which is the threshold I use to declare a stock 'cyclical' or 'deeply cyclical') and the declines that occurred during recessions approached or surpassed -100%, which means earnings went negative (or close to it). This means that Valero has, historically, been a deeply cyclical stock. This is important to determine because for deeply cyclical stocks, I perform a specialized analysis that focuses on price cyclicality instead of using a valuation via P/E ratios and expected earnings growth rates.

(The reason I don't use traditional metrics like P/E ratios for cyclicals is that earnings fluctuate so much that they can send the wrong message about value. As earnings fall dramatically, P/E ratios rise, making the stock look expensive even though the price is quite cheap if earnings rebound in a timely manner. So, I mostly avoid using P/Es or similar metrics as a value guide for deeply cyclical stocks.)

Step 2: Historical Price Cyclicality

Once I've established that a stock is a deep cyclical, the next thing I examine is what their historical deep drawdowns have looked like. In most cases, I require there be at least enough data to include two recessions, and in Valero's case, this isn't a problem as they have data going back several decades and we can easily examine the last two recessions.

Source: Portfoliovisualizer

Year ~Time Until Bottom ~Duration ~Depth 1998 1 year 3 years -54% 2001 2 years 3 years -54% 2007 1.5 years 8.5 years -81% 2018 2 years ? -73%

Since the mid-1990s, we have seen two types of drawdowns, those that are deep, as we saw in 1998 and 2001, and those that are really deep, as we saw in 2007 and during the current downturn. Of course, back in March when I bought Valero stock, I didn't know when the near-term bottom would be put in, so I just had the first three drawdowns to work with to guide my 'buy price' for the stock. The 1998 and 2001 drawdowns are fairly ideal for cyclical investing. We could have bought the stock when it is about -50% off its highs and taken profits after the price recovered and double our money. During those downturns, it took less than 2 years after we would have purchased the stock in order to achieve that 100% return.

The downturn that started in 2007 was quite different. The stock price fell much deeper, and the recovery would have taken about 7 years after we bought the stock, which is longer than the 5 years I typically like to see with cyclical investments. The tricky part here is that if a person buys at a low enough price, it can be worth waiting 7 years or more for the stock price to recover, but if we would have aimed for lower prices in 1998 and 2001 we never would have seen those low price hit and would have missed out on two very good opportunities.

In the past, in situations like this, I would simply commit to using two potential entry-points for the stock instead of one. So, I might take a 1% portfolio weighted position when the stock price fell -50% off its highs, and then a second 1% portfolio weighted position if the price fell -75% off its highs if I still had the cash available. And that is a reasonable way to approach this. However, I decided early on during the 2020 sell-off that I wanted to spread my cash around to as many stocks as possible during the initial market sell-off, and that I would aim to initially limit myself to one position for each stock.

That meant that I had to make a decision about where to buy somewhere in between a -50% and -75% off Valero's high price. I opted to buy at about -60% off the highs, but if I had it to do over again, I think I would have aimed a little lower at -65% off the high price because I think fuel demand may be suppressed for longer, more similar to 2007's downturn than to 2001's downturn. And for buyers who are interested in Valero who don't own it yet, if we have a double-dip, I would aim for a greater margin of safety (more on this later.)

Next, let's look at the impairment tests I run cyclical candidates through in order to see if there are any red flags that might indicate this time is significantly different from past cycles. I frame these as a series of questions, and as long as a stock passes the tests, I buy it.

Step 3: Impairment Tests

Are revenues during this cyclical peak higher than the last one?

Data by YCharts

What I'm looking for here is to see whether Valero's revenues this cycle are higher than they were in 2007, and indeed, they did rise higher and peak in about 2014. That's a good sign and, technically, it means it passed this test. However, since oil's decline that began in 2015, revenues were not able to recover before the end of the current cycle. There are a couple of ways to think about this. One way is more pessimistic, and that is 2015 or so marked a big super-cyclical peak for fuel demand, and what we will experience next is a multi-year period of decreasing and suppressed demand and that we are unlikely to see Valero's revenues see those 2014/15 highs again over the next decade. I can't stress enough that this is a very real possibility. Especially with a transition to electric vehicles occurring over this period and reduced demand due to COVID-19.

The more optimistic view is that revenues were recovering just fine before COVID-19 struck, and it was the abrupt restrictions on travel due to this black swan event that interrupted an eventual new peak in revenues for Valero.

Data by YCharts

Above is a chart of the 3-year revenue trend. The good news is that Valero's revenues have been up sharply in the past three years. The bad news is that they actually started declining in 2019, a full-year before COVID-19 struck. Now, just because revenues dipped one year doesn't mean the overall trend wouldn't have eventually continued up without COVID-19, but I do think this warrants some caution with the stock. This is actually what a lot of secular declines look like in their early stages. If we had been mid-cycle in the economic cycle and Valero would have experienced one more year of revenue declines, I probably would have avoided it. But I've decided to give it the benefit of the doubt this time around. It's not unthinkable that if COVID-19 gets resolved in the next 12 months, that we could see a lot of pent-up demand next summer for fuel and travel, and if that happens, it could be very good for Valero, and the stock price will move very fast if that happens. I would rather place my bet now and wait than try to rush in with momentum traders when the news eventually shifts.

Could the business have a hidden fatal flaw?

Since, by definition, the fatal flaw in the business model is "hidden" and cannot be easily seen, my test for this is whether the cyclical business in question has experienced two full business cycles because, typically, recessions are where the flaws are exposed, and sometimes businesses can get lucky and avoid trouble in one recession but have the flaw eventually catch up to them during the next. I, typically, pre-screen for this before I write an article, and Valero passes this test since it recovered fine from the past two recessions.

Is there a clear and disruptive threat to its core business?

I think there are at least two that have to be taken into consideration. One of those is electric vehicles, and the other is the COVID-19 pandemic. EVs, I think are still a trend to watch for during the next cycle rather than the current one. For cyclicals, I focus on a time-frame of about 5 years, and while we should assume there will be some impact on fuel demand over that time period, I don't think it will be disruptive enough to impede a recovery in the stock price over the next 5 years.

COVID-19 is a different story, however. I think many more people will stop commuting and be working from home two years from now than there are today. And during the next year or so, we should expect significantly decreased demand for fuel due to reduced travel. This probably has some staying power, so I think it's reasonable to expect a longer recovery for Valero stock, more akin to the 2007 downturn than the 2001 downturn. Eventually, though, I do think this stock has at least one more upcycle in it, and I don't expect COVID-19's impact to last much beyond 3 or 4 years even in a worst-case scenario. We are still going to need gasoline, and the trend going forward off the bottom is likely to be more 'up' than 'sideways'. So, I don't think VLO will be completely disrupted this cycle, and as long as investors buy the stock at a good price, they still should be able to achieve above-average returns.

Has the stock experienced a recent super-cycle?

Occasionally, stocks go through big super-cycles, valuations get thrown out the window by investors and the stock prices get bid up to crazy high levels. This can cause a problem for a strategy like mine that measures declines from peak prices because if the peak prices are ridiculously high, then a stock might fall -50% or more off its highs and still not exactly be a good value.

I don't have a clear way to identify super-cycles. It's kind of an "I'll know it when I see it" sort of thing. But my quick way to check is to look at a log-scale version of a long-term historical price chart. Super-cycles tend to show up pretty well on these charts without giving as many false positives as a normal long-term price chart might.

Data by YCharts

Examining the long-term log-scale price chart, 2008 looks like a super-cycle of sorts, and that explains the long, slow, recovery of the stock price since 2009 compared to its performance from 2001 to 2007. But in the big scheme of things, the 2019 high looks more or less in line with the longer-term trend and I don't necessarily see a super-cycle based on the past three decades. So, I don't think this is a case of Valero necessarily being too expensive based on historical trends back in 2019. We are probably safe in that regard. The question really is one of potential disruption to demand and how that plays out over the next 5 years or so.

Is management corrupt or incompetent?

I haven't run across anything to make me think management is corrupt or incompetent. If you have something you'd like to share, please do so in the comment section. These things can be hard to uncover sometimes.

How is the company's debt-to-equity compared to previous cycles?

This is a shorthand way I use to look at debt over time for the same company since different industries have different typical debt loads. If a company has higher debt-to-equity than past cycles, it could delay or impede a price recovery.

Data by YCharts

Going into this recession, debt-to-equity was within historical norms for the business, though it has been trending up the last few years rather than down, as it did during the last cycle.

Has the price dropped enough to produce alpha in the past?

Since during the March sell-off, the price declined more than -65% off its highs, what I'm going to do here is backtest what would have happened if we would have purchased the stock during the 2007 decline after the price fell -65% off its highs and then sold it after we achieved a +200% simple return, which would mean the stock price would have to rise slightly higher than its previous peak price.

For this section of the analysis, I'm going to go back in time and see what sort of returns investing in VLO after a major decline would have produced. In the table below, I assume the stock was purchased after it had declined -65% from its highs and then sold just after it recovered its previous peak stock price. So, for each investment, the pure return is ~200%, and they do not include dividends. I annualized that return and then compared it to the S&P 500 if bought and sold on the same dates, annualized. The goal is to see if historically this would be an alpha-producing strategy, so the last column is the alpha produced by the investment annualized relative to the S&P 500.

Year the Decline Began Purchase Date Sell Date Months Held Annualized Gains S&P 500 Annualized Gains Alpha vs. S&P 500 Annualized Gains 2007 10/2/08 11/4/15 85 +28.24% +12.43% +15.90%

Alright, investing after a -65% decline during the 2007 downturn would have required the investor hold the stock for about 7 years before the price made a full recovery (which is longer than the 5 years I prefer) but the investor would, ultimately, have been rewarded with about 28% annualized returns compared to the S&P 500's 12% annualized return over the same time period. These are very good returns, and even if Valero never quite recovers its old highs again this time around, the risk/reward at buying the stock after this sort of drawdown is still very good. I probably should have waited for a little bit deeper drawdown before I bought when the stock was -60% off its highs.

Data by YCharts

Currently, the stock is over -50% off its highs. Since I only had one data point to work with backtesting the -65% drawdown purchase, and since there is a chance the stock price doesn't fall that far again. I'm going to go ahead and backtest what sort of historical returns we would have achieved if we bought after a -50% drawdown, as the stock is now, and selling when it recovered its old highs, which would produce a 100% simple return.

Year the Decline Began Purchase Date Sell Date Months Held Annualized Gains S&P 500 Annualized Gains Alpha vs. S&P 500 Annualized 1998 8/31/98 11/15/00 27 +44.44% +20.17% +24.27% 2001 10/3/02 1/20/04 15 +80.00% +30.99% +49.01% 2007 7/2/08 8/11/15 85 +14.12% +9.23% +4.89%

Historically, investing in Valero after a -50% and taking profits after the price made new highs would have produced very good returns. During the 2007 downturn, an investor would have had to wait about 7 years for the price to recover, but it still would have produced market-beating returns even without including dividends. So, on its face, it wouldn't be unreasonable for investors to buy Valero stock at today's prices. That said, given the unique pressure that COVID-19 is putting, and is likely to continue to put, on fuel demand, and given the rise of increased use in electric vehicles, we do have new risks to the business that didn't exist to the same degree in 2008. One way I deal with risks like that is to build in a margin of safety when purchasing the stock by demanding a deeper discount in the price. Buying at a lower price means that if demand doesn't return quick enough or strong enough, I still have a high probability of achieving market-beating returns.

Taking all of this into consideration, I consider the stock a 'Hold' at its current price because it doesn't have a big enough margin of safety, and my 'buy price' for the stock $43.33, which is roughly -65% off its high price, and a little lower than where I bought the stock myself. Since this is a very volatile and cyclical stock that can experience huge price swings, I suggest a small, 1% portfolio weighted position if one decides to buy it. I've found that smaller position weightings make it easier to deal with the big price swings that are likely to occur and to help keep one thinking rationally about the investment.

What about dividends?

I'm not an income investor, so I don't typically focus too much on dividends, but, in the case of Valero, dividends are important because they currently have a high yield, they might contribute significantly to one's total returns over time, and they have a high probability of being cut.

Data by YCharts

Valero's dividend yield is near the highest it has ever been, and if a person bought the stock near my buy price, the yield would be around 8% or so. Valero cut its dividend during the Great Recession, and since I think our current situation is comparable, I think investors should be prepared for a dividend cut. However, given how low interest rates are right now, it's not unthinkable that Valero may borrow in order to keep paying the dividend until earnings improve. In that scenario, locking in an 8% dividend over the next 5 to 10 years would be a very good return in and of itself. On top of that, it's likely we'll get stock price appreciation as well. So, there is a scenario where this investment could turn into a long-term home run under the right conditions. Personally, I expect some kind of a cut (because I'm kind of a pessimist), but it's important to understand the full extent of the upside if the cards fall just right and the dividend is a big component of that in this case.

Conclusion

You're always going to be taking on some risk when you buy cyclicals during a downcycle. Most cyclicals, like airlines, cruise lines, car-makers, travel, plane-makers, etc. I have completely avoided during this COVID-19-driven downcycle because I judged their recoveries were uncertain. But I think the refiners provide an essential-enough service that even with some reduced demand and potential for disruption from EVs, if bought at a low-enough price, the potential reward justified the risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VLO, BRK.B, ALGN, TSCO, HOLX, MCHP, AMP, SYY, GPC, FLIR, AZO, SYK, AME, ROST, BLK, PNC, DLTR, USB, HFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.