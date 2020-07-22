The trends are good: sales numbers are rising, and operational expenses are falling, but the business needs time to be profitable.

The last couple months have really shown how resilient HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) is. In the midst of COVID-19, the company does an equity raise and secures a new international client in Israel, Breath of Life International.

HEXO is definitely on the right track, and I love its business prospects. It continues to grow even in a recession. However, in the short term, HEXO is going to have to rely on more equity financing to keep its operations and future capital expenditures funded.

The Business: A Few Highlights

In its financial statements, there are a lot of elements to commend its management on:

1. Its operating expenses had fallen from $281.5 million in Q2-2020 to its current $26.8 million. Its core operating expenses had fallen by 9%. This was down from its peak of $46.9 million in Q4-2019. It sold its Niagara Facility to realign its priorities.

2. There is a renewed focus on the bottom line and in generating a profit. It recently tightened its $150 million or so capital expenditure program by requiring future projects to have a payback period of 3 years or less.

3. As of its latest quarterly reporting, and in comparison to its competitors, HEXO has a relatively high gross margin and produces cannabis at some of the lowest cost per gram:

(Source: Various Financial Statements)

4. A medical cannabis deal with Breath of Life International was signed for 2 years. This deal closed in the midst of economic uncertainty. The first shipment of 493 kg of cannabis had already reached the client. Although no details were provided on whether the 493 kg shipment is an actual sale transaction, this shipment does approximate to ~$640,000 in net profits:

(Source: Q3-2020 HEXO Financials)

These are all signs of a company that is very keen to reach profitability and evidence of how proactive its management is.

Financial Statements: The Elephant In The Room

The one big issue the company has is its ability to convert its inventory into readily available cash. Its cash conversion cycle is long. This is a problem because that means it doesn't generate cash fast enough to pay off its liabilities.

As of Q3-2020, its days inventory outstanding has been trending downwards since 2 quarters ago to its current 672 days (which is good), but its average inventory continues to grow. 672 days of inventory outstanding implies HEXO has more than 22 months worth of inventory to sell:

(Source: HEXO Financials)

Days Sales Outstanding measures how quickly its accounts receivable can be converted into cash. In its most recent quarter, it cut the number of days from 71 to 49 days:

(Source: HEXO Financials)

HEXO has been paying its liabilities quicker than it can generate in cash. The below figure of 399 days payable outstanding implies it takes 399 days to pay off its suppliers and vendors:

(Source: HEXO Financials)

Taking everything above into context, the company has a lot of inventory, and it's not selling it fast enough. Although sales are definitely increasing quarter over quarter, and it does a great job in collecting its accounts receivables. It pays its liabilities quicker than it can bring in the cash.

This means that, to even fund its day to day operations, it is going to have to find other sources of cash. HEXO has approached the equity markets with the At-the_Market Offering Program (ATM). This program allows HEXO to sell up to $34.5 million of common shares to the public to fund operational costs. Of course, the ATM is not enough to fund its capital program, so there will be future equity financing required. This will create more share dilution.

However, having said all this, cash flow issues are a problem, but it is manageable. Since the beginning, HEXO has been raising money through new share issuance, so it should not be a surprise to anyone. The cash conversion cycle looks long, but the metrics do show its business is getting better by the quarter.

(Picture of Belleville Plant, Source: Quintenews)

Partnerships Are Key To Accelerating Sales

While cash inflow is anticipated to be slow in the short term, one milestone for HEXO has been the sales license at its Belleville facility. The sales license allows beverage production for its Truss partnership, and it opens up other production possibilities such as vape, hash, and other edible cannabis products.

This is a game changer because HEXO can now formally showcase its automated production facility to attract new partners. Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) has already expanded its partnership with HEXO by creating a second business venture, Trust CBD USA. This venture focuses solely on the Colorado State market.

Investors have to keep in mind that a partner such as Molson Coors is a big deal. Molson Coors generates over $10 billion in sales a year. Now that HEXO Corp.'s Belleville facility is now in operational form, I see more potential partners knocking on HEXO Corp.'s door.

HEXO Shares Continue To Be In Demand

From a share price perspective, HEXO did take a few hits to its stock price. It was delisted from the S&P/TSX Composite Index, and on the NYSE, HEXO received delisting notification.

On the other end, its late May equity raise generated over $50,000,000 in new proceeds. In May 19, 2020, the public offering was to be for $50,040,000 with a 30-day option to purchase an additional 8,340,000 optional units. In 2 days, the 8,340,000 options units were sold, bringing the total proceeds raised to $57,546,000. This shows that, although the stock price may seem low at the moment, there is still an appetite for more HEXO shares.

Conclusion

The management at HEXO knows its not the top dog in the industry, and they are fine competing as the number 2 or number 3 in the market place. The industry has dozens of competitors but HEXO is clearly establishing some competitive advantages (i.e.: its Belleville Factory). The stock price doesn't show it, but it does feel like HEXO is upping its game.

Let's be clear though, management is establishing new partnerships and exploring new areas of revenue, but all this takes time. Investors should be prepared to hold this for a few years because the business fundamentals are going to take time to build out. There will be volatility in the stock price, and it will mainly be driven by investor speculation.

Overall, I'm bullish on its business.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HEXO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.