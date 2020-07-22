I suspect that mild bearishness is best explained by a top-line beat that was driven more by personal computing than by cloud.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has done it again. On July 22, the company delivered its sixth consecutive all-around beat and the 11th back-to-back quarter of double-digit revenue growth.

One could drive a truck between YOY sales increase of nearly 13% and the pre-earnings expectations of a bit over 8%. EPS of $1.46 also landed well ahead of consensus, but there is one caveat: the number includes $450 million in one-off expenses incurred to close Microsoft's physical locations in fiscal 4Q20. It is unclear whether the negative impact of these extra costs to the bottom line had been fully factored into estimates.

Despite the solid headline numbers, the stock sold off in after-hours trading. I am suspicious of the reason why, but also believe that bearishness is not properly justified.

Cloud enthusiasm cuts both ways

Starting from the top, all of Microsoft's main segments saw revenue growth ex-currency of 8% at least. Performance in personal computing lavishly exceeded my conservative expectations, de-risked due to store closures potentially leading to weakness in Surface, PC accessories and Xbox sales. Instead, the division's revenues were up a whopping 16% ex-FX.

The problem is that this coin has two sides. By performing beyond expectations, the PC business stole the thunder from what usually drives the most bullishness in Microsoft: cloud. Productivity and business processes, a segment that includes cloud-based Office and Dynamics 365, saw revenues ex-FX climb only 8% vs. 17% this time last year. Intelligent cloud revenues moved higher by a solid 19% and beyond guidance, but this number fell below last year's 21% growth rate and last quarter's even better 29%.

Still on the cloud topic, Azure revenues climbed by 50% ex-currency (see graph below). However, the sequential growth rate deceleration in fiscal 4Q20 was the most pronounced since late calendar 2016. I had been expecting this figure to land closer to 55% at the low end of my estimate range, believing that the "two years' worth of digital transformation in two months" would have carried forward more strongly from fiscal 3Q20.

Further down the P&L, gross margin seems to have taken a hit on the productivity and business processes side due to higher usage of Office 365 Commercial and higher cloud mix. However, continued gains of scale in Azure and a higher revenue base in PC helped to offset some of the headwinds. Looking forward, I think that Microsoft's op margin prospects are positive, especially now that the store closures and personnel reshuffling at LinkedIn should hold operating expenses back a bit.

Regarding the outlook for the coming quarter, some of the same trends are expected to be in place regarding cloud adoption, strength in commercial and challenges among small- and mid-sized clients. Personal computing should cool down a bit following a strong spring quarter, and segment revenues are projected to land flat YOY.

By my estimates, guided total revenue growth of less than 8% for fiscal 1Q21 fell just short of consensus, while derived EPS of around $1.54 topped expectations by a bit less than a dime. See outlook table below.

Bearishness is an overreaction

In summary, Microsoft's quarter was great once again and topped analysts' consensus expectations. But the revenue mix may not have pleased after-hour traders much, since top-line momentum was not particularly fueled by cloud this time - at least not as much as it had in the recent past.

However, I think a bit of perspective is needed:

YOY comps were particularly tough this time. Results seem to have been in line with or better than guidance. Delivering solid top- and bottom-line growth in the current environment is rare and commendable. Microsoft came off an unusually strong quarter that benefited greatly from the work-, learn- and play-from-home economy. It seems unfair to expect the same level of execution quarter after quarter.

Microsoft bears will probably mention valuation once again as a reason to bail on the stock at current levels. To some extent, I understand these concerns. MSFT has been the best-performing Dow 30 stock so far in 2020, and forward P/E is hovering very close to multi-year highs of 35x.

Yet, I believe that this is a very tricky time to bet on low value, underdog names. Rather, I prefer to invest in companies that (1) are leaders in their industries, (2) run a strong recurring revenue business model and (3) have the deep pockets to weather a period of economic softness. For these reasons, I remain a Microsoft bull and believe that any short-term weakness in share price represents a buying opportunity.

