Investment highlights

We maintain BUY and raise our six-month-forward target price on Samsung Electro-Mechanics (SEMCO/OTC:SMSGF) from KRW140,000 (1.9x 2020F P/B) to KRW151,000 (2.0x 2021F BPS). We expect 2Q20 sales and operating profit to come to KRW1.8tn and KRW97.2bn, 2.4% and 7.1% below estimates, respectively, due to a precipitous decline in smartphone demand. However, component sales are forecast to beat expectations by 4.5% to come in at KRW861.5bn helped by: 1) commodity MLCC price hikes; 2) increased shipments of ultra-small MLCCs for 5G smartphones and high-capacitance MLCCs; and 3) sales increases of MLCCs for base stations and servers. MLCC, the company's cash cow, should recover in earnest from 2H20 amid rising demand for 5G smartphones and ADAS. In particular, since 5G smartphones require ultra-small and high capacitance as well as low loss and durability against high temperatures, a rise in blended ASP is expected. Indeed, the capacitance of high-end smartphones should soar from 3,000μF in 2019 to 4,000μF in 2021. Meanwhile, Murata (OTCPK:MRAAY) sees MLCC demand rapidly growing until 2024, thanks to greater demand for 5G and data centers.

Major issues and earnings outlook

To date, SEMCO's shipments of MLCCs and camera modules to Huawei, which has voracious demand for these products, have been minimum. Its major Chinese clients are Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo. Recently, Huawei is reportedly being excluded from the list of potential candidates to provide 5G equipment for base stations in Canada, the UK, France and Italy. In fact, Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) sealed a deal with Canada's TELUS (NYSE:TU) to supply its 5G equipment. Furthermore, due to its inability to use Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) OS and difficulties in finding a foundry for 7nm AP, Huawei's smartphone market share is expected to plummet. Indeed, Xiaomi's and Oppo's market shares in the European market, where Huawei used to be a strong player, are rising rapidly. In particular, Oppo entered the 5G smartphone market with UK's Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD). Huawei's falling market share should benefit SEMCO, especially its MLCCs for smartphones and base stations as well as camera modules. Meanwhile, we estimate SEMCO's 3Q20 sales and operating profit will grow 26% and 108% QoQ to KRW2.3tn and KRW202.1bn, respectively, thanks to the release of the Galaxy Note 20 Series and rising demand for 5G smartphones.

Share price outlook and valuation

We recommend a buy-and-hold strategy as SEMCO is poised to benefit from soaring 5G demand and Huawei's falling market share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.