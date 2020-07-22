United Airlines (UAL) is years away from recovering to its pre-COVID-19 profitability levels. The latest Q2 earnings report showed how ugly the current situation is, and we continue to believe that United Airlines is uninvestable at this point. While the airline was able to avoid a liquidity crisis and raise more than $16 billion of liquidity since March, its future still looks uncertain. The company will continue to burn a substantial amount of cash every day and will see a recovery of air travel only when the virus is contained, which is not going to happen anytime soon. For that reason, it's better to avoid United Airlines' shares and look for other, better travel recovery plays on the market.

The Good

We already mentioned in our previous article on United Airlines that the company's management clearly understands its dire situation and the need to raise cash to avoid a liquidity crisis. After failing to get enough capital in one of its bond offerings earlier in May, the company was still able to raise around $16.1 billion in liquidity since March and avoided insolvency. That liquidity came from various stock and debt offerings, in one of which, the airline used its frequent flyer program MileagePlus as collateral. At the same time, out of $25 billion, which the United States government distributed among various airlines through the CARES Act, $5 billion went to United Airlines. Thanks to all of those efforts, the company's liquidity at the beginning of this week stood at $15.2 billion, out of which $6.5 billion in cash reserves.

United Airlines also was successful in its cash preservation efforts. In Q2, it spent $3.7 billion in Capex, way below the initial pre-COVID-19 estimates of $7 billion, and cut various deals with the unions to furlough its staff. At the same time, the company made a smart decision to limit its overall capacity and reactivate only those routes that have a substantially high demand. By not flooding the market with seats, United Airlines was able to cut its cash burn, as often it's more beneficial from a financial standpoint to let the plane sit on the ground than to fly nearly empty for a long distance.

During the conference call, the management hinted at the possibility of raising additional liquidity in the upcoming months, as it still has around $9 billion worth of collateral. Considering that the company expects its total liquidity at the end of Q3 to be around $18 billion, additional debt or equity offering is on the way.

The Bad

We can't control the course of the pandemic.- Scott Kirby, United Airlines CEO

While United Airlines managed to avoid a liquidity crisis, there's still a long road ahead to recovery. In Q2, the company's revenues of $1.28 billion were down 87% Y/Y, while its total capacity was down 87.8% Y/Y. Its adjusted net loss of $2.6 billion was one of the worst in its history, while the load factor was only 33%. Out of $45 million in daily cash burn, $3 million went for a principal payment. While, in Q3, the daily cash burn will decrease to $25 million, $6 million will be in a form of interest expenses. With such results, it will take years for United Airlines to break even and become profitable.

At the same time, United Airlines has $14.32 in long-term debt, while its liabilities stand at $29.99 billion, 3 times its current market cap. While the additional raise of debt will help the company in the short term, it'll increase United Airlines' already huge debt burden. As a result, any shareholder of the company should forget about dividends or stock buybacks, which fueled the growth of the stock price during normal times, at least for the next few years, since the majority of available cash will go to the creditors.

The outlook for the rest of the year is also negative. TSA numbers show that air traffic continues to be down 70% to 80% Y/Y, and it will not be able to recover in the second half of the year. United Airlines said that it expects its capacity in Q3 to be down 65% Y/Y. At the same time, as more than 35% of its traffic is international traffic, the capacity for international flights is expected to be even less than domestic, due to the various border restriction policies that countries adopted to stop the spread of the virus.

In the current situation, United Airlines has no other option but to adapt to the changing environment, as it has no control over the spread of the virus and will not be able to fully recover until COVID-19 is contained. For that reason, we don't consider United Airlines to be a good investment even at the current price. While the stock constantly moves higher on positive vaccine-related news and tumbles on bad travel data, its fundamentals will continue to be in poor conditions in the next few quarters. The recent spike in active cases of COVID-19 in the United States shows that we're far away from containing the virus. While we might see an effective vaccine in late 2020 or early 2021, scaling the production and distribution of the vaccine will be a major challenge for manufacturers and governments all around the globe.

At the same time, even if we see a spike in passenger bookings later this year, the growth of revenue will be the real sign of an upcoming recovery, since every airline currently discounts its ticket prices to increase its load factor to burn less cash. As the street expects United Airlines EPS in 2020 to be -$24.10, we believe that it's better to avoid the company's shares.

The Ugly

The ugly truth for United Airlines and all the other airlines out there is that it's all about cash at this stage. While United Airlines managed to avoid a liquidity crisis, its future is still uncertain. Nobody knows how long the pandemic will last. If United Airlines manages to survive it, there's no guarantee that it'll be able to meet its obligations under the already enormous debt burden in a post-pandemic world, especially if the government stops providing support. By raising more debt, United Airlines is able to extend its lifetime and hope for a swift recovery of air travel, which is unlikely to happen anytime soon. However, as interest expenses will continue to mount, there will be no value left for shareholders.

