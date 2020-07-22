The firm designs and manufactures electric SUVs in China.

Li Auto has filed to raise public investment for its development needs.

Quick Take

Li Auto (LI) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its ADSs representing Class A ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm designs and manufactures electric SUVs for the domestic China market.

LI is pursuing a direct-to-consumer go to market model, which has advantages and disadvantages.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more about the IPO from management.

Company & Technology

Beijing, China-based Li was founded to develop smart electric SUVs for the Chinese market.The firm's first model is the Li ONE, a six-seat, large electric SUV. The company has delivered more than 10,400 of the vehicles as of June 30, 2020.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mr. XIang Li, who was previously the founder of Autohome (ATHM), a destination site for automobile consumers in China.

Below is a brief overview video of the firm's Li ONE electric SUV:

Source: AutoNews Creative

Li has received at least $1.5 billion from investors including Amp Lee Ltd. (controlled by founder Xiang Li), Zijin Global, Rainbow Six and Inspired Elite Investments

Customer Acquisition

The firm aims its automotive development efforts on the SUV segment with a price range of $21,000 to $70,000.It has established its own direct sales and servicing network and has created an integrated online / offline system for its sales and marketing efforts.

LI pursues customers through a direct basis rather than via third-party dealerships. It believes this 'DTC' approach enables it to obtain greater data and to better manage customer interactions, thereby reducing customer acquisition costs.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped sharply as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 13.2% 2019 242.4%

Source: Company registration statement

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, was 7.6x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 7.6 2019 0.4

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by TechSci Research, the Chinese market for electric vehicles of all types was valued at approximately $74 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $330 billion by 2024.

This represents a forecast CAGR of more than 28% from 2019 to 2024.

The main drivers for this expected growth are growing concern over environmental pollution and increasing affordability of electric vehicles on offer.

Also, the chart below shows the historical and future forecast growth trajectory for various electric vehicle types:

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Yadea Group

AIMA Technology Group

Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle

Geely Automobile

Dongguan Tailing Electric Vehicle

Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co.

Shandong Incalcu Electric Vehicle

BAIC International

Management says domestic produced vehicles usually have a significant price advantage over imported models, so management believes it can compete effectively.

Financial Performance

Li’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply growing topline revenue

A swing to positive gross profit and gross margin

Reduced operating losses

Lowered cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 120,279,000 2019 $ 40,160,000 2018 $ - Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 9,644,000 2019 $ (14,000) 2018 $ - Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 8.02% 2019 -0.03% 2018 #DIV/0! Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ (33,070,000) 2019 $ (262,487,000) 2018 $ (166,311,324) Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ (10,891,000) 2019 $ (344,388,000) 2018 $ (225,340,882) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ (8,899,000) 2019 $ (253,323,000) 2018 $ (198,059,559) (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, Li had $148.9 million in cash and $474.5 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

Li intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ADSs representing Class A ordinary shares, although the final amount may differ.

The company founder will retain Class B shares, which will be entitled to ten votes per share versus one vote per share for Class A shareholders.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

for research and development of new products;for capital expenditures, as we estimate that our capital expenditures for the next three years will be approximately RMB10.4 billion (US$1.5 billion), which are expected to be financed through net proceeds from this offering, existing cash on hand, and cash from sales of vehicles; and the balance for general corporate purposes and working capital.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, UBS Investment Bank, CICC, Tiger Brokers and Snowball.

Commentary

Li is seeking U.S. public capital market investment for its development and expansion initiatives as the firm seeks to commercialize its electric SUV technologies.

The company’s financials indicate that it first started generating sales in 2019 and has shown a reasonably strong ramp up, delivering a total of 10,400 vehicles to-date.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue has been falling; its Selling, G&A efficiency rate has grown markedly, although both figures have little in the way of history.

The market opportunity for electric vehicles in China is large and expected to grow substantially in the years ahead, as technology costs drop and consumer demand continues to increase.

One question about their business model is whether the firm can scale quickly enough by pursuing a direct-to-consumer model and forego third-party distribution.

I suspect that will slow the firm’s revenue growth trajectory and require significant investment in owned infrastructure.

I look forward to learning more about LI’s IPO pricing and valuation assumptions.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.