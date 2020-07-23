China Evergrande Group (OTCPK:EGRNF), the largest property developer by sales in the People's Republic of China, may seem like an investment worth considering due to it being fairly valued. However, several other factors tell against this conclusion. In looking at the stock itself, I will assess the security trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, which trades under the ticker 3333, as neither of the OTC market securities - EGRNF or OTCPK:EGRNY - are sponsored by the firm.

At the close of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 07/22/2020, China Evergrande traded at a share price of HK$21.75 ($2.81) with a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 based on earnings per share of HK$1.42 ($0.18). The current P/E is higher than the five-year average P/E of 12.06, but the current dividend yield of 3.25% is higher than the four-year average dividend yield of 2.50%. These metrics make it necessary to establish what fair value for China Evergrande is.

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 1.02 (15.32/15 = 1.02) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $2.76 (2.81/1.02 = 2.76). Then, I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 1.27 (15.32/12.06 = 1.27) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $2.21 (2.81/1.27 = 2.21).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.77 (2.50/3.25 = 0.77) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $3.65 (2.81/0.77 = 3.65). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $2.87 (2.76 + 2.21 + 3.65/3 = 2.87). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is undervalued by only 2%. In short, it is fairly valued.

While it is clear that China Evergrande is not a value stock, some investors may think of it as "a wonderful business at a fair price" as its pole position as China's biggest property developer by sales enables it to be very profitable, as is evident from the 18.25% operating margin and the revenue and net income figures that the firm has reported over the past five years.

Year Revenue (HK$) Revenue ($) Net Income (HK$) Net Income ($) 2015 165.48 billion 21.35 billion 12.9 billion 1.66 billion 2016 249.04 billion 32.13 billion 5.95 billion 770 million 2017 359.72 billion 46.41 billion 28.1 billion 3.63 billion 2018 555.01 billion 71.61 billion 44.29 billion 5.71 billion 2019 544.17 billion 70.21 billion 19.59 billion 2.53 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available from China Evergrande Group's investor relations page.

This profitability has not been consistently beneficial to income investors, however, for, while China Evergrande does pay a dividend, it does not have a consistent record of doing so. No dividend paid in either 2017 or 2019, for example. So, even with a payout ratio of 47.65% and reported free cash flow of HK$86.85 billion ($11.21 billion), this cannot be seen as a dependable income source - especially in the current economic climate.

China Evergrande did not enter the current economic slump in ideal shape. Image provided by China Daily.

Going into the coronavirus-inflicted slump, China Evergrande was already in less-than-ideal shape. Despite its profitability, the fluctuating net income figures above reflect the decline in home sales in recent years. It also reflects the investment that China Evergrande has made in electric vehicle production - the firm aimed to become the world's largest electric vehicle producer by 2025. These factors led the firm to take on quite a lot of debt, and by the fall of 2019, China Evergrande had approximately $21.2 billion of debt in USD and HKD bonds.

The coronavirus pandemic has only aggravated the firm's issues. The Chinese economy has shrunk by 6.8% in Q1 2020, the first contraction it has suffered since 1976. Office vacancy rates in many Chinese cities - Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Shenzhen, where China Evergrande is headquartered - have shot up to all-time highs. To cope with its debt, China Evergrande has had to put 223 of its commercial properties on sale.

The balance sheet will hopefully benefit from this, as long-term debt of HK$482.14 billion ($62.20 billion) is currently offset by a net worth of HK$400 billion ($51.61 billion), cash on hand worth HK$255.9 billion ($33.02 billion), short-term investments worth HK$1.03 billion ($130 million), and short-term receivables of HK$184.53 billion ($23.81 billion), but given the short-term uncertainty bred by the coronavirus and the increasingly hostile international attitude towards China over its handling of the coronavirus and its alleged economic and political malfeasance - from the U.S., the U.K., and Australia, to take just a few examples - the economic outlook is uncertain overall.

Consequently, despite China Evergrande's top position in China's property development market and the profitability it has generated hitherto, its high debt load and the effect of China's economic slump on its operations make it a stock that investors would be wise to refrain from at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.