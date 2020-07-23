We've seen a relentless bid under several gold juniors since the price of gold (GLD) crossed the $1,650/oz mark, but Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF) has lagged the sector considerably, as earlier-stage exploration companies have taken center stage. However, while the share price has made little progress over the past year on a relative basis, the company's Valentine Lake Project has continued to grow more valuable considering the higher gold prices we've seen. The bonus to the Marathon Gold story is regional exploration, and the company delivered more exceptional results out of the Berry Zone this week, a deposit that lies 4 kilometers southwest of the 2-million ounce Marathon pit. Based on the higher gold price and continued exceptional results from the Berry Zone, I continue to see the stock as a top-10 takeover target.

It's been a busy start to the year for Marathon Gold with a Pre-Feasibility Study released in Q2 showing an incredible internal rate of return of 48.8% at a $1,550/oz gold price, and an After-Tax NPV (5%) of US$497 million. These are exceptional metrics for a company that only recently hopped above the US$300 million market cap barrier, as is the After-Tax NPV (5%) to Initial Capex ratio of above 2.40. The project envisions a 175,000-ounce per year production profile at all-in sustaining costs of $739/oz, a figure that is more than 20% below the industry average. Therefore, this is clearly a very robust project and it helps that it's sitting in a Tier-1 jurisdiction like Newfoundland. Unfortunately, speculators have been gravitating towards flashy drill results, heavily promoted names, and lower market cap stocks to stuff in their portfolio, and Marathon has been a relatively boring exploration story with minimal drill results released in 2020 given the COVID-19 disruptions. However, this week's drill results at the Berry Zone might have changed that.

As we can see from the map below, the 6-kilometer Sprite Corridor that connects Leprechaun and Marathon has seen minimal testing to date, other than a small resource defined at Sprite. However, we got some very encouraging results from the Berry Zone in Q4 of last year, which were as follows:

VL-19-769:

16 meters at 1.63 grams per tonne gold

9 meters at 2.04 grams per tonne gold

9 meters at 4.33 grams per tonne gold

5 meters at 7.53 grams per tonne gold

14.3 meters at 2.30 grams per tonne gold

VL-19-779:

13 meters at 3.82 grams per tonne gold

11 meters at 5.54 grams per tonne gold

5 meters at 4.30 grams per tonne gold

VL-19-778:

6 meters at 7.94 grams per tonne gold

5 meters of 4.73 grams per tonne gold

VL-19-786:

22 meters at 7.60 grams per tonne gold

5 meters at 1.16 grams per tonne gold

The above holes showed impressive grades over decent intervals, with the most impressive being VL-19-786, a 22-meter intercept of 7.60 grams per tonne gold. While this does not seem like that high-grade of a hit compared to other explorers like Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF) and Wallbridge Mining (OTCPK:WLBMF), it's important to note that this hole was drilled from near-surface and is 200% higher grade than the average grades at Valentine Lake (1.80~ grams per tonne gold). However, it was still too early to tell if we had a significant discovery on our hands as we didn't have any thick intercepts similar to what we've seen from the Marathon and Leprechaun pits. Fortunately, Wednesday's drill results have quelled any doubts about this being a significant discovery with 120 meters of 3.33 grams per tonne gold intersected in VL-20-823. This is one of the most impressive holes drilled across the whole property in several years and has confirmed the high-grades we saw in VL-19-786.

In addition to VL-20-823, we also saw impressive intercepts from VL-20-824 and VL-20-822, with 36 meters of 3.37 grams per tonne gold and 32 meters of 2.33 grams per tonne gold. VL-20-822 was drilled roughly 100 meters west of VL-20-823 and confirms solid grades step out from the main high-grade zone in section 13,690, while VL-20-824 has confirmed the high-grades seen in VL-20-806 (14 meters of 8.06 grams per tonne gold). While the other holes drilled to the west (VL-20-818 and VL-20-820) weren't as impressive as I had hoped with relatively small intercepts of low grades, we now have a 450-meter strike length defined at Berry that has been tested to depths of up to 250 meters. Meanwhile, the average intercepts drilled into the zone are above 2.0 grams per tonne gold, suggesting that the high-grades at Marathon and Leprechaun are present here as well. While early to speculate on deposit size, I believe Marathon should be able to prove up at least 400,000 ounces at Berry at an average grade of 1.80 grams per tonne gold or higher.

Assuming I am correct in this view, this would be a significant step in the right direction towards Marathon Gold hitting my long-term 5.2 million-ounce property-wide resource target for Valentine Lake, which I think is doable before the end of 2022. This would place Marathon in a small group of gold juniors with a 5-million ounce plus resource in a Tier-1 deposit, further emboldening the thesis for the company being a takeover target for an intermediate or smaller senior gold producer. However, even at the current resource size, the stock is still attractively priced compared to other acquisitions we've seen in the space. Let's take a closer look below:

As we can see in the chart above, takeovers in Tier-1 jurisdictions have fetched an average price of US$99.25/oz, and Marathon Gold is currently trading at an enterprise value of US$270 million after subtracting out the company's cash position of US$40 million. Based on the company's current 4.05 million-ounce resource, this leaves Marathon Gold valued at just $66.67/oz, more than 25% below the going rate for large-scale gold deposits in Tier-1 jurisdictions. Therefore, I believe there is further upside here long term, especially if we continue to see hits like VL-20-823 out of the Berry Zone. However, it's not just the valuation that suggests we could see further upside.

If we take a look at the technical picture, there's also a lot to like here, with Marathon Gold just recently breaking out of a multi-year base to new highs. This is a very bullish technical development as it shows that the market is finally waking up to the Marathon story, and big money is willing to pay top-dollar to get into the stock, evidenced by the over 4 million shares traded last week. While multi-year breakouts don't always see a straight line higher, I believe that this prior resistance level at C$1.75 is now likely to be a floor for the stock going forward. Therefore, any sharp pullbacks should provide low-risk buying opportunities.

Marathon Gold continues to be one of my top-3 takeover targets in the gold space, and the recent results from the Berry Zone only embolden this thesis. Given the higher gold price, which has beefed up the After-Tax NPV (5%) and my belief that Valentine Lake ultimately holds more than 5.2 million ounces of gold when adding in regional potential, I am raising my target price from US$1.70 (August 2019) to US$2.00. Therefore, I continue to believe that any sharp pullbacks should provide low-risk buying opportunities. I continue to stand by my belief that the stock will likely be taken over before the end of Q1 2021.

