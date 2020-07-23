3 Fast-Growing High-Yield Blue-Chips Retirees Can Safely Buy In This Market Bubble

Within a well-diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio, with appropriate asset allocation into bonds/cash for your needs, these three represent potential, excellent, and safe long-term investments during this irrational market bubble.

MGRC, SNA, and MSM are three fast-growing high-yield blue-chips that are reasonable to attractively valued. They represent a strong combination of safe income, double-digit growth forecasts, and market-smashing 5-year probability-weighted expected returns.

Thus, I and Dividend Kings' portfolios use a hybrid strategy of dollar-cost averaging into quality, undervalued blue-chips while preserving sufficient buying power for the next correction, whenever that arrives.

But studies from Vanguard, Charles Schwab, JPMorgan, and Ritholtz Wealth Management prove that market timing isn't just impossible to do consistently well, but of minimal benefit if you could.

This market bubble continues to grow ever more irrational and dangerous, at least for investors with subpar portfolio construction, low quality companies, and poor risk management.

(Source: Imgflip)

Like most investors, I LOVE a good growth stock, I just refuse to pay too high a price for growth. That's something we see a lot of these days, particularly with the popular mega-cap tech names that are driving this irrational market bubble.

"Growth at a reasonable price", or GARP, is one of the most time-tested strategies prudent long-term investors have to compound both their income and wealth over time.

Unfortunately, today, investors are becoming rather manic and speculative about big tech, which is why we're seeing the highest market valuations in almost two decades, during the worst economy in 75 years.

To give you an idea of how dangerous this bubble is becoming, South Korea is the 12th largest economy on earth. Yet its stock market valuation of $1.2 trillion has now been surpassed by the market caps of Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), and Amazon (AMZN).

Here are some other remarkable market facts.

AAPL, MSFT, Google (NASDAQ: GOOG (NASDAQ: GOOGL

Their combined market caps are now more than 2X the size of Canada's economy, which, at $1.8 trillion, is the 10th largest economy on earth.

And, of course, who can ignore Tesla (TSLA), as the quintessential example of a bubble stock.

Tesla's market cap is already the 12th largest in the US, and greater than every other automaker on earth...combined.

(Source: CNBC)

While we'll never know for certain what caused this bubble, speculation is rampant that, if Tesla posts its 4th consecutive GAAP profit today, July 22nd, then it might be added to the S&P 500, which is a market-cap-weighted index.

According to Larry McDonald, editor of The Bear Traps Report, there's around $3.9 trillion of pure index capital tracking the S&P 500. As of Monday morning, per his analysis, Tesla had a free-float market cap of $220 billion (this number excludes the 18.38% of the company that Musk owns). Taking the total S&P market value to be $27.8 trillion, this would give Tesla a 0.8% weighting if it were to join the index. This means that funds tracking the index would need to buy roughly $30 billion worth of Tesla stock... "By buying up Tesla TSLA now, front-runners are forcing the S&P Indexes to give the stock a higher and higher weighting," he wrote in a recent note. "Thus, ETFs / Indexes will be forced to pay up, buying even more shares. Then the hot money exits, leaving indexes holding the bag," he said." - CNBC (emphasis added)

An estimated $30 billion COULD potentially end up flowing into TSLA, regardless of its insane 400X forward earnings or 90X 2022 consensus EPS multiples.

Basically, speculators, and gamblers are betting that Tesla could soon see a lot of new "greater fools" forced to buy its stock, allowing them the chance for a quick profit.

This is a popular strategy among the moment chasing, "quick buck" crowd who likes to front-run new additions to the most closely followed US index.

And it's not just big tech or Tesla that's in a bubble.

The tech-dominated Nasdaq is now trading at its highest premium to its 100-day moving average (not even a proxy for fair value) since 2000, the peak of the dot com bubble.

Momentum, not fundamentals, are driving the highest concentration into a handful of companies and sectors in US market history.

50% of the entire S&P 500 is now concentrated into tech, communications, GOOG and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and consumer discretionary, AMZN.

(Source: Lance Roberts)

By almost any metric, stocks are now trading at some of their richest valuations in history, despite horrible economic, corporate, and labor market fundamentals.

But as my fellow Dividend King founder Chuck Carnevale likes to say, "it's a market of stocks, not a stock market."

Each day, I sort the Dividend Kings Phoenix Watchlist for either yield or low PEG/fast-growth and then make a video explaining to members what we're buying, including a $500 real money buy for my retirement portfolio.

So, here are the three fast-growing dividend blue-chips that I and Dividend Kings' Phoenix portfolio hope to be buying in the coming weeks.

Each one represents

a safe or very safe dividend

with double-digit long-term growth prospects

a reasonable to attractive valuation that compensates investors for its risk profile

Why are we buying stocks at all when the market is in such a bubble? Simply put, we're following a dollar-cost averaging + opportunistic correction buying model.

Dividend Kings Opportunistic Correction Buying Plan

Principle Why? Buy 1 good deal (or better) Blue-Chip each day. "Time is on your side when you own shares of superior companies" - Peter Lynch Buy small amounts each time ($250/$500). Matching monthly savings rate to daily buys. Alternate between High-Yield and low PEG/fast-growth companies. A balanced approach leads to less "market envy" if one particular strategy is underperforming. Preserving dry powder for inevitable but impossible to predict pullbacks/corrections. Market declines average every 6 months since 1945 and 2009. Storing dry powder in the forms of US Treasury ETFs. No permanent risk of capital loss as long as the US government doesn't default. 20% to 30% cash/bond during this recession. Matching monthly savings with daily buys preserves dry powder during a 2-year pandemic. If the S&P 500 suffers a 5+% single-day decline, buy an extra company. Pullbacks average 7% decline in a month, then recover new highs a month later. If S&P suffers 10% correction from recent highs buy 2 stocks per day (both high-yield and fast growth) "volatility isn't risk. It's the source of future returns." - Joshua Brown If S&P suffers a 20% bear market buy 3 stocks per day. Bear Markets are rare and generate the best future returns. If S&P suffers a 30% severe bear market buy 4 companies per day. The risk/reward ratios of most companies will be outstanding. If S&P hits -35%, -40%, -45%, etc., from ATH, buy double-sized positions in 10 companies. We don't know when bear market lows occur, but they trigger the next bull market. Continue buying more aggressively as market opportunities appear until cash/bond allocation is converted to blue-chip stocks. "Think about bonds in terms of protection, not yield... Bonds can provide dry powder to rebalance into the stock market.." - Ben Carlson

The reason for that is that 160 years of market research from the US, UK, and Australia show that 65% to 70% of the time investing all of your money all at once results in 1.5% to 2.5% CAGR better returns over time.

(Source: Vanguard)

Since bubbles like this, as well as bear markets, tend to be the times when opportunistic piles of dry powder are most advantageous, we have 20% to 30% of our portfolios in cash/bonds depending on the time of the month.

And just in case you don't trust Vanguard, here's an excerpt from a wonderful Schwab report published last week which recommends dollar cost averaging as the "antidote for market timing".

A built-in benefit of dollar-cost averaging is that it is an antidote to market timing. We all hear about people who want to find that perfect moment to invest and make a killing. And I hear you when you say that you don't want to invest just to see your values go down. But at Schwab we have a saying that it's time in the market, not timing the market, that matters. In fact, the length of time you invest matters much more than entering the market at the best time. Let me share some more statistics that illustrate this point. Investments in stocks have outperformed cash over every 20-year period from 1926 to 2019, by a large margin. During these 90-plus years, the average ending wealth for an investor who put $2,000 a year in cash investments for 20 years is approximately $64,500. The average ending wealth for an investor who put their $2,000 a year in the stock market with perfect timing (always investing at the low) is approximately $175,000. And the most interesting data point of all is that the investor who put their $2,000 in the market on the first day of the year, without any thought for timing, would end up with approximately $162,000. In other words, they made almost as much as the perfect timer and outperformed the procrastinator by a three-fold margin." - Charles Schwab (emphasis added)

From 1926 to 2019, dollar cost averaging achieved 92.5% of the returns that PERFECT timing achieved. And remember that perfect market timing is not actually attainable.

In a taxable account, that 7.5% extra return would have been swallowed up by capital gains taxes, meaning that, over the past 93 years, perfect market timing would have delivered no actual benefit.

But one final piece of evidence to hammer home Schwab's message that "time in the market is more important than timing the market".

Schwab's research, indicating a minimal impact from perfect market timing (which no one can actually do), corroborates data from Ritholtz Wealth Management's Nick Maggiulli who found something similar when looking at the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

From 1970 to 2019, Mr. Maggiulli found that perfect market timing would have resulted in 22% better total returns compared to just buying stocks on a predetermined schedule. This amounts to 0.4% CAGR better returns, for following a strategy that is actually impossible to pull off in real life.

Here's what market timing gets you in real life.

Retirement killing inflation-adjusted returns over a period of 20 years. Market timing is simply too dangerous for most investors to try, which is why we recommend avoiding it like the plague.

Fortunately, even in today's irrational market bubble, you can still find strong growth at a reasonable price, resulting in generous, safe, and growing income as well as likely market-spanking returns.

3 Fast-Growing Dividend Blue-Chips I'm Buying For My Retirement Portfolio

McGrath RentCorp (MGRC): One Of The Best Dividend Champions No One's Ever Heard Of

What MGRC does: B2B rental company specializes in storage modules, chemical storage tanks, electrical testing equipment, and modular building rentals to schools.

Why income investors like it: 29-year dividend growth streak at 11% CAGR, with 13% CAGR analyst long-term growth consensus. This means some of the fastest income growth potentials among the 134 dividend champions (companies with 25+ year payout growth streaks).

(Source: investor presentation)

Risks to be aware of (why we demand at least a 15% margin of safety to buy MGRC):

a highly fragmented industry with lots of large and smaller competitors who, in a recession, can pressure margins and overall profitability

a cyclical and economically sensitive business model that could result in slower growth than expected if this becomes a double-dip recession

a volatile $1.3 billion small-cap without a credit rating, though bond investors lend to it at long-term rates equal to that of a BBB-rated company (debt metrics are actually in line with S&P guidelines for A or AA-rated companies)

Why Potentially Buy MGRC Now?

yield: 3.1% vs 1.8% S&P 500 and 2.3% dividend aristocrats

dividend growth streak: 29 years (dividend champion) vs 20-year Graham standard of excellence

dividend safety score: 5/5 very safe (2% to 3% risk of a cut in this recession, 0.5% in a normal recession)

quality score: 9/11 blue-chip

historical market-determined fair value blended PE: 17 to 19 (18-mid range)

current blended PE: 15.8

current PEG ratio: 1.35 vs 1.63 historical and S&P 500 2.68

average 2020 historical fair value: $65

current price: $54.10

potential good buy price (15% discount): $55

current discount: 17%

DK Rating: Potentially good buy

Max portfolio risk cap recommendation: 7% or less

long-term analyst growth consensus: 13.0% CAGR

the historical margin of error adjusted analyst consensus growth range: 6% to 18% CAGR

5-year total return potential: 10% to 20% CAGR

DK dividend safety scores are based on 18 safety metrics looking at cash flows and the strength of the balance sheet.

Dividend Kings Safety Model

1 Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 2 Debt/EBITDA vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 3 Interest coverage ratio vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 4 Debt/Capital vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 5 Current Ratio (Total Current Assets/Total Current Liabilities) 6 Quick Ratio (Liquid Assets/current liabilities (to be paid within 12 months) 7 S&P credit rating & outlook 8 Fitch credit rating & outlook 9 Moody's credit rating & outlook 10 30-year bankruptcy risk 11 Implied credit rating (if not rated, based on average borrowing costs, debt metrics & advanced accounting metrics) 12 Average Interest Cost (cost of capital and verifies the credit rating) 13 Dividend Growth Streak (vs Ben Graham 20 years of uninterrupted dividends standard of quality) 14 Piotroski F-score (advanced accounting metric measuring short-term bankruptcy risk) 15 Altman Z-score (advanced accounting metric measuring long-term bankruptcy risk) 16 Beneish M-score (advanced accounting metric measuring accounting fraud risk) 17 Dividend Cut Risk In This Recession (based on blue-chip economist consensus) 18 Dividend Cut Risk in Normal Recession (based on historical S&P dividend cuts during non-crisis downturns)

Recession cut risk is estimated by looking at the average quality company's (S&P 500 as proxy) historical dividend cuts during recessions since 1945.

(Source: Moon Capital Management, NBER, Multipl.com)

Using the average quality company and average recessionary dividend cuts as a baseline, I then scale the approximate risk of a dividend cut in any given economic downturn by how large a decline in GDP the blue-chip economist consensus range expects.

Safety Score Out of 5 Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk This Recession 1 (unsafe) over 4% over 24% 2 (below average) over 2% over 12% 3 (average) 2% 8% to 12% 4 (above-average) 1% 4% to 6% 5 (very safe) 0.5% 2% to 3%

The overall quality of a company is based on an 11 point scale, which, when combined with whether a company is speculative (anything that significantly increases short-term risks to cash flow and dividend), determines the margin of safety that we demand before classifying it a potential good, strong, very strong or ultra-value/anti-bubble buy.

Quality Score Meaning Margin Of Safety Potentially Good Buy Strong Buy Very Strong Buy Ultra-Value Buy 3 Very High Bankruptcy Risk NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 4 Very Poor NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 5 Poor NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 6 Below-Average, Fallen Angels (very speculative) 35% 45% 55% 65% 7 Average 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 55% to 60% 8 Above-Average 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 50% to 55% 9 Blue-Chip 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 10 SWAN (a higher caliber of Blue-Chip) 10% to 15% 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 11 Super SWAN (as close to perfect companies as exist) 5% to 10% 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40%

Italicized companies are considered investment grade and thus recommendable for most conservative investors at appropriate margins of safety and using prudent risk-management guidelines for position sizes.

MGRC's rating and potential good buy price margin of safety are bolded.

What does a high-quality, modestly undervalued, fast-growing generous yielding dividend champion offer? How about market-smashing return potential.

MGRC 2022 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

MGRC 2025 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If MGRC grows as expected and returns to historical fair value, then it would deliver 120% total returns over the next five years.

Now, compare that to the 39% overvalued S&P 500's total return potential.

S&P 500 2025 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Take a look at the S&P 500's total return profile and you can see what attracts us to fast-growing, reasonably priced dividend growth blue-chips like McGrath.

Year Upside Potential By End of That Year Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of That Year Probability-Weighted Return (OTC:CAGR) 2020 -34.0% -60.5% -45.4% 2021 -12.7% -9.0% -6.8% 2022 2.0% 0.8% 0.6% 2025 29.3% 4.8% 3.6%

(Source: Dividend Kings S&P 500 Valuation & Total Return Potential Tool)

The market is now pricing in several years' worth of growth resulting in probability-weighted expected returns of about 1% through 2022 and just 3.6% through 2025.

What are probability-weighted expected returns?

S&P 500 Probability-Weighted Expected Return Calculator

5-Year Consensus Annualized Total Return Potential 4.84% Conservative Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 2.42% Bullish Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 7.26% Conservative Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 1.45% Bullish Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 5.81% Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return Potential 3.63%

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

It means we apply reasonable margins of error to the Gordon Dividend Growth Model (total return = yield + long-term growth + changes in valuation) based on Chuck Carnevale's research at F.A.S.T Graphs. Specifically, that a 10% margin of error is appropriate for each 1 year you go out on a forecast.

Why must we use such large margins of errors for total return forecasts? Because only over the long term are total returns explained by fundamentals and valuations.

Do you know why market bubbles can last five years or sometimes longer?

Time Frame (Years) Total Returns Explained By Fundamentals/Valuations 1 9% 2 18% 3 27% 4 36% 5 45% 6 54% 7 63% 8 72% 9 81% 10+ 90% to 91%

(Source: Dividend Kings S&P 500 Valuation & Total Return Potential)

Because it can take six years for fundamentals to explain just 54% of market returns. Over five-year periods, 55% of total returns are still the result of sentiment/momentum/luck.

We also apply the Peter Lynch/John Templeton/Howard Marks (3 of the greatest investors in history) observation that 20% to 40% of the time analysts will be wrong about how fast a company grows.

When you make all the prudent adjustments to the Gordon Dividend Growth model (what most asset managers use including BlackRock, Brookfield Asset Management, and Chuck Carnevale), you get the probability-weighted expected return range.

The mid-range probability-weighted return or PWR is a reasonable estimate of what kind of returns are likely over the next five years.

MGRC Investment Decision Score

I never buy or recommend a stock without first seeing how it scores on the Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool.

We score all companies on either a 21 or 31 point scale (depending on whether they are dividend or growth stocks) on valuation as well as the 3 most important principles of successful long-term investing.

Credit Rating 30-Year Bankruptcy Probability AAA 0.07% AA+ 0.29% AA 0.51% AA- 0.55% A+ 0.60% A 0.66% A- 2.5% BBB+ 5% BBB 7.5% BBB- 11% BB+ 14% BB 17% BB- 21% B+ 25% B 37% B- 45% CCC+ 52% CCC 59% CCC- 65% CC 70% C 80% D 100%

(Sources: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool, S&P, University of St. Petersburg)

As I explained in detail in this article I co-produced with Brad Thomas and iREIT, MGRC (the most extensive analysis on MGRC ever done on SA) has an effective credit rating of BBB.

Which means a 5/7 on preservation of capital.

The 17% discount to fair value scores a potentially good buy rating, which is 4/4.

MGRC 5-Year Dividend Return Potential

Current Yield 3.1% Long-Term Analyst Growth Consensus (Column AH in valuation tool, also in Research Terminal Lists) 13.0% Yield On Cost in 5 Years 5.71% Average 5-Year Yield on Cost 4.41% 5-Year Estimated Dividend Return 22.0% Ratio vs S&P 500 2.04

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

MGRC has the potential to deliver 104% greater dividends than the S&P 500, which is no surprise, given its stellar 20-year track record, in which it delivered more than triple the S&P 500's income and about double the total returns.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

It's also expected to generate more than triple the total returns.

MGRC Probability-Weighted Expected Return Calculator

5-Year Consensus Annualized Total Return Potential 15.6% Conservative Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 7.78% Bullish Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 23.34% Conservative Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 4.67% Bullish Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 18.67% Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return Potential 11.67% Ratio vs S&P 500 3.24

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

Putting it all together, this is MGRC's Investment Decision Score.

MGRC Investment Decision Score

Goal MGRC Why Score Valuation Potentially good buy 17% undervalued 4/4 Preservation Of Capital Average BBB stable outlook credit rating, 7.5% long-term bankruptcy risk 5/7 Return Of Capital Exceptional 22.0% of capital returned over the next 5 year via dividends vs 10.8% S&P 500 10/10 Return On Capital Exceptional 11.7% PWR vs 3.6% S&P 500 10/10 Relative Investment Score 94% Letter Grade A excellent S&P 73% = C (market-average)

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

In a market gone mad, MGRC represents one of the best fast-growth dividend blue-chips I, or any conservative income investor, can buy today.

MSC Industrial Direct (MSM): One Of The Best High-Yield Fast-Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

What MSM does

MSM was founded in 1941 and is one of America's largest metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations or MRO, distributions.

The company offers 1.7 million products through a distribution network of almost 100 branches and 12 fulfillment centers.

It operates in the US, Canada, Mexico, and the UK, though 96% of revenue is generated in the US.

Why income investors like it:

MSM has a 16-year dividend growth streak, raising its dividend every year since it began paying one in 2003.

This is a family-controlled company, with the founder of the Jacobson Family controlling 70% of the voting rights. However, while such family businesses do present some risk, management has proven itself both a prudent capital allocator as well as very shareholder-friendly.

Since MSC's first full year as public company in 1996 (and through fiscal 2019), we calculate that the firm has spent approximately $4.9 billion of shareholder capital on capital expenditures (17% of the $4.9 billion), acquisitions (25%), regular and special dividends (28%), and share repurchases (30%). We calculate that 84% of that $4.9 billion was funded with operating cash flow, while debt issuances and other sources of funding accounting for the remaining 16%. The company began paying a regular dividend in 2003, and since then, the company has increased its regular dividend every year and paid out special dividends in 2005 ($1.50 per share), 2011 ($1.00 per share), 2015 ($3.00 per share), and 2020 ($5.00 per share). MSC regularly pairs dividends with share repurchases, and since 1996, we calculate the firm has repurchased over 30 million shares. We expect MSC will continue its balanced and shareholder-friendly capital allocation strategy going forward. MSC has made two major and two smaller acquisitions since 1996. The major acquisitions include Kennametal's J&L Industrial Supply segment in 2006 for $350 million (1.4 times 2005 sales and 11.8 times 2005 EBITDA excluding synergies) and Barnes Distribution North America in 2013 for $550 million (1.8 times 2012 sales). We view both acquisitions as a prudent use of shareholder capital." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

(Source: Gurufocus)

MSM's profitability is stable over time, adjusting for the cyclical nature of its business. That profitability is in the top 14% of its peers, strong evidence of competent and trustworthy management that can adapt to challenges such as this pandemic.

The balance sheet, while not rated by any agency, is effectively A-rated based on its very low debt/EBITDA, very high interest coverage, strong F-score (low short-term bankruptcy risk), and extremely high Z-score (very low long-term bankruptcy risk).

S&P generally wants to see

3 or less debt/EBITDA for most BBB rated companies

2.5 or less for A-rated companies

1.5 or less for AA-rated companies

MSM's current debt/EBITDA of 2.05 based on Q1 annualized results, as well as its other debt ratios, indicates it's likely an A-rating worthy company.

We can see that by the comparative debt ratios for AAA-rated companies like Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and MSFT.

JNJ Financial Strength

MSFT Financial Strength

(Source: Gurufocus)

(Source: YCharts)

The bond market agrees, lending to MSM for the long term at 3% over time, which is the same rate it lends to A-rated companies.

Risks to be aware of (Why DK Demands At least A 15% Margin of Safety Before Buying)

cyclical business model tied to the health of the US economy

Jacobson Family has effective control and could potentially one day sell the company for less than its worth

Amazon is one of its biggest competitors, and Bezos says "your margin is our opportunity"

Increasing focus on national accounts means more stable but lower margin revenues which could threaten MSM's historically industry-leading profitability

Why Potentially Buy MSM Now?

yield: 4.5% vs 1.8% S&P 500 and 2.3% dividend aristocrats

dividend growth streak: 16 years (dividend contender)

dividend safety score: 4/5 very safe (4% to 6% risk of a cut in this recession, 1% in a normal recession)

quality score: 9/11 blue-chip

historical market-determined fair value blended PE: 18 to 20 (19 mid-range)

current blended PE: 14.3

current PEG ratio: 1.46 vs 2.32 historical & S&P 500 2.68

average 2020 historical fair value: $88

current price: $66.45

potential good buy price (15% discount): $75

current discount: 25%

DK Rating: Potentially strong buy

Max portfolio risk cap recommendation: 7% or less

long-term analyst growth consensus: 10.0% CAGR

the historical margin of error adjusted analyst consensus growth range: 2% to 14% CAGR

5-year total return potential: 11% to 19% CAGR

MSM 2022 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

MSM 2025 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

MSM Investment Decision Score

Valuation: 4/4 25% undervalued = potentially strong buy

Preservation of capital: Implied A credit rating = 2.5% or less 30-year bankruptcy risk = 7/7

Return of capital: 4.5% yield and 10.0% CAGR growth rate = 5.9% average yield over the next 5 years = 29.4% dividend return on investment vs 10.8% S&P 500 (172% better) = 10/10

5-year Probability-Weighted Return: 12.0% CAGR vs 3.6% S&P 500 (233% more) = 10/10

Relative Investment Score: 100% vs 73% S&P 500

Letter Grade: A+ exceptional vs C market average S&P 500

MSM Investment Decision Score

Goal MSM Why Score Valuation Potentially strong buy 25% undervalued 4/4 Preservation Of Capital Excellent Implied A- credit rating, 2.5% or less long-term bankruptcy risk 7/7 Return Of Capital Exceptional 29.4% of capital returned over the next 5 years via dividends vs 10.8% S&P 500 10/10 Return On Capital Exceptional 12.0% PWR vs 3.6% S&P 500 10/10 Relative Investment Score 100% Letter Grade A+ exceptional S&P 73% = C (market-average)

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

MSM is one of the best fast-growth high-yield blue-chips you can buy today. That's as long as you remember that its economically sensitive business model means analysts expect rapid growth (13%) to come in 2023 due to the effects of the pandemic. 5% growth in 2022 is expected and modest -2% growth next year.

In the meantime, we have a generous and safe dividend that analysts expect to grow at 5%, 3%, and 4%, respectively, in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Snap-On (SNA): 11/11 Quality Super SWAN With 81-Year Track Record Of Safe And Growing Dividends

What SNA does:

Snap-on is a manufacturer of premium tools and software for professional technicians. Hand tools are sold through franchisee-operated mobile vans that serve auto technicians who purchase tools at their own expense. A unique element of its business model is that franchisees bear significant risk, as they must invest as much as $375,000 in the van, inventory, and software. At the same time, franchisees extend personal credit directly to technicians on an individual tool basis. Snap-on currently operates three segments-repair systems and information, commercial and industrial, and tools-which accounted for 31%, 38%, and 31%, respectively, of its $3.7 billion 2018 manufacturing revenue. Its financing arm generates 8% of consolidated revenue and 24% of operating income." - Morningstar

Why income investors like it:

Regardless of the current landscape, we believe we have the resilience and the strength to navigate the downturn, as Snap-on has done so many times before. The fact that since 1939, over all those years encountering several periods of significant challenge, Snap-on has paid a dividend every quarter and it's never reduced it. That record stands as evidence of resilience." - CEO Nick Pinchuk, Q1 conference call (emphasis added)

Ben Graham considered 20 years of uninterrupted dividends a sign of a quality company.

(Source: Imgflip)

While SNA's dividend growth streak is just 10 years (frozen in the financial crisis), an 81-year streak without a cut certainly meets Graham's standard of quality and exceeds it by more than 4 times.

(Source: Gurufocus)

Remember how I said that MSM's debt metrics and long-term borrowing costs implied an A-credit rating?

SNA has similar metrics, and S&P rates it A- with a stable outlook. That shouldn't be a surprise since bond investors know the safe debt guidelines used by rating agencies (they are virtually identical across all three).

In addition to a very strong balance sheet, that has allowed SNA to never cut the dividend through 12 recessions, we have the stable and incredible profitability of this company's business model to consider.

SNA's stable profitability is in the top 6% of industrial product makers, meaning its average profitability is superior to 2,324/2,471 of its peers.

That is what earns it a 3/3 business model, which combined with 5/5 safety and 3/3 management quality/dividend friendly corporate culture, makes it an 11/11 quality Super SWAN.

Risks To Consider (Why We Demand A 5% Margin Of Safety Before Buying)

Long-term disruption risk from EVs (it primarily sells to auto-mechanics

cyclical business at risk from recession

financing of its franchisees exposes SNA to higher than average credit risk from potential defaults in a recession

Why Investors Should Potentially Buy SNA Today

yield: 3.1% vs 1.8% S&P 500 and 2.3% dividend aristocrats

dividend growth streak: 10 years but 81 years without a dividend cut or missed quarterly payment vs 20-year Graham standard of quality

dividend safety score: 5/5 very safe (2% to 3% risk of a cut in this recession, 0.5% in a normal recession)

quality score: 11/11 Super SWAN

historical market-determined fair value blended PE: 16 to 18 (17-mid range)

current blended PE: 13.33

current PEG ratio: 1.53 vs 2.43 historical & S&P 500 2.68

average 2020 historical fair value: $160

current price: $138.73

potential good buy price (5% discount): $152

current discount: 13%

DK Rating: Potentially good buy

Max portfolio risk cap recommendation: 7% or less

long-term analyst growth consensus: 10.0% CAGR

the historical margin of error adjusted analyst consensus growth range: 2% to 10% CAGR

5-year total return potential: 7% to 18% CAGR

SNA 2025 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

SNA 2021 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Snap-On Investment Decision Score

Valuation: 4/4 13% undervalued = potentially good buy

Preservation of capital: A- stable credit rating = 2.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk = 7/7

Return of capital: 3.1% yield and 10.0% CAGR growth rate = 4.1% average yield over the next 5 years = 20.2% dividend return on investment vs 10.8% S&P 500 (87% better) = 9/10

5-year Probability-Weighted Return: 12.8% CAGR vs 3.6% S&P 500 (256% more) = 8/10

Relative Investment Score: 97% vs 73% S&P 500

Letter Grade: A excellent vs C market-average S&P 500

SNA Investment Decision Score

Goal SNA Why Score Valuation Potentially good buy 13% undervalued 4/4 Preservation Of Capital Excellent A- stable credit rating, 2.5% long-term bankruptcy risk 7/7 Return Of Capital Excellent 20.2% of capital returned over the next 5 year via dividends vs 10.8% S&P 500 9/10 Return On Capital Exceptional 12.8% PWR vs 3.6% S&P 500 10/10 Relative Investment Score 97% Letter Grade A excellent S&P 73% = C (market-average)

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

Chuck Carnevale recently made SNA one of his top weekly ideas for Dividend Kings members.

It's not hard to see why given

the company's strong balance sheet

the very safe and relatively attractive dividend

exceptional profitability

a management culture that's both highly skilled at adapting to recessions and delivering strong and reliable dividend income

SNA is one of the safest fast-growing high-yield blue-chips you can potentially buy in this market bubble.

Bottom Line: Even In The Most Irrational Bubble In History, Great, Fast-Growing, High-Yield Blue-Chip Deals Are Available

(Source: imgflip)

I'm not arguing that we're not in a bubble. Heck, I've been the one pounding the table for months now, explaining why this is the craziest bubble in US history.

Never before have valuations been this high while economic, corporate, and labor market fundamentals have been this terrible. But research from Charles Schwab, Ritholtz Wealth Management, JPMorgan, and Vanguard makes very clear, market timing is never the answer.

Instead, we should strive to follow the highest probability/lowest risk long-term strategy with our hard-earned savings.

65% to 70% of the time dollar-cost averaging is the right approach

30% to 35% of the time having dry powder in reserve is the right approach

Given that we know a correction is inevitable, we just don't know the start, duration, or magnitude of the next downturn, it's reasonable and prudent to both put new capital to work and prepare for the bargains to come.

(Source: Advisor Perspectives)

Long-term investing success isn't found by scoring lots of quick gains, as market timing momentum traders attempt.

It's found by following a few time tested and empirically proven principles such as

buying quality companies with attractive income-producing assets, run by competent, trustworthy and proven management

always paying sensible prices, meaning fair value or better

owning them in a prudently diversified and prudently risk-managed sleep well at night or SWAN portfolio, that's right for your specific risk profile and long-term goals

avoiding the dangerous temptation to "do something" just because the market is being irrational

The market is free to be as crazy as it wants in the short term. But just as anything can happen at the roulette wheel in the short term, there is one eternal truth in Vegas.

The House ALWAYS wins in the end. Wall Street is absolutely a casino, but one that's not rigged against long-term investors, but in our favor.

(Source: imgflip)

According to Warren Buffett as well as all the greatest investors in history, only three things are required to achieve long-term investing success.

your facts (as best as anyone can know them) being right your reasoning (overall strategy) being right your risk-management being strong

No one can control the facts about the economy, pandemic, or corporate fundamentals in the future.

Everyone can control their investing reasoning and risk management.

History, hundreds of market studies and the experience of the greatest long-term investors in history show that this is enough for almost anyone to achieve their financial goals.

(Source: AZ quotes)

That's as long as you're patient, disciplined, and remember that only gamblers pray for luck, prudent long-term investors make their own.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Valuation Tool, Research Terminal & Phoenix Watchlist. Membership also includes Access to our five model portfolios

Daily Phoenix Portfolio Buys

50% discount to iREIT

50 exclusive articles per month

Our weekly podcast

20% discount to F.A.S.T Graphs

Real-time chatroom support

Exclusive daily updates to all my retirement portfolio trades

Our "Learn How To Invest Better" Library

Access to numerous valuable investing tools Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve your financial goals while sleeping well at night in all market conditions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNA, MSM, MGRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns MGRC, SNA, and MSM in our portfolios.