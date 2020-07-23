The case for Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is rather easy to make. Based on its extremely efficient set of operations and low leverage, there is no question that Southwest will be among the ones that make it. Even if other more leveraged carriers fail, Southwest will survive. We wholeheartedly agree with that part of the thesis. Today, we make the case for what we do not agree with. We also promise some great income ideas for those that are willing to hang in there till the end.

LUV Before (COVID-19) Time

To understand the upside for Southwest, we can examine the company's 2019 financial results. Southwest generated operating income of almost $3.0 billion alongside adjusted earnings of $4.27/share. More importantly, the cash flow was rather remarkable and the company repaid $615 million of debt, paid $372 million in dividends and repurchased $2.0 billion in common shares. That ability, if it can be replicated, certainly makes the argument that Southwest is cheap based on its current enterprise value.

Data by YCharts

Why You Can't Hurry LUV

The first reason is that Southwest will tack on a lot of debt in the interim, before things get normalized. This may seem like an obvious point, but investors are missing the significance of how big this will be in the medium term.

Our original outlook for second quarter pre-pandemic was average core cash burn in the range of $60 million to $65 million per day. With actions to date, we now estimate our second quarter average core cash burn to be in the range of $30 million to $35 million per day. And to be very, very clear, the average core cash burn that I'm sharing includes cash outflows, capital expenditures and debt service, but excludes the impacts from cash sales, refunds and proceeds from financing transactions and the payroll support program.



Source: Q1-2020 Earnings Call Transcript

That cash burn rate suggests an $11 billion annualized run rate. We don't expect it to actually bleed anywhere close to that with good offsets from the CARE program. However, there will also be significant amount of hurt in there.

Regarding the reduction that has taken place in the burn rate (from $60 million to $30 million), a lot of that is deferred pain. Most of these will have to come to pass in 2021 and 2022.

In terms of capital spending, we have virtually eliminated all expenditures this year with over $1 billion and canceled our deferred projects and reduced aircraft delivery payments. We've canceled or deferred hundreds of projects this year, but we are continuing to work on several critical work streams, such as our recent GDS launch that Tom covered. We have a new agreement with Boeing and are currently working with them on our revised aircraft delivery and payment schedules for 2020 and 2021. The agreement allows us to take no more than 48 aircraft through the end of 2021. We have not nailed down the specifics, and we have some time to do so but for 2020, at this point, we currently expect to receive fewer than the 27 MAX aircraft that we were previously planning for this year.



Source: Q1-2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Hence, we do not expect the free cash flow, just based on this, to return anywhere close to normal until 2023 at the earliest.

The third leg of the thesis is that we expect airlines to be incredibly competitive going forward. We saw that to some extent even in the period between 2016-2019. Notice how revenues went up with EBITDA went lower.

Data by YCharts

That is what happens when airlines compete in a full employment situation. With multiple small businesses permanently shutting down and unemployment rates likely to average at least 2X as much over 2021 and 2022, we expect margins to be pressured so much that consensus estimates are likely to be proven incorrect, and by a large margin.

Yes, Southwest did manage to deliver good returns to shareholders by buying back shares, but you can forget about that until the company has deleveraged back to 2019 levels, and that will be a 2023 story.

How To Get Paid To Wait

The low points based on a revenue multiple were reached in the 2009-2011 time frame. We think that is where this is headed.

Data by YCharts

Briefly, we think the $20 billion revenue story can be achieved in 2022 (although profits will be tepid), and a 0.6X-0.7X price-to-sales off that number gives us an equity market capitalization of $12-14 billion.

Data by YCharts

To make a good yield over here without losing your shirt, we would recommend the following short straddle. A short straddle is an options strategy comprised of selling both a call option and a put option with the same expiration date.

Source: Options Playbook

In this case, we recommend selling the $20 puts and the $50 calls for January 2021.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This is an extension of the cash secured put for us, as we think the chances of the stock crossing $50.00 by January 2021 are exceptionally low, and we would be ready to short that rally.

By doing this, you collect $2.32 of premiums over the next 6 months, and those premiums are yours as long as Southwest ends somewhere above $20 and below $50.00 by January expiration. You can look at this as an enhanced cash secured put, if you will, and calculate returns based on that.

Source: Author's calculations

Yes, there is a risk you go short (with an effective price of $52.32). We think that is a very remote possibility, but investors can choose to just sell the $65 calls instead (instead of the $50 strikes) to generate a more modest yield.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Finally, investors desiring zero short exposure, regardless of how far out the strikes are, can sell just the $20 puts by themselves to generate an even more modest yield.

Source: Author's calculations

Conclusion

The very high implied volatilities are creating good opportunities in the options field. On the other hand, we are not seeing compelling value by an outright buy of Southwest at these prices. Waiting can be difficult, but if you can generate substantial yields while doing it, it makes it worth our time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. Options are awesome, but if you don't understand what you are doing, you will likely do more damage than good.