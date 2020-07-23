The stock is poised to rally as fears of the virus disappear and the balance sheet isn't destroyed as predicted by the market.

The airline has now lined up $18.0 billion in liquidity for the end of Q3.

The headlines will pick out some negatives on the United Airlines Holdings (UAL) quarterly report, but the airline is handling the demand destruction with limited long-term problems. United Airlines now has the cash burn under control and far too much liquidity considering the cost of debt. My investment thesis remains ultra bullish on the stock near $30 with the huge normalized earnings potential as the virus fears fade away.

Image Source: United Airlines website

Cash Burn Minimized

United Airlines reduced Q2 daily cash burn rates to ~$40 million with $3 million due to principal payments and severance expenses. The airline is now guiding towards a Q3 daily cash burn goal of ~$25 million with nearly $6 million of these daily cash outflows due to principal payments and severance expenses.

United Airlines is basically guided towards only $19 million in cash burn from operations during Q3. The number is a huge improvement over the guidance for a $30 million hit only back on June 15. Even using the full figure and bleak passenger demand rebounds, the airline is guiding towards a Q2 cash burn of ~$2.25 billion.

Management guided to passenger levels only rebounding to 50% of 2019 levels until a vaccine exists. This amount is nearly double current traffic levels having maxed out in the mid-20% range since July 4.

Source: TSA/Stone Fox Capital calculations

The airline is flying at an August schedule with capacity down 65% and a target for Q3 passenger revenues to dip 83%, yet the airline still expects daily cash burn to collapse. A big reason is that loyalty and cargo revenues remain strong to offset the dips in passenger traffic due to those revenues not being as reliant on passengers. The MileagePlus program relies heavily on program credit card usage.

The ability to improve passenger demand to 50% of 2019 level will push revenues to $5.7 billion per quarter or $1.9 billion per month. At near 30% revenue targets for Q3, United Airlines is guiding to a revenue boost from a level of $1.1 billion this quarter to the $1.9 billion level without needing a vaccine.

The key is the guidance for United Airlines to reach cash flow breakeven at those levels. Per CFO Gerry Laderman on the Q2 earnings call:

We believe that when demand returns, based on the work the entire United team has accomplished in cutting costs to respond to the crisis, we will be in the best position to reach cash burn breakeven, which we expect will be in an environment where demand and capacity are down around 50%.

A big key to these numbers is that this guidance clearly goes beyond the September 30 end of Payroll Support Program. The numbers will no longer include the extra costs for employees kept on the payroll due to the CARES Act program. The cash flow breakeven guidance requires some strong revenue rebounds, but it no longer includes excess payroll costs as airlines like United Airlines reduce payroll costs more in line with actual flight demand.

Back To Normal

The airline forecasts ending Q3 with an incredible $18.0 billion in liquidity. The airline ended Q2 with $15.2 billion in liquidity and now has access of up to $4.5 billion from the Loan Program portion of the CARES Act with a deadline of deciding on this loan amount by October 1.

Either way, United Airlines has all the liquidity needed to survive the virus crisis until either a vaccine is approved or the virus burns out. The management team was cautious on demand topping 50% without a vaccine, but a lot of data supports a virus burnout is occurring in prior hotspots.

Sweden took no sweeping remediation protocols and didn't shut down the economy, yet the virus burned out anyway. If the southern states of Florida and Texas are following this same pattern, the country could obtain a reduced level of fear regarding COVID-19 to allow for a much more open economy without requiring a vaccine.

Source: Worldometers

United only entered this virus crisis with net debt of $12.0 billion and the airline only has $11.3 billion after Q2. Most of the cash burn in Q2 was covered by the $3.15 billion grant from the PSP.

Source: United Airlines Q2'20 earnings release

The airline ended Q2 with $7.5 billion in cash and total debt of $18.8 billion for only $11.3 billion in net debt. The MileagePlus deal closed on July 2 adds $6.8 billion in debt with an ~6.5% interest rate.

Investors seem to forget this debt offering adds to the cash balance, bringing the total to $14.3 billion with debt at $25.6 billion. The net debt only rises with the daily cash burn, not the deals to add to liquidity.

Data by YCharts

The last PSP installment of $450 million adds further cash without increasing debt. The last piece of the liquidity puzzle is the Loan program from the U.S. Treasury where the company gets access to $4.5 billion for issuing 14.2 million warrants. Again, these amounts add additional debt, but the net debt level doesn't rise until United Airlines burns the cash via daily losses.

The next big move of the airline is reducing these liquidity levels due to the interest costs of holding extra cash via debt and warrants for the Loan Program. The airline entered the crisis with total debt of only $14.6 billion and the debt could reach $30 billion here along with a corresponding surge in cash balances above $19 billion.

Either way, all signs point away from a new normal to a return to the prior normal as the virus burns out with or without a vaccine. With some natural adjustments to demand due to possible less business and international travel and more leisure travel, the airline should be able to adjust back to the previous profit outlook.

Analysts only have United Airlines reaching 2022 EPS levels of nearly $5, but my previous research has United Airlines returning to a normalized EPS level of $12 to $15.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that United Airlines now has cash burn levels to where the airline doesn't need a loan from the U.S. Treasury. With a clear path to cash flow breakeven prior to needing a vaccine, the stock is very investable. The market will stress over total debt levels, but United has added very limited net debt in the process.

The stock remains a buy based on a return to previous plans for EPS expansion in 2022.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.