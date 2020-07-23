A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund's (AWRRF) CEO Susan Senecal on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (OTC:AWRRF) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call July 22, 2020 4:00 PM ET

Susan Senecal – Chief Executive Officer

Don Leslie – Chief Financial Officer

Thomas Hughes – Controller-A&W Food Services

Ed Sollbach – Spartan

Good day, and welcome to the A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Q2 2020 Results Conference Call.

At this time, I’d like to turn the conference over to Ms. Susan Senecal. Please go ahead.

Thanks Stephanie. Good afternoon, everyone. And Thanks for taking the time to attend our call today. I’m Susan Senecal, President and CEO of A&W Food Services of Canada and CEO of the A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund.

With me on the call today is Don Leslie, who’s the Chief Financial Officer of A&W Food Services and the Fund; and Thomas Hughes, the Controller of A&W Food Services.

The results we’re presenting today are for A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund for the second quarter ended June 14, 2020. Same-store sales for the second quarter of 2020 decreased by 31.6% as compared to the same quarter of 2019, year-to-date same-store sales decreased by 18.7% compared to 2019 year-to-date.

Actions required in response to COVID-19 have adversely affected A&W restaurant operations across Canada, including temporary closures of a large number of restaurants. I’ll review the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on our restaurant operations and the measures that we’re taking to support our restaurants in more detail at the end of the call.

But now I’ll turn things over to Don, who will review the Fund structure and go through the financial results for the quarter. Don?

So got that out of the way, I’ll just spend a few moments reviewing the Fund structure, and then we’ll go through the financial results for the quarter. After that, as previously mentioned, Susan will discuss the impact of COVID-19 and the actions we are taking to mitigate this impact. And we’ll be happy to answer your questions at the end of our call.

For those of you who might not be familiar with the Fund structure, I’ll just quickly review the highlights. The Fund currently owns 76.4% of A&W Trade Marks, Inc., which, through its interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership, owns the A&W trademarks used in Canada. These trademarks include some of the best-known names in the Canadian foodservice industry, including A&W Root Beer, The Burger Family and Chubby Chicken.

The Fund earns income through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks, who through the partnership, licenses the A&W trademarks to A&W Food Services. In return for the use of the trademarks, Food Services pays A&W Trade Marks a royalty equal to 3% of the gross sales reported by A&W restaurants in the Royalty Pool.

Royalties lost due to the permanent closure of restaurants are replaced with royalties from new restaurants at the time of the next expansion of the Royalty Pool. Until then, Food Services continues to pay the royalty as if the restaurant had not closed.

This is a top line fund, meaning the distributable cash available to make distributions to unitholders is based on the sales of the restaurants in the Royalty Pool, with only minimal operating expenses associated with operating the fund. An important aspect of the fund is that Food Services owns the equivalent of 23.6% of the units of the fund through its ownership of common shares of A&W Trade Marks. As a result, interests of Food Services are closely aligned with the interests of unitholders.

Growth in the fund is achieved in two ways; first and most importantly, by increasing the same-store sales of the restaurants in the Royalty Pool; and secondly, by adding new restaurants to the Pool each year. On the second point, the Royalty Pool is expanded at the beginning of each year by adding new restaurants opened in the past year, plus any restaurants which have permanently closed. On January 5 of 2020, the Royalty Pool was increased from 934 to 971 restaurants.

Now I’ll go through our financial results for the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the second quarter of 2019. The news release issued earlier today outlines most of the financial results of the fund, while the interim unaudited financial statements and MD&A will be released in the coming days.

Gross sales reported by A&W restaurants in the Royalty Pool for the second quarter of 2020 were $253.2 million, a 28% decrease against sales of $351.8 million for the second quarter of 2019. Year-to-date sales reported by A&W restaurants in the Royalty Pool were $561.9 million, a 15% decrease from sales of $660.7 million for the comparable period in 2019.

Royalty income for the second quarter of 2020 was $7.6 million, compared to royalty income of $10.6 million for second quarter of 2019. Year-to-date royalty income for 2020 was $16.8 million, and this compares to royalty income of $19.8 million for the comparable period in 2019. The decrease in gross sales and royalty income for the quarter and year-to-date is due to the decline in same-store sales as a result of the impact of COVID-19.

Royalty income for 2020 year-to-date includes a receivable from Food Services of $10.5 million for the royalty payable in respect of the gross sales reported by restaurants in the Royalty Pool for the period February 24 to June 14, including royalty payments totaling $7.5 million deferred by Food Services for the period from February 24 to May 17.

Interest accrues on any unpaid royalties in accordance with the amended and restated license and royalty agreement at 2% per annum over the prime rate. Food Services has resumed regular royalty payments to the fund, commencing with the royalty payment of $3 million for the four-week period ended June 14, which was paid in full on July 10 of 2020. Of significant interest to unitholders is the amount of distributable cash being generated and the payout ratio.

The cumulative surplus of distributable cash on reserve at the end of the second quarter of 2020 was $10.4 million, compared to a reserve of $7.4 million at the beginning of the year. That’s an increase of $3 million. The cumulative surplus of distributable cash includes the royalty payments totaling $7.5 million that were deferred by Food Services, as just mentioned earlier.

Distributable cash generated in the second quarter of 2020 to pay distributions to unitholders and dividends to Food Services was $4.9 million compared to $7.8 million in the second quarter of 2019. Distributable cash generated in 2020 year-to-date was $12.4 million, and this compares to $14.6 million in 2019 year-to-date. The $2.2 million year-to-date decrease in distributable cash was attributable to the $3 million decrease in royalty income, partially offset by a small decrease in G&A expenses and interest expense and a $700,000 decrease in the current income tax provision. This excludes the refundable income tax. The distributable cash generated year-to-date includes the royalty payments totaling $7.5 million deferred by Food Services as mentioned earlier.

Two monthly distributions totaling $31.8 were declared year-to-date in 2020, that compares to five monthly distributions totaling $74.5 per unit in the comparable period in 2019. No monthly distributions were declared in the second quarter of 2020 as the trustees had previously temporarily suspended monthly distributions on the units commencing with the March distribution that would ordinarily have been declared in April 2020. The fund has announced that the trustees have approved the resumption of monthly distributions to unitholders, commencing with the June distribution of $0.10 per unit. That is payable on July 31, 2020 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on July 15.

Since the start of COVID-19 pandemic, the trustees of the fund had been in close and regular contact with management of Food Services. The trustees in consultation with their independent financial and legal advisors will continue to closely monitor the sales results of and projections for the A&W restaurants and the royalty pool going forward with a view of continuing the payment of regular monthly distributions at a sustainable level. The Fund and Food Services have agreed repayment of the deferred royalties plus interest will take place no later than December 31, 2021.

So with that I’ll turn things back over to Susan.

Thanks, Don. So the actions required in response to the COVID-19 pandemic have negatively affected A&W restaurant operations in Canada, including temporary closure of a large number of restaurants. At its peak since March 1, 2020, a total of 230 A&W restaurants out of the 971 restaurants in the royalty pool were temporarily closed. There was steady improvement in the latter half of the second quarter and at quarter end, which is June 14, 2020, 109 A&W restaurants in the royalty pool remained temporarily closed. Today, approximately 88 of these temporarily closed A&W restaurants have reopened and 21 remained closed. The remaining 21 temporarily closed A&W restaurants are expected to reopen when permitted by the appropriate authorities.

For most of the second quarter A&W restaurants, which were operating were restricted to drive through operations, delivery and mobile ordering. In a number of locations A&W restaurants are now permitted to open for limited dine-in and take out sales. As the provinces move through their reopening phases and restaurants begin to reopen, sales performance has begun to improve from minus 45% same-store sales in the first four week period of the second quarter to minus 20% same-store sales in the last four week period of the second quarter. Our objective is to ensure that as many as possible of A&W’s 996 restaurants are able to operate as permitted during the pandemic and emerge from this period of uncertainty and financial condition that enables them to compete effectively and grow their businesses.

We believe that the Food Service industry and more particularly the quick service restaurant segment of the industry will recover from the impact of COVID-19. However, the timing and the strength of the recovery cannot yet be predicted with any degree of certainty. The path that governments are following in easing restrictions on business operations and in particular restaurants could last many months and eased restrictions may be reimposed at any time. Various levels of government have announced a number of very important programs, which have helped support individual restaurant businesses, including A&W franchisee. However, the duration of these programs remains uncertain.

We believe that our strong market position and the efforts of our franchisees will help A&W rebound from the impact of COVID-19. Strategic initiatives, including repositioning and differentiating the A&W brand through the use of great-tasting natural ingredients, continued new restaurant growth and delivering an industry-leading guest experience have all contributed to A&W strong appeal and the trust we have built with Canadian consumers over many years. These strengths will be key to delivering strong results and improve market share as the QSR industry and the QSR burger market resume growth.

To update you on our progress in opening new restaurants, we’ve opened six new A&W restaurants so far this year, and we currently have 23 new restaurants under construction or in varying stages of permitting. The health and safety of A&W’s customers and our restaurant team members remains a top priority. A&W has implemented stringent protocols in its dining rooms to limit contact and ensure physical distancing. A&W’s brand positioning is strong. The growth of new locations and industry-leading innovation, a safe and stable supply chain and continued efforts to consistently deliver great food and a better guest experience are all expected to contribute to building loyalty and enhancing performance over the long-term. Food Services remains committed to the long-term health and success of its franchise network and the fund.

Thanks for your attention, and we would now be happy to answer any questions. Thank you.

Your first question comes from Ed Segur [ph] with Spartan.

Hi. Could you give some insight into regionally how it broke down between – yes, in – let’s say in June. The minus 20% you referred to. Which areas were coming back stronger, I guess?

Susan Senecal

Well, actually, the results are fairly evenly spread across the country. All of the regions we’re sort of dealing with the same types of challenges and the same types of approaches were being taken. While they might have differed a bit, generally speaking, for example, dining rooms were closed across the country and those types of things. There have been places where there’s been more restrictions due to sort of either outbreaks and/or additional prudence on the case of municipal or provincial government. So there have been some variations sort of in small regions within the provinces. But I’d say that, generally speaking, we haven’t seen a big regional variation across the country, it’s been pretty evenly spread in terms of that. The only other exception I would make is that, for example, our shopping center business, where a lot of malls were completely closed in areas where there was a higher concentration of shopping centers that did negatively impact our results in those areas.

Okay. So how many stores are in shopping centers? Are those ones that are still closed?

Susan Senecal

Many of the ones that are still closed are in shopping centers, correct.

Okay. Okay. And do you have any idea how July is tracking?

Susan Senecal

Well, July, we have right now. So we’ve reopened up a large number of restaurants. And so that 109 closures was at the end of – some sort of middle of June – June 14, 2020 and in the meantime, between then and now, we’ve opened 88 of those closed restaurants that were temporarily closed. So there’s been sort of quick uptake as the economies have opened up in different provinces and the shopping centers have followed suit.

Okay. And so when you talk about minus 20%, is that – like do you have an idea between how much of that is driven by the stores that are closed versus the stores that are opened? How much – how are they tracking compared to last year?

Susan Senecal

Well, it really depends on where they’re located, the type of restaurant, type of concept that it is. I’d say that, increasingly, the minus 20% is not really as much impacted by completely closed restaurants as it was at the beginning of the pandemic as things did shut down rather abruptly, and people were just not sure how to respond, including governments and so on. So right now, I’d say that the impact of closures is relatively small within that number. So that really relates to the average performance of restaurants. And within that, of course, there’s a big spread depending on location concept. For example, if there’s a restaurant in university and the university closed at or near university, that that restaurant would have a fewer people in the trade area, other restaurants that might be in areas that are frequented by local tourists might be doing better. So, I think it’s a wide range.

Right. So just for some color are like, would there be any restaurants that are basically back to normal or are they all still suffering?

Susan Senecal

I’d say that nothing is normal, in the sense that even restaurants that are open for dine-in with restricted capacities, this physical distancing and so on limits the amount of seating. So, I wouldn’t say that any kind of operations are “normal”, but some restaurants are faring better than others in terms of their ability to have sales go through the drive-thru or through delivery or through mobile pickup and those types of things versus the sales that might’ve normally come through our dining rooms or in other ways that are no longer possible or are restricted in some ways.

Okay. And lastly, in terms of the Beyond Burger, are you still – I’m just trying to recall you still selling that one or?

Susan Senecal

Yes.

Of that one?

Susan Senecal

Yes. All of our restaurants have the Beyond Meat Burger on the menu and it’s a popular one.

Well, it’s still popular, right? But as it – as it compare to I know initially there was a big pop in that, is that leveled off or what – how’s that?

Susan Senecal

Well, we’ve had them, we’ve been really happy with the way that the popularity is kind of continued and not necessarily, just during the COVID period, but even before that. So, I know it’s got a great – it’s got a great following and people are really enjoying it.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Okay. That’s it for me. Thanks.

Susan Senecal

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Sean Lori [ph] with private investor.

Susan Senecal

Thank you. Hello.

Hi. How are you?

Susan Senecal

I’m good.

Good. I’m wondering – and I was just wondering if the current distribution for sure that’s been reactivated now, is that just staying like that now for the foreseeable future, as we see how things go? Or is there actually a plan in place to get that back to where it was? Or is it just kind of play it as we see it now?

Susan Senecal

Yes. I mean, the trustees look at the business results and sort of the visibility into the future and so on. And they’ve been doing that right along, not only during this period of time, but just in business as usual, they continuously assess the performance of the business, what their expectations are. And so there’s no particular sequence of events. It’s mostly around understanding the performance and making sure that they have a good comprehension of the current trends and then are able to think about what might – what that might mean for the future and it’s the key has always been the trustees have really valued the ability to continue distributions in a way that insured some sort of continuity, which should have been top of their list in terms of how they view things and that continues.

Okay, great. So, we just can expect to see at where it’s at for now until kind of things pick up and further details from early.

Susan Senecal

Yes, I think that’s, that’s a good way to look at it.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you very much.

Susan Senecal

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Curt with Turnham Green [ph].

Susan Senecal

Hi, good afternoon.

Hello. Just with regards to your percentage of dining room or dining in versus dine drive-thru pre-COVID, did you guys have a breakdown of that prior to COVID? Because I would imagine now that most of your business would be drive-thru if I’m correct on that, because your capacity internally is going to be down. Is that right?

Susan Senecal

Yes. that’s right. I mean, not all of our restaurants have drive-thru. the first thing I’ll say, four restaurants with drive-thru what we’ve seen is an uptick in the number of people that are using drive-thru as a way to sort of have safe access. And certainly, people have, I think, it really started to get more interest in using the drive-thru. Their travel patterns are a little bit different and their need for speed hasn’t changed. But not all of the restaurants have drive-thru. So, it’s hard to give a number that would match right across the system, but in restaurants, with drive-thru, their drive-thru sales have definitely.

no, I get that. I guess the motive of my question is specifically, trying to figure out prior to COVID, what percentage was actually drive-thru relative to – in dining on dining?

Susan Senecal

Yes. In restaurants with drive-thru you’re asking or just in general...

Correct. Yes. Yes. No. Sorry, across the board is what I’m trying to figure out, because if you take a look at the percentage pre-COVID that should give you an indication of how well you’ll do over the next nine months, because most of it’s going to be drive-thru that gives us a sense as to where you folks are at. So, do you have a feel for that pre-COVID in terms of how much of your revenues were specifically from drive-thru, that’s what I’m trying to get?

Susan Senecal

That’s okay. There’s lots of numbers that are in our minds and in our heads. we don’t typically look at drive-thru across the whole system, because as I say, for many of the restaurants that don’t have drive-thru. their drive through would be zero. So, it’s a bit of a weird indicator as we were looking at it system wide before COVID. I think in restaurants with drive-thru, sort of the general number is that half of the business was through drive-thru before and it’s higher now in the restaurants with drive-thru.

Yes. The second question I have is with regards to the deferred payment, did your financial consultants have agreed to for 2021? Do you have any sort of; was there any sort of plan as to how that specific payment would be paid back? Are you planning one lump sum or spread over a couple of months or is it just sort of up in the air to be determined at this point?

Susan Senecal

It’s to be determined at this point.

Okay. Thank you.

Susan Senecal

Yes. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Justin with retail investor.

Susan Senecal

Hello there?

Hi. I was just wondering, can you tell me the – like other than 900 or so restaurants? Like what are the – what’s the percentage of restaurants that are located in a mall flash food court?

Susan Senecal

The number of restaurants that are looking at food.

Just as a rough percentage. Not a...

Susan Senecal

Yes. Rough number is around 20%.

20%. Okay. And then like, what is the percentage of that have a drive-thru location out of the 900 or...

Susan Senecal

You’re asking me a lot of very mathematical questions here a lot. I don’t know, Don, if you have a number in your head, I don’t really have that particulars...

Don Leslie

In the restaurants with drive-thru?

Susan Senecal

Yes. The percent of restaurants with the drive-thru.

Don Leslie

Around 700. Is sort of the – I don’t have the specific number in front of me, but that’s sort of the number we’ve got our food court locations, but then we’ve also got a lot of street front Rubin restaurants that wouldn’t have drive-thru. And keep in mind in our disclosure; you’ll see the shopping malls tend to have a lower average unit volume pre-COVID. So as much as 20% of our restaurants are shopping centers, their average unit volume is a bit lower, so they don’t represent necessarily 20% of the royalty pool sales.

And just one final question, like the A&W bottled Root Beer that I find in Costco or that are sold in stores. I’m just wondering like, where does that revenue go to? Does that go to the fund or somewhere else?

Susan Senecal

No, the fund is a top line fund based on the sales of the A&W restaurants across Canada. You can still buy the real costco. That’s still a good thing.

Don Leslie

Yes. The end one here itself is owned by A&W food services and 40% owned is by another party. We see a lot of cross pollination, so to speak. You see the A&W brand in Costco and grocery stores, which helps build the A&W brand itself, but it doesn’t flow through as a royalty to the unitholders.

Right. And what about like the franchises that sell the Root Beer inside the franchise? Does that flow through to the fund or is that not part of your fund?

Susan Senecal

Yes. Those sales will be part of the restaurant sales that are included in…

Okay. Thank you so much.

Susan Senecal

Thank you.

We do have a follow-up question from Ed Sollbach with Spartan.

Ed Sollbach

Hello. Hi, again. I was wondering for those restaurants that have the opportunity to – has there have been a move to set up patios or outdoor dining for guests?

Susan Senecal

Yes. So lot of our freestanding restaurants already have patios, which is great, great. And in locations we’re able to again sort of extend the patio and/or use some of the parking stalls for example, as an extended patio. So yes, outdoor has certainly been an area of focus for us and for our franchisees and certainly popular with our guests.

That’s great and glad you’re doing that to make people feel safer, especially through the nice weather.

Susan Senecal

I was going to say, it’s the ideal time for it, for sure.

Yes. It should be a permanent move for patio.

Susan Senecal

Good, thank you.

There are no additional questions at this time.

Susan Senecal

Good. With that and all of the questions I want to thank everyone for being part of the phone call today. If we look forward to updating you on our results after the third quarter, in the meantime, if anyone does have questions that weren’t answered on our call, please feel free to call either Don or myself at 604-988-2141. Thanks very much everyone.

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's presentation. You may now disconnect.