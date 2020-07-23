Dow Jones Stocks: How Appropriate Now As Core

Other “Street” publicly offered price forecasts are expressed only in terms of upside price targets, rarely with much, if any, downside comment due to negative corporate management reaction concerns.

The R~R appraisals are revealed by the cost and structure of open derivatives market hedging deals required to protect MM capital risked temporarily to “facilitate” client trades.

The MM community does that, responding to institutions’ multi-billion $ portfolio change transaction orders caused by those clients’ own internal intensive analysis and evaluations.

All portfolios, both of individuals and institutions, have first-order needs of balancing Risks and Rewards - evidenced by coming price change prospects of their holdings and of holding candidates.

As an individual, should you evaluate your portfolio’s prospects by the price appraisals of equity investment Market-Making professionals [MMs] every day serving institutional investors?

Investment Thesis

Dow Jones Stocks often are seen as good core portfolio holdings. There will be times when that likely will not be so for some. Let's look at them all now.

Meager capital resources and impending time of need often frustrate individual investors’ efforts to attain adequate portfolio payoff capability. Selection decisions typically are hindered by forecasts where risk descriptions are not adequate or even present at all. Then, portfolio holdings choice selections may often be subsequently revealed as flawed.

MM definitions of price-reward and price-risk limits provide an extensive history of prior subsequent price experiences. Those odds for, and size of, present expectations for coming prices may be used in comparing portfolio candidate holdings.

What are today’s MM risk~reward outlooks for D-J Index stocks?

Figure 1

(Used with approval)

This map locates securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on market-maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. Desirable conditions are down and to the right.

The “frontier” of best advantage runs from SPY (a market index ETF, not a DJ stock) at location [15] to MSFT at [2] to PFE at [16] and to BA at [12].

While Figure 1's comparisons provide a perspective on many of this group's alternative investment candidates, several conditions contribute to reward and risk. Principal questions for both are, "How likely are these to happen?" and "Can their impact be improved upon?"

Other “Street” publicly offered price forecasts are expressed only in terms of upside price targets, rarely with much, if any, downside comment, due to concerns over negative corporate management reaction.

The devil is in the details

Figure 2

(Source: Author)

Produced by Behavioral Analysis of hedging actions by MMs, columns [B] and [C] reflect the extreme equity prices buyers and sellers of price change “insurance” are willing to pay for or accept as they negotiate in open derivatives markets competition when the underlier equity’s price is at [D].

Investors in “long” (owned) positions should be interested in price gain prospects between [D] and [B], calculated in [E]; those interested in “short” or borrowed positions may focus on price changes between [D] and [C] as seen in [F].

The full scope of uncertainty can be measured from the bottom of the range [C] to its top [B] shown in the un-lettered “Forecast...” column. The focus of a common evaluator measure, the Range Index [RI], in column [G] tells what percentage of the full forecast range lies between [D] and [C].

The RI provides a quick common measure of where a security’s current price [D] lies in the full range of its forecast probabilities. A RI of 20 would have 80% of its forecast range to the upside, 4 times the price change exposure to its downside. A RI of 75 would indicate a security with 3 times as much price loss risk to the downside as the prospect for further gain to the upside.

Several decades of daily RI forecasts have made it clear across thousands of equities’ subsequent prices that there typically are relationships between RIs and price change outcomes. So, we use the RI as a means of selecting specific experience times to infer likely market price outcomes for individual securities, rather than some broad calendar periods of multiple years of history as is often done in routine security analysis.

Several advantages result from this approach, as described in Figure 3.

Figure 3

(Source: Author)

Using the forecast data from Figure 3, Apple, Inc.'s (AAPL) RI of 40 in [G] provides a sample of 76 prior forecasts in the past 5 years of [M] 1261 market days. When we apply our standard portfolio risk management discipline TERMD (explained here) to that sample, we find that 87% [H] of the 76 resulted in profitable outcomes. Their 76 outcomes all produced net gains of +9.7% [I] of committed capital.

That net gain result turns out to be only 0.58 [N] of the hoped-for upside target of [E]. An outcome not as pleasing as 1.00 or more, but better than what any of the other DJ stocks at this point can demonstrate. And 5 even were losers in many [I] and [N] experiences.

Caution should be applied where the [L] sample is small, like for WMT (8) and RTX (2). RTX is a newly merged combination of Raytheon and United Technologies, with only 72 [M] forecast days to draw from. WMT has a full 5 years of daily forecasts, but only 8 of them with an RI of 10 and 90% of its forecast to the upside. Still, only 2 (25% [H]) of the 8 were profitable. RTX won one and lost one; small samples are unreliable.

What else is unreliable is very long-term (multi-year) and very short-term (one or few-day) forecasts. Figure 3 reveals in [J] that many outcomes for DJ stocks under TERMD discipline average only 50-day holding periods. Those are market days, so 50 would be ten calendar weeks. TERMD imposes a 3-month maximum holding period (13 weeks of 52) to enforce time economy on the commitment of capital.

A most readily available “Street”-source forecast of coming stock prices is found at Yahoo Finance, where a 1-year-from-now figure is posted (daily?) as a target (value) estimate for most actively traded stocks. Most such prices imply a gain from the current quote, but not all do.

And none explicitly forecast any sense of uncertainty, particularly to the downside; all are single-point forecasts. That makes it impossible to make any risk tradeoffs to the “reward” estimates. In contrast, the MM data offers useful perspective in terms of the loss component of the investing decision.

The same application of TERMD which produces [H] win Odds, [I] net payoffs and [J] holding periods also enriches the loss potentials understanding. The “average investor” failure to control emotions is most evident in action decisions to emotionally buy too late on a stock’s rising trend and to sell too early on a declining phase.

A look at Figures 2 and 3 will indicate differences in column [F]. Figure 2 needs to make clear how the Range Index RI is determined so that Figure 3 can explain what its use in TERMD does to determine likely outcomes. An extension of that purpose is now present.

Over the years, it has become clear that in the same manner that using a MM upside price extreme as a sell target [E] is a good thing, the use of the MM forecast low can be substantially improved upon. That is done in Figure 3 by monitoring the holding periods of prior RI forecasts like today’s to see what the worst price drawdown percentage was in each of those holding periods. These points are where the emotional strain may be greatest for the investor to accept loss and prevent a worse outcome.

That is now what is shown in Figure 3, and is what is used as the downside price risk exposure dimension in the Reward~Risk map of Figure 1.

Now we use that improvement in Figure 4, by incorporating the [H] odds of profitable RI outcomes [wins] as a weighting factor for the %Payoffs of [I], and the complement of [H], (100 – [H]), as weight for the Risk side now of [F]. Those extensions now are done in Figure 4’s columns [O] and [P].

Figure 4

(Source: Author)

In column [Q], columns [O] and [P] are combined by addition to develop a figure of merit (fom) useful in comparing otherwise non-congruent subjects. These Odds-Weighted combinations of equity investment Price-Risk and Price-Reward can also put into more identifiable form by denominating them by the unit of financial return often used in evaluating complex development projects with many irregular components: Basis points of return (or cost) per day of project capital commitments. Portfolio management is not all that different from a multi-year corporate development of an entirely new production facility in a new geographic or political location.

A Basis point is 1/100th of 1% - tiny, but so is one day of time. Combined, they allow very precise measures of irregularly occurring events of varied sizes of income and outgo. We divide [Q] by [J] to get [R], by which Figure 4 is ranked in descending order. For reference, a CAGR of 100% is equivalent to 20 bp/calendar day sustained for a year, or to 27.5 bp/market day (of 252 per year).

A very rough correspondence can be seen in Figure 4 between [K] and [R], although the impact of [P] risks is more daunting with poorer-performing stocks in the lower part of the table.

This dimension is where most investors are at a serious disadvantage in trying to choose new or replacement candidates for portfolio holdings. Intelligent choices require a notion of the risk side of the scale, one not available on a comparable basis from one-year target “Street” forecasts. Figure 5 illustrates the differences.

Figure 5

(Source: Author, Yahoo Finance)

Of significance here is not just the differences stock by stock, but in the size of the rates of price change. MMs see a 3-month (or less) 20+% opportunity in HD, which equals the one-year wait for the Street’s best DJ stock gain prospect, in RTX.

What might be compounded on the expanded portfolio capital from HD in the remaining 9 months of RTX waiting? Neither is offered as a certainty, but at least in HD, the loss potential is included in the TERMD evaluation.

On an overall market index basis, Figure 4 shows DJIA at a less-attractive fom of -0.1% [Q] than SPY’s +0.4%. The causative culprits include DJIA’s larger maximum drawdown risk [F] and lesser win odds reward [H] potential. But the differences are not very meaningful.

More significant should be an awareness that for both market indexes, their Realized Payoffs [I] at the present levels of Range Index [G, Fig. 3] pose uninteresting rates of return. This now in comparison with recent-year trends of much larger index price advances.

Conclusion

Component stocks of the Dow Jones 30 index offering near-term investment appeal for investors seeking wealth-building are limited in number rather than being pervasive in presence. With more than half of the 30 being appraised by market-makers in everyday volume trade activity as being odds-on negative price performers, investors thinking defensively might well consider alternatives for diversification other than these.

AAPL presently continues to be an attractive wealth-building candidate.

Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name. First months of 2020 to date have produced over 2400 profitable position closeouts in a 76%/24% win-loss ratio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AAPL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.