Stock Yards Bancorp's (SYBT) share price has been outperforming the large-cap banks despite the fact that banks across the world have been under immense pressure due to the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic and interest rate cuts. Still, regional banks have managed to outperform large-cap diversified banks and will stay fundamentally resilient due to flexibility offered by public authorities and changes in banking regulations. SYBT's potential to continue paying dividends is also solid considering its low dividend payout ratio.

Stock Yards Bancorp has strong liquidity and capital position with $51.5 billion in total stockholders' equity. In addition, the support from positive banking regulations over the past 10 years is adding to its lending potential and also enabled banks to reduce the risk of bank run. One example is Dodd-Frank Act which prevents banks from using customer deposits in high-risk investments.

The gigantic support and flexibility from public authorities to keep lending to consumers during a pandemic are among the catalysts. For instance, the US Federal Reserve says that banks will be treated less harshly during the current crisis.

The economic rebound forecast for the coming years would also help regional banks. The S&P Global ratings says the global economy will grow at 5.9% in 2021 with the US economy likely to make a much stronger recovery compared to 2020. Stock Yards Bancorp has a very low exposure towards industries such as oil that are making defaults on loans. The bank said in first-quarter filings that industries that are significantly exposed to virus-related disruptions account for 8.5% of the total loan. Below are the industries that are making deferral requests.

The shares of Stock Yards Bancorp lost almost half of their value during the coronavirus-related selloff in the first quarter. However, after bottoming around $25 a share on March 23, Stock Yards Bancorp shares started stabilizing due to hopes of economic recovery and improving business sentiments. The ease in lockdown restrictions across the US has also played a role in a share price rally. Its shares soared close to 30% in the last month alone. Despite the recent surge, its shares are still down 8% year to date. Stock Yards Bancorp shares are currently trading around $37, down slightly from the 52-week high of $41 a share.

Loaning Activity Remains Robust

Although coronavirus has disrupted future strategies and business operations of Stock Yards Bancorp, the regional bank appears in a strong position to cope with the uncertainty. This is evident from the first-quarter financial results and outlook for the rest of the year.

The lending trends have been gaining momentum due to consumers increasing cash needs to run their businesses after lockdowns. Its first-quarter net interest income jumped 5% to $36.9 million, thanks to interest income on loans, which also helped it partially offset the impact of lower interest on overnight funds and securities. The Fed has slashed interest rates to a zero range following the pandemic.

While interest rate cuts from the Fed have a negative impact on its income, the company’s interest expense also dropped 17% on interest-bearing deposits.

The loaning activity is likely to increase in the following quarters as businesses are short of cash to run their business activities. Stock Yards Bancorp is now authorized to issue $583 million worth of loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The market analysts are expecting 20% growth in loans during the second quarter, and the momentum will carry on over the next couple of quarters.

Provision Expenses Could Negatively Impact Earnings

Besides strong loaning activity, the bank has seen substantial growth in provision expenses, which could slash its earnings.

Across our three markets, through April 20th, approximately $312 million in full payment deferrals had been processed, with the largest concentration in the commercial real estate (CRE) and commercial and industrial (C&I) segments. Loans to dentists/physicians, which the Company believes will not be as severely impacted as those segments noted above, represented the largest concentration within the C&I segment, the company said in an earnings release.

The payment deferrals accounted for 11% of total loans while market analysts are anticipating further growth in provision expenses over the following quarters. Its provision expenses stood around $5.6 million in the first quarter compared to $0.6 million in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, forecasts are indicating that the provision expenses could increase to $18 million this year from $1 million in 2019. However, things are not as scary as they appear as the bank mentioned in the first quarter’s earnings that pandemic-sensitive industries account for only 8.5% of total loans. Along with the credit losses and high provision expenses, the company also expects a significant drop in net interest margin, which could dent its fiscal 2020 earnings by a double-digit rate. The market forecasts are hinting almost 20% drop in earnings compared to the previous period.

Dividends are Safe

Stock Yards Bancorp is among the companies that have been constantly raising their dividend payouts over the years. It has generated 9.1% average dividend growth in the past ten years.

Based on the current share price, its dividend yield stands around 2.87%. It currently offers a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share. Its dividend appears safe despite the potential decline in earnings. Its low dividend payout ratio would also help it in dealing with the potential decline in earnings. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio based on earnings stands around 41% in the first quarter. In addition, a cash dividend payout ratio of 43% in trailing twelve months suggests that the company has enough generation potential to sustain dividends.

The company also doesn’t expect to make acquisitions in following quarters to preserve cash for business needs due to uncertain market environment. Previously, it had made several acquisitions to expand the business exposure and to add new products. Its strategy of preserving cash would also help in sustaining the dividends.

Conclusion

Stock Yards Bancorp is among the banks that are supporting small businesses across the United States. These businesses have aggressively been seeking cash resources to run their businesses. Consequently, higher loaning income would help the bank to partially offset the negative impact of provision expenses. Overall, its shares are likely to extend momentum as the company looks financially strong to cope with the uncertain environment.

