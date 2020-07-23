The Bakken is still a core position for Hess. Therefore, Bakken growth will be a priority once the Exxon Mobil partnership becomes cash flow positive.

Hess Midstream (HESM) has one customer. That customer is Hess Corporation (HES). Hess has a partnership with Exxon Mobil (XOM) that has announced several major offshore discoveries in Guyana. The cash needs of funding the development of those discoveries will be a priority in the current situation. Hess has made sure it has a strong cash position and adequate borrowing capacity to "keep up" with the partnership needs. But that means the Bakken will probably only see a very minimal maintenance capital investment until the current demand destruction clears up and the future visibility returns to something approaching normal.

Hess will make sure that the partnership has the cash needed to bring those discoveries to production. That priority to bring a potentially far larger cash flow on-line means that Hess Midstream may have to wait a year or two until the partnership turns cash flow positive. Originally, Hess had far more aggressive plans for the Bakken production. But investors should not be surprised to find those plans considerably reshaped by the current environment.

That does not mean this midstream company does not have excellent growth prospects. On the contrary, Hess has long made the Bakken a core position. Therefore, it is very likely that more production growth is in store for the Bakken in the future. It is just that the current coronavirus situation has created unforeseen circumstances that may be cause for a pause in the long-term plan while the economy recovers and Hess caters to a higher priority with potentially greater profitability.

The Dakota Access Pipeline dispute, which I cover elsewhere, will have very minimal effects on the midstream. More than likely, should the worst happen and the pipeline be shut down or worse, then Hess would either look at alternative pipelines or go back to using trucks and railroads while searching for a better long-term solution.

Finances

The company reported about $1.8 billion in debt at the end of the fiscal first quarter. Adjusted EBITDA has been guided to at least $675 million so far. Those two figures mean that the key leverage ratio of debt-to-EBITDA is less than 3.

A company with leverage that low can afford just about any dividend coverage it wants to have. Management reported the dividend should be covered with a ratio of 1.2 for the fiscal year. Management also reaffirmed its intention to grow the dividend at a 5% rate for the time being.

A negotiated rate change should ensure a healthy cash flow increase for the next fiscal year. Financial growth will continue despite the lack of current production growth in the Bakken. After that, much will depend upon the ability of the Hess partnership with Exxon Mobil to decrease cash needs on the way to positive cash flow.

The initial forecast guides to a 1.4 ratio of distributive cash flow-to-actual distribution coverage. Therefore, there should be plenty of coverage to meet that 5% growth rate.

The current coronavirus challenges have led to lower oil prices. That atmosphere decreased profitability of Bakken oil production to the point where more production did not make solid economic sense. It also dried up some cash flow that would help Hess finance its partnership needs. Therefore, what was a routine way to get through the next few years suddenly needs a major readjustment.

(Source: Hess Midstream, June 2020 Corporate Presentation Slides)

The result of the delays is a decision by management to invest the growing free cash flow into debt reduction. That would help the whole organization in a number of ways. First, the company would be in a position to repurchase a significant amount of Hess-owned common should Hess need more cash. That action alone decreases the chances of one of those "fair" transactions that routinely survive the conflicts committees elsewhere but often result in a decreased distribution.

A continued reduction in growth due to a slower recovery than anticipated just means more free cash flow to reduce debt more. It also means that there will be less need for a capital infusion once growth resumes.

Production

A conservative view might allow for considerable and varying possibilities in the recovery of demand for oil. Currently, the markets appear to be acting like things will be back to normal next week. When a poor result from rising coronavirus cases is announced, the market often tumbles, only to rally when there is no bad news. The result may be one of the more volatile recoveries on record in just about any industry.

(Source: Hess Midstream, June 2020 Corporate Presentation Slides)

The historical commitment of Hess to the Bakken is self-evident. That provides some reassurance (but certainly no guarantee) that Hess will be growing production in the future.

In the meantime, the entrance into the water business by the midstream company provides an avenue for revenue growth. Even without drilling, water production often grows as the well ages. Some midstream report total profits from water handling per well as far larger amounts than the transportation and processing of the marketable products. Therefore, Hess Midstream could show some volume growth that results in revenue growth due to the water handling business.

The Future

The partnership with Exxon Mobil appears to be cash hungry in the near future, with the ability to boost cash flow generously in the medium- and long-term future.

(Source: Hess Midstream, June 2020 Corporate Presentation Slides)

That potential cash flow could make Hess a takeover candidate at the right price. These Bakken assets are also attractive. This management, like that of many competitors, is using the current low activity period to lower future operating costs.

The growth of the midstream water handling business is likely to play a very significant role in lowering costs. Many throughout the industry have posted big savings by using pipes to transport just about any kind of water instead of trucks. Since the profits from water handling often far exceed the profits from transportation and processing of oil and gas, this partnership has a bright future regardless of when production growth resumes.

The liquidity is excellent, and given the major discoveries of the Exxon Mobil partnership, that liquidity is likely to remain excellent for the foreseeable future. The investment grade rating of Hess is also an assurance of a lack of trouble with the future guidance.

About the only uncertainty may be related to Hess becoming a takeover candidate due to the large Guyana discoveries. But the continuing decline of some of the already below-average Bakken costs should assure a bright future for the committed growth.

In the meantime, this very low-leverage partnership with excellent distribution coverage should have even lower financial leverage in the near future. At some point, the past Bakken growth should return in the future. Therefore, this midstream company offers a decent distribution rate with good growth prospects. The low leverage should ensure that common investors will not be diluted by the sale of common units for the foreseeable future.

