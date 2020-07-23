In a market of pricey stocks and borderline scary valuations, no segment is more optimistically priced than the work-from-home segment. That is by no means new information. In that group, which is led by Zoom Video Communications (ZM), it is not uncommon to find stocks that are sporting year-to-date gains of 100% or more. The laggard of the group is clearly Dropbox (DBX), a collaboration software company that simply is not getting the same love.

Data by YCharts

Year to Date Price Gains for Work From Home Stocks

Dropbox is designed to be an invisible app that gives you a folder on your computer that automatically backs up and syncs files across all your devices. The app is cloud-based, which means users can access their files from anywhere in the world. Dropbox has plans for both individuals and businesses with different pricing tiers that begin with a free plan that allows for up to two gigabytes of storage. Dropbox currently has over 600 million registered users and operates in 180 countries around the world.

Image Source: Dropbox

Dropbox brands itself as unique in that it does not employ a top-down distribution method. Rather it pursues a bottom-up adoption policy as evidenced by the fact that over 95% of registered users are utilizing the free tier. It is noteworthy that even with the great majority of users not contributing to revenue, the company has grown revenue just fine. Last year saw a year-over-year revenue increase of 19% and so far this year the company is running 18% ahead of last year's numbers.

The other unique feature the company highlights is its open-source model. Rather than competing directly against most other software application companies, Dropbox seeks to integrate the information from these companies into its ecosystem. Below is a pictorial of some of the companies whose information and features can be utilized by and stored in Dropbox.

Open Ecosystem

Source: Dropbox Investor Relations

Reasons to Expect Continued Growth

The first catalyst for growth, of course, is the work-from-home environment. Working from home necessitates more online collaboration. While many people who have been working from home will likely return to the office next year, a good number will not. In fact, three huge tech companies (Facebook (FB), Twitter (TWTR), and Square (SQ)) have already said they will make working from home the new normal.

I won't go as far as to say that working from home will become the new normal across the board. However, I do think it will be somewhat more commonplace even after this COVID-19 situation subsides. And, even for many of those returning to the workplace, many of the online collaboration tools used during social distancing will still have value. Remember, Dropbox did grow revenues at 19% and turn a profit even before COVID-19.

Another reason I am optimistic is the high level of customer satisfaction. Just under 100,000 users rated the Dropbox app on Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) website and the average rating was 4.7 out of five stars.

The Value Proposition

When viewed alongside its work-from-home brethren, it's hard to say Dropbox doesn't look cheap. The first caption looks at Forward PE and the valuation lag is huge. In fact, the closest profitable company, Atlassian (TEAM), has a valuation four times as rich as Dropbox.

I like the second caption a little bit better. With the current catalyst for rapid price appreciation for most of these companies being COVID-19, the second caption, according to most hopes and predictions, puts us in the post COVID world. Zoom, at today's stock price and if it meets projections, would be trading at a PE of about 130 two years from now. Dropbox, by contrast, would still be bringing up the rear with a PE of 21.

Data by YCharts

Forward PE and EPS Estimates for 2 Fiscal Years Ahead

Of course, these numbers only matter if the companies can meet those projections. I am confident Dropbox will, at a minimum, do just that. One reason for my confidence is that since mid-March, paid subscription trials have increased by 25%. With over 95% of users now on the free tier, converting free users to paying subscribers represents a huge opportunity. In fact, upselling is at the core of Dropbox's business strategy.

Secondly, the company had a perfect record of beating analysts' expectations over the past year. I think the catalysts are in place. I don't see a lot of reasons why that trend won't continue throughout the next couple of years.

Quarter EPS Estimates EPS Actual % Surprise Q2 2019 .08 .10 25 Q3 2019 .11 .13 20 Q4 2019 .14 .16 13 Q1 2020 .14 .17 24

Table By Author Data Source: CNN Money

The Other Side

As with any stocks, there are critiques. Possible imperfections in the investment thesis. The two refrains I have heard the most regarding caution flags are as follows:

The company's services are being commoditized and deep-pocketed competitors could step in and eat them up. If you remember, that is essentially what happened to Fitbit (FIT) a few years back.

The numbers are not what they appear to be. Considerable stock-based compensation provides good Non-GAAP numbers but the GAAP numbers are not as impressive.

In my opinion, those are critiques that could be used on any young growth-oriented tech company. That doesn't mean there is not some truth or possible truth to them. You have to decide for yourself if those possibilities put limits on Dropbox's success going forward. To me, the overall picture remains positive.

Investing Takeaway

I like Dropbox. Even after Monday's 10% run-up, I like Dropbox. I have no illusions it will ever carry the incredible valuations of the other work-at-home stocks, but I do think it will do just fine. The 25% increase in paid-plan trials along with margin improvements and a history of exceeding expectations convinces me that 18% growth can continue for at least a couple of years. After that, growth could slow a little but not much.

On balance, I think the stock is fairly valued right now at $22.69. While I don't see a sky-high multiple on the horizon, I don't see the valuation dropping much either. I would personally expect the stock to be anywhere from $25-35 two years from now.

There may be a stock market bubble. There may be a tech bubble. There is not a Dropbox bubble. I currently own Dropbox stock and will add to my position if it drops below $21.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DBX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.