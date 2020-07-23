FX Weekly: The Radical Change

In the long run, the risk of rising political uncertainty is still present in the Euro area, with 30 percent of the jobs currently at risk.

The probability that the EURUSD exchange trades at 1.20 in the second half of this year is significantly higher than it was 6 months ago.

Macro News

Euro: After days of negotiations, EU leaders eventually agreed on a EUR 1.8 trillion package, composed of a EUR 750 billion recovery fund and a EUR 1.07 billion seven-year budget framework for 2021-2027, sending a positive signal to the market that the euro area is leaning towards the creation of a euro bond market. In addition, the relaxation of fiscal policies especially in troubled southern states may generate positive growth surprises in the short run with investors rapidly becoming more optimistic on the outlook of European assets, especially on the single currency. The probability that the EURUSD exchange trades at 1.20 in the second half of this year is significantly higher than it was 6 months ago; therefore, we decided not to fight the euro strength in the coming months, and we would try to buy the dips each time the single currency consolidates at lower levels. The EURUSD chart shows that the LT upward trending line has been acting as a very strong support in the past 2 decades, and we would feel more confident by just following the positive market forces this summer.

US: US stocks continue to remain resilient despite the rising uncertainty over a second lockdown in order to stop the spread of the virus in some of the struggling states (predominantly in the Sun Belt). Even though we still continue to think that most of the companies have limited upside in the current environment, the momentum in the top growth US stocks continue to strengthen as the FANG+ companies continue to gain market power. Figure 2 (left frame) shows that while the mega-cap growth stocks are trading significantly higher than their February peak, the "bottom 490" have gone nowhere in the past few months.

UK: The economic activity is expected to remain depressed in the medium term, as the UK is going to face many challenges in addition to the COVID-19 shock (Brexit uncertainty and rising political risk in the euro area), which may force the Bank of England to eventually cut interest rates to the negative territory. The 2Y yield on Gilt has fallen below 0 in May and is generally strongly indicative of a NIRP policy coming in the UK in the coming months; in addition, policymakers have not ruled out negative rates, which is probably one of the major reasons why traders are speculating that the BoE will cut the Official Bank rate below zero early next year.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters, DB Research

US Treasuries Net Specs

Net short specs on US Treasuries continue to decrease as US yields continue to trade lower amid the rising uncertainty coming ahead; contracts dropped by 113.6K to 310.6K in the week ended July 14th. It is interesting to see that speculators are becoming increasingly bullish on the 10Y Treasury, with net longs up nearly 70K contracts in the past month to 58K, the highest level since December 2017.

Figure 2

Source: CFTC

FX Positioning

EUR/USD: With EU leaders showing some signs of coordination, the euro could experience a little rally in the coming months, especially against the US dollar. We reversed our view on the pair in the short run and will try to buy the dip at key support levels. The pair looks overvalued at current levels, therefore we would wait for lower levels to enter a long position; 1.1450 looks like a good entry level (50% Fibo retracement of the 1.0340-1.2550 range).

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

EUR/GBP: Momentum looks bullish in the short run, and we are confident that the pound remains vulnerable to a little equity selloff and to the rising uncertainty over Brexit. There is a high chance to see EURGBP breaking through the high of its LT range 0.8310-0.93. We would also wait for lower levels to buy the dip; 0.8920 seems like a strong support line, 100-day SMA and 23.6% Fibo retracement.

USD/JPY: As expected, the Japanese yen has continued to strengthen against the US dollar in recent weeks, struggling to break through its 100-day SMA. In the past few months, the pair received strong support at 106; we will see if it holds this time as the USD weakens against most of the currencies. An interesting chart is AUDJPY, which is currently trading at the high of its 2020 range at 76.70. Momentum looks very bullish this time, and the pair could continue to test new highs in the short run.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

AUD/NZD: Even though the pair has been rising slowly in the past two weeks, we continue to think that the current levels offer a good opportunity to short AUDNZD again; we went short at 1.0720 with a first target at 1.0600 and a stop at 1.0830.

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters

USD/CHF: With the Swiss franc approaching the low of its 5-year range against the USD 0.9250-1.0330, it is very tempting to start building a long position on USDCHF. However, we would not want to play the reversal, as the momentum has been very strong in recent weeks, and therefore, we would wait for lower levels to be more confident on the direction of the pair.

Chart Of The Week

In addition to its strong relationship with real interest rates and the US dollar, gold has also been very sensitive to the constant increase in money supply and tends to act as a zero-beta asset in periods of sharp equity drawdowns. While the S&P 500 dropped by 14% and 20% in Q4 2018 and Q1 2020, gold rose by 7.6% and 3.6%, respectively. In the past two years, gold has acted as an "anti-fragile" asset that becomes stronger in periods of market chaos.

Moreover, disagreements over long-term inflation expectations have risen significantly over the past few months, implying that the probability of rising inflation in the coming 12-18 months is clearly non-negligible. Aggressive monetary easing combined with higher uncertainty and rising disagreements over inflation expectations are all positive arguments for higher gold prices in the medium term.

Figure 6

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

Conclusion

In this weekly, we decided to reverse our view on the euro, as we think that the single currency will receive strong support this summer as EU leaders have shown positive signs of coordination. However, in the long run, the rise of rising political uncertainty is still present in the Euro area, with 30 percent of the jobs currently at risk.

