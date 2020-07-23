Comcast (CMCSA) has had to contend with the problem of cord-cutting due to cable television becoming progressively obsolete. However, broadband provision is not an area where obsolescence is a concern, and it is here that Comcast's value as a prospective investment can be seen.

The issue that Comcast has to face is one that prospective investors must face up to as well, and they were issues before COVID-19 hit. The cable industry is in decline generally, and has been for some time. Digital media, social media, streaming services and the proliferation of mobile technology have all contributed to cable's decline. In the first quarter of 2017, America's largest cable TV providers lost 410,000 subscribers - by contrast, in the final quarter of 2017, Netflix (NFLX) gained 8.3 million subscribers.

The trend has been aggravated by the coronavirus, as Q1 2020 has seen not only households cutting the cord, but also bars, hotels and restaurants which were not able to open. During this quarter, Comcast saw a loss of 409,000 customers, more than half the number it lost throughout all of 2019. Not that Comcast was the only affected provider: DISH Network (DISH), for example, lost 413,000 in Q1 2020. However, it is clear that the pandemic has merely accelerated a trend that was occurring anyway. For the owner of NBC Universal and the European Sky Group, such a trend is hardly welcome.

Comcast has launched Peacock to offset the decline in its cable business. Image courtesy of the Washington Post.

However, Comcast is not Eastman Kodak (KODK) - the firm recognizes the trend and is adapting accordingly. The launch of Peacock, Comcast's own streaming service, is an acknowledgement of the trend from cable to streaming. Peacock has been a beneficiary of the coronavirus pandemic, as most people are stuck at home and thus streaming video more frequently as a result.

Streaming in general rose 85% in the first three weeks of March, according to Nielsen, and again, this is a case of the pandemic aggravating the trend - by February 2020, streaming use had doubled in less than two years. In short, it is a good time for an established firm like Comcast to launch its own streaming service, though it has been careful to temper expectations by projecting 30-35 million U.S. viewers by 2024.

The other factor in the company's future profitability is more solid, though: broadband. Comcast is the country's largest provider of broadband, and its cable and broadband segment is by far its largest business segment, contributing $14.9 billion to Q1 2020 revenue of $26.61 billion. It is therefore a key beneficiary in the growth of broadband subscribers: Comcast has grown its subscriber base from 26,249,000 in Q1 2018 to 29,106,000 in Q1 2020.

In short, Comcast's long-term profitability seems assured, and it should continue the trend of decent profitability evident from its 19.13% operating margin, Seeking Alpha's A+ Quant Rating for profitability, and the revenue and net income figures it has reported over the past five years.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 74.51 billion 8.16 billion 2016 80.4 billion 8.7 billion 2017 85.03 billion 22.74 billion 2018 94.51 billion 11.73 billion 2019 108.94 billion 13.06 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on Comcast's Investor Relations page.

This profitability also assures income investors of the sustainability of Comcast's dividend. It has a rather small three-year record of consecutively rising dividends, but with a payout ratio of 39.38% and reported free cash flow of $3.94 billion, that record should continue to grow in the years ahead. The balance sheet may seem troubling at first glance regarding the dividend's sustainability, with long-term debt of $105.77 billion outpacing a net worth of $84.04 billion, but Comcast's profitability will enable it to pay this down - its short-term finances are in more robust shape, with total current liabilities of $27.6 billion being offset by total current assets of $24.08 billion, cash-on-hand worth $8.56 billion, and total accounts receivable of $10.8 billion.

While income investors should look favorably on Comcast, growth investors may not be as well-inclined, since earnings per share growth over the next five years is projected to be 6.28%, which accounts for Seeking Alpha's C Quant Rating for growth. A decent valuation is therefore required here, and that does seem to be on offer at this time.

At close of market on 07/22/2020, Comcast Corporation traded at $42.57 per share. Chart generated by Finviz.

At close of market on 07/22/2020, Comcast traded at a share price of $42.57, with a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 based on earnings per share of $2.52 and a forward P/E of 14.59 based on projected earnings per share of $2.92. The trailing P/E is slightly above the five-year average P/E of 15.81, though the forward P/E is below this, and both metrics are lower than the broadcasting sub-sector average of 33.87 and the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 27.64. Furthermore, the current dividend yield of 2.16% is higher than the five-year average dividend yield of 1.77%. By all metrics, Comcast seems to be trading at a discount to both its sub-sector and to the broader index.

Metric Comcast Sub-Sector Index P/E 16.87 33.87 27.64 P/CF 7.91 10.53 13.83 P/B 2.36 2.75 3.20 P/S 1.77 116.03 2.18

Figures collated from Finviz, Morningstar, and TheStreet

This prompts the question: what is fair value for Comcast? To determine fair value, I will first divide the trailing P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 1.13 (16.87 / 15 = 1.13) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $37.67 (42.57 / 1.13 = 37.67). Then, I will divide the trailing P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 1.07 (16.87 / 15.81 = 1.07) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $39.79 (42.57 / 1.07 = 39.79).

Next, I will divide the forward P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.97 (14.59 / 15 = 0.97) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $43.89 (42.57 / 0.97 = 43.89). Then, I will divide the forward P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.92 (14.59 / 15.81 = 0.92) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fourth estimate for fair value of $46.27 (42.57 / 0.92 = 46.27).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.82 (1.77 / 2.16 = 0.82) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fifth estimate for fair value of $51.92 (42.57 / 0.82 = 51.92). Finally, I will average out these five estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $43.91 (37.67 + 39.79 + 43.89 + 46.27 + 51.92 / 5 = 43.91). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is undervalued by 3% at this time. It is thus fairly valued rather than undervalued, which ties in with Seeking Alpha's C Quant Rating for value.

In summary, Comcast remains a sustainable business due to its position as the country's top broadband provider and its move into the streaming business with Peacock. It may not merit consideration as a growth stock, and it is fairly valued, so it is not a discount stock, but it certainly should be considered as an income investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.