Ignore The Economy: Stock Market Runs On Cycles And Valuation

The shortest cycle I follow suggests a tradable high may come July 23rd, But the market shouldn’t be under much downward pressure until after mid-September.

The stock market through most time periods has little correlation with the economy. Sentiment which appears to run in cycles appears to be the main driver.

Cycles point to dramatic (SPY) gains the next few years, but valuation suggests a deep bear market from about May 2021 to around November 2022. Obviously, not exact dates.

Let’s start with the shortest cycle I’m following. It charts the 12-day percentage price change of the S&P 500 and fits a 36-day peak-to-peak sine wave to the fluctuations in the percentage change. It correctly identified a low point on June 26th. Conceivably, a very short term high will come July 23rd when the fitted sine wave peaks.

Chart 1

When I put all nine cycles I’m following together, I come up with this model.

Chart 2

There is a real chance the trend going forward will be weaker than the historical trend used in the model estimates. The model suggests the S&P 500 will challenge the February highs in September and surpass them in the spring. I think the chance stocks will do worse than this model is greater than the chance stocks will do better (I could be overcautious because of valuation?).

The cycle with the closest estimated peak to September is the 170 trading-day cycle which peaks on August 24.

Chart 3

The shortest cycle using monthly data shows the change over 31-month periods. The fitted sine wave peaks every seven years. The last point on the red line shows the 31 months ending July will return about 20.7% (the last few days of July could modestly change that). The comparable point on the blue line estimates 17.8% for the 31 months. The blue model uses this month’s PEses and the cycle to estimate the return over the next 31 months. It looks out to February 2023. The sine wave can extend indefinitely.

The sine waves of the four cycles using monthly data suggest a huge multi-year bull market after October.

Chart 4

However, when you include the valuation data a bear market looks likely roughly between May 2021 and November 2022.

Chart 5

When we add the historical trend back to this model in chart 6 it doesn’t look quite as ominous, but of course the market could overshoot and decline further than the blue model estimates.

Chart 6 The PEses I use for valuation is similar to Robert Shiller’s CAPM, but smooths earnings with single exponential smoothing rather than a ten-year moving average.

Chart 7

In the last 24 years, valuation has averaged more than twice what it did in the prior 100 years. In 2009, it only got down to what was average before 1996. At some point, I expect the market will have a low valuation comparable to 1982, 1932 or 1920. The most likely time is probably around 2040 when the cycles combine for a significant low as shown in Chart 5. But the current high valuation adds to the downside risk anytime the market is moving down.

The PEses and cycle model for the longest cycle I follow suggests the 272-month periods ending in 2040 will have harshly negative stock market returns after inflation and dividends.

Chart 8

Back to something timelier, corporate profits also put a big red caution flag out for the spring of 2021.

Chart 9

Surprisingly, pretax profit with the cost of inventory and capital consumption adjustments has a 16-month lead time for its best fit with the S&P 500. Profit declines correspond with some of the biggest crashes, including 1987, 2000-2002 and 2007-2009.

The Q1 2020 profit decline suggests stock market weakness in the May through July 2021 period. The Q2 profit number will be released in late August with the revision for GDP Q2. It will likely indicate further sharp declines.

Conclusion

At least until September we probably should not get anxious on the days the stock market declines, but come September hedging, shorting, raising cash and or re-balancing will probably be in order for a few months.

Additional disclosure: There is no guarantee analysis of historical data their trends, cycles and correlations enable accurate forecasts. The data presented is from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Past performance does not indicate future results. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell specific securities. This is not an offer to manage money.