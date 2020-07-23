Gold: Expect Upward Momentum To Continue

In this regard, it is plausible that gold could breach the $2,000 mark in a matter of months.

This could be an indication that stocks have become increasingly divorced from fundamentals.

At the beginning of June, I made a bullish argument for gold and argued that the metal could breach the 1900 level in the next few months.

Since then, gold has continued an upward climb, reaching 1812 at the time of writing.

What is particularly interesting is that gold demand appears to have outpaced the demand for traditional safe haven currencies, such as the Japanese yen and Swiss franc.

In particular, risk-off currencies such as the yen have been seeing a steady rise against the dollar since 2018.

In this regard, it is possible that such currencies are plateauing in terms of upside, and gold has now taken their place as the go-to risk-off asset.

Moreover, with the greenback declining as a result of rising COVID-19 cases in the United States, the U.S. dollar is no longer being regarded as a safe haven currency either, further fuelling the demand for gold. Additionally, the stock market rebound we have been seeing since March is largely thought to be fuelled by the coronavirus stimulus package. With a second one currently under discussion, this could further exacerbate the ever-growing debt load in the United States, and demand for gold may well increase further as a hedge against such debt.

As regards demand for the metal outside the United States, I had previously remarked that countries such as China may be keen to increase their exposure to gold in order to hedge against a falling U.S. dollar - of which China holds a large portion in reserve currency.

As part of a global trend called "de-dollarization", some countries including China have been taking steps to reduce reliance on dollar reserves, which has included the purchase of gold. In particular, 2019 marked the tenth consecutive year of rises in the annual net purchases of gold by central banks.

With that being said, actual physical demand for gold in China and India remains weak due to COVID-19. Specifically, demand in China dropped by 65% to 64 tons in the first quarter as consumers reduced luxury spending. Additionally, India’s gold imports are also down by 86% year on year.

However, given the fact that gold prices are rising, such a decline in demand would be expected. For as long as gold continues to rise for speculative reasons, there is no particular evidence that a drop in physical demand for the metal is likely to place downward pressure on price. Unlike a metal such as copper, which is widely used for economic activities and therefore its price is more tied to physical demand, gold is much more speculative in nature and regarded as a strong risk-off asset.

In this regard, there is clearly momentum behind gold as an asset - there is growing speculation that the asset will breach the $2,000 level in a matter of months. What is particularly noteworthy is that gold has shown strong performance even as the equity markets have recovered. This could well be an indication that the rise in equities is not necessarily backed by fundamentals. Should we see a pullback in equities as a result, it is quite plausible that gold could breach the $2,000 mark.

In conclusion, I take a bullish view on gold at this time. There was concern that the metal could be approaching resistance at $1,700 but this has not been the case, and I expect the upward momentum to continue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.