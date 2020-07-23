The proposed merger values Sabana REIT at a P/B ratio of 0.744 times, given a gross exchange ratio of 0.94 times and its net asset value per share of S$0.512.

There are multiple positives associated with Sabana REIT's merger with ESR-REIT to form a larger REIT, which should eventually bring about a positive re-rating of the combined REIT's valuations.

Sabana REIT and another Singapore-listed industrial REIT, ESR-REIT, have proposed to merge, which was part of my initial thesis for Sabana REIT that it is an event-driven play with M&A catalysts.

This is an update on my initiation article about Singapore-listed industrial REIT Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:SBBSF) [SSREIT:SP], or Sabana REIT, published on September 30, 2019. Sabana REIT's share price has declined by -13% from S$0.445 as of September 27, 2019, to S$0.385 as of July 22, 2020, since my initiation.

Sabana REIT and another Singapore-listed industrial REIT ESR-REIT [EREIT:SP] have proposed to merge in an announcement on July 16, 2020, which was part of my initial thesis for Sabana REIT that it is an event-driven play with M&A catalysts. There are multiple positives associated with Sabana REIT's merger with ESR-REIT to form a larger REIT, which should eventually bring about a positive re-rating of the combined REIT's valuations.

I maintain a Neutral rating for Sabana REIT, as the REIT's current unit price ofS$0.385 as of July 22, 2020, is close to the deal consideration of S$0.381.

Readers have the option of trading in Sabana REIT shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker SBBSF or on the Singapore Stock Exchange with the ticker SSREIT:SP. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Singapore, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Singapore Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $500,000, and market capitalization is above $290 million, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own Sabana REIT shares listed in Singapore include Black Crane Capital, BlackRock, The Vanguard Group, and Norges Bank Investment Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR), Fidelity, or Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

M&A Catalyst Is Realized

In my initiation article on Sabana REIT published on September 30, 2019, I highlighted that the REIT is likely "to be acquired by or merged with another REIT." On July 16, 2020, Sabana REIT announced that it is proposing to merge with ESR-REIT, another Singapore-listed industrial REIT. Both Sabana REIT and ESR-REIT share common shareholders such as ESR Cayman Limited and Chinese billionaire Mr. Tong Jinquan, which could have been a key factor driving the proposed merger between the two REITs.

The proposed merger of Sabana REIT and ESR-REIT will be effected via a trust scheme of arrangement, where ESR-REIT will acquire all the units of Sabana REIT based on a gross exchange ratio of 0.94 times. In other words, Sabana REIT's unit holders will receive 94 ESR-REIT units for every 100 units of Sabana REIT they own.

The transaction is expected to be completed by November 2020, after the approval of the unit holders of both Sabana REIT and ESR-REIT are obtained at their respective extraordinary general meetings to be held in October 2020. The proposed merger will be DPU (distribution per unit) accretive for both Sabana REIT and ESR-REIT, which makes it more likely that unit holders of the two REITs will vote for the deal.

On a pro-forma basis, Sabana REIT's and ESR-REIT's DPU will increase by +12.9% and +3.5%, respectively, post-merger. The expected DPU accretion is mainly attributable to an increased 60% (currently 40%) percentage of Sabana REIT's asset management fees to be paid in units rather than cash, a lower financing cost of 2.5% (currently 3.8% for Sabana REIT) for the combined REIT following debt restructuring, and cost savings for Sabana REIT relating to land rent expenses by paying upfront land premiums instead.

Multiples Positives Associated With A Larger Combined REIT

Sabana REIT will be a 100%-owned sub-trust of ESR-REIT following the merger, and there are multiple positives associated with forming a larger combined REIT with the merger of the two REITs.

Firstly, a larger combined REIT translates into greater economies of scale and more portfolio optimization opportunities.

The combined REIT will have a total of 75 properties and a total Gross Floor Area of 19.2 million sq ft. In contrast, ESR-REIT, the larger of the two REITs, only has 57 properties with an aggregate GFA of 15.1 million sq ft prior to the merger. Similarly, the combined REIT will have 456 tenants, compared with 343 tenants for ESR-REIT on a stand-alone basis.

Given that a large proportion of costs relating to property management is fixed and the fact that there will be overlapping functions (e.g. a single REIT doesn't need two CFOs) between the two REITs, it is reasonable to assume that there is significant room for cost savings resulting from increased economies of scale. Also, a number of Sabana REIT's and ESR-REIT's properties are located close to each other in certain parts of Singapore. For example, there are 18 properties owned by ESR-REIT and 5 properties owned by Sabana REIT located in the Jurong/Tuas area of Singapore.

Furthermore, the occupancy rates of both REITs' properties vary quite widely in different parts of Singapore, which implies that there are opportunities for portfolio optimization to maximize the overall occupancy and rental rates for the combined REIT. In the Alexandra/Bukit Merah area in Singapore, Sabana REIT's properties have an average occupancy rate of 89%, while ESR-REIT's properties in the same area have a much lower overall occupancy rate of 64%. For the Ang Mo Kio/Serangoon North/Toa Payoh cluster in Singapore, it is the opposite with ESR-REIT's properties in that area having a very high occupancy rate of 91% versus an average occupancy rate of 55% for Sabana REIT's properties located there.

Secondly, the combined REIT could potentially see a significant improvement in its credit metrics, compared to ESR-REIT and Sabana REIT on a stand-alone basis. ESR-REIT has a cost of debt of 3.54%, and a weighted average debt expiry period of 2.7 years. Sabana REIT's numbers are even worse, with a cost of debt of 3.80% and a weighted average debt expiry period of 1.6 years. Furthermore, only 6.2% of Sabana REIT's properties are unencumbered, which suggest limited debt capacity for the REIT.

Post-merger, it is expected that the combined REIT's cost of debt will be reduced to 2.5%, and its weighted average debt expiry period will be increased to 5.0 years (which reduces refinancing risks) following debt restructuring. In addition, all of the combined REIT's properties will be unencumbered.

Thirdly, the proposed merger should eventually bring about a positive re-rating of the combined REIT's valuations.

Both Sabana REIT and ESR-REIT trade at a significant discount to their larger (both in terms of market capitalization and asset size) industrial REIT peers such as Ascendas REIT (OTC:ACDSF) [AREIT:SP], Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTC:MAPGF) [MLT:SP] and Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCPK:MAPIF) [MINT:SP].

Singapore-listed Industrial REIT Peer Comparison

REIT Trailing P/B Ratio Consensus Forward One-Year Distribution Yield Consensus Forward Two-Year Distribution Yield Ascendas REIT [AREIT:SP] 1.49 4.7% 5.0% Mapletree Logistics Trust [MLT:SP] 1.54 4.0% 4.1% Mapletree Industrial Trust [MINT:SP] 1.84 4.1% 4.5% ESR-REIT 0.89 7.6% 7.9% Sabana REIT 0.75 6.5% 7.1%

Source: Author

It is noteworthy that the three larger industrial REITs mentioned above are part of the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed Asia Index, while both Sabana REIT and ESR-REIT could not qualify to be included in the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed Asia Index due to their smaller market capitalization (below S$1 billion) on a stand-alone basis. Post-merger, the market capitalization of the combined REIT is expected to be around S$1.8 billion, which exceeds the $0.9 billion or S$1.3 billion market capitalization criterion for potential inclusion into the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed Asia Index.

If and when the combined REIT is included in the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed Asia Index, it is likely to lead to higher trading liquidity, an increase in sell-side analyst coverage, and a positive re-rating of its valuation. Both Sabana REIT and ESR-REIT trade at significantly lower P/B ratios and higher distribution yields compared to the larger industrial REITs which are included in the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed Asia Index. But the combined REIT could possibly be valued by the market at a much narrower discount to its larger peers, assuming that the REIT is included in the EPRA Nareit Developed Asia Index.

Deal Valuation

Based on ESR-REIT's unit price of S$0.405 as of July 22, 2020, and a gross exchange ratio of 0.94 times for the deal, it implies that ESR-REIT is paying S$0.381 for each unit of Sabana REIT or a P/B ratio of 0.744 times based on Sabana REIT's net asset value per unit of S$0.512.

With Sabana REIT trading at S$0.385 as of July 22, 2020, which is close to the deal consideration of S$0.381, I maintain a Neutral rating on Sabana REIT.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Sabana REIT include the proposed merger failing to go through, and continued weakness in the industrial property sector in Singapore due to the economic fallout brought about by Covid-19.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Sabana REIT shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Singapore) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESR-REIT [EREIT:SP]. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.