Northern Star Resources Limited (NESRF) CEO Stuart Tonkin on Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCPK:NESRF) Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call July 22, 2020 7:30 PM ET

Company Participants

William Beament - Executive Chairman

Stuart Tonkin - CEO

Ryan Gurner - CFO

Mike Mulroney - Chief Geological Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sophie Spartalis - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Daniel Morgan - UBS Investment Bank

Nick Herbert - Credit Suisse AG

Levi Spry - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Keith Goode - Eagle Research

Stuart McKinnon - The West Australian

Matthew Frydman - Goldman Sachs

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Bill Beament, Executive Chair. Please go ahead.

William Beament

Good morning everyone and thanks for joining us. On the call with me today are our Chief Executive Officer, Stuart Tonkin; our CFO, Ryan Gurner; and our Chief Geological Officer, Mike Mulroney.

Today's results are a testament to the underlying strength of our business. They demonstrate that to a large extent, we've managed to weather the COVID storm and generate record underlying free cash flow.

Strong production and robust margins at all our operations drove the solid result. That said the measures we put in place early on to help protect our people against COVID, clearly took the toll on our performance in the past two quarters.

Impact was particularly pronounced at Pogo, where we faithfully and effectively managed 36 cases of the virus in the June quarter. This had a direct impact on labor availability. We simply had fewer people, which translates into lower operating physical. It was all the more disappointing giving that during the quarter, we finished the transition to long haul open stoping.

The benefits of this new mining method can be seen in the ore tonnage, grades, ounces, costs, and free cash flow generation. All these metrics would clearly have been better had our workforce not been limited by the virus. The reality is that as long as the virus is prevalent in Alaska, our volumes at Pogo will be reduced, probably to the tune of around 25%.

That said, these results also show that our strategy for Pogo is working and that the mine will deliver the tonnages, grades and production envisaged at the time of acquisition. It is a Tier 1 asset in a Tier 1 location and the results will reflect that once we emerge from the COVID fall.

Our results over the past two quarters have also been restricted to a degree by our decision to reduce our hedge pool. We sold 170,000 ounces into hedges or approximately 34% of our production over the past six months, reducing our margin somewhat in the process. We expect to continue this strategy in the current half as we seek to increase our exposure to the significantly higher spot gold price, both Australia and U.S.

The reality is that a significant portion of ASX-listed gold production is not selling for anything like the current spot price. Northern Star is already one of the lowest hedged ASX producers. Our hedge book now represents only 15% of our forecast production over the next three years.

But while we are decreasing our hedge positions, we are also strengthening our balance sheet. Earlier this month, we repaid the AUD200 million of debt, we drew down at the start of the pandemic and we are now in a net cash position. To cap things off, we also bought back early the payment of our interim dividend, totaling AUD55 million.

Our CEO, Stuart Tonkin will now give us a rundown on the operations during the quarter.

Stuart Tonkin

Thanks Bill. We're very pleased to end the financial year with such a strong quarter four and set up FY 2021 for further growth and strong cash flow generation from a very solid platform.

Pogo operation in Alaska delivered a strong performance of 50,000 ounces sold despite the constraints imposed due to the impact of COVID. It is a credit to the operational team on site to increase the control measures and contain as best as possible, those 36 active COVID cases during the quarter, and I'd like to thank them for their exceptional effort in managing through this and continuing to do so.

The operation maintained development rights at 1,200 labors a month, across priority areas to access new stoping fronts. And we're focusing on three of the five main stoping zones. The total ore tons achieved an average of 68,000 tons per month, at an impressive grade of 8.4 grams per ton, showing the strength of the mineralized system consistent with our models.

Our present COVID measures relate to an impact of roughly 25% reduction in mining physicals, as Bill stated, as we reallocate teams in response to isolated personnel. Until we are COVID free threat state in the operation, this is the likely average run rate per quarter, and will be reflected in upcoming guidance for Pogo given the reality of the prevalence of COVID in the State of Alaska.

Despite this set back, our team remains dedicated to modify and adapt to the landscape, and we are generating strong U.S. dollar cash flow from Pogo, even at these lower operating volumes. This gives us great comfort of the growth potential of Pogo and the fundamentals of this Tier 1 asset. We will continue to build contingency to mitigate COVID impact to these operations.

To the Jundee Operation, the June quarter kept a very strong year with 78,000 ounces sold at AUD1,078 all-in sustaining costs, taking the full year to a 300,000 ounce produced operation. Underground production improved 10% from the March quarter with 584,000 total ore tons of 4.5 grams produced. This equates to an underground mining rate of 2.34 million tons per annum.

Also during the quarter, our project's team successfully completed and commissioned the new 4.5 megawatt ball mill, taking the installed mill capacity from 2.2 million to 2.7 million tons per annum to accommodate various open pit sources to complement the underground feed.

Ramone open pit mining continued during the quarter and planning work associated with the Julius pit advanced during the quarter. The tying coal in stockpiles Jundee increased by 49,000 ounces over the year with 84,000 ounces in stocks -- in stockpiles at the end of the June quarter. And our regional project evaluation continued on the Southern Jundee tenements to advance the organic growth opportunity from the Bronzewing region.

At Kalgoorlie operations, we delivered as expected with improved mining volumes by 13% from the March quarter at 850,000 tons. We also increased milling, 10% from the March quarter to 974,000 tons at three grams per ton, utilizing stockpiles from throughout the year.

Our costs in Kalgoorlie do remain high due to the lower-grade material average across the mines, but Kalgoorlie operations continues to generate strong cash flow and has significant leverage to the gold price that we are experiencing at present.

At Kalgoorlie ops saw 79,000 tons -- 79,000 ounces at all-in sustaining cost of AUD1,615 in the June quarter, delivering a full year result of 317,000 ounces of sold. And our contained gold and stockpiles at the end of the June quarter totaled 26,000 ounces.

Now to KCGM, where our JV partner -- where with our JV partner, we are making strong progress in liberating the opportunities of this impressive asset. As demonstrated by an increase in material move by 43% from the March quarter, there is a high of activity across the three main pit zones of Golden Pike, Morrisons, and Brownhill.

We are utilizing the idle fleet, and we remain on a recruitment drive to encourage existing and new Kalgoorlie residents to join the KCGM team on this long-life asset. It's a good way to spend your job seeker dollars is relocated to Kalgoorlie and apply for a job at KCGM.

Underground mining physicals at Mount Charlotte increased 25% from the March quarter and milling throughput increased 7% from the March quarter, demonstrating the significant efforts of the KCGM team and the acceptance of new ownership there.

We look forward to providing greater insight into this asset in the coming quarter in concert with our JV partner. Northern Star share of contained gold in stockpiles at KCGM were greater than 1.5 million ounces, underpinning a significant contingency and de-risked assets.

With that, I'd like to thank you, our shareholders, for your support through a challenging period. We are well-positioned with our Tier 1 portfolio to deliver continued organic growth and continued superior financial returns for many years to come.

I would now like to hand to Ryan for the financials.

Ryan Gurner

Thank you, Stu. Good morning all. I'll go through now some of the key financial aspects of the June quarterly results. Starting with the cash flow waterfall chart on page five, which shows an overview of cash bullion and investment movements, which at June 30 stand at an impressive AUD770 million, up AUD218 million from March.

Record production and sales during the June quarter generated AUD332 million in operating cash flow, up 80% from March quarter and AUD218 million in underlying free cash flow, both records for the company. This underlying free cash flow was generated after investing approximately AUD44 million into organic growth across exploration, set up future production areas and expansionary capital to increase production.

As a result of the outstanding June quarter performance, at year end, a key milestone was reached with the company being net cash positive with cash and bullion at AUD748 million and corporate bank debt of AUD700 million, a fantastic achievement, only six months following the transformational acquisition of KCGM. And as Bill mentioned, on the back of this exceptional performance, we repaid AUD200 million of that debt and brought forward our interim dividend early in July.

During the June quarter, the Australian operations sold just over 212,000 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost per ounce of AUD1,360, taking full year performance to 727,000 ounces sold at AUD1,350 per ounce.

Both Jundee and Kalgoorlie operations had a great quarter to end the financial year recording increases across all production metrics and realizing reductions in cash and all-in sustaining unit cost metrics.

Pogo now where after a challenging June quarter, our team demonstrated their resilience with 50,000 ounces sold at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,276 per ounce, taking the full year result to 173 ounces sold at $1,402 per ounce.

The spot U.S. gold prices at $1,870 per ounce, Pogo's cash generation is expected to grow. We're also seeing our procurement initiatives realized with Pogo's total site cost, excluding exploration investment, the plant expansion costs, and our corporate allocation averaging $20.5 million per month over the June quarter, which is down approximately $1.5 million per month from the March quarter.

Pogo did incur some additional operational costs from COVID-19 relating to employee benefits, some personal transport and accommodation, freight and cleaning. These costs are reflected in all-in sustaining metrics.

KCGM had another solid quarter with pretax free cash flow contribution of AUD47 million for the June quarter, with 56 ounces -- 56,000 ounces sold at all-in staying cost per round to AUD1,400.

Full year results under Northern Stars ownership were 116,000 ounces sold at AUD1,427 per ounce and pretax cash flow contribution of AUD88 million. One matter to highlight is Northern Star's all-in sustaining costs presented for KCGM are different to our JV partner. This is primarily due to Northern Star using sold ounces as a basis for calculating all-in sustaining metrics and, of course, differences in corporate cost allocation to the operation.

Finally, in respect to the company's hedge commitments, we have and will continue to accelerate delivery of ounces from our book consistent with our strategy to increase our future spot price exposure.

No additional hedging commitments were executed during the June quarter. And at 30 June, the company's hedge commitment stands at 536,000 ounces at AUD2,085 per ounce, which approximately equates to 15% of annualized production over the next three years.

Mike, over to you now for exploration.

Mike Mulroney

Thanks Ryan and good morning everybody. Group in-mine exploration drilling activity was maintained across the Australian operations with a reduction in Pogo's in-mine drilling activity reflecting the impact of COVID-19-related travel restrictions. The in-mine exploration largely concentrated within existing mine corridors and continue to generate consistently good results, particularly at Jundee and Kanowna Belle.

In Pogo, while underground drilling focused on infill and definition programs to support the production activities, excellent intersections were recorded from numerous unmodeled structures, particularly in the Leise LQ area, Leise 2, and North Zones. Our regional activity was restricted during the quarter. However, considerable work continued on the integration and evaluation of the recent Echo Resources acquisition into the regional exploration portfolio.

Going forward, Northern Star's planned fiscal year 2021 exploration program will continue our strong commitment to reinvest into the organic growth opportunities contained within the group's existing asset portfolio and extensive program of in-mine and regional exploration activity is underway across all areas to expand Northern Star's resource and reserve inventory.

For example, at Jundee, we'll move into the second year of 14-rig underground drilling campaign to build on the resource and reserve growth success achieved in the past year. Total in-mine drilling is forecast to increase by approximately 25% to approximately 440,000 meters across the year.

In addition, work has commenced on resource definition and exploration programs across the Bronzewing, Yandal region encompassing the recently acquired Echo Resources assets.

In Kalgoorlie, the underground and surface exploration programs will build on the recent success within the upper levels of the Kanowna Belle mine and the adjacent of Sims. We continued growth of the resources in the Carbine area and the long-term exploration of the large South Kalgoorlie exploration portfolio.

At Pogo, in addition to the in-mine exploration expansion program, a significant investment we made into the first stage of resource definition drilling into the core of the Goodpaster area where initial exploration drilling has outlined at 2.5 kilometer long mineralized corridor.

Benefit is sustained exploration investment into our operational centers will be reflected in Northern Star's annual resource and reserve update, which will be released in the next few weeks.

I'll now return the call to the moderator for questions.

Your first question comes from Sophie Spartalis from Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Sophie Spartalis

Good morning. Thanks. Just a couple of questions. Firstly, Kalgoorlie, Stu, can you just talk through the path forward to lowering costs? I know it's obviously due to these lower grades, but sort of how long do these lower grades hang around for?

Stuart Tonkin

Okay. Pretty average at that three. So, that's pretty much going to be the story going forward there, Sophie. So, yes, we see accelerated or increased unit all-in sustaining costs because it's the same matter work for a bit of less contained metal. But there's a number of other initiatives that we're doing across the site to try and find some productivity gains and some absolute cost-out. That grade drop is really driven by the removal of the Raleigh high-grade ore that we put on pause back in the quarter.

Sophie Spartalis

Okay. Can you just maybe go through some of those initiatives and sort of the quantum of cost out we can expect? And therefore, where that potential new normal could be for Kalgoorlie all-in sustaining costs?

Stuart Tonkin

Look, we produced 16 -- just a bit over AUD1,600 all-in sustaining. There's probably AUD100 to AUD200 an ounce that you can work on. We've got, obviously, with KCGM; we've got some more buying power in the region. We're looking at the procurement ability and some synergies across those things, but at this stage, that's the challenge with the site. But they're already doing an enormous job on a lot of the productivities in development. It's really around looking at the production side of the activities.

Sophie Spartalis

Okay. So, that was my follow-up question. So, just in terms of the regional potential coming through, is there any high-grade satellite pits that you think you could bring on over the next two years to assist with bringing down those costs?

Stuart Tonkin

It's not necessarily high, grade, but potentially lower mining cost with those satellite pits, so Carbine, Paradigm region, so lower grade, but lower mining costs. So, they're the top of opportunities with the blended fee that can bring the unit cost down.

William Beament

It's Bill, quarter four is a very good indication of the Kalgoorlie operations. As we said earlier on, it's not the highest grade, but it's a leverage to the gold price is extreme. There's a lot of gold there. It's running at the cost structure it is, but it makes huge free cash flow generation. So, it's a grade have been affected to the company's overall group cash flow.

Sophie Spartalis

Okay, sure. Thanks, Bill. And Ryan, a question on hedges, OBVIOUSLY, you're trying to continue to accelerate the closing out of the hedges that the gold price is still looking quite high. You didn't commit in the June quarter. Is there an expectation that you'll maintain average annualized rate sort of in a rolling three -year fashion? So, can we expect you to be adding to those hedges to take advantage of the high gold prices in the coming quarters?

Ryan Gurner

Look, Sophie, we talk and look at these things all the time. We -- as you know, we restructured our book. So we've got no absolute commitment this next half, but as we've demonstrated and have illustrated that we are wanting to bring them back. So we've got absolute discretion. I think we look at it as a percentage between 20% and 30%, probably their book that we -- or our sales that we'd like hedge. So that's what we're sort of working on basically.

Stuart Tonkin

Yes. So, I think we obviously took on some hedging with the KCGM transaction, which will probably put us at the top end of our policy. We're probably just getting our book more back into the bottom end of our policy. And also, we have used put options, which is something that's been fantastic.

We've made a lot of money out of put options with not committing to hedges of chief insurance policy. So, I expect us to probably use that as well behind the scenes, as they're very cheap at the moment with what you can lock in from the book in the insurance policy.

Sophie Spartalis

Okay. Okay. Thank you. And just a final question from me just in terms of Pogo I am understand and appreciate the huge challenging conditions that you've got over there with COVID. The reduced operating rate, how long do you anticipate that for like I know you said until your COVID free or is that until we get a vaccine like, so can you maybe just elaborate on potential timing there, just for modeling purposes is that the 12 to 18 months?

Stuart Tonkin

Look, who knows, but I think we're also doing -- we're not sitting still on those actions. So, there's still a lot of things we're doing to build contingency into that. And look I think the first half of our financial year will maintain to be disrupted at that right. But for every one case, you kind of knock out three, so for one to three isolated staff.

But what's happening in the state we're getting better testing regimes, greater visibility, quicker turnaround of those cases, so we're basically putting a run through on a weekly basis, those tests. So, our guidance will reflect what that is. But we expect to be able to, as demonstrated, operate through experiencing cases.

And, and a great outcome that besides getting better and better at managing it. And placing ferocity is that effective. The health on our staff and they quick recovery and returning to operations is being positive too. So, I think in the, the health and the demographic of our staff I think it's a quick -- a quick recovery.

Even they are at lower levels, so you can say with the U.S. gold price and the U.S. cost base 1,200 and 900. It's still generating significant U.S. dollar cash flow from Pogo. So, I think, even if it was extended in the impacts. It's still a very profitable operation.

Sophie Spartalis

Okay. Is there an opportunity to accelerate or bring forward any desktop work that's needed and therefore we could see positive surprises out of the situation at Pogo?

Stuart Tonkin

Look, the plans are there. It's really about the people on the seats. And I guess there are fixed constraints at the site. Drilling-wise, that will be probably the news flow. You're bringing a lot more drillings back and getting -- we basically put out a continued production drilling, not necessarily resource/reserve expansion because we've already got a good visibility of base there.

They're the type of things that will feed through a market, that illustrated would be putting assets into the Goodpaster in the coming 12 months to drill that outside. So, potentially this site for Pogo expansion of resource base is over the next couple of years.

Sophie Spartalis

Okay, that’s great. I leave it there. Thank you.

Thank you. Your next question comes from Daniel Morgan from UBS. Please go ahead.

Daniel Morgan

Hi Bill, Stuart and team. Firstly on the Super Pit, I just want to know how you are thinking about over the next couple of quarters appears in the last quarter that you're really hammering the material movements dealing with the waste. Obviously, the production -- productivity there was a lot higher. Is that, what we can expect in the near-term that you're going to focus on, getting rid of that waste rather than gold? Thank you.

William Beament

Look -- thanks. Good question, Dan. No, look, it's between the JV partners and us here, we're accelerating. We're opening up that flexibility as we articulated the last couple of quarters. We want to have multiple mining fronts. So, we are moving that material to achieve that.

And the team on-site with the fleet that they've got are doing an extraordinary job. So, expect that to continue. We will give a lot more color and clarity on KCGM later on this quarter with our JV partner. But expect the next couple of quarters and beyond a little bit like that. We've got some great opportunities to open up all those multiple mining fronts. So, yes, expect material movement will be higher this financial year.

Daniel Morgan

Okay. Thank you. And just on Pogo, I guess, I've been impressed and surprised that how the productivity production has been in spite of the challenges. I mean obviously, they were massive challenges during the quarter on COVID.

I'm just wondering, in simple terms, if you have the same quarter, the same disruption, can you achieve what you've achieved this quarter? Or did you consume a little bit of the investments you've made?

I'm just trying to work out if we have the same over the next quarter or so? Is this what we should expect from this operation, while you're doing these challenges or could it be a little bit softer?

Stuart Tonkin

Yes. So, the revised strategy is deal with what we've got. You saw an increase in development meters quarter-on-quarter. So, we slightly lifted that up to 1,200 meters a month. But we obviously -- we always articulated we want to get 1,500 meters a month to get five main production stoping areas online.

So, we just had to triage and prioritize three of those five areas to get the efforts put into those. As things pick-up, we can slowly open up more areas. So, yes, you've pointed out that the quality of the ore is coming out is adequate. It's really a volume down from here.

Just to reflect on, when we experience these cases, it was predominantly the operating teams in the underground. So, you can potentially knock out your whole crew for days. It's not evenly spread across -- milling and mining and your admin and those type of things. So, it's hard to -- it’s very hard to model risk.

So, I guess, what we're saying is despite having those cases and the adoption that we did, we truly realized the sort of, 20%, 25% reduction in the volumes. And it might mean 100% reduction for days and then back to normal and it's just hard to model that going forward. So, the 45,000 to 50,000 ounces per quarter is likely where we can deliver under the current disruption.

Daniel Morgan

Thank you very much.

Thank you. Your next question comes from Nick Herbert from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Nick Herbert

Thanks. Good morning, gents. I just start on Pogo as well, please. I appreciate all the uncertainty -- on COVID. Just thinking, sort of, beyond COVID with all your operating P&L, once you get a clear run at it, how long do you think it could take you to ramp up to that 1,500 meters per month rate? And does that 1,500 -- does that give you 1.5 million tons per annum for the mill?

Stuart Tonkin

So, there is -- the 1,500 meters in a month is really setting up those new -- for our stoping areas. And our expanded mill -- putting going down for our further process and things that are -- for the mill expansion so that's still going down in the summer season at the minute and that's in place to take us from the 1 million to 1.3 million tons per annum.

And so if you sort of look at our total ore tons -- 68,000 tons a month, we obviously want to get that above 100,000 tons a month, of which you'll have sort of 60%, 65% of states and the balance from development ore.

So, the lead indicator is development -- capital development and the operating development that convert to long haul stoping. We're just saying -- three of the five active areas because we're prioritizing. We know we can literally do those physicals when we have the people there. And we've shown instantaneous run rates with the teams there.

But the ability to get expects out of Australia and to do long rosters with that Australians and sat there for five months continuously without seeing their families, we've had the low 48 state staff commit and move to Alaska to limit the -- being locked in entering the state. So, there's been a bit of fatigue and a bit of logistics, but we're also looking at parallel contingencies to address that. So, yes, this tap could be turned on hard and we can get those physicals. It's really just -- whilst the environment is there, we're having to put all those preventative actions in place.

Nick Herbert

Thank you. That's really helpful. Just to clarify one point there. So, the mill expansion work that you've got through COVID, sort of when do you sort of best estimate in terms of when that work will be complete?

Stuart Tonkin

If you look at the quarter, we produced 200,000 tons. So, we're producing at about -- we're mining at about 800,000 tons a year run rate from the quarter under these disruptive circumstances, right? So with the expansion, where that takes us up to the 1 million to 1.3 million tons, and we're still likely 12 months off take needing that expanded mill, but we committed early to commit to that capital to get the work it's done in the right season. They're not dealing with at minus 43. So, it's ready so that we're not mill constrained when the mining physicals are there.

Nick Herbert

Got it. Thanks. And then, just one sort of more broadly at the group level, I appreciate you haven't given guidance for next year. But just trying to get sort of a sense of what a sustainable level of growth CapEx and exploration spend is per annum that would sit outside your all-in sustaining cost? And should we take the yield has gone to the guide? Sort of a sustainable go forward rate, or is it sort of above or below that?

William Beament

Nick, we'll give guidance in the coming weeks as we put quarterly. So, all that will be clearly articulated and mapped out in a couple of weeks' time.

Nick Herbert

Okay. Sure. Thanks.

Thank you. Your next question comes from Levi Spry from JPM. Please go ahead.

Levi Spry

Hi, guys. Thanks for the call. Maybe just follow-up on Nick's question on you are giving guidance in a couple of weeks, but you have given us a data point of 15% of your hedge book being 15% of production, so incurring 1.2 million ounces for the next couple of years, three years. Can you just talk to what assumption is in that on Pogo? Is it business as usual?

William Beament

Look, as I said, we'll clearly articulate that in a couple of weeks' time. And the other thing we'll articulate is our organic production growth, which we're very excited about. So, all that will be in there and clearly articulated CapEx exploration and our forecast production moving forward.

Stuart Tonkin

There's a delay to get to that right Levi. So, this impact in Pogo, the updated guidance will show a ramp to that, not a step change.

Levi Spry

Yes. Thanks, guys.

Our next question comes from Keith Goode from Eagle Research Advisory. Please go ahead.

Keith Goode

Thanks. Hi, Bill. I've just got a two-part question. Do you intend to recommission firstly Paulsens and secondly, the Bronzewing plant? Thank you.

William Beament

Yes. Thanks, Keith. Good question. Yes, look, at Paulsens, we're still doing the numbers. We went in there and some drilling during the previous financial year, so that's come up pretty good. So, we're just reassessing that mine plan. We explore options on that. It's probably not the size and scale for a Northern Star, but it's a great little project there. So, as you would have seen, we divested our Ashburton project. So, some of the smaller stuff, we will definitely look at corporate options.

From the Bronzewing side, like in a couple of weeks' time, we'll clearly articulate what we do there. But we're very excited what the Yandal operations look like, Jundee and Bronzewing put the brother and sister back in the same family again. We're really excited about that. So, we'll clearly articulate our strategy on that.

I think Mike already said in his field that we've committed large funds to basically grade control and infill drill the current reserves and resources there. So, we expect to generate a mine plan on that in the coming 12 months.

So, we still haven't made a decision of refurbing that plan or not or we look at potentially expanding Jundee. And so there's a few options on the table. But we are committing to the Julius pit, and we're currently undertaking all the permitting of that side of things right now. So, that is something that we will dig up. And I think we have expenditure in the budget to start digging that up later on this financial year.

Keith Goode

Thanks very much.

Thank you. Your next question comes from Stuart McKinnon from The West Australian. Please go ahead.

Stuart McKinnon

Good day, guys. I just wanted to follow-up with your bills and comments you made back in April, talking about the potential mental health impact of longer rosters and the increased social distancing on site. You mentioned then that whole industry had to be on red alert for mental health issues among its staff.

I was just wondering, since then have you seen sort of any deterioration among your staff? Have you seen that problem get worse or are they holding up pretty well? What are your thoughts sort of three months down the track since you guys made those comments?

William Beament

Yes. Look, it was a real issue and we saw -- we did see significant spikes with our EAP providers. So, yes, it has been -- it was -- in the heat of battle, it was definitely a massive issue.

Obviously, the industry returning back to normal rosters has greatly improved that. And obviously, back in WA, we're very lucky that we're pretty much all back to normal in society. And so that's gone a long way for everyone, doesn't matter what industry you're in, but I'm sure everyone's mental health is a lot better than what it was in March.

So, look, we've got great support systems inside our organization, and I think the industry has. So it's nowhere near as elevated what it was, but there was all the same challenges you were hearing about throughout the community. It didn't matter what sector in domestic violence, all those sort of things. We're elevated, but I think we're returning and have returned in probably last one, five to six weeks back to sort of as normalized as possible.

Stuart McKinnon

All right. Thanks Bill.

Thank you. Your next question comes from Matthew Frydman from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Matthew Frydman

Thanks. Good morning gents. Just a quick one for me on Pogo and the, I guess, the rate of development and sustaining CapEx spend. You've obviously been making that investment, so I guess build up the buffer of development ahead of production and open up all those spaces.

Just wondering whether that -- the current spend rate all things considered with COVID, et cetera, is the -- is how we should be thinking about it going forward into FY 2021 whether you feel like that now enough of a buildup or there still an investment to make in that area? Thanks.

Stuart Tonkin

It's probably steady state, Matt, for the current physicals. We still like all their other operations where we'd like to get ahead, bill contingency in the mine investment to plan gives you optionality. So, as far as plan investment to the sustaining expenditure, if I could get 1,600, 1,700 meters at Pogo and have always tons sitting there, it's like having our gold in stockpiles on the surface. It’s a de-risk mine plan.

So yes, we'll put that -- we'll include that in the guidance, but we never hold our teams back and say you can only get so many meters. We try to give them as much clear highway as we can to get in front with our mine plan. So, it is a bit of a balance there. And obviously, that reflects back into -- when you're building a new mine, that sustaining CapEx is lifted -- is lifting your contagious all-in sustaining cost, separated to a gross capital investment.

Matthew Frydman

Yes, that makes sense. Thanks Stu.

Operator

William Beament

We have been positioning our business for this gold price environment for over three years now. We are focused on long-life assets in Tier 1 locations with strong potential to generate organic growth for our shareholders. This is the formula which underpins our superior financial returns.

COVID is obviously leaving us mark on our performance in Alaska, but the impact would be far more severe if we're operating in some other corners of the globe. It's one of the several factors which justifies our strategy of focusing only on Tier 1 locations.

As I said earlier, we've reduced our head book so we can capitalize on this opportunity. Our strategy at Pogo is proceeding to plan, and we'll continue to see the benefits of that as our workforce returns to normal COVID permitting. And we have significant medium and long-term growth prospects within our portfolio.

We will have more to say on this when we release our FY 2021 guidance, reserves, resources, and our exciting organic growth update in a couple of weeks' time, as well as a full update on KCGM later in the September quarter. Thanks for joining us.