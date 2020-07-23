The bank will face pressures that all other major financials will face with possible loan losses in the next few quarters.

Prepared by Chris, CEO Quad 7 Capital and Lead Analyst of the team at BAD BEAT Investing

TrustCo Bank Corp. (TRST) is a name we have covered many times over the years, and named it a fantastic buy for our membership at $5. The company just reported earnings, and the results have sparked some selling, despite beating expectations. While we loved shares at $5, the market has rebounded so strongly. As such, in this climate, we believe that if shares dip below $6 again, and you are not in the name, you can start buying. This based on valuation, the dividend, and the long-term prospects for financials. Sure, right now there is pain in banking. In the near term it will be volatile, and this should be expected given the profound economic impact COVID-19 has had. Now, this bank has a lot of exposure to New York markets, and so, the market has hammered this name because of lockdown orders and the unemployment rates in New York. While things have reopened some, the economy is still in pain here in New York. Rates remain low, and borrowers are facing increased pressure. That said, we want to continue our coverage of this regional bank by honing on the critical metrics that investors should be focused on, and reiterate that it is a good opportunity to buy the stock below $6.

Discussion

Unlike some major banks, there really is not a focus on investment banking and equities trading here. This regional bank is focused entirely on traditional bread-and-butter banking. Yes, simple community banking is what we mean. TrustCo takes in deposits from customers at a low interest rate and makes loans to other customers at a higher rate. It is a model that has worked for centuries, though in recent months has been painful with the sharp shift in the economy.

Increased loan activity, as well as overall higher returns on assets, helped lead to revenue strength relative to expectations, though revenues did dip. The return on average assets and return on average equity came in at 0.82% and 8.21%, respectively. Investors saw this as a bit of a red flag and might be selling because this is a decrease from last year. There are a lot of assets under management, but the lower returns led to slightly lower revenues (down 6%) and lower earnings per share ($0.117 vs. $0.15). Why are we bullish? Well, the bank is trading just over book value, and that book value expanded year over year to $5.73, up 7.7% year over year. We also like the name on this decline because it is not about where the company has been, it's about where it is going. Loan growth, deposit growth and a stabilization in the cost of funds have helped, despite interest rates being so low.

Growing loans and deposits

Loans and deposits are especially critical for small regional banks such as TrustCo. We are pleased that the bank continues to grow both loans and deposits over time. Growth in loans and deposits is absolutely necessary for any bank, small or large. Even when we cover large banks, which have complicated balance sheets and are in all areas of banking such as trading, investments, etc., we always point out that traditional banking is what grows the business. For TrustCo, the loan portfolio reached an all-time high. Average loans were up $7% year over year. Total loans have once again reached an all-time high of over $4 billion.

The types of loans show us that the bank is lending more to homeowners and using caution in the riskier commercial loan side of the business. Average residential loans, which is a key focus of the company, were up $257 million, or 7.6% vs. last year. Average commercial loans continue to be less of a focus and were up $40 million from last year. Management has stated several times that these are less attractive on a risk-adjusted basis, but they grew. There also was a decline in home equity loan balances, while installment loans were about flat.

Total average deposits were up nearly $276 million in the quarter versus a year ago, a rise of 6.2%. The increase in deposits came in the form of on-demand deposits, while interest-bearing checking was flat, money market deposits were up and time deposits were down. All told, deposits continue to increase every year.

What is more, TrustCo isn't giving out risky loans. It is a conservative lender and carefully considers each and every borrower and every potential property/project that its loan is going to finance.

The bank knows a good deal when it sees one and a risky deal when it is presented, in our opinion. Now, given the COVID-19 issues, we have a higher provision for loan losses.

Non-performing assets decline

A critical aspect to consider for all banks is the quality of the assets on the books. Loan growth is a strength, but only if the loans are quality.

There was an increase in the provision for loan losses, driven by the growth in the loans discussed above and the uncertainty around the current economic environment resulting from COVID-19. We would expect the level of provision for loan losses in 2020 to continue to reflect the overall growth of the bank's loan portfolio, and this could incrementally increase or decrease depending on economic trends in the next few quarters.

Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets keep improving. Non-performing loans actually fell $0.2 million compared to the year-ago quarter, while total non-performing assets were also down nearly $2 million. Further, quarterly net charge-offs were 0.00% (just $11,000) of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to 0.01% a year ago. This is positive. The provision for loan losses increased to $2.0 million for the second quarter 2020, compared to a credit of $341 thousand in the same period in the prior year.

So, why did earnings go down? The cost of interest-bearing liabilities remained relatively flat in the first quarter of 2020 from the first quarter of 2019. A significant portion of the CD portfolio repriced. Rates were way lower too. The net interest margin for the second quarter 2020 was 2.81%, down 30 basis points from 3.11% in the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to federal interest rate cuts over the same period resulting in less interest earned on short-term funds and variable rate loans. The lower margins and roughly comparable expenses led to net income falling, but was better than expected.

TrustCo's Q2 2020 core net income was $11.3 million, down from the $14.6 million in Q2 2019. Factoring in share repurchases, EPS came in at $0.117 per share, down from $0.15 a year ago. Considering where all the other banks came in following their Q2 reports, this was pretty strong.

Take-home

We view this earnings contraction as a result of the decline in interest rates as well as COVID-19-related loan payment reductions/deferrals. Overall, performance was strong.

The bank is a great lender to high-quality borrowers. It does not make deals that are overall risky, and has long billed itself as having conservative balance sheet management.

With shares having pulled back from over $7 in a month, we think you can do some buying here again.

If you like the material and want to see more, click "Follow," and if you want direct guidance from our team to pad your returns, check out BAD BEAT Investing below.

Come trade with the pro's and start winning

Like our thought process? Stop wasting time and join the community of 100's of traders at BAD BEAT Investing at an annual 50% discount. It is simple. We turn losers into winners with rapid-return gains You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.

Rapid-return trade ideas each week

Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis

Deep value situations identified through proprietary analysis

Stocks, options, trades, dividends, and one-on-one portfolio reviews

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.