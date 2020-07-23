Fundamentals don't show enough improvement; operating costs have scaled with revenue without leaving much for profits. Sales growth will be muted and cash burn may be significant going forward.

The pandemic hit to sales and profits was nasty in Q1; there's a wide range of outcomes from here with mixing headwinds and tailwinds alike.

Source: Pinterest Logo

I hold a neutral opinion on Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). There have been a lot of interesting developments with Pinterest over the past months, along with immense momentum in tech which has contributed to the stock's recent rally since March lows. While it is undoubtedly a platform with immense potential, I harbour scepticism when it comes to fundamentals and a transition towards profitability. Pinterest's e-commerce front, international growth, C-19 tailwinds, and improving ad tech are reasons to be optimistic, but they'll need to translate to better results in the Income Statement and Cash Flow to unlock shareholder value from here on out. This is especially true as top-line growth declines, and the high ARPU US market saturates in MAUs. With Q2 earnings looming, there's a wide range of possible outcomes and the risk/reward doesn't justify an investment in my opinion.

In this article, I've discussed recent developments, potential catalysts, fundamentals and valuation, and both upside and downside risks.

Premise and Recent Platform Developments

Pinterest is a "visual discovery engine" where users engage with a catalogue of ideas and "pin" content (images, videos, etc.) they're interested in and collect them to "boards." The catalogue ideas can be anything from home furnishing, cooking, fashion, or other hobbies and interests. The platform has social media qualities to it though it is differentiated by its users entering Pinterest with high "buyer's intent" when they engage with the platform. This is natural as users are often shortlisting purchasable items and adding them to boards. Pinterest has over 367 million users, of which 90 million are based in the US and 277 million are international as of Q1 Earnings. The platform's users are overweighted towards a female audience (2/3rds), millennials (ages 18-34), and mothers.

Perhaps the most compelling aspect of Pinterest from a product standpoint is the "buyer's intent" of their users. As a platform that is somewhere between social media and a visual search engine; it has done well to keep its user base engaged and with recent developments, is reducing the friction for users between searching for items and buying them, through their ads and shopping features. This stands apart from other consumer internet platforms which revolve around a social or informational aspect rather than "purchasable items" taking centre stage. Pinterest thus offers immense potential for targeted advertising as users tell the platform what they're interested in, and are likely to purchase products on a click-to-sale basis due to the high buyer's intent.

Management stated four key areas of strategic focus for 2020:

Ensuring Pinterest is a home for inspiring content Scaling the Ads business, with a focus on mid-size/international advertisers Increasing the use-cases of Pinterest Making Pinterest more "shoppable"

Source: Pinterest Newsroom Gallery

An engaged userbase contributes to the higher effectiveness of their advertising model, quantified through impressions, clicks, video views, and conversion rates. The company has implemented newer innovations within their ad model to include conversion optimization, and shopping ads linked directly to e-commerce platforms that appear amongst pins.

For those advertisers that continue to spend, we’ve seen a shift away from awareness campaigns and towards highly performant ads, an area we’ve invested heavily in over the past year. As a result, our conversion optimization ads and shopping ads are much bigger part of our product mix today than they were a year ago. These ads are delivering real value to marketers with ROI accountable objectives, particularly as Pinners engagement with shopping surfaces has increased significantly over the same period.

- CEO Ben Silbermann, Q1 2020 Earnings Transcript, Seeking Alpha

Shopping ads are among the fastest-growing components of the revenue mix and will be an important catalyst for the company going forward to extract higher ARPU (Average Revenue Per User). Pinterest recently teamed up with Shopify by offering a plugin where merchants can deploy tags, upload product catalogues, and publish pins fairly quickly.

By uploading their catalog feed, merchants make it possible for people to discover and save their products and buy directly from their website. People come to Pinterest with an intent to plan and purchase. The number of Pinners who have engaged with shoppable Product Pins has increased 44% year-over-year, and total traffic to retailers has increased by 2.3x year-over-year. And, due in part to early beta testing with Shopify, catalog feed uploads increased 144% in the first quarter of the year.

- "Pinterest Launches Shopify Partnership", Pinterest Newsroom

E-commerce in the current C-19 environment should provide a nice tailwind for further engagement and advertising on the platform. Unfortunately, the year-over-year growth numbers don't mean much in the context of the total revenue if Shopping has proportionately been a small minority of the larger pie. Furthermore, total advertising is based on an ad-bidding model which took a definitive hit in the last two weeks of the Q1 reporting period. Ultimately, there is no denying that Pinterest is innovating through ads and shopping on their platform. But these innovations need to generate meaningful revenue and are still in the earlier stages of development.

Mixing Forces, Uncertain Outcomes

In the current environment, Pinterest is a business experiencing a strong mixture of tailwinds and headwinds. The net impact is hard to determine until Q2 results, which would show some trajectory for the company during the new normal. I have listed a few considerations for investors that may impact the share price in the coming year.

Headwinds:

Ad budgets have been slashed across merchants and customers

In a bidding-based ad model, the overall revenue hit sequentially may be magnified with fewer bidders

High ARPU domestic customer base growth is decelerating and saturating

The weak economy

Tailwinds:

E-commerce trends

Stay at home has led to a spike in engagement and active users

Innovations within Shopping Ads and Optimized Cost Ad Targeting offer increasing value to merchants/advertisers

Shopify integration

International Expansion

On a more factual basis, the Q1 2020 Shareholder reflected some of these headwinds/tailwinds.

Source: Q1 2020 Shareholder Letter

Going by the data above, Revenues, EBITDA, and Profits, which are all key fundamental drivers for the company, had turned south very sharply by the end of March. One might factor in a partial recovery and secular trends such as more traditional ad spend finding its way to social media and the e-commerce shift, but it would need to be dramatic to make up for the growth decline, in my opinion. If I had to guess with the data available, that seems like wishful optimism that may be overly story-driven thanks to new platform innovations.

Fundamentals Are Not Promising

With growth stocks such as Pinterest, trends within Gross, Operating, and FCF margins matter, even if they're negative as they often indicate a path to profitability and normalization. The trends need to be balanced with top-line growth, that is usually decelerating. In the case of Pinterest as you'd expect, steadily improving margins would be nice. As with many up-and-coming social media platforms, figuring out where profits can normalize at maturity is anybody's guess and could wildly differ based on how the platforms can grow and benefit through network-effects.

See the following Graphs:

Source: Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation

Source: Author, Data from Financial Results & Filings

The "Revenue" chart shows the variation in quarterly revenues with seasonality and the impact of the last quarter, which only included two-three weeks of the C-19 impact. Otherwise, one might have expected sales in the 40% y-o-y growth range. While international users outweigh domestic users 3 to 1, they generate a very small but quickly growing proportion of the total revenue. As a result, there's downward pressure on total ARPU as users and ARPU growth domestically saturate and international users make up an increasing proportion of the total userbase. A valid concern for the international segment is whether segment costs will scale with users and might take away from the overall profitability.

The "Financial Performance" chart uses trailing twelve months (TTM) numbers to account for seasonality and show gradual trends in profitability margins. Gross margins have improved incrementally, while Adjusted EBITDA and FCF margins are breakeven to negative (they would have likely been positive excluding the impact for C-19). Either way, with a weak Q2 and beyond outlook, and more losses/cash burn expected for the near future, Pinterest's financial performance is not looking great. Operating expenses have so far scaled with revenue without leaving much for the bottom line. With a revenue growth rate that could realistically be <20% for the next twelve months, Pinterest might encounter an extended cash burn phase where investors would have to hope that newer innovations would re-energize the financials later. That is not a position I'm comfortable with as much as I like their new product developments. Of course, this matters in the context of the valuation.

Valuation

Source: Koyfin

The NTM EV/S of 7.7x is trading richly at pre-pandemic levels. Twitter (TWTR) and Snapchat (SNAP) stand at 5.9x and 11.6x, respectively, by comparison. The relative multiples don't offer great insight as each business is at a different stage of maturity and market capture, along with very different financials. Given my thesis, I see Pinterest as fairly priced with a wide possibility of returns both on the upside and downside over the coming year or two. The forward multiples are somewhat on the conservative side in my opinion, implying a ~12% growth rate. I won't be surprised if the company reaccelerates to 20% or more given their ad model developments and e-commerce trends.

Risks

Upside Risks:

E-commerce and Optimized Ad Targeting tend to provide a bigger boost than expected, and correct for the major sales hits the consensus is expecting.

The late March impacts were extreme due to the pandemic shock. Ad spend may have recovered far more than we're expecting and fresh ad money finds its way to social media as a result of work from home and high usage trends.

Sentiment and a great story keep driving the share price higher; Pinterest's stock may be driven more on the long-term potential of their user base and innovations more so than financial results.

Downside Risks:

Sales fall flat, extended cash burn, and financial pressure all strike the stock price hard; this could be caused by a variety of factors such as ad spend held at low levels for longer than expected, or international growth leading to increasing cash burn.

Innovations and new platform developments fail to improve sales growth and incremental profitability.

Systemic and Sector Risks; markets are trading with a high level of optimism factored in while Tech especially has had a great run-up. Rotation from growth to value stocks and similar market forces could lead to drawdowns.

As with other high-growth stocks, sentiment and story can change, leading to volatility and larger drawdowns than the broader market.

Conclusion

Pinterest is a great story, and the platform offers immense potential. E-commerce and Optimized Ads are all strategic developments in the right direction, in my opinion. That said, there is not much in the fundamentals that show evidence of future profitability yet as sales growth declines. At the current share price, I am neutral on PINS.

I like investing in businesses with great stories as well as fundamentals that show a glimmer of a sustainable path to profitability at a great price. This unreasonable selectivity and maintaining a concentrated portfolio is what I believe leads to outperformance in the long run. Probabilistically, I see Pinterest as a stock that is open on the fundamental front with a wide range of outcomes. It can be a great cash-generative business but it can also go down the way of Twitter over the last two years where costs just kept scaling with users. An investment in Pinterest appears to be more speculative than fundamentally-driven for now. It is better to wait and watch.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.