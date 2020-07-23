The same is true for purchases of call options, which are used as short-term plays and not as means to build long-term share ownership.

Top executives at Scorpio Tankers (STNG) have been active, but quiet, sellers of their share awards. By doing so, they are effectively negating the company’s long-standing policy of aligning the interests of management with that of shareholders.

The same is true for well-publicized purchases of call options on the company’s stock. These options have so far been used as a short-term play on the stock price and not as means to build long-term share ownership.

Any prospective investor in Scorpio Tankers would be better off paying attention not to what top executives publicly say but to what they privately do.

Scorpio’s policy regarding stock compensation has been clear since the inception of its first equity award plan in 2010.

“We believe that it is important to align the interests of our directors and management with that of our shareholders. In this regard, we have determined that it will generally be beneficial to us and to our shareholders for our directors and management to have a stake in our long-term performance.”

Since its IPO in 2010, the company has awarded its management team with generous stock grands on an annual basis, in addition to cash compensation. The restricted share awards typically vest over a period of three to five years.

“We expect to have a meaningful component of our compensation package for our directors and management consisted of equity interests in us in order to provide them on an on-going basis with a meaningful percentage of ownership in us.”

(Source: SEC Filings, NYFEX Research)

Despite the goals stated in the company’s policy, top Scorpio executives systematically sell their share awards as they become vested.

Each executive’s share ownership in Scorpio consists of two types of shares. Restricted shares and unrestricted or “free” shares. Restricted shares are those that have been awarded to executives but have not vested yet. These shares earn dividends, but they cannot otherwise be sold. On the other hand, unrestricted shares are fully vested, and therefore, they can be freely traded.

A detailed analysis of share ownership data for CEO Emanuele Lauro and President Robert Bugbee reveals that the number of free shares in the possession dropped swiftly during the most recent 12-month period to March 2020.

In fact, the two top Scorpio executives held fewer free shares in March 2020 than they did five years ago in March 2015.

Executives at Scorpio never publicly disclose their stock trades. The only exception is when they buy shares or options in the open market.

One such example was three separate disclosures between September 2019 and November 2019 that Scorpio’s President had purchased call options on 450,000 shares by paying a total premium of $1.2 million. The options were set to mature in January 2020.

These options traded “in-the-money”, meaning Mr. Bugbee stood to make a short-term profit by either exercising the options or by outright selling them. And selling is what Mr. Bugbee did. By March 2020, when the company disclosed share ownerships of its top executives in the annual report, he no longer owned the 450,000 shares.

It turns out that the purchase of options by an executive was not an opportunity to build long-term share ownership at a low cost. It was just a means to exploit a short-term rise in the company’s stock. Unfortunately for shareholders, the stock has languished since January 2020, trading today at near all-time low levels.

Now, prudence would dictate avoiding any company whose top executives treat the stock as a short-term play. But if you are not put off by such behavior, please note that Mr. Bugbee has since doubled down on his bets. This time he has purchased call options with expiration in January 2021 and January 2022.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.