Shares of Prologis (PLD) are trading near an all-time high, up 21% over the past year, after reporting another strong set of results. While many REITs (real estate investment trusts) have faced severe disruption over the decline in brick-and-mortar retail or signs that consumers are shifting from urban multifamily living to the suburbs, Prologis’s portfolio of logistics-oriented real estate, namely warehouses, leave it well-positioned to profit from growing e-commerce trends. While shares do command a premium valuation, the company's potential for continued dividend growth make this premium worth paying.

Current Results are strong

In the company’s second quarter (financials available here), PLD generated funds from operations (FFO) of $1.11 ahead of consensus by $0.12. Excluding $0.23 of net promote income (whereby PLD earned a disproportionate profit from joint ventures), core funds from operation were up a healthy 11% from last year. Over 95% of the company’s properties are currently occupied. Even with 0.4% of bad debt expense, same-store net operating income was 2.9% higher than a year ago. In other words, the company’s existing asset base is generating growth, an excellent outcome in a dour economic environment. In June, PLD collected 98% of rent, suggesting the company is not facing the same number of rent collection issues as is plaguing many mall operators. It is also important to note that on properties where the lease came due, the new leases generated a 22% increase in effective rent. I will discuss this more in depth below, but the strong demand for warehouse space, which has pushed up rents, creates steady future cash flow growth.

Thanks to these tailwinds, Prologis increased its full-year guidance to generate $3.70-3.75 in core funds from operations this year, up from $3.55-3.65. The company expects to maintain an occupancy rate of 95-96%, which should support 2.5-3.5% growth in same-store net operating income. This assumes 0.75% of bad debt expense from some businesses defaulting on their lease. Given the 98% payment rate in June, that seems like a reasonable assumption. But even with this headwind, PLD will continue to grow during one of the periods of greatest economic stress in the post-World War II era.

PLD also ended the quarter in excellent financial health. It has $4.6 billion of liquidity, with unconsolidated joint ventures having another $3.3 billion. The company's total debt total is only 20% of its market capitalization. This leaves PLD not only well-positioned to withstand a renewed economic downturn, but it also gives the company the flexibility to acquire assets on the cheap to accretively grow cash flow. Put simply, PLD is operating strongly and positioned to grow.

Organic and Inorganic Growth Prospects

With shares trading nearly 27x FFO, the market clearly is expected continued growth from the company. There are two primary growth levers I see. First, PLD operates with multi-year leases to ensure warehouses it builds or buys can generate back sufficient cash flow. As I mentioned above, the company generate 20% rent growth on re-rented properties. In other words, just by maintaining its same property base, PLD will be able to increase its cash flow by re-upping leases at market rates. As you can see below, rental rates have substantially risen over the past few years, and the company’s overall rental base is running at 15% below market rates.

If we assume over the next three years the company can capture 10% of the 15% discount, leaving a margin of safety in case the recession proves to be more protracted and weighs on rent, that incremental rent growth would boost FFO by $0.50-0.55. That would boost cash flow by over 14%, or 4.5% per year, and this growth comes before giving credit to any new projects the company is undertaking or the potential for market rental rates to continue to rise, given the demand for warehousing.

Beyond this organic growth from its existing properties, I see two tailwinds the company enjoys. The first is that increased e-commerce penetration requires increased warehousing, as stores are no longer the point of sales. As you can see below, e-commerce sales penetration has continued to rise. Indeed, COVID-19 has accelerated this trend, with the Census Department showing non-store retailers are poised to gain 2% of market share. Given they had been gaining about 0.5% per year prior to this crisis, we have accelerated four years of growth in a few months, which will translate to very robust demand for warehousing.

At the same-time, COVID-19 may make businesses rethink the amount of inventory they hold as supply chain disruptions led companies to run out of product and be unable to meet demand. While for years inventory ratios declined as they sought a “just-in-time” model, they may now seek a “just in case” model where they hold more inventory at all times, structurally increasing the need for warehouse space.

These trends should support continued demand for warehouses. In addition to providing upside risk to rents, PLD will be able to build new properties to increase cash flow. This is where its strong financial profile is a competitive advantage. PLD will generate over $1 billion in free cash flow after dividends with which to build additional properties and grow earnings power. It can also use its balance sheet strength to acquire assets at good prices. During Q2, the company only bought $8 million in properties, but at an attractive 7.6% cap rate (rental income divided by purchase price). Its $333 million in development stabilizations come with a 6.7% yield. With this $1 billion in retained annual cash flow, the company can generate another $0.08-0.11 in annual FFO growth, assuming it maintains a conservative 20% debt funding ratio.

Valuation Is Attractive

PLD is trading with an FFO yield of about 3.78%. Now, over the next three years, the company can grow FFO by $0.55, thanks to re-renting units at market rates. It can also grow FFO by $0.25, just by reinvesting its retained cash flow. That means in three years, the company can conservatively generate about $4.60 in FFO, a 7.2% growth rate. I see this as the conservative case, as it does not give credit for the potential of rental rates to increase from here due to greater demand for warehousing or the company using its balance sheet to make larger acquisitions. Indeed, assuming a 15% three-year rent increase instead of 10%, PLD's FFO would be closer to $4.90, or a 9.5% annual growth rate.

With the potential for medium-term growth in the 7.2-9.5% range, PLD can continue to grow its dividend, which currently offers a 2.45% yield, at a high-single digit pace. This 2.45% yield, combined with its grow prospects, provides the potential for a 9.5-12% compounded rate of return over the next few years as PLD capitalizes on its prime position in the growing logistics market. So, while shares are not particularly cheap, the company's growth profile justifies this valuation, and PLD provides a solid mix of capital appreciation and dividend income for investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.