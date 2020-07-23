Are we entering another tech bubble? Obviously, this debate has been back and forth for years. People have been calling for stocks like Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), and Tesla (TSLA) to fall for the last decade. Typically, the arguments were rudimentary and would say they aren't worth their current P/E ratios. The problem with those bearish arguments was that these companies still had high growth runways of decades, not years, so the valuations made sense. To me, some tech stocks have gotten too high, while others still have plenty of room to run.

Valuations still matter at some point and the most ridiculous one to me is Shopify (SHOP). They are a fantastic company and have a great setup for growth for the next decade or two and the stay-at-home mindset is certainly fantastic for them. It will certainly help them expand customers to new small and large businesses alike. However, their valuation has gotten ahead of itself as they now have a higher EV/Sales ratio than Amazon, Netflix, Tesla, or any other high-growth name I could think of had at any point in those companies' histories!

Data by YCharts

So even with such high valuations, I expect SHOP to eventually grow into those valuations. It's just a matter of how far ahead do you want to pay for it. Even if SHOP averages 50% growth for the next 5 years, they still will have to trade at ~9x EV/Sales at that point to be the exact same market cap as now. As you can see below, current estimates don't even have them growing at 50% a year, but closer to 40% per year.

Data by YCharts

Now perhaps if you're willing to hold for at least the next decade, you can justify these valuations; but I'd still just call them a Hold at these levels even so, not a Buy. They'd have to grow revenues at a CAGR of 30% for the next decade for the stock to see any sort of returns. The reason valuation matters so much is because stocks like AMZN and NFLX had the advantage of high growth with people not respecting that they'd ever be profitable, so they traded at much lower multiples. They were able to experience both the fantastic revenue growth as well as multiple expansion, with both companies trading at higher multiples now than most times in their past. Here is how much their multiples have expanded in the last 10 years, with markets finally giving them their due on just how long their growth runways are.

Data by YCharts

The problem with SHOP is that I can guarantee you they won't see multiple expansion from their current 64x EV/S in 10 years. Even if they still trade at 10x EV/S (more than most tech companies currently) in 10 years, they will have to keep up 30% annual revenue growth for an entire decade to even see 8% annual return on shares. 30% revenue growth is possible during the first few years of a company, but extremely tough as the revenue base gets bigger. Some companies have seen that sort of growth over a decade span, but even Amazon growing from $25B at the start of 2010 to $280B at the start of 2020, means a CAGR of ~27%.

Granted Amazon was already further along a decade ago than SHOP is now, so perhaps they weren't able to grow revenues as quickly from the larger base. I personally think the best comparison to look at for SHOP is Salesforce (CRM). Unlike Amazon, Shopify won't be stealing market share from the entire American consumer market. Both CRM and SHOP help businesses move to an online format and benefit greatly as more and more do, but they won't be selling directly to the American consumer. The business models of Salesforce and Shopify seem very similar to me as they help small and large businesses alike update their ways to do business.

The Salesforce comparison also works out well to see where Shopify could be in a decade, as CRM also had between $1B and $2B in revenue a decade ago (similar to SHOP's $1.58B at the end of 2019). Salesforce managed to grow their revenue from $1.3B at the start of 2010 to $17.1B at the start of 2020 for a CAGR of 29.5%.

Data by YCharts

Now certainly I would expect Shopify bulls to see Salesforce as an excellent company to be in when making comparisons. Salesforce has been truly groundbreaking in bringing about new ways to do business and their CEO Marc Benioff will surely go down as one of the greatest CEOs of all time, revolutionizing the sales business the way Jeff Bezos has consumerism in America. Salesforce has decimated the returns of almost all companies not in FANG over the last decade.

Data by YCharts

So while it is great for Shopify to be compared to Salesforce from a probable growth perspective, they are definitely not in the same starting place from a valuation perspective. Back a decade ago, Salesforce was only trading near 10x EV/Sales, so with SHOP trading at more than 6x higher, it means 1/6th of the returns if they grow at a similar rate, but eventually come down to in-line valuations with peers. 1/6th of CRM's 720% returns comes out to 120% returns over the next decade.

Data by YCharts

Now it's not saying investing in SHOP at these levels is terrible. If you do think it's inevitable that SHOP grows at 30% for the next decade, then getting 120% return or a CAGR of ~8% is not terrible. And if you think they can grow at a CAGR of 40%+ for an entire decade, then they are truly a Buy. However, I think there are much better options for total returns, such as Salesforce themselves. CRM is still expected to grow revenues at 15-20% the next few years.

Data by YCharts

So if both SHOP and CRM hit current estimates, and valuation metrics eventually even out for both (say in 5 years), I expect CRM to return 15% a year and SHOP to return 8% per year. I also think CRM offers less risk as they've already proven themselves over a long time period. For SHOP to hit the same sort of growth that CRM has done for the last decade is no certainty and I posit a lot would have to go right, even with their excellent business and positioning.

Shown another way, even with Salesforce being a truly groundbreaking company with a revolutionary CEO for more than a decade, they still barely trade at a higher market cap today than Shopify, who is still in their early days revenue-wise.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Conclusion

While I think Shopify trades at reasonable multiples if you're willing to hold for the next decade or more, the upside is minimal at this point and plenty of things can go wrong. If you own SHOP and are looking for an alternative if you were to sell, I would recommend CRM as a fantastic stock to park your money in. Perhaps if SHOP traded at half of where they do now or about what CRM traded 2 years ago, I would consider them a Buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.