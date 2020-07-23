For Abbott (ABT), 2020 has long been set as a period of transition. Its legendary CEO Miles White, who has so masterfully guided it for several decades, turned over the CEO position to Abbott veteran Robert Ford effective 4/1/20.

Keep the 4/1/20 date in mind. This was scheduled as an orderly transition; it was turned into a hot potato by the pandemic. Consider the timing:

On 1/22/20, during CEO White's final earnings call (Q4 2019), Abbott set a guidance for 2020 of adjusted earnings per share of $3.55 to $3.65; On 3/11/20, barely two weeks before Ford takes over as CEO, WHO designated COVID-19 as a pandemic; On 4/16/20, newly installed CEO Ford held his first earnings call for Q1 2020, during which Abbott withdrew its 2020 guidance so recently set on 1/22/20 during Abbott's Q4 2019 earnings call.

Hardly an auspicious beginning for Ford's inaugural term as CEO. Nonetheless, during Abbott's 7/16/20 Q2 2020 earnings call, CEO Ford showed that the company had not missed a beat. In this article, I review Q2 2020 earnings and my expectations for Abbott's future outperformance over the long term.

Abbott's business has been significantly disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic

Like investors everywhere, I have watched with dismay as COVID-19 disruptions upset established businesses. As a long-time enthusiastic investor in and supporter of Abbott, I watched with particular dismay as elective surgery bans started taking effect across the nation.

I have always considered Abbott to be one highly resilient business. It had been sorely tested in recent years; the current period was supposed to be a time for the company to reap the benefits of its 2017 closings of St. Jude Medical and Alere.

Now, here we are only a few years on with medical devices generating ~33% of Abbott's revenues and along comes a shuttering of elective procedures in the US, Abbott's largest market. When the company's Q1 2020 earnings report came out, I was most anxious to see how it fared. I was discouraged, but not surprised, with its suspension of guidance.

As stated during the conference call, "... given the uncertainties regarding the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic...", this was its only responsible choice. Abbott is the epitome of a global business with operations in >160 countries.

The pandemic is proving to be an outsized black swan event with devastating worldwide impact on supply chains, business operations and communications. Abbott's Q1 2020 10-Q, signed 4/29/20, described its potential pandemic impacts under its "risk factors" section (p. 22) as follows:

As a global healthcare company,... the COVID-19 pandemic, may negatively impact Abbott's operations...[by]... cause[ing]... significant reductions in demand for routine diagnostic testing and medical device procedures or increased difficulty in serving customers, disrupt manufacturing and supply chains, and negatively affect our operations as well as the operations of our suppliers, distributors and other third-party partners... widespread outbreaks may impact the broader economies of affected countries, including negatively impacting economic growth, the proper functioning of financial and capital markets, foreign currency exchange rates, and interest rates. Due to [such] uncertainties... Abbott is unable to predict the extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic may have a material effect on its business, financial condition or results of operations.

Such disruptions have been writ large across the routines and prospects of most individuals, companies and nations worldwide over these last several months.

Despite such pandemic challenges, to date Abbott has consistently outperformed.

Abbott's overall performance during this pandemic year has been sterling, as shown by the chart below comparing it to wider market ETFs and to the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI).

Abbott has underperformed the widely held technology Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) [not shown above], which some have seen as quite bubbly. In this respect, the company provides a nice point of diversification for portfolios overstuffed with high-flying tech stocks.

During Abbott's Q2 2020 earnings call, it dared to set out a revised guidance for 2020 earnings per share of $3.25. This compares to its original 2020 guidance for adjusted earnings per share of $3.55-3.65 which it set out during its Q4 2019 earnings call.

To put Abbott's revised 2020 guidance in perspective, I note that it is a virtual mirror of the company's Q4 2019 earnings per share guidance established at $3.24 during its Q4 2019 earnings call. Even though this revised 2020 guidance was a substantial reduction from its original 2020 guidance, the market received it with considerable relief given the severity of the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Abbott has multiple drivers promising continued outperformance

During Abbott's Q2 2020 earnings call, several analysts probed the thinking behind its newly printed forward guidance. Given that the pandemic, which so recently cold-cocked the company's original 2020 guidance, is still raging in broad areas of the country and the world, this skepticism makes perfect sense.

I note that Abbott has reported earnings per share aggregating $1.22 ($0.65 for Q1 and $0.57 for Q2) so far for 2020. The company will need to aggregate $2.03 during Q3 and Q4 2020 in order to meet its $3.25 target. As points of reference, consider that it reported earnings per share of $0.84 for Q3 2019 and $0.95 for Q4 2019, aggregating $1.79.

Such ciphering implies that Abbott anticipates H2 2020 earnings will exceed those for H2 2019. Given the ongoing pandemic, one can understand analysts' concerns. CEO Ford stuck to his guns. He described the developments which he sees as driving Abbott's upcoming success.

These include:

Recently approved in US, FreeStyle Libre 2 System; COVID-19 testing; Continued resilience in nutrition and established pharmaceuticals which saw growth over H1 2020; Various important regulatory approvals for cardiovascular devices, including devices allowing for connected care.

Abbott's dividend is integral to its investment thesis and will likely continue to grow as long as the company continues to outperform

With Abbott, I am very much expecting that past will be prologue. The company has been successfully managing its proven portfolio of businesses around the world for a very long time. It is justifiably proud of its nearly matchless record of dividend payments. After describing Abbott's solid debt posture, EVP and CFO Funck noted at the close of Abbott's Q2 2020 earnings call:

In June, we also announced our 386th consecutive quarterly dividend payment, an impressive track record that dates back to 1924. This year also marks the 48th straight year that Abbott has increased its dividend payment, making Abbott a long tenured member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have increased dividends annually for at least 25 consecutive years. Our consistency and commitment to paying a dividend is a hallmark of Abbott’s identity, and our strong financial position allows us to continue that track record even during challenging economic times.

Abbott's earnings have definitely been choppy during this pandemic period, as revealed by the earnings chart below:

During black swan events such as we are currently enduring, dividends are always at risk. The things that can reduce the risk are dividend commitment and financial capacity. Abbott clearly has the commitment to its dividend, as reflected by its past record as stated above. The company's capacity to make dividend payments remains intact despite its challenging H1 2020, as shown by the following graphic listing of its annual dividend payout ratios:

Conclusion

Abbott is one of those stocks which rarely goes on sale except when investing conditions are so dire that everything is on sale, as shown by the stock chart listed earlier in this article. I have been lucky to have exposure to it since before the AbbVie (ABBV) split.

If I were trying to build a position in Abbott at the current price quoted on Seeking Alpha at $99.80 as I write, I would buy a small amount (say 5-10% of my goal holding). I would add to it incrementally on dips. Of course, if I were paying brokerage commissions, I would factor that into my decision.

Abbott's current price is hovering right at resistance, as shown by Fidelity brokerage's technical charting feature. This same feature lists $84.22 as support. When I check back to my previous Abbott articles for recent years, I note that this entry point question is a recurring problem. Take, for example, the following quote from a February 2, 2018 article published when the stock was trading at $72.00:

At the current time Abbott looks to have a period of positive growth catalysts that predominate over risks on the visible horizon. It is fully valued, overbought if you will. Nonetheless, incrementally acquiring shares in this company over time makes good sense for those who want to build a position in a solid long term growth investment, collecting dividends along the way.

During the intervening period, those who bought incrementally as recommended were generally buying at higher prices. The only time Abbott really went on sale was during the COVID-19 swoon this past March. On March 23, 2020, it hit an intraday low of $61.61. The stock only stayed in the $60's for four days. By mid-April 2020, it was back trading in the $90's, with no significant dips since.

With the Fed holding to near-zero interest rates and quality bonds offering only meager yields, investors have few attractive options. Abbott is one of the best on offer in this market for those who are looking for attractive markets and proven execution. It definitely deserves to be part of diversified investment portfolios.

