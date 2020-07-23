Introduction and thesis

BGC Partners (BGCP), which operates as a brokerage and financial technology firm saw its stock price get more than halved following the pandemic crisis. Not only the company is trading around 52-week lows, but close to crisis levels - a decade from now. Is this justified? In part maybe, but not to the extent witnessed in my opinion. Founded in 1999, BGC has a well-established franchise in the inter-dealer broker space and its risk standards along with its experienced management team favor a stock recovery. The firm’s solvency metrics appear manageable by standards and I expect market volatility to offset reduced business volumes in other segments like investment banking and prime brokerage.

BGC Partners Stock price (NASDAQ) – Source: Bloomberg

Results are not commensurate with stock price

Looking at the last two fiscal year-end figures, BGC posted EBITDA margins exceeding 20%. Despite its above-consensus Q1 releases, the stock price hasn’t recovered accordingly – due in part to expectations of lower YE earnings but also reduced revenue guidance from BGC. In fact, the company announced early May revenue expectations of $525-$575 million, while pre-tax adjusted earnings were anticipated to be $89-$109 million.

Although Q2 results could fall short of estimates, I don’t expect that to happen by a wide margin due to the firm’s management efforts and business model. Compensation benefits are likely to be capped, the energy sector has partially recovered (prices reached 4-month high recently) and the first half of the year saw peak market volatility caused by the coronavirus outbreak which should support business volume for BGC.

Q1 results also revealed a negative $10 million revenue impact from the strengthening of the US dollar, a trend that has reversed in Q2. On the other hand, in its revised guidance, the company stated that its margins benefited from an improved payout ratio related to its Fenics platform, which includes revenues from fully electronic brokerage, as well as data, software and post-trade services.

Variations in EBITDA from the past hints at a degree of sensitivity towards market volatility. That’s not a negative sign in the current context, especially when you see how well U.S. banks performed on the trading front. Of course, that leaves BGC with less diversification power, but the company has invested in the insurance brokerage business and the development of several lines of products to balance, put that way, its beta origination.

Fenics solutions – Source: Company Investor Presentation

Nor are BGC’s risk standards

The company’s leverage metric, as measured by LTM Revenue over LTM debt looks relatively manageable at around 2.5x for YE-2019 (Source: Calculations using CapitalIQ data). The metric has increased over the years due to issued senior notes making the firm's leverage higher than the likes of TP Icap Plc (OTCPK:TULLF) or Stifel (NYSE:SF). Despite the latter perception, the level remains within industry standards and BGC's balance sheet usage which consists of limited market risk in trading, match-book practices and good liquidity buffers (current ratio of 1.5x at Q1-2020) offsets above-average debt to capital.

At Q1-2020, BGC borrowed $230 million from its revolving line in order to support its liquidity management. While that may have not be well-perceived by investors, proceeds are held in cash and may be used for working capital purposes. Another factor that seems to have scared markets is the reduction in dividends to $0.01 per share. Yet, if we look at the company’s needs in terms of settlement and mark-to-market processes during the pandemic, it’s only to back liquidity volume and protect the balance sheet structure.

In other words, BGC Partners is prioritizing its near-term financial flexibility. I don’t expect a dividend increase anytime soon since BGC has upcoming - albeit manageable - maturities ($300 million in notes due May 2021) but capital gains shouldn’t be excluded. Besides, BGC is posting adequate interest coverage measures with EBITDA to interest expense hovering around 8 times (YE-2019), slightly better than the industry average.

Financial ratios BGC Partners – Source: CapitalIQ

Additional thoughts and conclusion

BGC trades at around 1.5x book value which may look high if we take the financial services industry as an anchor point. However, the firm has a highly technological footprint which makes the figure less meaningful than peers - intangibles being excluded from book value. The firm continued to grow its electronic business as per its new ‘Fenics’ offerings which should improve profitability going forward.

At the time of writing, BGC displayed an attractive price to earnings ratio of 4.8 against 22.2x for comparables (ref. table below). Historically, its strategic decisions were successful (ref: Newmark spin-off) and its entry into the insurance brokerage business should provide some form of mitigant to its volatility-dependent business. The fact that BGC doesn’t rely solely on Americas (29% of bottom-line according to Q1-disclosure) but also APAC and EMEA regions is often under-appreciated.

P/E relative valuation – Source: Bloomberg

I think BGC does entail some risk tolerance especially since low demand for commodities should also reduce hedging volume across the energy sector. The pace of business expansion should slow down given liquidity needs and the recent dividend cut along with Q2 guidance understandably warrant caution. Against these risks, BGC has adequate risk standards, an ability to post regular EBITDA margins and a platform – supported by algorithmic trading and automation – that should benefit from the level of market movements.

Relative to comparable business models (namely Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT), Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR), Stifel) that saw some stock price appreciation/recovery, BGC’s negativity may be overblown. Note that the consensus target price for BGC is at $8. While I wouldn't be surprised to see a downward revision, the target should still offer a large upside from current value. Pre-Covid, BGC was trading at around $5.5 while the associated Q4 EPS was $0.12 vs. $0.19 for Q1. Assuming BGC's earnings conditions normalize and leverage/risk perception doesn't spike further, there is more than 75% return potential entailed.

Initiating an average position before Q2 releases or working through options may be an interesting investment strategy – should it be within your risk tolerance.

