I do not believe that Microsoft even at this late stage in the game is overvalued -- I'll pick up some shares myself.

Microsoft is like a bond on the digitization of the future.

Am I too old? Why I prefer free cash flow rather than high flying unprofitable stocks.

Azure was up 50% y/y in Q4 2020. Does it matter? Or is Microsoft much more than this?

Investment Thesis

Microsoft (MSFT) continues to plow ahead, even if the market didn't appreciate it -- Microsoft's pace of innovation continues to astonish.

Microsoft at 33 times earnings is a far superior investment opportunity than many stocks. Even though its Q1 2021 guidance puts Microsoft growing its revenues at less than 10%, there's still a huge opportunity ahead for Microsoft.

Investors would do well to consider this stock. Here's why:

Powerhouse Continues To Power Ahead

Source: author's calculations

In a time when many companies are having to pull their guidance, Microsoft confidently punches out its guidance for next quarter at 8% (see above).

As you no doubt looked up already (and probably straight away), Azure was still up 50% year-over-year currency-adjusted in Q4 2020.

Even though Microsoft is so much more than just Azure, investors have become obsessed with that revenue stream. Is it a problem that Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud segment (that includes Azure) is guided at the top end to be up 18%?

Source: author's calculations, company guidance at the top-end

In the short term the market wanted more. But short term investing hardly ever makes for a rewarding investment opportunity. Successful investing is about predicting future cash flow streams and buying them at a discount.

Microsoft is Like a Bond on the Digitization of the Future

Few companies can more predictably grow over the coming 5 years. There's a lot of excitement on Wall Street. Right now, every company that facilitates the digitization of the modern workforce is getting an insane multiple. Why?

Because the market is mostly correct. There is a huge opportunity to assist companies in their digital migration and not only in the US but globally.

But ultimately, no matter how savvy are workforce becomes, only the companies with the best distribution systems and brands will be able to consistently gain market share.

Having said that, the problem for Microsoft is whether it can be nimble enough to specialize and cater to the needs of an ever-increasing fragmenting work environment? That's the question that is difficult to know the answer to.

Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella believes that Microsoft can. During the earnings call, Nadella charges that Microsoft continues to accelerate the pace of ' innovation to meet customers’ needs'.

Does Cash Flow Still Matter?

For a long time now I've wondered whether future cash flow actually matters or unprofitable revenue growth is the way to go? Realistically, I still don't know the answer.

Right now, the market is essentially arguing that only revenue growth matters and that having a path towards profitability is 'boring'. And I don't know, maybe this is the new normal?

Nonetheless, I'm a value investor. For me, cash flows will always matter. And although I follow numerous companies (as you have probably noticed already!) I prefer to miss out on many high fly darlings-of-the days stock and position myself with companies with a clear path towards free cash flow generation.

On this front, Microsoft does not disappoint.

Valuation -- Strong Stability Trading at a Discount

Source: author's calculations

The graph above illustrates two distinct underlying themes. On the one hand, that the multiple investors are willing to pay for Microsoft continues to slowly and steadily expand.

On the other hand, we can clearly appreciate that Microsoft trades at a meaningful discount to many of its peers.

For example, the crowd favorite Slack (WORK) trades for approximately 25x sales -- note not earnings, but substantially unprofitable sales. The idea behind Slack being, of course, that its sleek communication platform is able to consistently take market share away from Microsoft Teams. An idea that has a grain of truth to it, but has been overblown massively.

Ultimately, there are some companies you just don't try to beat, no matter how much fanfare there's on Wall Street's sell-side.

Microsoft's ability to essentially outcompete Slack's communication platform and redistribute it is almost too easy. I jest this point in part, there is a lot to like in Slack, but if I was a betting person, I believe that Microsoft Teams will do just fine over the coming 5 years.

Nadella notes that Microsoft Teams is continuing to innovate and go beyond just the workforce, with its recent expansion towards making it highly accessible to friends and family. In essence, Teams is much more than just a workplace tool.

And that buying Microsoft this late in the game at approximately 33x earnings is a far superior idea to buying a lot of other high flying 'new era' stocks at 33 times sales.

The Bottom Line

Many readers would retort that I should have bought Microsoft sooner. That's true, but I'm still struggling to invest in hindsight.

I lay out why I declare that Microsoft still has a promising future ahead. Even if it doesn't generate very strong revenue growth it nevertheless oozes growing free cash flow.

Ultimately, I make the argument that Microsoft is still undervalued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MSFT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.