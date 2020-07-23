Medtronic (MDT) has seen a few years of stagnation in its operations and share price, yet current volatile conditions and a bolt-on deal make for an opportune time to review the investment thesis.

This is about time as the last take on the business dates back nearly two years ago as I looked at the investment case following the $1.6 billion acquisition of Mazor Robotics. Coincidently, shares trade at exactly the same level as they did two years ago, as I was fortunate enough to buy a few shares at levels in the mid-eighties early 2019, yet now find myself stuck with a modest position at levels which I consider to be fairly valued.

The Old Thesis

In September 2018 Medtronic acquired Mazor Robots in a deal valued at $1.3 billion on operating basis, as the company was obtaining quite some robotic expertise with the transaction. That deal sounded quite expensive with the transaction only adding about $65 million in sales, yet with the deal tag being equivalent to just around a percent of the enterprise value, the transaction was truly a bolt-on deal.

At the time, I noted that Medtronic has seen a few tough years following the 2015 purchase of Covidien as reported revenue growth has been lackluster. For the fiscal year of 2018 the company reported just 0.8% revenue growth with revenues amounting to nearly $30 billion, although organic growth rates actually came in at the mid single digits. Shares traded at $98 at the time, equipment to 20-21 times earnings based on adjusted earnings per share of $4.77 per share.

Net debt stood at $14.6 billion at the time, which works down to a leverage ratio around 1.5 times, although the definition of leverage excludes pension liabilities in this case.

With the company outlining a solid guidance for 2019, with organic growth seen at 4.0-4.5% and earnings expected to grow to $5.10-$5.15 per share I call shares fairly valued, as I was looking to initiate in the mid-eighties on the back of being able to acquire a solid long term growth play at a market multiple.

What Happened?

The opportunity to buy some shares at the desired entry point arrived sooner than I thought realistically to be possible with shares falling back to $85 in January and April 2019, leaving me with a small position. In May of that year the company reported its 2019 results. Reported revenue growth of 2.0% looked soft, yet organic growth was resilient at 5.5% as the company reported earnings of $5.22 per share. The company furthermore again guided for 4% organic growth and earnings to approach $5.50 per share in 2020. Other than some regular updates and two bolt-on deals, no shocking events were seen last year.

In May of this year the fiscal 2020 results were released with Covid-19 having a big impact on the results for course, certainly for the final quarter. Full year sales fell 5% to just below $29 billion as fourth quarter sales were down 26% to essentially $6 billion. Non-GAAP earnings came in at $4.59 per share, nearly a dollar below the initial outlook for the year, all due to the soft fourth quarter in which earnings fell $0.96 per share compared to the same period last year.

That means that if earnings had been flat in the final quarter, adjusted earnings would have come in at $5.55 per share as the continued solid topline and bottom line growth actually pushed shares up to $120 at the start of the year, with valuation multiples having expanded to 21-22 times as the business sees continued growth and benefits from lower interest rates. Net debt of $13.8 billion is actually down a bit as EBITDA under normal conditions (not taking into account Covid-19) has improved over time.

While no formal guidance has been issued, investors have to look through this turmoil as the company has real faith in the future with the dividend being raised more than 7% to an annual payout of $2.32 per share, marking the 43rd year in a row in which the dividend has been hiked.

What Now?

Fast forwarding between January 2019, when I acquired the first shares around $85, and the current levels around $98, I have seen capital gains of 15% in about one and a half year time. Including dividends this results in a low double digit return, not too great, but not too bad either. At these levels, Medtronic remains a very large medtech conglomerate with value of $150 billion with an earnings yield and growth profile which probably warrants continued holding of the position here. I furthermore recognize that leverage has been quite reasonable as Medtronic continues to make some bolt-on deals at time, something which I generally like.

In July the company acquired French-based Medicrea, a pioneer in transforming spine surgery through artificial intelligence which looks quite fancy. The company is paying EUR 7 per share for this listed company. While this marks shares tripling form the lows, it is well-timed after Medicrea's shares have come under a great deal of pressure in recent items.

The company is just very small as it reported flattish sales around EUR 33 million in 2019 on which it furthermore lost about EUR 6 million on an operating basis, with net losses being quite a bit larger than that. That said with a deal tag around $150 million this is just a very small acquisition for Medtronic as it really seems about being able to get its hands on the promising technology.

So the real question is what to do with a small position as I can only conclude that I find shares fairly valued here at these levels. Unfortunately I missed out on the opportunity to sell out of some shares ahead of Covid-19, not just on the timing element but furthermore because multiples expanded to about 21-22 times (again), although the current interest rate environment could actually justify such a valuation.

For now, I am sticking to the remaining position, as I have a fair value/neutral stance here as potential rips higher above $100 might be used to trim a portion of the position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long mdt. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.