Shopping Center REITs have had a rough 2020 so far, with many of them seeing more than a 40% drop in share price since the start of the year. This REIT sector is normally considered to be recession-resistant, due to the essential goods and services that their tenants provide to their communities. However, there is nothing “normal” about the current recession that we are in now, as commercial real estate has been one of the hardest-hit sectors.

Amidst the rubble, I do see opportunity for those investors who are willing to take a longer-term view. I believe that the company I’m evaluating today, Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI), presents such an opportunity. In this article, I intend to evaluate this company from a fundamental and technical perspective, so let’s get started!

A Primarily Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center REIT

Weingarten Realty Investors is a medium-sized shopping center REIT with 178 primarily grocery-anchored properties spread across the Southern and Western regions of the United States. The company was originally founded in 1948 as a real estate enterprise that was built upon the namesake family grocery chain. The grocery chain was later sold and the company was formed into a REIT in 1984. The current Chairman and CEO, Andrew Alexander, is a direct descendant of the original founder of the company. Here is a map of the company’s locations with the number of properties in each state.

As seen above, the company has high concentrations in Florida (30 properties) and Texas (59 properties). On a combined basis, the property count in these two states represents exactly half of the company’s total properties. This presents a key risk and challenge to Weingarten Realty as new COVID-19 cases have recently surged in these two states. The rise in the number of cases poses a “double-whammy” of sorts, as it could lead to a higher unemployment rate and disruptions to the reopening of businesses. A mitigating factor to this, however, is the high percentage (80%) of Weingarten’s properties that have grocery tenants, which have adapted to the new operating environment, as management noted on the last investor call:

The company remains optimistic about the future. 80% of our annual base rent comes from shopping centers with a supermarket compound. That’s more important than ever today. Not only have supermarkets been thriving during the pandemic, they’re poised for the future. 75% of our supermarkets have some sort of online component offering curbside pickup and/or delivery services, or highly diversified transformed portfolio with mostly supermarket anchors offers the goods and services consumers need today and into the future.

Looking at the share price performance, it seems that investors have priced in the risks of the recent surge in new COVID-19 cases. As seen below, shares are trading at well below their 200-day moving average of $23.76, and the RSI score of 44 indicates that it is approaching oversold territory (a score below 30 is generally considered to be oversold territory). From a price movement perspective, the stock has held solid support at the $13 price level, which was tested during the “sell-everything” phase in late March and early April. More recently, shares have fallen since reaching the initial reopening euphoria-level achieved in early June, and appear to be forming a base at the current trading level. As such, shares appear to be attractively priced from a technical perspective.

Turning over to analyst recommendations, while the average price target has fallen since the beginning of the year, it still sits at a healthy level ($20.45 target) above where the shares are currently trading at. In addition, the average consensus recommendation sits at 2.2, which implies an outperform rating. I find these indicators to be encouraging, as they suggest that the shares are undervalued.

Looking into the financials, I modeled what Q2 FFO could look like based on recent rent collection rates. Per management, the company collected 70% of its April rent with May anticipated to be at about the same. As such, I calculated an estimated Q2 FFO, by taking 70% of Q4’19 (pre-pandemic) Revenues, then subtracting out the Q1’20 Revenue to FFO bridge expense. Lastly, I divided the estimated FFO by the current number of shares outstanding.

As seen below, I expect Q2 FFO to be at around $0.22 per share, which adequately covers the new quarterly dividend rate of $0.18 per share with an 82% payout ratio. Note that this model is rather conservative, as it does not bake in potential operating expense reductions or a potential uptick in June rent collection. Actual FFO could be materially different due to expense reductions, difference in the rent collection rate, or a combination thereof.

As seen above, the new dividend rate appears to be safe, and management shares this sentiment by expressing comfort in the targeted $70M of dividends to be paid in 2020. I’m also encouraged by the solid investment grade rated (BBB) balance sheet. Management has expressed confidence in the business as it has since paid down the revolving line of credit, and now has $438M worth of revolver capacity and $50M of excess cash, which should provide sufficient liquidity to help weather the crisis. In addition, the company has no significant debt maturities until October of 2022.

Investor Takeaway

Weingarten Realty Investors owns and operates a solid base of primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers. While COVID-19 has presented a set of challenges, its tenants have shown their ability to adapt to the current operating environment. I believe the current share price bakes in the current risks, as it sits below its recent average trading range and below the average analyst price target. As demonstrated in the model, the new payout ratio is safe based on a 70% rent collection scenario.

I have a Buy rating on shares at the current price of $17.35 and a P/FFO ratio of 9.0. I believe there is upside based on potential improvements in rent collection and have a one-year price target of $21, which I find reasonable given that it sits well below the stock’s 5-year trading range. I believe the company is highly likely to weather through the recession with its balance sheet relatively intact and return to its normal run-rate after the pandemic passes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.