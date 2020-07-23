Digi lowered its revenue and EBITDA guidance for FY2020, and the introduction of unlimited data plans could potentially lead to a structural decline in ARPUs for the Malaysian mobile market.

Digi's 2Q2020 results were weak as expected, with the company's service revenue and net profit decreasing by -6.1% and -26.5% YoY to RM1,317 million and RM288 million, respectively.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my Bearish rating on Malaysia-listed Digi.Com Berhad (OTC:DIGBF) [DIGI:MK], or Digi, Malaysia's largest mobile operator.

Digi's 2Q2020 results were weak as expected due to lock-down measures in Malaysia, which led to the company's service revenue and net profit decreasing by -6.1% and -26.5% YoY to RM1,317 million and RM288 million, respectively. Notably, the number of prepaid subscribers for Digi declined by -10.0% YoY and -4.5% QoQ to 7.591 million in 2Q2020. Looking ahead, Digi lowered its revenue and EBITDA guidance for FY2020, and the introduction of unlimited data plans could potentially lead to a structural decline in ARPUs for the Malaysian mobile market in the future. Given the negatives, Digi is still too expensive, trading at consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA, EV/EBIT and P/E multiples of 12.0 times, 18.9 times and 26.4 times, respectively.

This is an update of my prior article on Digi published on May 15, 2020. Digi's share price has declined by -4% from RM4.42 as of May 14, 2020 to RM4.23 as of July 22, 2020 since my last update.

Readers have the option of trading in Digi shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker DIGBF, or on the stock exchange of Malaysia with the ticker DIGI:MK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Malaysia, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the stock exchange of Malaysia is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $3 million and market capitalization is above $7.7 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own Digi's shares listed in Malaysia include The Vanguard Group, Norges Bank Investment Management, BlackRock and Dimensional Fund Advisors among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

2Q2020 Results Were Weak As Expected With Prepaid Subscriber Churn In The Spotlight

Digi reported 2Q2020 results on July 14, 2020, which were weak as expected. The company's service revenue of RM1,317 million for 2Q2020 represented a -5.0% QoQ and -6.1% YoY decline, while its net profit fell -13.3% QoQ and -26.5% YoY to RM288 million in the most recent quarter. The number of prepaid subscribers declined by -10.0% YoY and -4.5% QoQ to 7.591 million in 2Q2020, while Digi's postpaid subscriber base grew by +3.6% YoY, but decreased marginally by -0.9% QoQ to 3.032 million last quarter.

In my prior article on Digi published on May 15, 2020, I highlighted that "there is a significant risk that Digi's prepaid subscriber churn could increase in 2Q2020" because "prepaid subscribers can't do top-ups at certain physical locations." This has been exactly what happened in 2Q2020, as Malaysia experienced a partial lock-down starting on March 18, 2020,which is referred to as the Movement Control Order or MCO. Although social distancing measures in the country have been gradually relaxed with a transition from MCO to Conditional Movement Control Order/CMCO and Recovery Movement Control Order/RMCO, on May 3, 2020, and June 10, 2020, respectively, Digi's service revenue and prepaid subscriber numbers have still taken a hit in 2Q2020.

On the positive side of things, Digi emphasized at the company's 2Q2020 earnings call on July 14, 2020 that its number of active subscribers has remained "relatively stable" prior to Covid-19 and now as well. The company also added that the increased prepaid subscriber churn in 2Q2020 does "not necessarily reflect the real position or outlook of the business." In other words, Digi is suggesting that most of the prepaid subscriber churn is attributable to inactive users who don't top up or renew their prepaid SIM cards for a certain period of time, and their prepaid SIM cards are terminated as a result.

Digi's ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) for both prepaid and postpaid subscribers also declined slightly in 2Q2020 as compared to the preceding quarter. The company's prepaid ARPU decreased from RM30 in 1Q2020 to RM29 in 2Q2020, while its postpaid ARPU also went down from RM69 to RM68 over the same period.

2H2020 Outlook Unfavorable Given Lower Guidance And Concerns Over Unlimited Data Plans

Digi lowered the company's full-year FY2020 guidance, as it announced 2Q2020 financial results on July 14, 2020. Prior to Covid-19, Digi had guided for a flat to single-digit decline for its FY2020 service revenue and EBITDA. In contrast, Digi's new FY2020 guidance points to a low single-digit decline for its service revenue and a medium single-digit decline for its EBITDA this year.

Digi noted at the company's 2Q2020 results briefing on July 14, 2020 that "there is still a very fluid macroeconomic outlook" and that there remains significant uncertainty over "the recovery pace of the business activities and also the reopening of borders."

Sell-side analysts' estimates are aligned with management's new guidance, as market consensus expects Digi's revenue and EBITDA to decrease by -3% and -6% YoY to RM6,103 million and RM3,104 million, respectively. As a comparison, Digi's service revenue and EBITDA fell by -3.3% and -7.5% YoY in 1H2020. This suggests that both the market and company management are not expecting a significant revenue and earnings recovery for Digi in 2H2020.

More importantly, a key concern for Digi in 2H2020 and beyond is the company has started to introduce prepaid mobile plans with unlimited data and calls in June 2020, in response to similar plans launched by its competitors.

This prompted a sell-side analyst and a participant in Digi's 2Q2020 earnings call to comment that "we have seen them (unlimited data plans) introduced in a number of markets (other countries apart of Malaysia), and they have destroyed significant value over time for (mobile) operators." In response, Digi mentioned that it currently sees unlimited data plans as "very targeted offerings" and "another segment", and the company's future strategy with respect to unlimited data plans will be dependent on multiple factors such as subscriber take-up rates, technological advancements and other trade-offs.

Nevertheless, there is a real risk that there could be a structural decline in ARPUs for the Malaysian mobile market over time with the introduction of unlimited data plans.

New Fixed Broadband Business Is A Bright Spot

A bright spot for Digi is the expansion of the company's new fixed broadband business. As highlighted earlier, there are multiple headwinds for Digi's core mobile business such as increased prepaid subscriber churn and the launch of unlimited data plans. As such, it makes sense for Digi to diversify beyond its core mobile services business, and increase revenue contribution from the relatively more defensive fixed broadband business.

Starting this year, Digi has started to collaborate with fixed-line operators in Malaysia to expand the company's fiber coverage footprint. The company announced partnerships with TIME dotCom [TDC:MK] and Telekom Malaysia Berhad (OTC:MYTEF) [T:MK] in January 2020 and July 2020, respectively. This means that Digi can now offers its fixed fiber broadband services to approximately 3.5 million households in Malaysia, relying on TIME dotCom's and Telekom Malaysia's fiber network.

Digi launched fixed broadband plans referred to as "Digi Internet Freedom" on July 1, 2020. While this is a step in the right direction for Digi, it will take time for the company to derive significant revenue and earnings from the new fixed broadband business to partially offset weakness in the company's core mobile services business.

Valuation And Dividends

Digi trades at 10.8 times trailing twelve months' EV/EBITDA and 12.0 times consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA based on its share price of RM4.23 as of July 22, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA multiples were 13.0 times and 12.2 times, respectively.

The stock is also valued by the market at consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBIT and P/E multiples of 18.9 times and 26.4 times, respectively.

Digi offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 3.9% and 4.2%, respectively. The company announced a second quarterly interim dividend of RM0.037 per share for 2Q2020, which represented a -26% YoY decline in absolute terms and a dividend payout ratio of 100%.

Market consensus expects Digi's dividends per share to decrease by -8% from RM0.182 in FY2019 to RM0.166 (100% dividend payout ratio) in FY2020, prior to increasing by +6% to RM0.176 (100% dividend payout ratio) in FY2021. Digi's dividend policy is to pay out 80% of the company's earnings as dividends every year.

The three major mobile services operators in Malaysia are Digi, Maxis Bhd (OTC:MAXSF) [MAXIS:MK] and Celcom, a subsidiary of regional telecommunications company Axiata Group Berhad (OTCPK:AXXTF) [AXIATA:MK]. While Digi's valuations (earnings multiples and dividend yield) are relatively more attractive than its Malaysian telecommunications peers on a relative basis, I think that Digi is still too expensive on an absolute basis with a low teens EV/EBITDA valuation multiple.

Peer Valuation Comparison For Digi

Stock Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months' EV/EBITDA Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months' EV/EBIT Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months' P/E Consensus Forward FY2020 Dividend Yield Maxis Bhd 13.2 20.5 31.4 3.4% Axiata Group Berhad 5.1 17.5 33.5 2.7%

Source: Author

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Digi are a structural decline in ARPUs for the Malaysian mobile market with the introduction of unlimited data plans, a slower-than-expected pace of expansion for its new fixed broadband business, and a larger-than-expected cut in dividends for FY2020.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Digi shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Malaysia) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

