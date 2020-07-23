New York (July 22nd) - We've been unabashed cheerleaders of the Marriott (MAR) team since we first initiated coverage and suggested a “Buy” at $67 in May 2016. But in the face of COVID-19 in the USA, its spread, and the challenges it has presented for all companies in the travel sector, it’s time for a reassessment.

Some Background

When Marriott reported its Q4 2019 earnings in February, we had suggested that investors buy on the dip, reasoning that the fall in the share price because of COVID-19 concerns in China would make a prime buying opportunity because of the relatively small percentage of profits earned by the company from Asia. Like others, we were relying on the expertise of Dr. Fauci and others who suggested the COVID-19 virus was not an imminent threat to the US or our economy. Events subsequent to that article in late February obviously proved those expectations to be wrong. The virus subsumed the US travel industry and had a catastrophic effect on the US economy. There are two things investors should consider when evaluating Marriott in the post-COVID-19 long term: (1) Will revenues return to their prior levels; and (2) Can Marriott survive a shortfall if they do not?

Will Revenues Come Back?

On June 1st, CEO Arne Sorenson said that Marriott hotels in Asia had reopened and were over the 40% occupancy threshold. That’s not great, but it is certainly an improvement over the occupancy rate during the height of the crisis.

Source: Stuyvesant Square Consultancy from Marriott SEC filings. (USD billions)

But as you can see from the chart, the majority of Marriott fee revenues comes from North America, where COVID-19 is still wreaking havoc, to a greater or lesser degree, throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. We wrote back in April that the other side of COVID-19 was likely to be worse than was then being anticipated. Recent job recoveries have made us only slightly more optimistic, and we believe much of the “hires” were likely businesses who brought back staff to qualify for federal loan forgiveness. At best, we think there will be a “U-shaped” recovery, and more likely we will have an “L-shaped” recovery; that is, a deep recession (or depression) that will continue into at least the third quarter of 2022. Keep in mind, too, that we are only six months into the COVID-19 pandemic. The H1N1 global flu pandemic ran from April 2009 to September 2010 before being declared ended. The 1918 Spanish Flu Pandemic lasted 26 months.

The Marriott Model

Marriott’s business model is “asset-light”, so the overwhelming majority of its income comes not from room rentals directly but from fees it charges its franchised hotel brands.

Broadly speaking, these fees consist of a management fee (generally reported to be around 6% of the gross hotel room rentals and 3% of food and beverage costs) and an incentive fee that is some percentage of the gross profits of the hotel. It is called an incentive fee because it incentivizes Marriott, which generally operates its franchised hotels, to contain costs and yield profits. For Marriott, the onset of COVID-19 has obviously decimated the incentive fee for most North American hotels because profits almost certainly will not be there to extract a fee. That is likely the case worldwide given the global decline in occupancy rates. Likewise, the base fee will be substantially reduced because there is so little occupancy in North America, Marriott’s largest revenue base.

But those are the obvious concerns. Our concern is that even with a recovery, the company may suffer an additional burden.

A Larger Concern

While Marriott’s revenue base is provided by fees, those fees are fed by room rentals at franchisees’ properties. Revenue at the property level, system-wide, is roughly 20% group, 50% business transients, and 30% leisure transients. We think fee income from two of those sectors is endangered, and permanently so, because of a concept one learned in Econ 101: a leftward shift in the demand curve. A shift in the demand curve causes overall revenues to be substantially reduced because the demand for a particular good no longer moves along the demand curve, meeting the supply curve at a price point. Instead, the demand curve shifts to the left, usually because there is a new entrant to the market place that allows consumers an alternative to a given product. The classic example I learned in Econ 101 is that demand for black shoes will shift left when brown shoes are introduced to the market.

Illustration courtesy of Wikimedia Commons under its standard license.

We suspect the leisure transient market will remain much the same, once COVID-19 is behind us and the economy is recovered. People will still travel for vacations, to be with family on holidays, to attend weddings, graduations, and other family gatherings will likely continue much as they had before the pandemic. Group bookings for things like weddings, bar and bat mitzvahs, baptisms, funerals, anniversary parties, holiday parties, and the like will probably all continue as they had before the onset of COVID-19 once it has passed and the economy has recovered. But in the new world of post-COVID-19, where Americans have discovered and become proficient with Zoom (ZM), BlueJeans, and other video conferencing software, and in the wake of the deepest recession since the Great Depression, Marriott can likely expect that both the business transient and business group sectors will be substantially reduced.

Hard Businesses and Soft Businesses

Let’s look at “group business” and “transient business” and break them into “soft” and “hard” sectors for the purpose of this analysis. The soft sector consists mostly of the professions like the ABA, the AICPA, and the AMA; consulting businesses like brokerages and insurance; some other professions; and certain other businesses.

We can assume that business group occupancy from seminars and conferences in the soft sector will move almost exclusively to internet forums, with important networking being put to the side in virtual “rooms” for breakout sections and socializing. Apps like Discord, originally intended for video gamers, are gaining wider acceptance among Millennials and Gen-Xers. Virtual conferencing will be the norm - as common as the telephone or e-mail - in the next five to ten years and likely much sooner.

Not only does such virtual conferencing save the hassle, expense, and time expended on executive travel to such seminars, but it saves the opportunity cost from such travel too. Instead of sending, say, a young associate attorney to an ABA seminar at some resort as a perk and losing the billable time he might have racked up while he’s traveling, law firms can keep that associate engaged and keep him billing in the hours before and after the seminar. (Given a choice of a weekend of small talk with strangers, rubber chicken, and ABA seminars on, say, Marco Island and an increase in their annual bonus at year-end, I’m guessing most attorneys would prefer the bonus and their partners would appreciate the higher billable hours.)

Technology will also tend to kill much of the business transient occupancy in these soft sectors. I’m old enough to remember sitting with accountants, lawyers, investment bankers, and principals doing due diligence on M&A deals sitting in data rooms of “white-shoe” law firms and being fed very well by caterers, sometimes three meals a day, as we were on 12- and 16-hour days rushing to complete a “handshake” deal before releasing the news to the press. I can remember friends and associates leaving Sunday nights for audits in the Midwest and seeing them back in NYC on a Friday or Saturday night for a weekend bar crawl. Today, though, “data rooms” for M&A and audits are virtual, with documents, files, spreadsheets, etc. uploaded to secure websites where users check them in and out, like a library. They are used for things like legal discovery, audits, contract negotiations, loan agreements - almost everything that used to require papers, meetings, “sit-downs”, and face-to-face interaction.

“Hard” sector businesses are different. People in those businesses must interact with customers, sell and service built-in equipment, display at trade shows, oversee manufacturing or store or restaurant openings, or otherwise be physically present with a product or at a place. Hard sector business group and transient occupancy will survive, but - given that the US economy is mostly in the service sector - are likely to generate less than half the total business group and business transient market that existed prior to the onset of COVID-19.

The Upside

None of this is to say, though, that Marriott is set to be KO’d, although its current business model and revenue mix will almost assuredly be on the ropes for at least the next 24-36 quarters or more.

Liquidity

Actions taken by the company in the early days of the pandemic, during the second quarter, have significantly strengthened its balance sheet. For example, Marriott pre-sold $950 million of credit card receipts to JPMorgan Chase and American Express. It also bought back debt that was supposed to mature in a few months at a discount. It appears Marriott is girded to ride out the storm and the market change.

Boosting Margins

Marriott moved promptly to cut costs by furloughing a number of its headquarters staff as well as property-level workers.

Earlier this month, Forbes printed an interview with Marriott CEO Arne Sorensen saying that it's possible that certain above-the-property level staff at Marriott headquarters in Bethesda, who had been furloughed in the wake of COVID-19, might have their jobs entirely eliminated. This may have possibly included at least one relatively new senior executive. Marriott has also simply closed down some hotels.

Back in June, Sorensen described other efforts to improve margins that he hoped would accrue and be sustainable once the economy is on the other side of COVID-19. For example, Sorenson imagines that digital check-in will become the norm. Additionally, Sorenson believes that guests will tend to prefer less housekeeping services during the course of the pandemic and even in its aftermath. That may mean, going forward, that housekeeping is only required when guests check out of a room, at least in the limited-service hotels. Another option - though not one Sorenson mentioned - may be to simply impose a surcharge for daily housekeeping services for transients staying more than one night.

All this is to say that Marriott is looking to kill on its margins as the North American recovery from COVID-19 begins to take shape.

Bonvoy

Perhaps Marriott’s strongest brand competitive advantage is its Bonvoy loyalty program and its branded credit cards. Each of those gives the company enormous brand power over its competitors in the sector.

Sector Differentiation

Marriott’s skill in training hospitality staff and managing properties lends itself to opportunities in other sectors that would not be characterized as traditional hospitality sector businesses, though they require many of the same skills. With a healthcare partner, drug and alcohol recovery programs, physical therapy facilities (which could exploit Marriott’s large ballroom facilities), assisted living and skilled nursing facilities could all be brought into the Marriott portfolio of businesses and provide an exit strategy for underperforming properties, while still maintaining Marriott’s fee base as a manager of the property. Similarly, underperforming hotels could be converted to managed, upper-scale, and exclusive time shares or residential pied-a-terre while retaining the fee base. Marriott spun off its timeshare entity in 2011, so these kinds of opportunities are not unknown to the company.

Summary

It’s important to remember that nearly all the downside elements of the COVID-19 economy will affect the entire hospitality sector. We predict the entire industry will suffer for some years. We think sector revenues at the property level will drop by at least 40% even when the economy has recovered. That kind of decline will require a re-modeling of the business models of all the global hotel brands. That said, we still believe that, of all the international brands, Marriott is best-positioned to ride out the storm. The company has girded its balance sheet, moved quickly to stop the bleeding at its Bethesda HQ and at the property level of its franchisees, and is best-positioned to acquire franchises for successful new hotels.

We will all know better how things are shaking out for Marriott when it reports earnings August 10th. In the meantime, we recommend traders to take whichever side of the trade suits them. For investors, we advise “Hold” and accumulate, but only if you wish to have exposure to this sector as it begins to reimagine itself after COVID-19. In our view, the sector is set for some very tough times vis a vis other sectors, but that eventually, Marriott - which has always shown itself adaptive and fleeter of foot than its competitors - will ultimately come out on top by being able to increase efficiencies, command higher franchise fees, realize higher margins, and create value from opportunities that others may not see.

__________________________________

Note: Our commentaries most often tend to be event-driven. They are mostly written from a public policy, economic, or political/geopolitical perspective. Some are written from a management consulting perspective for companies that we believe to be underperforming and include strategies that we would recommend were the companies our clients. Others discuss new management strategies we believe will fail. This approach lends special value to contrarian investors to uncover potential opportunities in companies that are otherwise in downturn. (Opinions with respect to such companies here, however, assume the company will not change.) If you like our perspective, please consider following us by clicking the "Follow" link above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The views expressed, including the outcome of future events, are the opinions of the firm and its management only as of today, July 22, 2020, and will not be revised for events after this document was submitted to Seeking Alpha editors for publication. Statements herein do not represent, and should not be considered to be, investment advice. You should not use this article for that purpose. This article includes forward looking statements as to future events that may or may not develop as the writer opines. Before making any investment decision you should consult your own investment, business, legal, tax, and financial advisers. We associate with principals of Technometrica on survey work in some elements of our business.