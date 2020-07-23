The stock is very cheap, as it is growing at approximately 10%, highly profitable, and still priced at just 4.6x sales.

However, the next two quarters are likely to be less than optimal, although not reflective of Cerence's medium-term opportunity.

This car infotainment company has very high margins and a promising future over the next several years.

Investment Thesis

Cerence (CRNC) is a solid grower, with very high margins. Realistically, its coming couple of quarters are going to be challenging and not representative of its medium-term potential.

On the other hand, this negativity, and much more are already priced into its stock trades that trades for just 4.6x times trailing revenues. In the market right now, stocks as profitable as Cerence do not get valued for just 4.6x trailing sales.

Background To The Opportunity

Cerence is a car infotainment company. Essentially, through voice and touch, drivers can access automotive virtual assistants.

In the words of the Head of Connected Services & Speech Assistant at Audi,

Cerence Drive platform empower[s] a conversational mobility assistant and infotainment experience that makes it safer and more natural than ever to interact with your Audi vehicle.

Sounds cool and futuristic? It's because it is. But it's not without problems.

Note: FY means Fiscal Year

As you can see represented in green, Cerence is not a fast grower.

What's more, back 2019 when the macroeconomy was at its peak strength, not only was Cerence's revenue growth rates middling but during Q2 2019, Cerence barely eked out just 4% year-over-year growth rates.

Consequently, I urge readers to temper any excitement that Q2 2020 saw revenue growth rates of 23% year-over-year.

Near-Term Prospects Impacted By Supply Disruptions

For Cerence's quarter ending June, its results will have been challenged as COVID impacted its supply chain. Hence, Cerence, like many companies, pulled its fiscal 2020 guidance.

To overcome near-term business contraction, Cerence had to cut back expenses. Below, we can see some highlights.

What's disconcerting is that Cerence deems its poor visibility to be dramatic enough to lower its capex spend. No tangible figures are declared, but any reduction in capex should weigh on its near-term growth capabilities.

So it will not be smooth sailing ahead for the company, irrespective of what the very near-term share price movement may lead one to believe.

On the other hand, Cerence announced back in May, together with its Q2 2020 results that it was able to increase its backlog of orders to an all-time high historic level by adding $533 million as of H1 2020 -- indeed, the backlog increase was already more than the whole of 2019.

Incredibly High Profit Margins

As I noted in my previous piece, Cerence has very high margins.

Source: Slide 11

As you can see above, Cerence has three separate segments. Its Professional Services is a sort of consulting service that works alongside its customers on designing to their requirements.

Cerence contends that its Professional Services segment is a leading indicator for the company, as it shows upcoming projects getting worked on. This figure was up 55% year-over-year in Q2 2020.

As for its Connected revenues, they carry significantly higher gross margins than its Professional Services, with non-GAAP operating margins of 62%.

Further, its crown jewel is its royalty stream, which makes its License revenues, and carry's non-GAAP gross margins of 99%. Essentially, its Licensing revenues are highly accretive to its bottom line.

All together, Cerence's non-GAAP gross margins reached 70.1% in Q2 2020. For now, this is likely to be a high-point for the company, as Cerence is very much steadfast on investing for growth, rather than maximizing profitability. Having said that, looking back over the past few years, Cerence has consistently hovered around 70%. So it certainly looks very compelling.

Long-Term Prospects

Broken down to its essential parts, when it comes to connectivity, you can have cloud-based computing or the edge. Cloud has the cognitive power in a central location. Whereas the edge operates at the periphery. A lot of cars already have edge platforms available. But the number of cars with cloud capabilities are forecast to grow at a meaningful clip over the coming years.

Source: Slide 10

This makes a lot of sense, as drivers demand that their cars act like ''rolling smartphones''.

Valuation -- Unjustifiably Cheap

Realistically, even though there's the expectation that Cerence should outperform the auto industry, with management pointing to somewhere between 10% to 15% outperformance compared with the seasonally adjusted annual rate ('SAAR') (or industry car sales), management qualitatively notes that the remainder of calendar 2020 is likely to see negative growth for the company.

With a decline SAAR mostly affecting Cerence's very high margin Licensing revenues, which makes up 55% of its revenues, but a substantially higher portion of its operating income margins.

Put simply, fewer cars get manufactured, the smaller its Licensing very high margin revenue will be. Although this should improve substantially once COVID restrictions ease.

The correct way to consider this investment opportunity is probably on a P/Sales metric, which presently trades around 4.6x. Typically, I vastly prefer P/free cash flow, but this company is still too nascent to be generating optimal free cash flow. Also, understandably, the company is still very aggressively investing for growth so its operating profits are not as strong as those of a more mature company.

However, I suspect its reasonable to expect that for fiscal 2021 its adjusted EBITDA might reach closer to $120 million. Again, this puts the company trading at just over 12.5x multiple to EBITDA, which seems punchy. But I believe, given its minimal capex needs, this is entirely justified.

In summary, I can see that with slightly more favorable industry conditions, investors might be willing to pay substantially more than just 4x trailing sales for this very high margin business.

Investment Risk

As I noted throughout, Cerence is not a fast-growing revenue growth opportunity. Do not let the rapid increase in its share price of late lead one to think otherwise. However, it certainly does have a lot of promise ahead, and I do believe that its full opportunity is fully priced in, yet.

Next, not only is there a significant number of competitors in this space, including Google's (GOOG) Android Auto, Amazon's (AMZN) Alexa Auto, and Apple's (AAPL) CarPlay. But there are also many other players that are either cheaper or even delivering limited capabilities for free.

Cerence is hugely dependent on a vibrant macroeconomy, as it requires a buoyant automotive industry for its own sales. As we know, not only has COVID shut down the manufacturing of cars, which are deemed temporary. However, over the coming year, we have little idea of how strong the economy will bounce back. For now, this worthwhile noting, even though I believe this factored in already into the share price.

Also, it's worth noting that if the opportunity is so compelling, the fact that management has no skin in the game here is unimpressive. What's more, since spinning out from NUANCE, management hasn't made any stock purchases in the open market.

The Bottom Line

On balance, I believe that very high margins businesses should not be trading for just 4.6x trailing sales. This is not to say that 10x sales are reasonable either. Particularly, as we know that industry car sales are going to be very grim over the coming year. With the automotive recovery possibly coming in the fall of this year, but more likely into next year.

Accordingly, we have seen management cut back on its workforce and capex. However, given that Cerence's License revenue is so profitable, any reduction in the number of autos, will have an overbearing impact on Cerence's near-term profit margins. This impact should bounce back over the coming six to nine months, however, we should be mindful that it will not be an easy ride ahead.

In summary, the stock is very cheap, while it has some near-term problems, over the medium-term it appears to have strong momentum coupled with very high margins.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRNC, AMZN, GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.