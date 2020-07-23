Healthcare equipment industry heavyweight Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) recently presented its much-awaited second-quarter results that had been expected to be bolstered by higher sales of ventilators and patient monitors in the wake of the pandemic but also impacted by declined demand for other hospital equipment and consumer products. The company topped analysts’ consensus forecasts on both revenue and EPS, which was utilized by bullish traders as a lucrative opportunity, which helped the stock to extend an almost four-month-long rally and reach the highest EV/Sales ratio in a decade.

As of July 22, Koninklijke Philips was in the fourth place in the healthcare equipment industry with its Very Bullish Quant Rating of 4.78. The stock has a rare combination of relatively reasonable valuation, moderate growth potential, above-average profitability, and robust momentum, which signifies that long-term investors may consider buying the share if multiples go a bit lower. Now let's delve into the second-quarter results.

The mixed first half, but attractive prospects remain valid

To begin with, and as a brief reminder, present-day Koninklijke Philips has little in common with Philips from the early 2010s, as its TV and LE divisions were divested in 2012 and 2014, respectively, while Lightning was IPOed in 2016. In 2020, the company is focused predominantly on the medical technology business, operating via the Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. The company is still on a complicated transformation path to a pure medical technology business, which it anticipates completing in Q3 2021 with the divestment of Domestic Appliances.

Source: Unsplash

Despite obvious and potent stimulus of sales – soaring demand for ventilators, patient monitors, and other ICU equipment, Philips’ Q2 total revenue dived to €4.4 billion, which was approximately 6% below the 2Q19 result, despite a phenomenal increase in order intake of 27%. The problem is that Philips is not a pure sleep & respiratory care equipment company. It has a sprawling portfolio of medical capital equipment & solutions and consumer products. So, it was sensitive not only to the galloping demand for the ICU equipment, which is crucial in the battle for the COVID-19-infected patients’ lives, but also to the sapping demand for other medical equipment. Due to the coronavirus-related restrictions and also because of the quick reorientation of hospitals to the war against the disease (in most cases, all available capital was deployed to drastically needed ventilators, other ICU equipment, supplies like oxygen, protective gear sets, or even modification of wards to properly isolate patients infected with the COVID-19, etc.), sales of Diagnosis & Treatment and Personal Health tumbled. The Image-Guided Therapy was the most battered product line, as sales were down in double-digits. Ultrasound was only a bit stronger, as its revenues were down in mid-single-digits. Personal Health (that encompasses oral care, mother & childcare, male grooming & beauty, etc.) was also impacted by depressed demand, as its sales dropped by over 19%.

At the same time, Connected Care, the segment that manufactures ventilators, was the only division that posted a sharp, 13.9% increase in revenues; sales of Sleep & Respiratory Care products (expectedly) rose in double-digits while Monitoring & Analytics posted a single-digit increase. As a quick reminder, before the pandemic, the CC division was not an outperformer. In the annual report (page 5), the CEO even said that 2019 was "a challenging year" for the CC businesses.

An important remark worth making is that a sharp increase in the demand for ventilators for the hospital ICUs across the globe had already been clearly observable in Q1. Back then, Philips had to leverage its expertise to ramp up production to rapidly meet the galloping demand from governments, expanding assembly lines and quickly seeking supplies of crucial plastics, resins, metals, etc. Thankfully, together with its suppliers and stakeholders, the company succeeded and managed to triple its hospital ventilator production in Q2, and, as it assured in the Q2 report, it remains "on track to achieve the planned four-fold increase to 4,000 units per week in July 2020." This points to the high-level operational discipline, flexibility, and exceptional competence and motivation of its professionals. All these, in turn, add to the advantages of the stock and its capital appreciation potential.

Poor sales performance took a toll on margins

Weaker sales have expectedly impacted profitability, while some realized cost savings (e.g., procurement) buttressed margins to some extent. Anyway, all the segments except for Connected Care reported single-digit declines in their adjusted EBITA margin. It is worth noting here that Philips is the first company I cover that prefers quite peculiar profitability metric – EBITA – instead of more traditional EBITDA (or earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation & amortization), widely used by industrial companies. In Q1, its total adjusted EBITA margin tumbled to 9.5% vs. 11.8% in 2Q19. The weakened gross, operating, and EBITA margins expectedly impacted both adjusted and IFRS EPS; however, Philips managed to surprise the market and deliver better-than-expected EPS.

Upbeat guidance for the remaining quarters of 2020

Though the second quarter was mixed, management shared upbeat H2 guidance, expecting a return to growth in the remaining two quarters of tumultuous 2020. During the earnings call, CEO Frans van Houten said:

Consequently for the full year 2020, we continue to aim for a modest comparable sales growth and adjusted EBITA margin improvement.

I reckon it is highly likely given the company's sprawling order book. The analyst community is also highly bullish, predicting mid-single-digit growth in Q3 and double-digit growth in the fourth quarter.

Free cash flow and capital efficiency

My dear readers should bear in mind that Koninklijke Philips N.V. is a Dutch company that reports its results in accordance with IFRS. Under IFRS, interest paid can be classified as a financing activity or an operating activity. In many cases, companies choose to include interest in the financing activities, especially heavily leveraged ones, to artificially inflate the net CFFO and FCF. Philips prefers to deduct interest paid from the net income, as well as non-cash expenses and working capital items to arrive at the net operating cash flow.

Surprisingly, the first-quarter cash flow data contains some positive developments, e.g., much higher net CFFO vs. 2Q19 despite the lower net income. Moreover, Philips even delivered FCF of €311 million (despite higher capital expenditures which likely were increased because of the goal to quadruple ventilator production) which compares more than favorably with the 2Q19 result of just €174 million.

Next, Philips has decent capital efficiency, only slightly impacted by the sapping demand that took a toll on the D&T and PH segments. As of end-May, PHG’s Cash Return on Total Capital stood at ~13.2%, which, I suppose, can easily surpass 15% in the H2 bolstered by higher sales.

Moderate leverage

Among the advantages of Philips is a healthy financial position with a long maturity profile. Though the Q2 balance sheet was more leveraged than in Q1 due to the higher debt, Debt/Equity was still on a reasonable level of ~66%. Moreover, the coverage of the net debt by the net operating cash flow is more than adequate, as Net debt/Net CFFO is only ~2.16x.

Final thoughts

Given the coronavirus-related disruptions, Q2 results were mixed, as higher sales of ventilators were offset by softness in other product lines.

I believe that investors should act with caution, as valuation is a bit inflated after the prolonged rally, as the market richly rewarded the stock for the exposure to the ventilator business. At the same time, it is worth understanding that surged demand for the sleep & respiratory care equipment is one-off in nature, and the sales boost Philips has in 2020 will lose momentum going forward.

To sum up, the stock has an excellent Quant Rating, but I would like to take a more skeptical position and remain neutral, as the inflated EV/EBITDA concerns me a bit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.