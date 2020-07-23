Introduction

Dine Brands Global (DIN) is the owner and franchiser of Applebee's and IHOP, with a total of 1,814 restaurants owned or franchised in 2019. As many already know, these are two of the most popular chain restaurants in the United States, and according to Restaurant Business' annual report, rank at 16th and 25th in the nation, respectively. Dine Brands is rather consistent within the food industry but does have some issues that need to be watched.

Past 5 Years

Source: SEC 10-Ks

As a note before I go further, in 2017, Dine Brands took a loss of $342.8 million due to a goodwill impairment charge of $531.6 million, which I have adjusted out for comparison, making 2017's figure for the sake of this article $103.3 million.

Source: SEC 10-Ks

Like many restaurant businesses, Dine Brands has been rather cyclical over the past five years. This cycle can be seen within the domestic same-restaurant sales numbers, which peaked in 2015 and again in 2018. That being said, revenues over the past three years have only been increasing. This is due to multiple different factors each year. In 2018, the company had higher sales in general, as can be seen in the domestic same-restaurant sales numbers, with the Applebee's brand posting great numbers. In 2019, revenue increased 16.56%, attributable to the purchase of 69 Applebee's franchises by the company.

Net income, on the other hand, has been a different story, remaining almost flat over the last five years. Over the past five years, gross margins have been on a steady decline. Even as revenues and foot traffic during 2018 increased, operating expenses outpaced. In 2019, the reason net income didn't follow revenues growth is due to the costs of purchasing and operating those 69 Applebee's.

Financial Standing

Dine Brands is sporting a current ratio of 1.72x and a quick ratio of 1.68x as of the most recent quarter. This is very solid liquidity and is due to the $223 revolving credit line the company has utilized during Q1, and of the total current assets, 69% is cash. The company is highly leverage and does not have a debt to equity ratio due to negative stockholder equity. This is from the impairment charge in 2017, which decrease retained earnings drastically. Either way, before or after this charge, the business is highly leveraged.

Q1 and Q2 During The Pandemic

As many know, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a shutdown in the United States starting in the month of March. This adversely effected Dine Brands during the first quarter of 2020. Compared to Q1 of the prior year, revenue and net income decreased 30.3% and 9.3%. This is due to the number of restaurant closures/partial closures. During the shutdown, only 4 of 1657 Applebee's and 204 of 1709 IHOPs were operating without restrictions. Close to 18% of all restaurants were fully closed, without any off-site sales. This caused Applebee's and IHOP franchise sales to be down 6.1% and 6.9% respectively compared to last year.

For Q2, I wouldn't expect much better results, with much of the shutdown lasting into May. I am watching out for the same-restaurant sales numbers in Q2, as I want to see how hesitant the general American public is to dine out again and the impact of limited capacity. Another thing to closely pay attention to is how much more of the revolving credit line Dine Brands uses and the cash flow during Q2.

Brands

Source: SEC 10-Ks

Although over the past years revenue has been up, Dine Brands may have an issue with the Applebee's brand. As can be seen above, the company has seen more closures of Applebee's, while IHOPs have only been seeing more openings. As can be seen in the domestic same-restaurant sales chart, Applebee's is also way more cyclical. This could be an issue, as the Applebee's brand makes up 54% of the company's total sales. With advertising expenses increasing 12.6% and 21.9% over the past two years, is it costing more to get foot traffic? It's not a big issue as sales stay solid, but is important to watch.

Conclusion

Overall, Dine Brands is a rather stable business within this cyclical industry. The first quarter of 2020 was bad for the company, as the majority of restaurants had to shut down, sending sales down over 30%. The next quarter should be relatively the same, as the shutdown ended halfway through the quarter. While IHOP has done great over the past five years, Applebee's is showing some softness that needs to be watched.

Dine Brands is trading around $41 as of today. Therefore, the company is trading at a P/E of 7x and P/S of 0.74x using 2019 numbers. The shares are down over 50% since the beginning of March, therefore, I feel like much of the pandemic is priced in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.